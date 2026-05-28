Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
3m

Though writing from a secular land of a thousand gods, I agree completely with Karen Kingston's assessment of Transhumanism.

Keep up the good fight, and cheers from Japan.

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