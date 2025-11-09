Exposing The Darkness

john herzog
To me, it was so obvious the scam was a financial incentive program for a diagnosis was a crime in itself. Happily, I’m an orthopedic surgeon didn’t partake in the killing and actually did mechanical things that help people. I got on the radio on a talk show Weekly for two yrs and they let me actually say don’t take the vaccine. It’s an experiment and you’re the rat. REM-disappear did just that, mom and dad disappeared behind closed doors as they were murdered. A fellow that owned

nine pharmacies was on with me until he couldn’t take it anymore one day he through his earphone down and said he wasn’t taking this shit anymore and stormed out.. He made millions injected thousands and was an unknowning accessory to murder of hundreds.. I was censored And made fun of my other physicians and people I knew. Well, unfortunately, a certain percentage of those people are dead. it really sucks. The doctors can’t utilize critical thinking skills and apparently can be bought off. Good luck finding a good doctor, there forced to follow truly idiotic, expensive, dangerous, pharmaceutical and invasive technologies. Quite simply a doctor should understand it’s diet, exercise, and clean air and advocate for that. Apparently that’s too hard or people just don’t give a shit.

David Zuckerman
World Bank 2017 pandemic emergency financing facility document describes pay outs to nations $225Million per 2500 coronavirus or filovirus deaths as counted by WHO. Read here https://thedocs.worldbank.org/en/doc/f355aa56988e258a350942240872e3c5-0240012017/original/PEF-Final-Prospectus-PEF.pdf

