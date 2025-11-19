Ex-Pfizer Executive: "There Was NO Pandemic, It Was ALL ONE BIG LIE..." – Redacted
How many of you believe there was no pandemic at all?
He Worked for Pfizer and Says It Was ALL ONE BIG LIE – The COVID Cover-Up
Well you’d be right according to ex-Pfizer executive Dr. Michael Yeadon.
Again these aren’t my words, although I agree with him, these are are the words of ex-Pfizer Dr. Michael Yeadon.
He says “There was no pandemic, and the lie was maintained in order to inject... 5.5 billion people with an intentionally dangerous substance, 17 million of whom have died so far.” after being injected.
The propaganda runs deep. They try to convince you that he is the crazy one. Not just the con artist that are in on it, even your friends and family take their side and say it’s a conspiracy. Mind control, propaganda, and so on are very real. Just look at how they created so much hate for Trump when Biden the kid sniffer along with his whole crime family selling America to China was so obviously 100% worse than anything Trump ever did. We live in a world, matrix rather, that is completely devoid of reality. Mankind is clearly devolving. Even before the shots that cause the mind virus syndrome where everyone is polarized and full of rage also lacking rational thought. Evolution is such a lie. Just one look at music or architecture from a few hundred years ago and that’s all the proof you need. I feel so sorry for the younger generations that will never live in a world of sanity and rationality. Those days are gone thanks to the governments of the world selling their souls to Satan for some Judas silver. Kids will never know the importance of integrity, only the love of money matters in this age. Like prostitutes, practically everyone is for sale. God bless Mr yeardon and you as well lioness. Now is the time to get right with Jesus, the time is short. The end is near, now more than ever. Your last breath could easily be today. If the shots don’t get you, they will poison you with the “food”, air or water. Just ask the “gates of hell” Mr Billy.
There was a pandemic of propaganda.