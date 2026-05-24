Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Dan F's avatar
Dan F
29m

Gates should be on trial for his life for all the crimes committed against humanity. And I believe that he is guilty of first degree murder. Not to mention that he’s probably been to lil st.james rapping lil kids. Prove me wrong, convince me otherwise.

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
13m

At least the World Order is "following the science":

The sunspot cycle was linked to disease as far back as Hippocrates. The recent 11 year cycle began in 2019 (Covid?) And ends for UN Agenda 2030. It is peaking in 2025. It causes Influenza due to its influence on the body. Sadly Influenza disappeared and was labelled Covid. No vaccine prevents sunspot diseases, like Influenza. A good reference book is Invisible Rainbow by Firstenberg.

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