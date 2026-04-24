Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
6h

Yet more people to be hung for their crimes against humanity.

Even the Oxford Vaccine Project makes the side effects clear. It says

Very common – may affect more than 1 in 10 people:

injection site redness, pain and/or swelling

tiredness

headache

chills

fever

feeling sick

So you will get the equivalent of the 'flu, how nice (COVID is the 'flu rebranded by the way).

And that's just the very common. Heres the link.

https://vaccineknowledge.ox.ac.uk/covid-19-vaccines#Safety-and-side-effects

And mine on June Raine, MHRA.

https://baldmichael.substack.com/p/june-raine-chief-executive-of-the?utm_source=publication-search

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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
5h

It is a disgusting horror story. Stalin’s doctor trials and the Nuremberg trials combined together would barely scratch the surface. These creatures truly are crying out to be humiliated.

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