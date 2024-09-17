One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Ryan Routh was featured in an Azov propaganda video in 2022...

Perhaps the most interesting angle to attempted Trump assassin Ryan Routh's recent history in his Ukraine connection. We documented that when he went to Ukraine to recruit for its International Legion in 2022 he was a Western mainstream media darling for a time, having been quoted on behalf of the cause to get more foreign fighters thrown into the battle against Russia by a who's who of major media sources from FT to Newsweek to the NY Times. But when he arrived in Ukraine, according to these media reports, the 58-year old Routh himself was considered too old to fight alongside the Ukrainian army. "So plan B," Routh described to one outlet, "was to come to Kiev and promote the idea of many others coming to join the International Legion. We need thousands of people here to fight alongside Ukrainians."

Failed Trump assassin Ryan Routh was photographed with Democrat megadonor and far-left celebrity chef José Andrés in a picture that emerged on Monday morning. The image, which features Andrés pointing at Routh with his arm around him, appears to have been taken in Kiev, Ukraine.

Andrés – himself a frequent Trump critic – owns several high-profile restaurants in Washington, D.C., and beyond. He was singled out for commendation by top Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi, earlier this year. He is a frequent financial contributor to Democratic politicians, including Pelosi, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and others.

Former President Donald J. Trump says the latest man to try to assassinate him “believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it.”

Ryan Routh, suspected of lying in wait for the America First leader with an AK-47-style rifle at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, is a Democrat donor and regurgitated Biden and Harris’s rhetoric about the former president being a threat to democracy on social media. Pictures also show a truck at his address sported a ‘Biden-Harris’ sticker. “Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country, both from the inside and out,” Trump said of the Democratic president and his deputy.

The fact that Ryan Routh was “an ardent supporter of the Ukraine and wants to see Russia attacked, and clearly saw Trump as a threat to Ukraine's future receipt of US military support,” cannot be hidden, says former US State Department official and retired CIA intelligence officer Larry Johnson.

“I'm sure that the Kiev regime is going to distance itself from this. The Kiev regime, along with the apparent support of the CIA, has put together a death list of Americans. A list of Americans who ought to be killed. It's not a list to send them nasty letters. Scott Ritter's on it, I think Douglas McGregor's on it. It is not out of line for them to have done this,” Johnson tells Sputnik.

Reports say the US is more concerned about runaway escalation than UK leadership...

Ukraine is still pushing for the US to support long-range strikes inside Russian territory after a meeting between President Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ended with no announcements about the issue. Biden and Starmer held talks at the White House on Friday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that if the US allowed and supported long-range strikes inside Russia, it would mean NATO is at war with Russia. Ahead of the meeting, the White House said the US hasn’t changed its policy regarding long-range strikes. "There is no change to our view on the provision of long-range strike capabilities for Ukraine to use inside of Russia," said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. "I would not expect any major announcement in that regard."

Purpose is to "prove adherence to international humanitarian law"...

In what could be an effort to legitimize its ongoing occupation of southern Russian territory, the Ukrainian government has issued formal invitations for the United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to come to the Kursk region and verify the situation on the ground. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha revealed the request on Monday, saying it has been issued for the international organizations to "prove [Ukraine’s] adherence to international humanitarian law".

A children’s facility could be targeted, the SVR has claimed

Kiev is preparing a false flag operation, in which a children’s hospital or kindergarten could be hit by a supposed Russian missile strike, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has claimed. The “inhumane provocation” is being masterminded by the leaders of Ukrainian intelligence and the military at the advice of “US handlers,” the statement said on Monday. The goal is to cause a large number of casualties and publicize the event through the international media, the agency added.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the regular size of the Russian army to be increased by 180,000 troops to 1.5 million active servicemen in a move that would make it the second largest in the world after China’s.

In a decree published on the Kremlin’s website, Putin ordered the overall size of the armed forces to be increased to 2.38 million people, of which he said 1.5 million should be active servicemen. According to data from the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a leading military think tank, such an increase would see Russia leapfrog the United States and India in terms of the number of active combat soldiers it has at its disposal and be second only to China in size. The IISS said Beijing has just over 2 million active duty service personnel.

By July 1, 2025, the largest Russian banks will have to provide their clients with the ability to conduct transactions in digital rubles, according to the Russian Central Bank. Pilot testing of the digital currency is underway with 12 banks participating in it.

The digital ruble is an electronic form of national currency. It is a unique digital code – a token – that is stored in digital wallets on a special platform of the Central Bank. The bank intends to issue it as an addition to the existing means of payment. The digital ruble could become a fast, convenient and reliable means of cross-border payments, which is important for Russia in the context of sanctions pressure and exclusion from SWIFT, as well as its de-dollarization policy.

Big accusations against new 'axis of evil' but little evidence

Britain and the United States have been talking up a new 'axis of evil' - and they tend to identify it as consisting of 'pariah' states Russian, Iran and North Korea. All of them are under far-reaching US-led sanctions, but in the process these countries have increasingly cooperated to the extent they've been more and more isolated on a global stage. Last week's major Washington accusation that Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia gave way to new weekend allegations that Moscow is in return aiding in the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

Facebook owner Meta said on Monday it was banning RT, Rossiya Segodnya and other Russian state media networks, alleging the outlets used deceptive tactics to carry out influence operations while evading detection on the social media company's platforms.

"After careful consideration, we expanded our ongoing enforcement against Russian state media outlets. Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities are now banned from our apps globally for foreign interference activity," the company said in a written statement.

India has condemned comments made by Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the treatment of Muslims in the South Asian nation, calling his remarks "misinformed and unacceptable".

"We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in Myanmar, Gaza, India, or any other place," Khamenei said in a social media post on Monday.

After years of economic crisis, Iranians' frustration is increasingly directed at Afghan migrants. Under pressure to act, the government has now announced plans to deport 2 million Afghan refugees in the coming months.

Iranian police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan said in the next six months, some 2 million undocumented foreigners would be deported from Iran. Speaking to the Iranian news agency Young Journalists Club in an interview on Tuesday, Radan also said security forces and the Interior Ministry were working out measures that would deport "a considerable number of illegal foreigners" over the long term. When Iranian officials speak of "illegal foreigners," they usually mean migrants from Afghanistan. Iran and Afghanistan share a 900-kilometer (560-mile) long border, parts of which run through inaccessible, high mountain ranges. For over 40 years, Afghans have fled to Iran to escape civil war, poverty, and, now, the Taliban.

Former Likud party member once challenged Netanyahu for leadership of the party

Reports in Hebrew media on Sunday evening and Monday morning indicated that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant may soon be replaced as part of an agreement that could bring Gideon Sa’ar from the United Right party into the position. Netanyahu initially fired Gallant last year during the judicial reform controversy, after the defense minister called for a pause on the legislation to allow for negotiations over a compromise. The dismissal sparked massive protests across the country, with many opponents viewing it as an indication that Netanyahu was prioritizing personal political interests over the nation's well-being.

The Prime Minister’s Office announces that the security cabinet has updated its official goals for the ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza to include a fourth objective: “The safe return of the residents of the north to their homes.”

“Israel will continue to act to achieve this goal,” it says. The motion comes more than eleven months after tens of thousands of northern residents were displaced from their homes following Hamas’s October 7 attack, when Hezbollah began attacking northern Israel on a near-daily basis. Israel has increasingly threatened to launch a major operation to push back Hezbollah from the border, and the change to the stated war goals comes as US special envoy visits Israel in an attempt to reach a diplomatic solution and avoid further escalation.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday that only military action against Hezbollah will enable the return of tens of thousands of evacuated Israelis to their homes, as rockets and drones continued to pound northern Israel.

Speaking to visiting US envoy Amos Hochstein, Gallant said, “The possibility for an agreement is running out as Hezbollah continues to ‘tie itself’ to Hamas, and refuses to end the conflict,” according to a statement from his office. “Therefore, the only way left to ensure the return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes, will be via military action.”

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller tells reporters that the United States continues to collaborate with mediators from Egypt and Qatar to draft a revised ceasefire proposal for the conflict in Gaza.

The United States continues to collaborate with mediators from Egypt and Qatar to draft a revised ceasefire proposal for the ongoing conflict in Gaza, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday, according to Reuters. For weeks, officials have stated that a new proposal was imminent, aiming to secure a deal that would include the release of hostages taken by Hamas from Israel on October 7. Miller informed reporters that Washington is actively working with the mediators to shape the contents of the proposal, adding that "it's a proposal that can get the parties to an ultimate agreement."

A small town is in crisis....

While Americans were hyper-fixated on the 20,000 Haitians the Biden-Harris administration dumped into Springfield, Ohio, through an expanded Temporary Protected Status program for migrants from the collapsed Caribbean nation, former President Trump shifted the conversation during a campaign rally last week to Charleroi, Pennsylvania. Ahead of Trump spotlighting the Haitian surge in the tiny blue-collar town of Charleroi during a rally last week in Arizona, we cited the think tank America 2100, which first revealed that the town's population of Haitian migrants exploded by 2,000% over the past two years.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance did not back away on Sunday from the claims that Haitians in an Ohio community are abducting and eating pets, even as the state’s GOP governor and other officials say they have not see evidence of such behavior.

Vance, an Ohio senator, said constituents in Springfield are bringing concerns to him and that at least 10 were “verifiable.” In a series of news show interviews, he said he was amplifying the claims as a way to draw attention to Democrat Kamala Harris’ immigration policies, which he said are lax, while adding, “Everybody who has dealt with a large influx of migration knows that sometimes there are cultural practices that seem very far out there to a lot of Americans.” Local and state officials have said the claims are untrue.

Mass immigration is a topic that divides opinions in Europe, and the Netherlands is no exception.

In recent years, the country has experienced a growing influx of immigrants, leading to a deep debate about the limits of the asylum system and the social and economic implications of this wave of immigration. Currently, the Dutch government, headed by Prime Minister Dick Schoof, is considering declaring the state of emergency to deal with what they describe as an unsustainable immigration crisis.

Tardinghen, France – A night of terror unfolded on the Opal Coast as three duck hunters and a 3-year-old child were violently attacked by an army of approximately sixty illegal migrants while lying in wait in their hunting hut. The incident occurred between Saturday night, September 14, and Sunday morning, September 15, 2024, in the Tardinghen marsh, escalating into a brutal confrontation that left the hunters barricaded in their shelter, fearing for their lives.

The migrants, reportedly enraged after being blocked by police in their attempt to cross the Channel to England, directed their fury at the hunters. Realizing that the hunters had alerted authorities, the group launched an assault on the hut. Armed with iron bars and a machete, they destroyed the windshields of the hunters’ vehicles, stole their belongings, and decapitated a decoy duck in a shocking act of rage.

Thousands are rallying in Brussels against Audi’s planned plant closure and other automotive facility shutdowns in the EU. The move is due to reduced competitiveness from the energy crisis and lower fuel imports from Russia. The protest targets Audi’s factory closure, which will result in over 3,000 job losses as production shifts to Mexico. Many workers blame the EU for fostering an environment that contributes to Europe’s de-industrialization.

As I said would happen, Putin’s refusal to quickly win the conflict with Ukraine has widened the conflict into the beginnings of WW III.

Putin himself now acknowledges this fact. In response to a journalist’s question about the consequences of what appears to be a US-UK decision to permit missile strikes from Ukraine deep into Russia, Putin said: “The Ukrainian army is not capable of using cutting-edge high-precision long-range systems supplied by the West. They cannot do that. These weapons are impossible to employ without intelligence data from satellites which Ukraine does not have. This can only be done using the European Union’s satellites, or US satellites – in general, NATO satellites. This is the first point.

I can’t help wondering, is Medically Assisted Death (MAD) a symbol of the state of mind of Great Britain today?

Have the citizens of this storm-lashed island finally put their lives completely in the hands of those who devise so called ‘national health policies’ – 100% reliant on the pharmaceutical/vaccine industry to keep people alive? ‘Alive’? Surely not, this is a misnomer. Let us not denigrate life to a description of human beings becoming dumbed down replicas of the walking dead. Ex Prime Minister and war criminal Tony Blair, has lent his voice to the latest proclamations of the newly elected Starmer government, that a fully IT based healthcare system is the future of the British National Health Service (NHS).

Surgeon General Ladapo issued Florida's updated COVID guidance warning healthcare providers against the use of COVID-19 mRNA injections and advising they warn their patients of their harmful effects.

"Today, we announced that we will expand our strategic collaboration with Amazon Web..."

Intel shares jumped in after-hours trading in New York following a letter from CEO Pat Gelsinger to employees outlining the chipmaker's next steps in an ambitious turnaround plan. Intel shares jumped in after-hours trading in New York following a letter from CEO Pat Gelsinger to employees outlining the chipmaker's next steps in an ambitious turnaround plan.

There is no escape from debt. Paying for the government’s fictitious promises in paper money will result in a constantly depreciating currency, thereby impoverishing those who earn a wage or have savings...

Global money supply has soared by $20.6 trillion since 2019, according to Bloomberg. Additionally, global debt surged by over $15 trillion in 2023, reaching a new record high of $313 trillion. Around 55% of this rise came from developed economies, mainly the U.S., France, and Germany. Unfunded liabilities in the United States amount to $72 trillion, almost 300% of GDP. This may seem high until you look at Spain with 500% of GDP, France with close to 400%, or Germany with close to 350% of GDP.

Walking down a suburban neighborhood street already feels like a Ring doorbell panopticon.

But this is only the start of our surveillance dystopia, according to Larry Ellison, the billionaire cofounder of Oracle. He said AI will usher in a new era of surveillance that he gleefully said will ensure “citizens will be on their best behavior.” Ellison made the comments as he spoke to investors earlier this week during an Oracle financial analysts meeting, where he shared his thoughts on the future of AI-powered surveillance tools. Ellison said AI would be used in the future to constantly watch and analyze vast surveillance systems, like security cameras, police body cameras, doorbell cameras, and vehicle dashboard cameras.

During a three-day visit to Singapore, Pope Francis declared that “all religions are a path to God,” sparking backlash among religious leaders in the U.S.

The statement was made at an interreligious meeting with young people at a Catholic junior college shortly before his departure back to Rome. Departing from his prepared remarks, Francis spoke off the cuff, stating that different religions are like “different languages” to reach God. “If you start to fight, ‘my religion is more important than yours, mine is true and yours isn’t,’ where will that lead us?” he asked,” according to Crux Now. “There’s only one God, and each of us has a language to arrive at God. Some are Sheik, Muslim, Hindu, Christian, and they are different paths [to God].”

A massive explosion rocked a pipeline in La Porte, Texas, late this morning, prompting immediate evacuations and sending emergency responders scrambling to contain the inferno.

The La Porte Office of Emergency Management confirmed the incident in a statement on social media, urging nearby residents to leave the area as firefighters battle the blazing pipeline fire. The La Porte Fire Department has already recommended an urgent evacuation of homes and businesses between Luella and Canada, as thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the M6.5 quake was centered about 265 km south of Prince Rupert, B.C., and it occurred at a depth of 33 km beneath the surface.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said that there was no threat of a tsunami from this earthquake. Due to the earthquake’s offshore epicenter and steep depth, there were few reports of shaking felt on land. Sunday’s quake struck along the Queen Charlotte Fault, which is a strike-slip boundary between the Pacific Plate and North American Plate. This region is highly susceptible to seismic activity due to the faulting in the region. The largest earthquake in recent memory to strike near Sunday’s temblor was a magnitude 7.8 that occurred on October 27, 2012. Aftershocks are likely in the hours and days following Sunday’s earthquake.

There will be 3 spectacular events in the heavens within the next 30 days.

A “blood moon” lunar eclipse will happen this week, the “comet of the century” will begin to appear in the night sky later this month, and a “ring of fire” solar eclipse will happen on October 2nd. Needless to say, it is very unusual for so many historic heavenly events to occur so close to one another. And of course these signs in the heavens are all happening at a time when our entire planet is rapidly descending into a state of complete and utter chaos. On Tuesday night, we will witness something truly special. It isn’t every day that we get to see a partial lunar eclipse during a “supermoon”…

A video shows the collapse of the Paczków dam in Poland, highlighting the sheer force of the disaster.

