Hospitals Fired Staff For Entering Data Into VAERS As Required By Law

Here’s how they kept Covid vaccine injury stats down:

Hospitals were firing people who entered vaccine injury data onto VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System which doctors are required by law to do.

‘Deb Conrad, PA, was fired mid-shift for doing her legal duty-reporting Covid vaccine injuries to VAERS. She was physically thrown out of the hospital for telling the truth about suppressed data.’

“I was fired for reporting COVID vaccine adverse events under the emergency use authorization to the VAERS system, which is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. I was required to do this by law — I talked about all the side effects and the suppression of the reporting that was going on.

Two weeks after, without warning, I was surrounded in the middle of my shift. I had been actively seeing patients on the floor. They surrounded me and then literally threw me out of the hospital.“

