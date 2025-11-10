Exposing The Darkness

Factscinator
3h

Breaking News: Justice Served—‘Elite’ Technocrat Finally Gets a Taste of His Own Medicine! ⚖️💥

In a landmark case of The People vs. Ultra-Wealthy Banksta, a jury of ordinary, overtaxed, underappreciated citizens has handed down a poetic sentence to none other than Mark Carney—the man who never met an economy he didn’t want to “controlled demolish.” 💸🏦

Cosy Living 🏚️: His punishment? A lifetime in a one-room rental unit—a true “15-minute city” experience—where the only amenity is a malfunctioning smart meter that shuts off his heat for exceeding carbon credits. ❄️🔌

Dining Fit for a WEF King 🦗🍽️: He’ll enjoy three gourmet bug-based meals a day, personally curated by Klaus Schwab’s favorite cricket farmers—because “you will eat zee bugs and you will be happy.“ No filet mignon, foie gras, or truffle risotto here—just protein-rich locust loaf and mealworm mush, all washed down with recycled wastewater to keep that sustainability spirit alive. 💧🤢

Financial Security 💰: Mark will receive a Universal Basic Income of $400 a month—which sounds generous until you realize 80% is automatically deducted for climate reparations, gender equity fees, and diversity audits. The remaining balance is valid only at government-approved merchants—sorry, no tailored suits, Berluti shoes, and definitely no private jet tickets! ✈️🚫

Algorithmic Wellness 💉🤖: To ensure his health and safety, Mark will be locked into a ’vaccine’ passport system with all the latest boosters and mandates! Feeling fine? Too bad—the algorithm says he’s due for his monthly Spike of Life Neutralizing Particles.™

Bonus Wokery 🌈📋: Because no modern dystopia is complete without a mountain of woke mandates, Carney will have to list his pronouns before speaking—failure to comply triggers social credit penalties—and attend weekly DEI struggle sessions where he’ll atone for his white privilege.

Getting Around 🚇: Only the finest public transport for our climate crusader, where he’ll sit on a urine-stained subway seat next to a TikTok activist shrieking about climate justice. 🎥📱

Celebrity Status 📺: The pièce de résistance—his entire ordeal will be broadcast in a brand-new reality show: “Lifestyles of the Rich & Their Now-Cancelled Wealth!“

Viewers will tune in as fly-on-the-wall cameras capture every humiliating moment of Carney’s life inside his geo-fenced, zero-carbon 15-minute city. Watch in real time as he’s denied access to basic essentials—food, running water, transportation, even internet privileges—for talking shit about the climate ’crisis’ he once weaponized. Every denial, every demerit, every frozen digital wallet will be live-streamed to millions who finally get to see what it’s like when the architect of the control grid becomes its prisoner. 🔒📡

Welcome Mark − to your Control Grid!! ⛓️🌐📡🛰️

Brian Klunder
4h

Thank you, Lioness!

Make no mistake, this will be linked to forced vaccinations, which are the MOTB!

