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In this clip from Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley, Catherine Austin Fitts breaks down the three key components of what she calls the “digital control grid”: programmable money, interoperable digital IDs, and mass surveillance infrastructure.

She argues these systems are being built simultaneously to enable a new level of financial and behavioral control, pointing to Flock cameras, drones, stablecoins, and the rapid expansion of U.S. data centers as evidence the framework is already taking shape.

Fitts also says growing public awareness, especially among younger generations, is beginning to fuel pushback against the expanding surveillance infrastructure.

Source: Sense Receptor

Catherine Austin Fitts describes the 3 key components of "the digital control grid," including—Digital ID, programmable money, and surveillance infrastructure.

"We can see the Flock cameras"

"America has roughly 4,500 data centers"

"It all depends on a digital ID"

This clip of Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report, is taken from a Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley presentation posted to Rumble on May 16, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

“I want to talk about— I showed you all the different pieces of the digital control grid. There are three parts of the digital control grid that you need to understand. The first and most important to me is programmable money.

“This is what Solari is working to put guardrails up to stop programmable money from interfering with your financial freedom. It depends on a digital ID. One of the reasons we fought so hard against digital IDs is, and there are many excuses used to justify digital IDs, whether it’s online safety or vaccinations or election fraud or immigration. Don’t believe it. We had tight borders before we had digital technology. We don’t need digital IDs.

“The reason they want a digital ID is you need a high-quality global, interoperable digital ID to do programmable money and put into place that third lock. You need digital IDs for the third lock. The last thing you need is you need a hardware infrastructure. And this is what’s been happening in America, because now more and more people can see that hardware infrastructure.

“We can see the Flock cameras. Does everybody know about Flock cameras? We can see the Flock cameras. We can see the drones overhead. We can see the huge data centers. Utah just approved a data center that 63 miles wide or long, and they estimate a full capacity is going to use three times more energy than the entire state of Utah does currently, okay?

“If you look at the numbers, America has approximately 4,500 data centers. Guess how many China has. About 368, I think. So we have more than 10 times China, even though our population is much less. I suspect that’s because one of the things they want to do with those data centers is they want to collect data and put that third lock not just on American citizens, but everybody has got one of those stable coins or is trading one of those digital tokens worldwide.

“Okay, now, what’s interesting is the more the hardware becomes present, the more people are starting to see it and object and push back. Particularly the young people. They don’t want to be part of this.”

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