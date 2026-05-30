Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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sandy
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Free access to new book The Unvaccinated.

Joy Garner’s Control Group Survey gathered health data on completely unexposed Americans across forty-eight states and found a chronic-condition rate of 2.64 percent. The general population, almost entirely exposed to the schedule, carries7 chronic conditions at roughly 60 percent. That gap is the subject of this book.

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-unvaccinated-f4d?utm_source=direct&r=pvv2v&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email

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