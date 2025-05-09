One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman May 9, 202

A group of leading experts has issued fresh warnings about large “white fibrous clots” that embalmers are finding in the deceased bodies of people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, interviewed embalmer Richard Hirschman and industrial chemist Greg Harrison about the alarming discoveries.

Hirschman and Harrison have been investigating the surging reports from embalmers around the world about the “rubbery clots.”

A seasoned embalmer, Hirschman has over 20 years of experience in the field.

He first began noticing these unusual white, rubbery clots in early 2021.

Hirschman explains that these strange clots were extremely rare before 2021.

However, since the mRNA injections were rolled out for public use in early 2021, they are now frequently being found in both veins and arteries.

Shockingly, Hirschman reports that the clots are now being found in a staggering 30-50% of all bodies he embalms.

Their frequency and composition were unlike anything he had encountered in two decades of work.

To better understand what they were made of, he partnered with Greg Harrison.

Harrison is an industrial organic chemist with deep expertise in polymer analysis.

During their investigations, Harrison subjected the clots to rigorous biochemical testing using techniques like ICP-MS, HPLC, Raman spectroscopy, and RT-QuIC.

What they uncovered is nothing short of shocking: these are not ordinary post-mortem clots.

The structures are composed of misfolded fibrin proteins with amyloid characteristics.

They also include signs of infectious amyloid behavior, capable of triggering misfolding in other proteins.

These findings raise grave concerns about a novel, systemic disease process.

Experts fear that this issue is silently affecting millions of people who received the mRNA injections.

However, these are not “chicken fat clots” or ordinary post-mortem artifacts.

Hirschman, who has embalmed thousands of bodies, began finding these anomalies only after the Covid mRNA “vaccine” rollout in 2021.

These clots did not emerge during the height of the pandemic in 2020, he notes.

Breaking down the findings from their investigations, Hirschman explains that the clots are rubbery, fibrous, and white.

He notes that they often stretch several inches and appear in both arteries and veins, which is highly unusual.

Traditional blood clots are soft, jelly-like, and typically limited to veins.

However, these new clots are durable, rope-like, and difficult to break down, even with conventional embalming procedures.

Hirschman warns that he’s now seeing these clots in 30–50% of all bodies he embalms.

While the rate fluctuates, it remains persistently high.

Hirschman is not alone, however, and many other embalmers around the world are now reporting the same, and it shows no sign of slowing down.

Hirschman and Harrison discussed their findings during an interview with Hulscher.

WATCH:

Greg Harrison’s team subjected the clots to a battery of analytical techniques.

The analysis revealed profoundly abnormal chemistry.

Notably, they discovered that the clots are:

Extremely high levels of phosphorus — up to 4,900 ppm, compared to a normal blood range of 100–1,500 ppm.

Deficiency of essential blood elements, including iron, zinc, and magnesium — all typically abundant in red blood.

Dominant presence of fibrinogen beta chain — accounting for over 35% of protein content, while the fibrinogen alpha and gamma chains were severely underrepresented or nearly absent.

No complete fibrils detected — only monomers, indicating incomplete or dysfunctional polymerization of clotting proteins.

High concentrations of proline, an amino acid known to kink and misfold proteins — consistent with the presence of amyloidogenic material and potentially linked to modified codons in mRNA vaccines.

Hulscher, Hirschman, and Harrison believe there are three possible causes of the clots, all of which are triggered by mRNA “vaccines.”

Synthetic Spike Protein:

Once expressed, the spike protein appears to bind to fibrinogen and promote abnormal clotting pathways, confirmed in published studies.

Spiked fibrin appears twisted, nodular, and structurally different from normal clots under electron microscopy

Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs):

The mRNA delivery vehicles used in the shots contain DSPC phospholipids, which expose their phosphorus heads during mRNA release.

These hyperphosphorylated environments may act as nucleation points for abnormal clot formation, especially in blood rich in fibrinogen.

Modified Codons and Proline Substitutions:

The synthetic mRNA in the shots contains proline-rich sequences that stabilize the spike, but proline is known to induce kinking and misfolding in protein chains.

This may explain the unusually high proline content found in these clots — and their resistance to normal fibrinolysis.

These findings cannot be dismissed as post-mortem anomalies.

Similar clots have been removed from living patients during surgery and catheterization.

Multiple independent embalmers and pathologists across the world are now reporting the same findings.

As Slay News previously reported, a mind-blowing 83% of embalmers have observed large whitish “fibrous” structures/clots in embalmed corpses.

The alarming figure was revealed in the 2024 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey conducted by Major Tom Haviland.

The survey also found that embalmers are finding the white fibrous clots in a shocking average of 27% of their corpses.

Standard lab panels cannot detect these amyloid clots, Hulscher notes.

Only specialized imaging using Thioflavin T fluorescence or similar markers can reveal them.

This means that millions of people may be walking around completely unaware of what’s circulating in their blood.

Huclcher argues that the chilling discovery warrants an “Immediate halt to COVID-19 mRNA injection programs.”

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: