One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

He Worked for Pfizer and Says It Was ALL ONE BIG LIE – The COVID Cover-Up

How many of you believe there was no pandemic at all?

Well you’d be right according to ex-Pfizer executive Dr. Michael Yeadon.

Again these aren’t my words, although I agree with him, these are are the words of ex-Pfizer Dr. Michael Yeadon.

He says “There was no pandemic, and the lie was maintained in order to inject... 5.5 billion people with an intentionally dangerous substance, 17 million of whom have died so far.” after being injected.

Share

Related articles: