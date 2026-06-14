Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
3h

Whoever has the gold makes the rules, seemingly no matter what those rules are. Mankind is shackled by the love of money, which can get too many of us to do almost anything for it.

Best of luck to the richest in the graveyard. You'll need it, to get through the eye of that needle.

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Jill Herendeen's avatar
Jill Herendeen
16m

OK, BUT, it's far worse than that. Not only is Gates not a virologist, but virology itself is fraud, as nobody (yet) has proved that there's such a thing as a pathogenic virus, ANY pathogenic virus. Read it here: https://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/Dismantling-the-Virus-Theory.pdf. This, of course, doesn't prevent our wildly-regressive tax dollars from being used by "virologists" to study whatevertheheck they like & live cushy lives while they do that. But then, "healthcare" has always been a for-private-profit enterprise; having a CDC & NIH just provides lots of cushy jobs to bureaucrats to assist the rich in getting richer in the name of "healthcare", if only by helping the "healthcare" owners maintain their monopolies, as ROCKEFELLER MEDICINE MEN explains in great detail. See also Ellen Brown's FORBIDDEN MEDICINE as one case in point.

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