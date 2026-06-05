Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tershia's avatar
Tershia
1h

This report causes me to have a severe visceral reaction. The lies, dishonesty and threats ‘Trudeau the Inept’ perpetrated on the people of Canada by his brutal Covid mandates, and policed in BC by Nazi-like Bonnie Henry, are hard to forgive. Imo the intent of that vaccine, and the new ones we are being primed for, are meant to harm humanity and not to protect us.

Some of us were aware of the harm a spike protein mRNA DNA changing Covid vaccine could cause, so we avoided it. Unfortunately many put too much trust in the medical profession and our Marxist-like Liberal government.

There is still mistrust and division due to the harm and hurt suffered by too many of us.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Trevor's avatar
Trevor
1h

When did Canadians vote for eugenics? D POP

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture