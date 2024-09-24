One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Europe cannot be limited by the EU and NATO if the continent is to be peaceful, the French president has said

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for reform of the current “unjust” world order so that humans can coexist more peacefully. He outlined his vision on Sunday as part of the international ‘Imagining Peace’ gathering in Paris, which brought together leading political and religious figures. Speaking before the Catholic community of Sant’Egidio, Macron said “We must be imaginative enough to think about the peace of tomorrow, a peace in Europe in a new form.” If the European continent is to become more stable, everyone should acknowledge that it is “neither quite the EU, nor resolutely NATO,” he stated.

Israeli warplanes targeted more than 300 Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon on Monday and Israel warned civilians to evacuate the area as more intense strikes are on the way.

Lebanese officials said at least 182 people were killed and over 700 injured in the strikes, including “children, women, and paramedics.” The IDF said Hezbollah fired at least 150 rockets, missiles, and other projectiles at Israeli territory on Saturday and Sunday. Most of the attacks were launched from inside Lebanon and some of them reached further into Israel than previous Hezbollah attacks. “This morning, the IDF launched extensive, proactive airstrikes, based on precise intelligence, aimed at degrading the capabilities and infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon. This is infrastructure that Hezbollah has built over many years,” Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a statement on Monday.

Citing sources familiar with last night’s security cabinet deliberations, the Ynet news site reports that it remains unclear if Israel is headed to an all-out war with Hezbollah after launching a major aerial offensive against the Lebanese terror group.

The sources say no new decisions were made during the meeting, while adding that Israel remains open to deescalating tensions with Hezbollah if the latter is willing to reach an arrangement. According to the news site, ministers said during the meeting that it was important Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu still go to the UN General Assembly in New York this week despite the fighting, saying it’s an important PR opportunity. Netanyahu’s office announced hours ago that the premier is indeed going, but is delaying his flight there until Wednesday night.

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The United States is sending a small number of additional troops to the Middle East given escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, the Pentagon said on Monday, declining to specify the precise number or mission of the deployed forces.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional U.S. military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region," Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, told reporters. After almost a year of war against Hamas in Gaza, Israel is shifting its focus to its northern frontier, where Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel in support of its ally Hamas.

Senior State Department official says US does not support rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, will discuss "concrete ideas" with allies and partners to prevent the war from expanding.

The US does not support the rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah along the border, a senior State Department official said on Monday, according to the Reuters news agency. The official noted that Washington plans to discuss "concrete ideas" with allies and partners to prevent the war from expanding. His comments come after Israel launched air strikes targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon. As of Monday night, the IAF struck approximately 1,600 Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley. Officials in Lebanon said 492 people were killed in IDF strikes throughout the country in the last day and that 1,645 were injured.

Contradictory reports on fate of Ali Karaki after strike in Beirut

The Israeli Air Force carried out a targeted strike in Lebanon's capital of Beirut on Monday, with reports suggesting that Ali Karaki, the terror group’s last remaining high-ranking military leader, was the target. Shortly after the strike, a Lebanese security official told Reuters that Karaki’s fate was still unclear. “Within one week, it can be said that Nasrallah remains alone at the top,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in the evening.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps orders all members to stop using any type of communication devices after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah in Lebanon blew up last week.

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has ordered all members to stop using any type of communication devices after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah in Lebanon blew up last week, two senior Iranian security officials told Reuters. One of the security officials told the news agency that a large-scale operation is underway by the IRGC to inspect all devices, not just communication equipment. He said most of these devices were either homemade or imported from China and Russia. Iran was concerned about infiltration by Israeli agents, including Iranians on Israel's payroll and a thorough investigation of personnel has already begun, targeting mid and high-ranking members of the IRGC, added the official, who declined to be identified.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that his country allegedly never approved of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. He also denied supplying missiles to Russia, The Guardian reports.

The head of the Iranian state, speaking to reporters at the UN General Assembly, reiterated that his country allegedly has not supplied ballistic missiles to Russia since the beginning of his presidency. However, such supplies may have occurred earlier. "We are willing to sit down with the Europeans and the Americans to have a dialogue and negotiations. We have never approved of Russian aggression against Ukrainian territory," Pezeshkian added.

While Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is in the United States begging for more U.S. taxpayer dollars and munitions, he appears to be using some of his time to stump for the Harris campaign and attack Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance on American soil.

Zelensky also joined Harris surrogate Democrat Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro for a tour of an ammunition factory in the Keystone State. Zelensky had time for a sitdown interview with The New Yorker and directly went after Trump and Vance. “My feeling is that Trump doesn’t really know how to stop the war even if he might think he knows how,” Zelensky said in the interview.

Neoconservative elements in Washington have long sought to respond to the perceived threat of Russian military and diplomatic power, but the interests of large Western financial institutions in seeing the proxy war continue have received less attention.

While politicians wage a propaganda war to ensure continued funding for the Western proxy conflict against Russia, average Ukrainians are left to suffer for the sake of powerful outside interests, according to one whistleblower and former diplomat. Analyst Andrii Telizhenko, who previously served in Ukraine’s government but fled the country after facing opposition to his anti-war beliefs, joined Sputnik’s The Final Countdown program Monday, lamenting the fate of hundreds of thousands of young Ukrainian men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the intractable US-backed conflict. The former government official said Kiev has lost 970,000 troops since 2022, confirming previous analysis that has placed the number of Ukrainian deaths during the conflict at close to one million.

What is it about tiny European countries becoming among the most outspoken hawks on Russia?

The outsized rhetoric and threats against Moscow from small states like Latvia, Lithuania, or Estonia verges on little man syndrome. And now Denmark has joined them. Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Monday called on the Western allies to immediately greenlight Kiev's use of donated missiles for long-range strikes against Russia.

A devastating nuclear strike on London causing 850,000 deaths with two million injured has been simulated by a staunchly pro-Putin propaganda TV channel.

Broadcasting the four minute video with an English commentary appears to be the latest move in a concerted campaign to scare Britain from giving permission to Ukraine to allow Storm Shadow missiles to hit targets inside Russia. Vladimir Putin's propagandists and entourage have repeatedly warned that he could use nuclear weapons.

Japan scrambled fighter jets and used flares to warn off a Russian military plane that breached Japanese airspace on Sept. 23, Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said.

The airspace violation could be related to the joint military exercises Russia and China planned to participate in during September. A Russian Il-38 reconnaissance aircraft entered Japanese airspace over Rebun Island, off Japan's northern coast, Kihara told reporters. The plane breached Japan's airspace three times, for up to a minute in each instance, over the course of a five-hour flight in the region.

In response, Japan scrambled F-15 and F-35 fighter jets, which used flares after the Russian plane ignored earlier warnings.

Ukraine needs to come to terms with the fact that some territories may remain under Russian control, even if it is temporary, stated Czech President Petr Pavel, according to The New York Times.

President Pavel stated that it is time for Ukrainians and their supporters to face reality. He believes that as pro-Russian countries undermine European unity regarding the war, Ukraine must "be realistic" about its prospects for recovering occupied territories. “The most probable outcome of the war will be that a part of Ukrainian territory will be under Russian occupation, temporarily,” Pavel said, adding that this temporary situation could last for years.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday that Seoul may respond militarily to any casualties caused by North Korea’s launching of so-called “trash balloons” across the shared border, the state media Yonhap News Agency reported.

“North Korea’s gray zone provocations are continuing and are causing inconvenience and anxiety to the public, so we have summarized the military’s position to date and delivered a message,” Lee Sung-joon, a spokesperson for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said, as quoted by Yonhap. “This is an internationally shameful and petty act that creates discomfort and anxiety among our people and is a low-level act intended to incite conflict.” Though there were “no issues” so far that warranted a military response, Seoul would consider a military response if there were direct casualties caused by the North Korean balloons, Lee added.

...uptick in violence comes after the US captured cartel boss Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada in July.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has blamed the United States for an upsurge in violence between cartel factions in the state of Sinaloa, which has left at least 30 people dead. Two factions of the powerful Sinaloa cartel have attacked each other in the state capital of Culiacan recently, with teams of gunmen—or sicarios—firing at each other and at the security forces. The uptick in violence followed the capture on July 25 of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, 76, in El Paso, Texas. Zambada has since claimed that he was ambushed and taken to the United States by Joaquín Guzmán López, one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison

"Border Patrol agents are being warned."

An alarming battle between rival factions of the Sinaloa drug cartel has unfolded in northwestern Mexico, near the Biden-Harris administration's open southern border. The risk of spillover continues to increase as US Border Patrol agents recently discovered a weapons cache of shoulder-fired rocket launchers and improvised explosive devices just across from the Arizona border. "4 RPGs and 8 IEDs along with a large amount of ammo discovered in a scout site in Mexico just across the Arizona border which butts up against the Ajo area of operation within the Tucson Sector," NewsNation's border correspondent Ali Bradley wrote on X on Monday afternoon.

The Netherlands is being systematically dismantled by a government that, under the guise of ‘humanitarianism,’ has transformed a once-proud nation into an overcrowded asylum for the world’s migrants, enforcing a covert agenda of population replacement that threatens to erase Dutch identity, culture, and security—all while its citizens are forced to foot the bill for their own extinction.

Eric Ypma, a tireless researcher of government finances, has once again turned his attention to the asylum section of the Budget Memorandum, raising a critical question: What happens to our tax money? His latest findings shed light on a troubling demographic trend, one that many are hesitant to discuss openly. Ypma claims, “Replacement of the population may not be a government conspiracy, but it is policy.” The figures back him up, painting a stark picture of the future for the Netherlands.

Jorge Buxadé, head of the VOX delegation to the European Parliament, delivered a powerful ten-point plan aimed at ending “Islamist terror of false refugees,” calling for strict immigration controls, mass deportations, and a complete overhaul of Europe’s asylum and immigration policies to protect the continent’s survival.

In a powerful new speech, Spanish MEP Jorge Buxadé, the head of the VOX delegation to the European Parliament, laid out his ten-point plan to combat what he calls “the Islamist terror of false refugees.” Buxadé, known for his hardline stance on immigration, cited recent tragic attacks in Solingen, Mannheim, and Algeciras as proof that Europe is under siege from illegal migrants posing as refugees. He called for sweeping reforms to protect the continent from what he sees as a growing existential threat.

AGerman “Citizens Council” has submitted recommendations to the German Ministry of the Interior calling, among other things, for the potential criminalisation of “disinformation.” The council was assembled by the Bertelsmann Foundation, Germany’s most influential public policy think tank, in partnership with the Ministry of the Interior itself, and it was tasked with formulating recommendations on how best to combat “disinformation.”

The project as a whole, known as “Forum Against Fakes,” included both a “council” of 120 German citizens, ostensibly selected to represent the diversity of German society, and an online survey. The “Citizens Report,” which was handed over to Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser on September 12th (see photo above), includes a recommendation titled “Consideration of criminal prosecution and/or penalising of the dissemination of disinformation.”

Ireland’s Justice Minister Helen McEntee has announced that the government will scrap plans for hate speech legislation, citing a lack of consensus among lawmakers and concerns from free speech advocates.

The proposed bill aimed to modernise anti-hate laws, but its vague definitions and potential restrictions on online speech sparked widespread criticism. While the country will not introduce hate speech laws, it will still focus on combating hate crimes through hate crime legislation. On Saturday, The Irish Times reported that the Irish government will drop the incitement to hatred section of the bill, focusing instead on hate crime legislation that provides for tougher sentences when hate is proven as a motivation for an offence.

Telegram, the messaging app that once positioned itself as the rebel’s answer to Big Tech surveillance, has made a sharp U-turn on the “we protect your data at all costs” highway. On Monday, the company quietly updated its privacy policy to allow for the disclosure of user information—like those precious IP addresses and phone numbers—to law enforcement, but only, of course, if they present a valid legal request.

As we all know, no one has ever stretched the definition of “valid” to fit their agenda, right? This revelation comes hot on the heels of a little incident back in August, when Telegram’s CEO Pavel Durov found himself in handcuffs, detained by French authorities. What was the crime? Well, it appears Telegram was accused of playing hardball with French law enforcement, refusing to hand over data, leading to Durov’s arrest.

California’s recent legislative move to limit the “addictive” features of social media platforms for minors has been solidified by Governor Gavin Newsom’s endorsement. The move will force platforms to change their social media platforms depending on the age of users – meaning that platforms will likely have to introduce digital ID systems to verify users.

The Protecting Our Kids From Social Media Addiction Act, sponsored by state Senator Nancy Skinner, received Governor Newsom’s signature on Friday and is a big push to end online anonymity. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here.

While everyone was distracted, the global elite got exactly what they wanted.

The UN adopted the “Pact for the Future” on September 22nd, and the mainstream media in the western world almost entirely ignored what was happening. Instead, the headlines urged us to just keep focusing on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Sadly, the vast majority of the population has never ever heard about the “Pact for the Future”, and so there was very little public debate about whether or not we should be adopting a document which lays the foundation for a new “global order”. The text of the “Pact for the Future” is available online, but hardly anyone will ever read it and many of the most important provisions are buried toward the end of the 56 page document. Of course everyone should take the time to actually read this document, because our leaders just committed us to an extremely insidious global agenda that literally covers just about every conceivable area of human activity.

A 70-year-old man from Alabama recently died at a hospital in Florida when a surgeon mistakenly removed his liver instead of his spleen.

This type of medical error is known as a “never event” because it should never have happened. Unfortunately, they happen all too often. Never events range from the wrong organ or side being operated on, the wrong prosthesis (such as hip joints) being inserted, to foreign objects (typically surgical instruments and swabs) being left inside the patient. In the UK, provisional NHS data shows that between April 2023 and March 2024, there were 370 never events. In the three years prior to that, the figures were, in reverse order, 384 (2022-23), 407 (2021-22) and 364 (2020-21).

Over 100 climate groups are pressuring JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and other private banks to stop financing global meat and dairy companies.

Agriculture Dive Dot Com says the institutions’ lending activities undermine their environmental commitments. An open letter from groups led by Friends of the Earth to some of the world’s biggest banks calls for a halt on any new financing that expands industrial livestock production and to add requirements that meat, dairy, and feed clients disclose their climate action plans. The letter calls out the banks by name for supporting the world’s biggest meat, dairy, and animal feed producers like JBS, Tyson Foods, and others.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant travelled to report from an Amish community in Ontario who face hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines for failing to use Trudeau's ArriveCan app.

In September 2013, while still a volunteer with the Canadian branch of the LaRouche Movement, I found myself spearheading a campaign to break up the banks of Canada and shed light on the incoming Bail-in legislation being set up to loot depositors’ accounts.

To launch that campaign I made a short video with a colleague where I warned that a certain creepy figure named Mark Carney had been deployed by the highest echelons of the Financier Oligarchy centered in the City of London to oversee the controlled disintegration of the world economy and transition towards a new depopulation-oriented world order.

Tony's Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Podcast is a no-hype, no nonsense, down to earth conversation with a thoughtful and concerned citizen. I love being Tony's guest.

The Department of Defense awarded nearly $1.5 million in taxpayer money to a Democratic donor’s company, which makes fake lab-grown meat from fermented fungus.

The Better Meat Company, which uses fungus protein to make fake meat in a lab, is led by CEO Paul Shapiro, an activist with a history of donating to Democrats. The taxpayer-funded grant will bankroll a “bioproduction facility for mycoprotein ingredients that are shelf-stable, have high protein and fiber contents, and can be dehydrated.” The company creates the phony meat by feeding water and nutrients to fungal roots stored in a bioreactor, turning the material into a semi-solid gray liquid that is strained to finally become the end product.

A nonpartisan police leadership organization that notes that it is the only national law enforcement advocacy group to endorse political candidates is weighing in on the 2024 White House race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

The Police Leaders for Community Safety said Monday that it is endorsing Harris, in an announcement shared first with Fox News. The organization – which says it is led by a diverse group of prominent police professionals who have been at the helm of numerous major national law enforcement leadership groups – highlights that its mission is to champion “policies to make communities and the people in them safer, improve and evolve policing, and safeguard the rule of law.”

Isn’t it strange how Barry and Michelle Obama are so closely tied—in friendship and lifestyle—to convicted rapists and accused slavemasters and traffickers? That’s the question many people are asking again as we witness the downfall of Obama’s good friend, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Shadow of Ezra: After the U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest and indictment of Sean Combs, also known as “Diddy,” the music industry has been rocked by a series of major resignations. These departures are allegedly tied to claims that the infamous “freak offs” were actually organized and funded by some of the most powerful CEOs in the music world.

A federal judge has ruled that it would be unconstitutional for an Indiana prison to deny a transgender inmate sex reassignment surgery following the inmate’s lawsuit against the facility.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued the Indiana Department of Corrections last year on behalf of a transgender inmate, Jonathan C. Richardson, also known as Autumn Cordellionè, who was convicted of strangling his 11-month-old stepdaughter to death in 2001. Indiana law, however, prohibits the Department of Corrections from using taxpayer dollars to fund sex reassignment surgeries for inmates. However, the ACLU argues in the lawsuit, filed on Aug. 28, 2023, that the law is a violation of the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition of “cruel and unusual punishment.”

An evolving storm in the western Caribbean is expected to intensify into a hurricane before moving north and making landfall along the United States Gulf Coast on Thursday, AccuWeather expert meteorologists are forecasting.

Residents along much of the Gulf Coast need to complete preparations for hurricane impacts by Wednesday night before hazardous conditions arrive on Thursday, AccuWeather hurricane experts advised. “Everyone along the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region needs to be prepared for hurricane impacts,” said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva, adding that the setup has the potential to become the strongest hurricane landfall in the U.S. so far this season.

Japan has issued a tsunami advisory to residents of Izu and Ogasawara islands after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 occurred in the Pacific Ocean near Torishima island.

