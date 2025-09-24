One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

President Trump’s hour-long speech ended around 1100 ET. Among the many targets for criticism in Trump’s address:

United Nations

London mayor

European countries abetting “uncontrolled migration”

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Countries that have recognized Palestinian statehood

Former US President Joe Biden

Windmills

Climate Change Hoax

Anti-Globalist

NEW YORK CITY — President Donald Trump is no longer pressuring Ukraine to give up some of its territory to end its war against Russia, saying in a social media post that he considers Ukraine to be “in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form.”

Trump wrote the Truth Social post on Tuesday after an hourlong meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. “After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” he wrote. “With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, [the North Atlantic Treaty Organization], the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win.”

Both Beijing and New Delhi have previously rejected what they called Washington’s economic coercion

US President Donald Trump has accused India and China of “funding” the Ukraine conflict through Russian energy imports during a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York. Trump has previously argued in favor of imposing secondary sanctions on nations maintaining economic ties with Moscow to increase financial pressure on Russia. Both Beijing and New Delhi have slammed the US approach as unacceptable and refused to bow to American pressure.

The US president has responded to alleged airspace violation over bloc member Estonia

US President Donald Trump has replied affirmatively when asked if NATO states should shoot down Russian aircraft that breach their airspace. The US president was asked the question at a joint press conference alongside Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky on Tuesday. “Yes, I do,” Trump replied. Estonia, a Baltic member of the US-led military bloc, last week claimed that three Russian MIG-31 jets breached its airspace. Moscow has denied the claims, saying that the planes did not deviate from their routine flight path, and arguing that NATO lacked evidence.

The country is usually described as a “bear” rather than other animals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has joked

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has rejected US President Donald Trump’s description of Russia as “a paper tiger,” joking that the country is more commonly compared to a bear. On Tuesday, following his meeting with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, Trump said he believes that Kiev is “in a position to fight and win all of Ukraine back,” if the EU and NATO continue to support it. He compared Russia to a “paper tiger,” claiming that the country is in “BIG Economic trouble” and that “this is the time for Ukraine to act.”

Moldovan authorities have arrested 74 people ahead of the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections

Moldovan police have arrested 74 people on suspicion of preparing unrest ahead of the country’s upcoming parliamentary election, following a wave of some 250 raids across the EU-candidate country. In a statement released on Monday Chisinau claimed that a network of activists sought to amplify “Russian influence” and that the raids were part of a criminal probe into financing and preparation of “mass riots and destabilization.”

‘It feels like the whole Starmer project is starting to crumble.’ Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Alex Burghart MP discusses Keir Starmer’s future as he claims the PM’s own MPs are ‘calling for him to go’.

As violent crime continues to plague Canada, the Carney Liberals are moving forward with their plans to seize legally-purchased firearms from licensed gun owners

Emergency services are responding to an explosion that occurred Tuesday evening in the Pilestredet area of central Oslo, police said.

The blast happened near Parkveien around 8:44 p.m. local time, prompting a large-scale emergency response, according to Operations Leader Vidar Pedersen. “Emergency services are in Pilestredet following an explosion. The situation is unclear and we are working broadly at the scene,” Pedersen said in a statement to the press. The extent of any damage or injuries remains unknown, police said.

The riots in Nepal signal turbulence demanding utmost vigilance from the Asian giant and its Eurasian partners

The recent outbreak of violent protests in Nepal, which forced Prime Minister Sharma Oli to resign, has stirred debate over whether domestic grievances or external influences are behind the unrest. Oli, a long-time ally of Beijing, had just returned from a high-profile state visit to China when Kathmandu’s streets erupted. While the immediate anger was fueled by frustrations over corruption and unemployment, many now question whether the riots were also aimed at weakening China’s growing role in the Himalayan republic.

At meeting with leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and others, Trump vows to push for Gaza ceasefire and hostage release, adding that they were on the verge of ending something “that probably should never have started in the first place.”

US President Donald Trump met Tuesday with Arab and Muslim leaders in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, including representatives from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan. According to reports, Trump is expected to outline his vision for peace and present guiding principles for Gaza’s future once the war ends.

In his August 2, 2025 column in the London-based Emirati daily Al-Arab, Yemeni journalist Hani Salem Mashour sharply criticized Hamas and accused it of hijacking the Palestinian cause and thwarting any chance of peace.

He also accused it of using bloodshed as a tool in the service of Iran’s expansion plan, which has nothing to do with the Palestinians, just as the Houthis, Hizbullah and the Shi’ite militias in Iraq do. Mashour pointed out that, before October 7, 2023, Gaza was completely liberated, but Hamas turned it into “an open laboratory of ongoing madness, where people die in the name of resistance”. By cleaving to its weapons and its rule in Gaza, and refusing the recognize the Palestinian Authority as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, he added, Hamas is undermining the efforts of the Arab countries to promote international recognition of a Palestinian state.

Three Palestinians accused of “collaborating” with Israel were executed by masked Hamas terrorists in front of a cheering crowd in Gaza on Sunday.

Ghastly footage of the killings, originally posted on a Hamas-affiliated Telegram group, shows the three doomed blindfolded men kneeling on the ground in front of a trio of Hamas gunmen holding automatic weapons as a fourth loudly reads in Arabic from a piece of paper. “Pursuant to the content of Palestinian revolutionary law and based on the Palestinian revolutionary court, a death sentence was decided against those who betrayed the homeland, betrayed their people and betrayed their cause, and put [themselves] hand-in-hand with the occupation in order to kill their own people,” the terroristsaid, according to an English-language translation provided to the Telegraph by The Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis.

Syria and Israel are in talks to reach an agreement that Damascus hopes will secure a halt to Israeli airstrikes and the withdrawal of Israeli troops who have pushed into southern Syria.

Syria and Israel are close to striking a “de-escalation” agreement in which Israel will stop its attacks while Syria will agree to not move any machinery or heavy equipment near the Israeli border, a senior US envoy said on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of UN General Assembly meetings in New York, US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said the agreement would serve as the first step towards the security deal that the two countries have been negotiating.

Their arrival underscores Tehran’s urgency to bolster its aerial capabilities amid regional tensions and after Operation Rising Lion

In a move to revitalize its aging air force, Iran has reported to have received Russian MiG-29 fighter jets, marking the beginning of a military upgrade that may possibly include advanced aircraft and air defense systems. Abolfazl Zohrevand, a member of the country’s parliament’s national security committee, said that the jets, currently based in Shiraz, represent a “short-term solution” while Tehran awaits the arrival of more sophisticated Sukhoi Su-35 jets.

Joint US -Israeli strikes set back Tehran’s nuclear program by years, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told Iran International, while ruling out the prospect of the resumption of war between the two archenemies in the near future.

Speaking to Iran International at UN headquarters in New York, Danon said the strikes in June delivered a major setback to Iran’s nuclear program, and that it would take Tehran “years” to rebuild. Still, he framed the strikes as a chance to rally the world to action, not the start of an open conflict. He urged the international community to seize the moment not for escalation, but for pressure — through tougher sanctions and inspections.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Tuesday ruled out talks with United States, saying President Donald Trump’s demand Tehran end domestic enrichment of uranium was an insult which had earned him a “slap in the face” from the Iranian people. Below are excerpts from Khamenei’s televised speech:

“In the current situation, negotiating with the US government would, first and foremost, do nothing to help our national interests — it would bring us no benefit and would not avert any harm.” “Negotiations with the US under present conditions also entail serious harms for the country, some of which may even be irreparable.”

Representative Jim Jordan took to X today to announce that Google has capitulated on its draconian censorship ‘rules’ over the past several years and has vowed to reinstate previously banned accounts on the YouTube platform.

Rep. Jordan wrote, “Due to our oversight efforts, GOOGLE commits to offer ALL creators previously kicked off YouTube due to political speech violations to return to the platform.” In follow up posts to X, Rep. Jordan reveals some of the specific details. For example, YouTube “admits the Biden administration censorship pressure was ‘unacceptable and wrong’” and “confirms that the Biden administration wanted Americans censored for speech that did not violate YouTube’s policies.”

According to the US President Donald Trump, the Fed is failing at its job in supporting the economy by not lowering the policy interest rate.

The president believes that the lowering of interest rates by the central bank will prompt businesses to increase production and investment, which will spur stronger economic growth. Lower interest rates, according to such thinking, strengthen consumer spending, which is popularly considered to be the key driver of economic growth. Given such faulty reasoning, it is not surprising that the US President has expressed outrage at some of the Fed’s policymakers’ refusal to lower interest rates. But does this make any sense?

...giving retail investors direct access through their brokerage accounts.

Morgan Stanley is preparing to roll out crypto trading for retail clients on its E*Trade platform, marking a significant leap by a Wall Street bank into Bitcoin and digital assets. The bank will partner with cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Zerohash to provide liquidity, custody, and settlement, according to a Bloomberg report. Trading is expected to go live in the first half of 2026, beginning with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. In other words, Morgan Stanley doesn’t just want to let customers buy Bitcoin. It wants to be the place where traditional and digital assets sit side by side in the same account.

Brazil is the next country where anonymity dies quietly, under the soft cover of child safety.

Brazil has enacted a new law that mandates age verification across digital platforms, setting the stage for a broader move toward digital identification and the erosion of online anonymity. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed the measure into law last week, framing it as a necessary tool to protect children. However, embedded in the policy is a requirement for platforms to verify the age of all users through mechanisms that extend beyond self-declared age confirmation. Called the “Adultization Bill” or “Digital ECA,” the law will take effect in 180 days and applies to social media, online games, and other digital services.

Former Secretary of Defense and new Secretary of ‘War’ Pete Hegseth lays down new suffocating ‘rules’ on reporters covering his agency

Like every empire before it, the US is straining under the weight of debt, corruption, and overreach...

Years ago, Doug Casey stated, “When empires die, they do so with surprising speed.” At the time, that comment raised eyebrows, yet he was quite correct in his observation. Ernest Hemingway made a similar comment when a character in his novel The Sun Also Rises was asked how he went bankrupt. The answer was, “Gradually, then suddenly.” Again, this sounds cryptic, yet it’s accurate.

In an era where artificial intelligence and automation are reshaping the workforce at breakneck speed, tech visionary Elon Musk has doubled down on his bold predictions for the future.

As concerns mount over job displacement and economic upheaval, Musk paints a picture of unprecedented prosperity, where robots not only take over human labor but usher in an age of “sustainable abundance” for all. Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), Musk addressed fears about a jobless society, asserting that by 2030, intelligent humanoid robots will outnumber humans and provide everything society needs—freeing people to thrive rather than merely survive.

In an era where viral videos and divine visions collide on social media, a peculiar fervor has gripped pockets of the Christian world.

As the calendar flips toward September 23, 2025, whispers of the Rapture—a cataclysmic Biblical event where the faithful are whisked away to heaven—have evolved into a full-blown online phenomenon. Dubbed “RaptureTok” on platforms like TikTok, this movement has amassed hundreds of thousands of views, blending ancient prophecies with modern astrology and personal revelations. But amid the excitement, skeptics within the faith urge caution, reminding believers that setting dates for the divine has a long history of heartbreak.

A recent cyber attack on major airports has sent shockwaves through the aviation industry and beyond. What began as a seemingly isolated incident has experts warning that it could be a mere prelude to more devastating disruptions.

The attack, which struck without warning, targeted key operational systems at several of the world’s busiest airports, including London’s Heathrow, New York’s JFK, and Amsterdam’s Schiphol. Flight information displays flickered and died, check-in kiosks froze mid-transaction, and baggage handling systems came to a grinding halt. Passengers were left stranded in terminals turned into makeshift waiting rooms, with delays rippling across international routes.

In a chilling revelation that blends cutting-edge space weather science with ancient geological warnings, a leading expert has sounded the alarm: Humanity could be staring down the barrel of a near-extinction event driven by our Sun’s volatile behavior and Earth’s faltering magnetic shield.

As the planet’s magnetic poles accelerate toward a potential collision, the risk of a solar “micronova”—a sudden, explosive solar outburst—looms large, capable of unleashing tsunamis, climate chaos, and a societal collapse that could wipe out up to 90 percent of the global population. Ben Davidson, founder of Space Weather News and a prominent voice in geomagnetic research, delivered this dire prognosis during a recent appearance on the Matt Beall Limitless podcast.

Timothy Alberino sits down with Blurry Creatures and shares exclusive details about multiple military encounters with living giants in Afghan caves, the Kandahar Giant retrieval operation, and why occult groups at the top of the secrecy pyramid may be using giant remains for necromantic practices. We discuss the Watchers’ rebellion, the true nature of the Nephilim, megalithic construction techniques, and how these ancient accounts relate to current UFO disclosure. This discussion tackles the complex relationship between biblical theology and the UFO phenomenon, arguing that Christians need to move beyond medieval interpretations to understand extraterrestrial beings within a biblical framework.

