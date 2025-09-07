One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Three peer-reviewed studies have revealed shocking evidence that the Covid mRNA injections, are unsafe, ineffective, and in violation of international law.

Adding to the bombshell, pharmaceutical industry whistleblower alleges that world-renowned bioweapons expert Dr. Francis Boyle, who authored the U.S. Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, was murdered shortly before he was due to testify that the injections were designed as deadly “bioweapons.”

Three explosive, peer-reviewed studies have just delivered what leading researchers are calling “irrefutable grounds for immediate market withdrawal” of the Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Nicolas Hulscher, a world-renowned epidemiologist with the McCullough Foundation, is sounding the alarm over the bombshell findings.

Hulscher declared that global scientific evidence has now converged:

“mRNA injections are unsafe, ineffective, contaminated, and in violation of international law,” Hulscher warned.

The first study, titled “COVID-19 Injections: Harms and Damages, a Non-Exhaustive Conclusion,” identified shocking violations of the Biological Weapons Convention.

Researchers found engineered elements in the injections alongside evidence of widespread system damage:

Cardiovascular: myocarditis, heart attacks, strokes, arrhythmias

Reproductive: pregnancy loss, stillbirths, neonatal deaths

Immune: viral reactivation, autoimmune disease, cancer acceleration

The second study, titled “Regulatory and Safety Assessment of COVID-19 mRNA-LNP Genetic Vaccines in Japan: Evidence for Revocation of Approval and Market Withdrawal,” focused on Japan, where 103 million people were injected without nationwide safety investigations or long-term monitoring.

The authors concluded that the Covid shots were “misclassified as vaccines” rather than gene therapy products, allowing them to bypass stricter regulatory standards.

The paper documents legal and ethical breaches, including concealment of harms, suppression of mortality data, and approvals granted without full clinical trials.

Mounting Global Evidence

These two new papers confirm the conclusions of an earlier landmark report published in Science, Public Health Policy and the Law by Hulscher, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, and Dr. Peter McCullough.

That study warned the risks of Covid mRNA injections “far outweigh theoretical benefits.”

The numbers paint a grim picture.

VAERS-adjusted estimates suggest over 589,000 deaths in the U.S. alone linked to the shots, with the global toll exceeding 17 million deaths.

Meanwhile, the global scientific and medical community is mobilizing.

More than 81,000 physicians, scientists, and researchers, along with 240 elected officials and 17 public health organizations, have formally demanded that the vaccines be pulled from the market.

Hulscher declared the findings leave no room for doubt:

“Together, these three studies converge on the same conclusion: Immediate global withdrawal of COVID-19 mRNA injections is essential to prevent further loss of life,” he said.

“Now is the time to stand on the right side of history – or be remembered by future generations as complicit in one of the greatest tragedies of our time.”

The warning from Hulscher follows an explosive whistleblower statement earlier this week.

As Slay News reported, a pharmaceutical industry whistleblower has spoken out to allege that a world-renowned professor, Dr. Francis Boyle, was murdered shortly before he was due to testify before a Dutch court that Covid mRNA “vaccines” were developed as deadly “bioweapons.”

As Slay News previously reported, Boyle, a bioweapons expert, wrote the 1989 Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, which was passed by Congress and signed into U.S. law in 1990 by President H. W. Bush.

Boyle, who was one of the most prominent law professors in the world, declared last year that “everyone involved” in pushing Covid mRNA shots onto the public committed “crimes against humanity.”

During an interview last summer, Dr. Boyle asserted that the “frankenshots” were part of a plan to conduct “medical experimentation” on humanity.

He warned the public that COVID-19 was developed in a lab as “an offensive biological weapon.”

Professor Boyle argued that those who pushed the mRNA injections “clearly violated the Nuremberg Code.”

Speaking during an interview with reporter Maria Zeee, Boyle declared that vax pushers are guilty of “murder” for causing deaths through “vaccine” injuries.

“Everyone involved in the development of COVID-19 as an offensive biological warfare weapon and also everyone involved in the manufacture of these COVID-19 ‘frankenshots’ clearly violated the Nuremberg Code on medical experimentation,” Boyle said.

“It was a Nuremberg crime and a crime against humanity.”

Boyle died unexpectedly in Urbana, Illinois, on January 30, 2025, at the age of 74.

His cause of death was never disclosed.

Now, a whistleblower has alleged that Boyle was murdered to prevent him from testifying on Covid “vaccines” in the Netherlands.

During a recent interview with journalist Liz Gunn and UK politician Jim Ferguson, retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova raised fresh alarm over the sudden and “suspicious” death of Dr. Boyle.

She noted that he died suddenly just after he had committed to testify in court that the Covid injections are bioweapons.

Meanwhile, the World Council for Health (WCH) has just made an explosive and historic move by officially declaring that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are “biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.”

The bombshell declaration was announced by the global health organization’s Florida wing.

In a stunning announcement, the World Council for Health Florida (WCH FL) confirmed it is formally endorsing the “Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act.”

As Slay News has previously reported, the first-of-its-kind bill seeks to criminalize and outlaw the use of mRNA technology under existing state bioweapons laws.

In its official declaration, WCH FL stated:

“mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction that have caused a massive amount of disease, disability, and death, and without intervention, this will continue into the foreseeable future.”

Law Professor Dr. Francis Boyle, Who Drafted the 1989 Biological Weapons and Anti terrorism Act, Claims COVID-19 mRNA Injections are Weapons of Mass Destruction

