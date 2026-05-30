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A little-noticed provision in H.R. 8595 would authorize $3.35 billion for global health programs, including outbreak preparedness, infectious disease initiatives, immunization campaigns, and international public-health capacity building, while also preserving eligibility for U.S. taxpayer contributions to GAVI, the vaccine alliance launched with major backing from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Critics argue the bill would further expand the global health, vaccine, and emergency-response infrastructure that grew significantly during the COVID-19 era, despite ongoing debate over the effectiveness and consequences of pandemic-era policies.

Modernity News reports:

A newly released House appropriations bill would funnel $3.35 billion into an expanding international outbreak-orchestration and “global health threat” infrastructure tied to vaccine campaigns, infectious disease programs, emergency-response systems, and foreign public health expansion—while keeping the Gates-backed GAVI vaccine network plugged into the U.S. taxpayer funding pipeline.

According to the House Oversight Committee’s final COVID report, the international pandemic-orchestration response to COVID-19 became an unprecedented global failure marked by censorship, scientifically unsupported mandates, mass economic destruction, historic learning loss, public health misinformation, unconstitutional pressure campaigns, catastrophic fraud, vaccine mandate coercion, and the expansion of centralized emergency-response systems that the Committee itself concluded caused “immeasurable harm” to Americans.

Despite that catastrophic track record, the federal government is now moving to further institutionalize and financially expand the same international outbreak-orchestration architecture that produced many of the most destructive pandemic-era policies and consequences in modern history.

The new legislation, H.R. 8595, was introduced last month by U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) as the “National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2027.”

Buried inside the bill’s “Global Health Programs” section is a sweeping framework authorizing billions for internationalized public health operations under the banner of “global health activities.”

The legislation states:

“For necessary expenses to carry out the provisions of chapters 1 and 10 of part I of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, for global health activities… $3,350,000,000…”

The bill then outlines how those funds may be used.

According to the legislation, taxpayer money can be used for:

“training, equipment, and technical assistance to build the capacity of public health institutions and organizations in developing countries.”

Meaning, the bill is not merely funding emergency humanitarian aid.

It’s funding the continued buildout of international public health infrastructure capable of coordinating surveillance systems, outbreak-response mechanisms, immunization campaigns, emergency-response networks, and foreign health-crisis operations across multiple nations.

The legislation also explicitly authorizes programs tied to: “disaster preparedness training for health crises” and: “programs to prevent, prepare for, and respond to unanticipated and emerging global health threats.”

The same section additionally funds:

immunization programs,

infectious disease programs,

HIV/AIDS programs,

tuberculosis,

malaria,

polio,

and “other infectious diseases.”

Most notably, the bill explicitly keeps the Bill Gates-backed GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization) vaccine coalition eligible to receive U.S. taxpayer money through the broader global health funding pool.

The legislation states: “funds appropriated under this paragraph may be made available for United States contributions to The GAVI Alliance.”

GAVI operates as one of the central vaccine procurement and deployment hubs inside the international vaccination system, coordinating with governments, pharmaceutical corporations, NGOs, international organizations, and public-private health partnerships to push mass vaccination campaigns worldwide.

The alliance was launched in 2000 with major backing from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Significantly, the bill’s language does not place a fixed cap on how much of the broader global health appropriation could ultimately flow into GAVI-related operations.

Last year, HHS pulled funding from GAVI after HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused the organization of ignoring peer-reviewed vaccine safety evidence, silencing dissent during COVID-19, promoting COVID-19 shots for pregnant women, and continuing to heavily push the DTP vaccine despite a 2017 study concluding that the shot “may kill more children from other causes than it saves from diphtheria, tetanus, or pertussis.”

The new legislation reveals that despite the catastrophic failures, coercive policies, censorship campaigns, and immense societal destruction associated with the COVID-era pandemic response, Washington is now preparing to pour billions more into the same international outbreak-orchestration machinery, global vaccine networks, emergency-response systems, and unelected public health power structures.

Readers can contact their House representatives here to voice opposition to H.R. 8595 and urge lawmakers to vote against further taxpayer funding for international outbreak-orchestration programs, global vaccine networks, and centralized pandemic-response systems.

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