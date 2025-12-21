EVIL: Dr. Paul Offit Believes Your Lifelong Vaccine-injury Was a "VERY SMALL PRICE TO PAY" in the Grand Human Experiment They Coerced You Into
These people are DEMONIC
Source: Valerie Anne Smith
Dr. Paul Offit: ”With the mRNA vaccines, there was Myocarditis which is inflammation of the heart muscle...That was a very small price to pay...”
Offit is evil and spreading lies that is harming every man, woman and child who gets injected with these shots.
Full Video
But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived. - 2 Timothy 3:13
Fool me once. But fool me dozens of times and get me to sacrifice my life for "the greater good" then...shame on me.
His arrogance is appalling and disgusting. I will not be regarded as a Guinea Pig experiment for the Napoleon like wicked scientists that have no regard for human life