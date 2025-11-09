One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

John Beaudoin: “The hospitals are highly incentivized to add... certain Covid drugs... $200,000 just to run remdesivir through somebody’s veins based on a positive COVID test... and the CARES Act was written in 2018, two years before COVID... Everything is a scam.”

This clip of electrical engineer and independent investigator John Beaudoin, Sr. is taken from a discussion with Cornelia Rose posted to Rumble on November 3, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

“The hospitals are highly incentivized to add, not just add Covid, but to use a certain treatment protocol, certain drugs. Use this drug, not that drug. Because if you use this drug, we’ll get $200,000 for this patient. Yeah, I’m using the right number. $200,000 just to run remdesivir through somebody’s veins based on a positive COVID test. Because you can get them into the ICU, you get the bill up to a million dollars.

“And the NCTAP program, New Covid Treatment Add-On Payment Plan under CMS, which is Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. If somebody were to type in their browser right now, NCTAP space CMS, hit enter. The first thing that comes up will be that new Covid treatment add-on payment plan. Scroll to near the bottom and you will see something called Veklury. And that’s remdesivir. And there’s a 20% adder for the entire hospital bill if you run that drug through somebody’s veins. Also baricitinib, same thing.

“And the year that was November 2nd of 2020 for remdesivir. That’s when the kidney failure started. We can get into that later. Paxlovid and molnupiravir, those two were incentivized in December of ‘21. A year later, kidney signal goes up even higher after that.

“The point is, you’re absolutely correct. It put to just to write Covid on it. The hospital gets money from the CARES Act. The doctors weren’t personally, incentivized. From what I heard, one doctor up in New Hampshire, when I was testifying for a bill that I wrote, for New Hampshire, trying to make a law, he said, well, I don’t remember getting any bonus for writing Covid. I was like, yeah, okay. I guess you don’t know the system. The system is the hospital administrators lean on the doctors. They coerce them. It’s like, you better start writing Covid or your hospital privileges, your ability to use this hospital are going to go down. There’s a lot of. So the solicitation from the act to the hospital to make money causes the hospital to coerce the doctors. And now you have a lot of COVID being written.

“The other incentive you mentioned, there’s $9,000 to the family that was added later. That was, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez was all happy and went in front of a camera and said, look what I did for you. I got you $9,000 funeral expenses for Covid. So if a family has spent their life savings and they’re going broke because their child has cancer and their child dies of cancer, they get nothing. But if a kid or if. If an old guy gets hit by a car and they write Covid on a death record, they get $9,000. So none of it makes any sense.

“So they were incentivized. The pay plan defines the behavior, is what we used to say. These are behavior modification techniques that you learn when you come up with variable compensation plans. If you’re putting together a compensation plan for a corporation, this is what we did in business I was in for 30 years. You incentivize certain things on the variable comp.

“A lot of people are just salaried, right? That’s fixed compensation. But salespeople, marketing people, and many companies that want to be progressive, they create a variable compensation program and they give you metrics to meet. You hit those numbers, like, if you can vaccinate 95% of the workforce, everybody gets a bonus. Right? Those types of things. So the behavior modifications are within the CARES Act and the NCTAP out of CMS, and none of it was to solve any disease.

“You think about it, how is throwing money at something going to solve anything? Oh, because everybody’s out of work and the businesses are shutting down. Yeah, you shut them down. You did that. And the money’s. I mean, everybody was happy to get their $600 check. Like, yeah, but it cost me $20,000. I don’t care if you give me 600. The whole thing is just nuts when you think about it in context.

“And so the behavior modifications from the acts, which the lobbyists wrote the stuff that gave— The CARES Act was written in 2018, two years before COVID. It was finalized in 2019, and all they did was change a few variables in March of 2020, and they passed it as a law. Why did they write it in 2018 if they didn’t know Covid was coming? Everything is a scam.”

