March 19, 2025

In an exclusive interview with RAIR Foundation, Dr. Mark Trozzi and Dr. Regina Watteel, PhD, exposed the systemic fraud and coercion that underpinned government COVID-19 policies, revealing how medical institutions weaponized pseudoscience to enforce dangerous mandates and silence dissenting experts.

They detailed how an intricate web of political, corporate, and academic collusion ensured that dissent was crushed, fraudulent studies were upheld, and the public was force-fed a narrative that had no basis in reality.

Dr. Mark Trozzi, a former ER physician with 30 years of experience in Canadian emergency rooms, left his practice to warn the public about the mRNA vaccines, which he recognized early on as catastrophic. In the interview, he outlined how the core principles of medical ethics—most notably the Hippocratic Oath—were inverted during the COVID-19 response. Coercion, deception, and medical assault replaced patient autonomy and informed consent. Doctors were no longer healers but agents of an authoritarian medical regime, forced to push dangerous policies under threat of losing their careers and livelihoods. Trozzi described the targeted persecution of ethical doctors and nurses who questioned the vaccine rollout, leading to mass professional exile and destruction of careers.

“If you were a doctor in Canada who was not under attack by the College of Physicians and Surgeons, you did something very wrong,” Trozzi stated bluntly, accusing medical regulatory bodies of actively participating in crimes against humanity. “At minimum, these institutions are guilty of negligence. At worst, they are co-conspirators in a global medical assault.”

He detailed how these institutions abandoned their original purpose of safeguarding public health, instead operating as enforcers of state narratives dictated by unelected globalist entities such as the WHO. According to Trozzi, the coordinated push for mass vaccination was not based on real science but rather a premeditated agenda backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Gavi, and other globalist organizations funneling directives through national health agencies. “We were not fighting a virus. We were fighting a hostile takeover of medicine itself,” Trozzi warned.

Dr. Regina Watteel, a PhD in statistical analysis and author of Fisman’s Fraud: The Rise of Canadian Hate Science, dismantled the fraudulent data manipulation used to justify lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine mandates. Her book exposes Dr. David Fisman, the man behind the deeply flawed modeling that drove Canada into lockdowns and vaccine mandates. “Fisman was the face of pandemic modeling in Canada, yet his models had no connection to reality. They were mathematical propaganda, and they were weaponized to strip Canadians of their rights,” Watteel stated. She presented damning evidence proving that government health agencies, in collaboration with academia and scientific journals, systematically falsified data to align with predetermined political objectives.

Intentional Data Fraud and Manipulation

Watteel showcased multiple examples of statistical deception, revealing how:

Government agencies inflated COVID-19 death counts by counting all deaths with COVID rather than because of COVID.

Mask mandate effectiveness was manufactured through fabricated models that artificially inflated case numbers before mandates and deflated them afterward to create an illusion of efficacy.

Vaccine injury and inefficacy were concealed through manipulated age-weighted data and classification tricks, such as counting newly vaccinated individuals who fell ill within two weeks as “unvaccinated.”

The infamous Ontario Science Table used fraudulent reweighting techniques to make the unvaccinated appear more likely to contract COVID, despite real-world data showing the vaccinated had higher case rates.

The fraud was so blatant that Watteel described it as a direct inversion of reality: “They didn’t just exaggerate numbers—they literally flipped the trends in their models to claim the opposite of what real-world data showed.”

One of the most egregious examples came from Dr. David Fisman, a leading pandemic modeler in Canada, whose work was used to justify prolonged mandates and restrictions. Watteel demonstrated that Fisman’s simulations did not align with actual COVID-19 case data, yet they were cited in over 100 media outlets and even used in parliamentary debates to extend travel bans on the unvaccinated. “This wasn’t just scientific misconduct. This was premeditated statistical fraud used to justify human rights abuses,” she asserted.

The Suppression of Ethical Doctors and Scientists

Dr. Trozzi highlighted the brutal crackdown on medical professionals who upheld ethical standards. “We warned people these injections were dangerous genetic experiments, but those who followed the Hippocratic Oath were attacked, stripped of their licenses, and financially ruined,” he said. He named several doctors, including Dr. Patrick Phillips, Dr. Mary O’Connor, and Dr. Stephen Malthus, who faced persecution as well as prosecution for exposing the dangers of the COVID-19 response. “We weren’t punished for being wrong. We were punished for being right,” Trozzi stated.

The collaboration between government, media, and academia to suppress dissent created an environment where any challenge to the narrative was met with personal and professional annihilation. The Ontario Science Table, regulatory colleges, and mainstream medical journals actively dismissed or ignored legitimate challenges to their fabricated data, doubling down on fraudulent studies even when confronted with irrefutable counter-evidence. “This was not a mistake or bureaucratic incompetence—this was a coordinated attack on truth itself,” Trozzi said.

A Coordinated Crime Against Humanity

Both experts agreed that the COVID-19 response was not a series of mistakes but an intentional and malicious operation to enforce global compliance with an experimental medical intervention. “This is no longer about incompetence,” Trozzi stated. “This is about crimes against humanity on a scale we have never seen before.”

Watteel concurred, noting that the refusal to correct fraudulent data even after being exposed proves deliberate intent. “At this point, they are not just lying—they are covering up their role in a mass medical assault.” She emphasized that institutions once considered pillars of scientific integrity, such as the Canadian Medical Association Journal, had knowingly published fraudulent studies to push mandates.

What Comes Next?

The discussion concluded with both experts emphasizing the urgent need for criminal investigations, legal action, and the establishment of parallel institutions outside of the captured regulatory framework. Trozzi called for the prosecution of those responsible, including figures like Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kieran Moore, and CPSO registrar Nancy Whitmore. “We need real trials and real consequences—otherwise, they will do it again,” Trozzi warned. Watteel stressed that unless these fraudulent actors are held accountable, the same tactics will be used again for future manufactured crises, whether under the guise of “climate lockdowns” or new pandemics. “This was a test run for complete authoritarian control. If we do nothing, next time, they won’t even pretend to ask for our consent,” she said.

The revelations from this interview make one thing clear: the COVID-19 response was not about public health—it was about power, control, and global subjugation. Those who orchestrated this fraud must be exposed, and justice must be served. “The greatest crime of the century has been committed in plain sight,” Trozzi declared. “The only question now is whether we will have the courage to fight back.”

