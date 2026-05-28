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Former Pfizer employee and biotech analyst Karen Kingston joins Greg Hunter for a powerful discussion on mRNA technology, transhumanism, AI integration, and the future of humanity.

In this interview, Kingston explains:

Why she believes the Covid injections were never traditional vaccines

How AI, gene editing, and synthetic biology are becoming interconnected

Why safety standards are being replaced by “innovation”

The growing push toward transhumanism and human-machine integration

The spiritual and ethical consequences of emerging technologies

A provocative conversation about technology, power, faith, and the future of civilization.

By Greg Hunter May 24, 2026

Transhumanism Sacrificing Life for Innovation – Karen Kingston

Karen Kingston is a biotech analyst, former Pfizer employee and one of the very first to warn people about the dangers of the CV19 bioweapon vaccines. Nearly five years ago, she called the CV19 injections “poison.”

She was 100% correct!!! The industry does not want the CV19 injections pulled off the market even though they are hands down, scientifically proven, deadly and debilitating. Kingston says, “The Covid 19 injections are not vaccines. They can only cause disease, disability and death.

They contain advanced medical technology, which are self-assembling, self-replicating synthetic life. That is why the CV19 shots are not being pulled off the market. Klaus Schawb from the World Economic Forum stated the fourth industrial revolution is not going to change what you are doing. It is going to change who you are. It changes you. . .. The US Government, Pentagon, Military and HHS have created synthetic life. Synthetic life is included in the mRNA nanoparticle CV19 technology. Synthetic life has no biologics in it anymore.

This is polyurethane, plastics and metals that are self-replicating. It’s the graphene oxide (or gene editing technology). A top doctor was on Glenn Beck and stated this is not conspiracy theory. We all know there is a transhumanism agenda. . .. Transhumanism is merging human life with technology and artificial intelligence (AI) and with genetics and DNA that are nonhuman life for the purposes of augmenting a human being.

The same reason why the AI centers are going up all over our country, and AI is being integrated into Health and Human Services and AI integrated into our financial services, is the same reason why the mRNA (Covid vax) injections and mRNA technology is not being pulled off the market. It is all part of the transhumanism movement.”

Kingston brings up what Jesus said in Mark 13:20, Jesus said, “If the Lord had not cut short those days, no one would survive. But for the sake of the elect, whom he has chosen, he has shortened them.” Kingston goes on to explain, “This is technology that is merging with all of God’s creations. So, none of God’s creations will be left if God does not intervene...

This is a battle between good and evil. This is a battle for humanity. Our bodies are vessels for the Holy Spirit. . . and through our belief in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, we have a connection to God. I believe this transhumanism, mRNA technology and constant bombarding of electromagnetic frequencies or the nanoparticle technology within your body . . . sending signals, the whole point is to disconnect our connection to God. That is the purpose. Once you are disconnected from God, what do you have? You are out of love, out of connection to faith, hope and for lack of a better word, courage. I think people will end up in a state of fear. . .. people sometimes do very terrible things when they are afraid.

The reason why the mRNA technology is not being stopped is because this is a battle for transhumanism.”

The CDC had a meeting in September of last year. Dr. Ratsef Levi said, “’I Hope That We All Can Agree That There’s a Problem Here.” Of course, the “problem” was the millions of deaths and injuries caused by the CV19 so-called vaccines. Kingston wrote a Substack about it and covered how they were going to come clean on the extreme dangers of the CV19 shots. Trade groups and industry killed any talk of actual informed consent or discussion of the high risks involved with the CV19 shots. The shots are simply NOT safe and NOT effective, but why do they stay on the market? The thinking is pure evil as Kingston explains, “They are basically saying we have to abandon safety for the sake of innovation.

That’s what Peter Marks (former FDA vaccine regulator) said too, we have to get rid of safety. Just because children are dying in clinical trials does not mean we should not grant them FDA approval. We need to move forward with innovation, and what is innovation? It’s gene editing technologies. What does it mean to say ‘abandoning safety for innovation’? It means sacrificing human life and children’s lives for the sake of the bio-pharma medical industrial complex. It is for the sake of generating revenue . . . for illegal human experimentation for this whole transhumanism agenda.”

There is much more in the 75-minute in-depth interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes one-on-one with renowned biotech analyst Karen Kingston as she uncovers the truth about the pure evil transhumanism coming our way. The CV19 vax was NEVER “safe and effective.” The CV19 vax is a total fraud and crime on the public that is still killing and injuring millions worldwide for 5.23.26.

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