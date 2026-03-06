Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosalee's avatar
Rosalee
3h

GREED and insatiable need to

CONTROL

Sadly, many bought it and have already paid

dearly or in time will

Reply
Share
1 reply
Guy St Hilaire's avatar
Guy St Hilaire
3h

Pre-planned and it did not take long to figure this out if one listened to Dr.David Martin and Dr.Reiner Fuellmich who is languishing in a German prison on totally bogus accusations for interviewing many people who basically said the same thing . Truth has been weaponized so the guilty could profit on the deaths of many due to the bogus mRNA vaccines .Gates and Bourla are just the tip of the iceberg IMHO .

Good on Sasha for stating it plainly .

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture