Enjoy the Spring Special: 25% off the annual subscription, available only from March 1 through March 7.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

In an interview with Shannon Joy, former pharmaceutical R&D executive Sasha Latypova discusses claims emerging from a civil lawsuit in the Netherlands brought by individuals who were harmed by COVID-19 “vaccines”.

Latypova, one of several expert witnesses in the case, says the lawsuit alleges both physical injury and what legal researchers describe as “cognitive harm” caused by pandemic-era public messaging. The suit names several prominent figures, including Bill Gates and Albert Bourla, as defendants.

During the interview, Latypova also referenced revelations linked to materials associated with Jeffrey Epstein, arguing they reinforce claims that the pandemic was planned and financially motivated.

Source: Sense Receptor

Expert witness in the lawsuit against the "Architects of the Great Reset," including Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, et al:

"With the Epstein file revelations, we've confirmed... they pre-planned the pandemic for profit as a government project, invested into all these poison shots and then propagandized the public, lied to the public, and continue doing so. And people were driven to self-harm with these Covi shots."

This clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova is taken from an interview with Shannon Joy posted to X on March 3, 2026.

Note that Latypova is one of five expert witnesses involved in a civil lawsuit brought against the "Architects of the Great Reset" in the Netherlands by victims of the deadly Covid injections falsely labeled "vaccines."

Partial transcription of clip



"Albert Bourla and Bill Gates are also named as defendants. So the case alleges that people were lied to about both, Covid being a pandemic or some sort of infectious illness. And then they were propagandized, driven into panic.

"[Expert witness] Katherine [Watt] has a very good terminology for it. She says there are multiple categories of harm. This is a civil procedure alleging harm and asking for compensation.

"And so the categories of harm that should be considered are both physical, the injuries from these shots, but importantly the cognitive harm. And that's a very good term to describe what happened.

"So, people were lied to globally, but we're talking about the whole the Netherlands now. And people were misled by the government officials who then lied and said, oh, for this very, very dangerous deadly virus, you can have this wonderful, safe and effective vaccine. Which turned the virus was a fake, fake agenda, fake project with government.

"And now with further with Epstein file revelations, we have confirmed all of this. That they pre-planned the pandemic for profit as a government project, invested into all these poison shots and then propagandized the public, lied to the public and continued doing so. And people were driven to self harm with these shots."

Full Video

Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla will have to appear in person in the Netherlands to testify at a hearing in a COVID-19 vaccine injury lawsuit, a Dutch court ruled late last month.

Share

Related articles:



