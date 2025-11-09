EXPOSED: Hospitals Fired Staff For Reporting Vaccine Injuries — Even Though It Was Required By Law
PA Deb Conrad was thrown out mid-shift for entering VAERS reports, exposing how hospitals kept COVID vaccine injury numbers artificially low.
Source: RogerHodkinson
Hospitals Fired Staff For Entering Data Into VAERS As Required By Law
Here’s how they kept Covid vaccine injury stats down:
Hospitals were firing people who entered vaccine injury data onto VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System which doctors are required by law to do.
‘Deb Conrad, PA, was fired mid-shift for doing her legal duty-reporting Covid vaccine injuries to VAERS. She was physically thrown out of the hospital for telling the truth about suppressed data.’
“I was fired for reporting COVID vaccine adverse events under the emergency use authorization to the VAERS system, which is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. I was required to do this by law — I talked about all the side effects and the suppression of the reporting that was going on.
Two weeks after, without warning, I was surrounded in the middle of my shift. I had been actively seeing patients on the floor. They surrounded me and then literally threw me out of the hospital.“
She was a threat to the revenue stream. Off with her head.
And still largely my American contingent ( & uk ones too) are in a psychic coma and have no idea as to what the hell happened when they took the poison. No intellectual curiosity can be deadly