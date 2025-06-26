One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman June 26, 2025

An explosive new study has confirmed that Covid “vaccines” are responsible for the alarming plunge in birth rates recorded around the world since the injections were first rolled out for public use in early 2021.

The peer-reviewed study out of the Czech Republic is raising concerns after finding that women who received Covid mRNA shots were significantly less likely to successfully conceive and give birth compared to unvaccinated women.

The large-scale study analyzed health data from 1.3 million women aged 18 to 39 between January 2021 and December 2023.

The team of researchers was led by world-renowned Danish scientistt Dr. Vibeke Manniche.

Researchers tracked “successful conceptions,” defined as pregnancies that resulted in live births approximately nine months later.

The results of the study were just published in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine.

According to the findings, in 2022, vaccinated women averaged just 4 live births per 1,000 women per month.

This was compared to 6 per 1,000 among unvaccinated women.

As the researchers note, this is a staggeirng 33% difference, with major implications for the sustainability of human civilization when applied to populations around the world.

This means that for every 2 vaccinated women who gave birth, 3 unvaccinated women did the same.

By the end of 2021, roughly 70% of the women studied had received at least one dose of a Covid “vaccine.”

96% of the vaccinated group had received either Pfizer or Moderna mRNA injections.

While the researchers did not claim a direct causal link, they noted that self-selection bias did not fully explain the timing or magnitude of the fertility drop.

Self-selection bias is the idea that women with different fertility profiles may have been more or less likely to get vaccinated.

In addition to the study’s internal data, national birth rates in the Czech Republic fell from 1.83 per 1,000 in 2021 to 1.37 in 2024, providing additional context that points toward a broader decline in fertility.

“The downward trend,” the authors wrote, “supports the hypothesis that something beyond individual decision-making may be affecting conception rates.”

The researchers concluded that the findings warrant further investigation into the potential long-term reproductive effects of the mass Covid vaccination programs.

These findings also align with broader fertility declines observed in Europe, where live births dropped from 4.09 million in 2021 to 3.67 million in 2023, a shocking 10.3% decline in just two years.

The study is the latest in a growing body of research prompting calls for closer scrutiny of mass vaccination campaigns, particularly in light of ongoing questions about long-term impacts on public health and demographics.

The plummeting birth rates are only part of the global population crisis, however, as excess deaths continue to surge around the world.

As Slay News previously reported, a new analysis of official government data from around the world has revealed that excess deaths are skyrocketing in nations with the highest rates of Covid mRNA “vaccination.”

Excess deaths remain significantly elevated in most Western countries, five years after the pandemic began.

Dr. John Campbell, a leading medical commentator, is one of the few medical experts asking why.

Campbell raised the alarm on his YouTube show, analyzing excess death data from Our World in Data for 20 countries.

His conclusion: Western nations with high mRNA COVID-19 vaccine usage continue to see unusually high death rates, while countries with lower vaccine uptake or different vaccine strategies are seeing fewer deaths.

In the second half of 2021 through early 2022, they spiked to a shocking 46%.

However, they only started surging after Covid “vaccines” were rolled out for public use in early 2021, and not before.

“We see excess deaths in the United States a bit above the 10% mark for quite a long period of time,” Campbell said.

“This is an ongoing issue compared to 2015 to 2019 levels.”

Western countries such as Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, Israel, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the U.K. also saw death rates hovering around 10% above normal.

Meanwhile, Canada and Ireland faced even worse rates at between 10% and 20%.

“This looks like a huge amount of excess deaths in addition to those lost as a result of the pandemic and the mismanagement and malmanagement during the pandemic,” Campbell said.

In South Korea, a heavily vaccinated country, excess deaths exceeded 20% as recently as last year.

Campbell described this figure as “horrific.”

WATCH:

In contrast, Eastern European countries like Armenia, Georgia, Romania, and Russia have consistently reported below-average death rates since late 2021.

Many of these nations, notably, did not widely adopt mRNA “vaccines.”

