Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
3h

Also in the news:

Canadian Detective Found Guilty of Investigating Infant Deaths Linked to mRNA Vaccines

This case was never about misconduct. It was about silencing questions no one in power wanted asked.

https://www.chrisbrunet.com/p/canadian-detective-found-guilty-of

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
1h

Feel bad for the lady being arrested for saying her country is a Christian country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture