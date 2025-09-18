One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

LONDON — King Charles III greeted President Donald Trump with great pomp and circumstance at Windsor Castle on Wednesday afternoon for the opening of his second state visit.

Trump, whose visit included a military flyover and lavish banquet, is the first foreign leader to receive a second state visit invitation from the Crown. The president and first lady Melania Trump landed at London Stansted Airport late on Tuesday, spending the night at Winfield House, the U.S. ambassador’s residence in the United Kingdom. The pair departed for Windsor, via Marine One, around 11:45 a.m. local time and touched down at the royal castle just before 12:14 p.m., where they were greeted by Prince William and Princess Katherine of Wales.

The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) moved to cut interest rates on Wednesday by 25 basis points (bps), marking the first rate cut of 2025. While economists largely forecasted the rate cut, the decision still triggered a degree of market volatility, with stocks initially jumping higher on the news.

In August, during the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole summit, the central bank’s chairman, Jerome Powell, signalled that the FOMC would likely move to cut rates at its September meeting. At Jackson Hole, Powell indicated data showing a weakening labor market likely necessitated a reduction in interest rates. “[W]ith policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance,” Powell said.

President Donald J. Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to speak this Sunday at a memorial event for assassinated Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The gathering will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and is expected to draw massive crowds.

According to the event’s website, fightforcharlie.com, other confirmed speakers include Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., War Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump Jr., and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller. More names are expected to be announced in the days leading up to the event.

US President Donald Trump has announced that he is officially designating the left-wing Antifa movement as a terrorist organization. The decision comes a week after the assassination of conservative podcaster and organizer Charlie Kirk during his college speaking tour. Senior Republican officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance, attributed the murder to “left-wing extremism.” “I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Wednesday evening.

FBI Director Kash Patel defended his leadership during a combative appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, fielding sharp criticism from both parties.

The nearly five-hour hearing saw Patel pressed on a wide range of issues, from the FBI’s refusal to release full witness statements in the Jeffrey Epstein case, to the rise in political violence after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, to the director’s defense of deploying the National Guard in Memphis.

Former Trump chief strategist and WarRoom host Stephen K. Bannon is voicing skepticism over the authenticity of the text messages between Charlie Kirk‘s alleged assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, and his transgender lover, Lance Twiggs, in which Robinson admits to murdering Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University last week. In the text exchange, Robinson claimed his motive was that he “had enough of [Kirk’s] hatred.”

“I’m particularly not buying those text messages, it just seems too stilted, too much like a script—actually, like a bad script,” Bannon said during WarRoom on Tuesday, adding: “You just murdered the most important young person in the conservative movement… and you’re telling me you’re texting, ‘Dad’s going to be very upset I lost grandpa’s rifle.’ Are you kidding me?”

"It's more like a cell structure ... organized regionally ... And Discord plays a huge part in this because it allows people to connect online in private servers."

Discord, the communications platform now under scrutiny as U.S. investigators examine chat room messages involving the alleged assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is also being used by left-wing Antifa-aligned networks in Canada to organize and share dossiers on political targets, according to Toronto lawyer and independent journalist Caryma Sa'd. In a wide-ranging interview for The Bureau Podcast, Sa'd, who has covered a proliferation of street protests in Canada, alleged that Antifa-aligned networks rely on gated Discord servers to coordinate harassment campaigns and "dox-style" targeting of foes. Even more alarming, she said, is that some of the information shared would not be publicly available, suggesting that government, legal, or union insiders may have leveraged sensitive data.

"I'm calling on the CEOs of Discord, Steam, Twitch, & Reddit to testify at an Oversight Committee hearing on October 8."

The White House has declared war on Marxist revolutionary groups and dark-money-funded NGOs after recognizing the severity of the nihilistic accelerationist movement spreading across America, especially now after realizing the security threat - dubbed "civil terrorism" - in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination. The administration now sees more clearly that endless color revolution-style operations - whether protests, riots, or armed attacks on federal agencies such as ICE and Border Patrol - are supported by left-wing groups, and supported or even directly funded by certain NGOs. As Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller said earlier this week, the mission is to "identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy" these left-wing organizations that "promote violence in this country."

"If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported," Rubio said...

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that foreign nationals who made celebratory comments over Charlie Kirk’s assassination will have their U.S. visas revoked, adding that the process is “underway.” “America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens,” Rubio wrote in a post on X Monday. “Visa revocations are under way. If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported.”

Three officers were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Pennsylvania while serving a warrant on Wednesday.



CNN reported that the shooting suspect is dead. It’s unclear how the situation occurred, but it happened in southern Pennsylvania, about 115 miles away from Philadelphia. Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) at a press conference Wednesday evening described an “absolutely tragic and devastating day for York County and for the entire commonwealth of Pennsylvania.” “We grieve the loss of life of three precious souls who served this county, served this commonwealth, and served this country,” he added.

A contentious Dearborn City Council meeting last week saw Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud tell a Christian resident he was “not welcome” in the city. The controversy began when longtime resident Edward “Ted” Barham objected during the public comment period to new street signs on Warren Avenue honoring Osama Siblani, an Arab American publisher who has openly praised groups like Hezbollah and Hamas.

“He’s a promoter of Hezbollah and Hamas,” Barham said, referencing past remarks by Siblani in which he glorified violent resistance. “He talks about how the blood of the martyrs irrigates the land of Palestine… others will fight with planes, drones, and rockets.” Comparing the honor of naming a road “Hezbollah Street or Hamas Street,” Barham called the move provocative and emphasized his Christian commitment to peace, quoting scripture: “Blessed are the peacemakers.”

An immigration judge in Louisiana has finally ordered the deportation of notorious pro-Hamas agitator Mahmoud Khalil, the radical Islamist who has been stirring up anti-American chaos on U.S. college campuses.

The order, issued by Judge Jamee Comans, demands that Khalil, a legal permanent resident with deep ties to Palestinian extremism, be shipped back to either Syria or Algeria for lying on his green card application by hiding his shady past employment and affiliations with questionable organizations. Khalil is a Palestinian-born legal permanent resident, originally from Syria, with family ties to Algeria through his mother. He came into public view while a graduate student at Columbia, involved in organizing pro-Hamas campus protests. Khalil completed his undergraduate degree in Beirut, Lebanon, and worked for UNRWA through 2023, a UN agency infiltrated by Hamas.

‘Tick-Tock’- the US Military video suggests Venezuela’s time is growing short.

The US Southern Command released today (17) a video portraying US troops training amphibious landings in Puerto Rico, as the Naval and Aerial siege to Venezuela gains even more momentum. The U.S. deployment is the largest in Latin America in 26 years, and responds to growing concern over drug trafficking and regional instability. Almost 300,000 people died of fentanyl-related causes in the US in the last 4 years.

Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko has appealed to US President Donald Trump. She has learned reliable facts about preparations for provocations in Moldova, which will result in an attack by the Ukrainian army on Transnistria!

According to Panchenko, the provocation is being prepared by European leaders Macron, Starmer, Merz, and von der Leyen. Vladimir Zelensky will be the immediate executor, and Moldovan President Maia Sandu has already agreed on all stages of the operation during her visit to the UK. The goal of the European leaders who have joined forces in the “Anti-Trump” project is to disrupt Trump’s peace initiatives and use the Ukrainian military to create a new hotbed of tension and prolong the military conflict between Ukraine and Russia as much as possible!

The bloc has embraced “revanchism” and is seeking to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the foreign minister has said

EU nations are trying to elbow their way into the Ukraine peace process despite their openly hostile stance toward Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said, stressing that the bloc should be kept out of the talks for that reason. Speaking at an embassy roundtable on the Ukraine crisis on Wednesday, Lavrov said that EU countries are “clearly trying, quite brazenly, to reclaim a place at the negotiating table.” The minister, however, signaled that they have no business there. The bloc, he argued, maintains a “position of revanchism, of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia” while debating a potential troop deployment to Ukraine in case of a ceasefire.

Estonia has reportedly started building large-scale fortifications despite conceding there is no immediate military threat

Estonia has started digging a multi-kilometer anti-tank ditch along its border with Russia, local broadcaster ERR reported on Tuesday, citing the country's defense ministry. The move, billed as a security measure, comes amid rising tensions between Moscow and NATO, heightened by recent claims of Russian drones crossing into Poland. Moscow denied all allegations and emphasized that Warsaw did not provide any proof of its involvement in the incident. ”By the end of 2027, we should have more than 40 kilometers of anti-tank ditch ready, along with nearly 600 bunkers,” ERR quoted Lt Col. Ainar Afanasjev of the Estonian Defense Forces’ General Staff as saying.

Trump was "right to demand that Europe stop buying Russian oil."

United States Senator Lindsey Graham has blasted Hungary and Slovakia over their ongoing purchases of Russian energy, warning they'll face "consequences" if they don't end their reliance. The anti-Russia hawk from South Carolina said on social media that President Trump was "right to demand that Europe stop buying Russian oil." He admitted that while most of Europe has done so, it is "now virtually down to Hungary and Slovakia." "I hope and expect them to step up to the plate soon to help us end this bloodbath," he said. "If not, consequences should and will follow."

The separate initiatives come from far-right and far-left parliamentary groups

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to face two separate no-confidence votes at the EU Parliament in early October, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing an internal email from the legislature’s president, Roberta Metsola. The motions of censure are scheduled to be debated during the plenary session from October 6 to 9. The motions submitted against von der Leyen, a divisive figure in Brussels, come from both right and left – the Patriots for Europe and The Left parliamentary groups. The Patriots for Europe have accused her of lacking transparency and accountability, particularly in relation to the EU’s trade agreements with the United States and the South American trade bloc Mercosur. “The EU is weaker today than ever due to the persistent failure of the president of the Commission to cope with the most pressing challenges,” the group stated in its motion, as quoted by Politico.

Berlin should repair ties with Moscow and steer clear of the Ukraine conflict, a senior party member has said

Germany’s interests do not match those of its “Ukrainian partners,” and Berlin should pursue a “Germany first” policy, deputy head of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party’s parliamentary group, Markus Frohnmaier, has said. Frohnmaier made the remarks on Wednesday in an interview with Rossiya 24, suggesting that Berlin should admit its economic woes largely stem from breaking ties with Russia and try to fix them. “We are genuinely interested in normalizing relations with Russia,” Frohnmaier stated. “We simply have to acknowledge that energy prices for industry, as well as for private individuals in Germany, are now too high.”

Market Analyst Alex Krainer joins Neil Oliver to discuss how talks of civil war across the West, war in Europe, and threats to free speech all tie in to the current global economic situation.

“This court of law has never seen this before,” said the presiding judge

An African migrant, from Eritrea, committed an incredible number of crimes in a short period of time, perpetrating at least 46 crimes in just 13 months in Switzerland. The number and range of crimes is shocking, with the man routinely showing his penis to women on trains, committing thefts, and sexually assaulting at least one woman in Frauenfeld. The man has been sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to be deported, with a ban on Swiss territory for 10 years. Whether they actually manage to deport him, or just shift him to another European country, remains to be seen. In 10 years, he may return to Switzerland.

Chrystia Freeland’s grandfather edited a Nazi propaganda newspaper during World War II, a fact she attempted to dismiss as “KGB propaganda”

Influential former Canadian finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, is set to become Ottawa’s special envoy for Ukraine, Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced. Freeland, a granddaughter of a Nazi-collaborator who long denied awareness of his past, has long faced scrutiny over extensively documented evidence that her grandfather edited a Nazi propaganda newspaper during World War II, before he emigrated to Canada. In a statement on Tuesday, Carney said that Freeland, one of the most prominent figures in Canadian politics for over a decade, who also held posts of International Trade Minister, Foreign Minister, and Transport Minister, has been offered a newly created job of Canada’s Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, in addition to her responsibilities as an MP.

Leaders in the oil and gas sector have sent an open letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney urging him to act immediately to secure Canada’s economic future.

Iran hemorrhages the value of about four out every five barrels of oil it manages to export, a former senior US Treasury official told Iran International, as sanctions forced funds to be lost in corrupt smuggling networks.

“They push this oil through corrupt networks and the worst actors in the government— people already sanctioned internationally," said Miad Maleki, former head of the US Treasury’s Office of Global Targeting within the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), "They get paid for only one out of five barrels they ship.” The United States has maintained sanctions on the Islamic Revolution for decades but the measures were dramatically ramped up in 2018 when Donald Trump launched his so-called maximum pressure campaign.

Fifty Senate Republicans wrote to the foreign ministers of the UK, France and Germany, urging them to press ahead with the reinstatement of United Nations sanctions on Iran, Jewish Insider reported on Wednesday.

“While we back diplomatic efforts to restore Iran’s compliance with its International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) commitments, the international community should not allow hollow gestures and cynical threats from Tehran to stop the snapback process,” the lawmakers wrote. “Sanctions relief should only be negotiated after snapback is fully implemented.” The letter, led by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch, said that dismantling Iran’s nuclear program, restoring full IAEA inspections and halting Tehran’s support for proxy groups and ballistic missiles should be the “minimum” bar for any relief.

According to a Dari-language report published by Afghanistan International on September 3, 2025, the Iran Human Rights (IRH) organization said that the Islamic Republic of Iran executed at least 864 people in the first eight months of 2025, raising fears that the Iranian government continues to use the death penalty as a means to crush dissent and punish its opponents.

The number of executions reflect a 100 percent increase compared to the same period last year, while Iranian officials confirmed only 61 cases, according to the report. At least nine people were also executed on charges of spying for Israel, the report noted.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, died in September 2022 after being arrested by Iran’s so-called morality police. Her death sparked widespread outrage and ignited the Women, Life, Freedom protest movement which was quashed with deadly force.

US reportedly pushing Israel to make gesture to placate mediator Qatar after IDF’s failed strike on Hamas leaders; some 100 protesters demand deal outside PM’s residence

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer was set to meet with US envoy Steve Witkoff in London on Wednesday night, according to a Hebrew media report, which called the meeting a last-ditch effort to revive negotiations over a ceasefire and hostage-release deal. Channel 12 news, which carried the report, said that the main stumbling block in talks for a deal at the moment is that the Qatari mediators are unwilling to engage following last week’s Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, which is thought to have failed. Witkoff traveled to London with US President Donald Trump, who was on a state visit to the United Kingdom.

In two recent columns in the Saudi government Daily Okaz, journalist Bushra Al-Suba'ei sharply criticized Hamas for bringing disaster upon the people of Gaza. Accusing this movement of violating the precepts of Islam, she called on the Palestinians to reject its destructive path and use their "trump card," which is the international recognition of a Palestinian state.

In her August 1, 2025 column, Al-Suba'ei presented rulings by three contemporary Gazan Islamic scholars – Salman Al-Dayah, Fouad Abu Sa'id and Imad Hamato – who recently came out strongly against Hamas's political and military conduct: Al-Dayah wrote that Hamas's October 7 attack did not meet the Islamic definition of jihad, and accused Hamas of committing crimes against the people of Gaza; Abu Sa'id slammed Hamas's rejectionism in the negotiations, saying that it harms the Gazans, and Hamato accused Hamas of corruption, of craving power and of ascribing no importance to human life. Bushra Al-Suba'ei urged the media to provide a platform for these figures, interview them and circulate their rulings against Hamas.

Opposition leaders continue to seek mergers to defeat Netanyahu

Gadi Eisenkot, the former IDF chief who quit the National Unity party over two months ago, announced the formation of his new “Yashar! With Eisenkot“ party on Tuesday. Yashar is the Hebrew term for “straight,” but can also carry a similar meaning to the English word, signaling moral integrity and honesty. Former Knesset member Matan Kahana, who left National Unity alongside Eisenkot and has now joined Yashar, explained that the party’s name was a reference to comments from former Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi, who said the effort to free the hostages from Hamas captivity was not a matter of left or right, but of being “straight” (yashar).

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa says a security pact with Israel is a "necessity" and could be finalized "in the coming days."

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa told reporters in Damascus on Wednesday that ongoing negotiations with Israel on a security pact could lead to results "in the coming days", according to the Reuters news agency. Sharaa described the security pact as a "necessity" and said it would need to respect Syria's airspace and territorial unity and be monitored by the United Nations. The Syrian President stressed that there is no pressure from Washington on Damascus to reach a deal with Israel.

The rationale for peace with Israel remains solid

It is easy to be pessimistic about the prospects of peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors at the five-year mark of the historic Abraham Accords. Especially after a show of unity by nearly 60 Arab and Muslim nations, who called to “review diplomatic ties” with the Jewish State in the wake of the Israeli strike in Doha, along with the usual condemnations. The much-discussed addition of Saudi Arabia to the Accords, which seemed imminent before the war, seems to be off the table for now, and possibly for many years to come.

Pray for Bolsonaro.

As bad as the ‘witch hunt’ against former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is, it’s only the second biggest problem he has to face at the moment, since his frail health has considerably worsened in the last few days. Yesterday night (16), the former President was taken to a hospital in the capital Brasilia after feeling sick.

Reuters reported: Bolsonaro has shown recurring intestinal issues since he was stabbed while campaigning in 2018, including at least six related surgeries, the last one being a 12-hour-long procedure in April.”

Over the past month, the Burma army has launched nearly 500 airstrikes nationwide, killing more than 40 children and hitting 15 schools, according to the shadow National Unity Government.

In two consecutive days of September alone, the junta carried out major strikes against civilians, the worst being the deliberate bombing of a boarding school that killed at least 22 people, most of them children. The attacks mark a sharp escalation in the regime’s air campaign, which is increasingly targeting schools and civilian areas. The Burma military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government on February 1, 2021, plunging one of Southeast Asia’s poorest nations into turmoil. Peaceful demonstrations were crushed with lethal force, leaving more than 7,200 people dead at the hands of security forces, according to nongovernment organizations

Hundreds of "PABS negotiators" are speaking on your behalf at the negotiations for the WHO "PABS Annex." Who are these UNIDENTIFIED people and who gave them the authority to speak for you?

"today’s measured 25 basis point cut allows the Fed to get ahead of a slowdown without overreacting to early signs of strain."

As Powell begins his presser, Wall Street's kneejerk comments start coming in to what the Fed Chair just characterized as a "risk management" rate cut... similar to the rate cut he announced exactly one year ago, only that one was 50bps not 25bps (wonder why). As expected, Powell is getting a hard time from reporters who have spotted inconsistencies in the decision and rationale compared to the forecasts. Here, the Fed has cut rates and has signaled that in all probability will cut twice more this year. Yet against that it has economic growth speeding up, the jobless rate coming down and inflation back to (just above) target at the very end of the forecast horizon.

For months, we’ve been hearing that the labor market is strong. As recently as July 30, the Federal Reserve claimed, “The unemployment rate remains low, and labor market conditions remain solid.”

Now, suddenly, there are all kinds of handwringing about jobs. A recent Scripps News report claimed, “Rising inflation and weakening job market raise fears of stagflation.” What happened over the last few weeks to drastically change everybody’s outlook? Nothing. The fact is, the employment market has been weakening for months. It was merely obscured by bad data and overoptimistic analytic spin rooted in wishful thinking.

Papers, please.

New York is advancing a set of proposed regulations that would require social media platforms to verify users’ ages before granting access to algorithm-driven feeds or allowing nighttime alerts. Attorney General Letitia James introduced the draft rules on Monday, tied to the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) For Kids Act, which was signed into law last year by Governor Kathy Hochul. Presented as part of an effort to reduce mental health harms linked to social media, the law would compel platforms to restrict algorithmic content for anyone under 18 or anyone who hasn’t completed an age verification process, which would mean the introduction of digital ID checks to access online platforms.

The internet's lasting stronghold of anonymity is being dismantled in the name of safety.

A growing effort to link online activity with verified identity is gaining momentum, with OpenAI becoming the latest tech company to embrace stricter digital ID measures. In response to several lawsuits and reports tying chatbots to teen suicides, the company announced it will begin estimating users’ ages and, in some cases, demand government-issued identification to confirm users are over 18. Lawmakers such as Missouri’s Senator Josh Hawley have also been pushing for the measures. OpenAI framed the shift as a necessary concession. “We know this is a privacy compromise for adults but believe it is a worthy tradeoff,” the company stated.

Netflix’s casting of Lebanese-Swedish actor Jihad Abdallah as King Gustav III turns Swedish history into a battleground of cultural conquest — erasing national identity on screen just as mass migration and Islamization erase it on the ground.

Stockholm, Sweden —Netflix has announced production of The Von Fersens, a new historical drama set in 18th-century Sweden. The film follows the lives of aristocratic siblings Axel and Sophie von Fersen, with Alva Bratt and Christian Fandango in the lead roles. But it is the casting of Lebanese-Swedish actor Alexander Abdallah (born Jihad Abdallah; 30 April 1993) as King Gustav III that has sparked immediate outrage across Sweden and beyond.

This isn’t “private faith.” In their own words: Islam is a “complete political, socio-economic system” that must “prevail over the entire man-made system” — over democracy, socialism, liberalism, all of it.

That means Sharia above the Constitution. Religious supremacy over the rule of law. They’re not hiding it. They’re declaring it. The only question is – will America wake up before it’s too late?

Depression remains an ongoing problem in the U.S. as historically high rates persist, polling company Gallup reveals.

The reported percentage of U.S. adults suffering or receiving treatment for depression has been higher than 18 percent for the past two years. A decade ago, in 2015, the number was just over 10 percent. "The increase is alarming, and it is important that we keep an open mind and explore all possible causes for the rapid, and apparently sustained, rise in depression rates over the past decade," Dr. Gerard Sanacora, a professor of psychiatry, director of Yale Depression Research Program and co-director of Yale New Haven Hospital Interventional Psychiatry Service at Yale University, told Newsweek.

Amazon has joined a voluntary recall of thousands of bariatric multivitamin bottles sold on its website. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall on September 16, 2025, citing a critical flaw in the packaging that fails to meet federal child-resistant standards.

The affected products—Bariatric Fusion High ADEK capsules (in 90-count and 270-count bottles) and One Per Day bariatric multivitamin capsules (90-count)—are manufactured by Blueroot Health and contain high levels of iron, a nutrient essential for adults but dangerously toxic in small doses for children. The recall stems from the bottles’ caps, which do not comply with the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA) of 1970. According to CPSC officials, “the lack of required ‘push down & turn’ lettering and its smooth top, which creates a serious poisoning risk for children.”

A towering 12-foot golden statue of President Donald Trump clutching a Bitcoin was erected outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday morning.

The provocative installation, funded by a consortium of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, arrived just hours before the Federal Reserve’s anticipated interest rate announcement, aiming to spotlight the rising clout of digital assets in America’s economic landscape. The statue, positioned prominently on 3rd Street, was on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., drawing curious onlookers and sparking immediate online chatter. It serves as both a tribute to Trump’s vocal advocacy for cryptocurrency and a symbolic jab at traditional monetary policy. As Wall Street braced for the Fed’s decision, the artwork underscored the growing tension between legacy financial systems and the decentralized world of blockchain.

A disturbing investigation has uncovered hundreds of advertisements on Facebook promoting sex dolls that eerily resemble young children, flouting a UK ban on their importation.

The ads, which feature the dolls in provocative poses while clutching innocent items like teddy bears and balloons, raise serious concerns about child exploitation and the enforcement of social media policies. The revelations come from a joint probe by the Sunday Mirror and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, which identified over 1,300 such promotions on the platform. These ads, often posted daily on pages run from countries including Poland, Indonesia, and India, target users with dolls marketed as “mini sex dolls” that mimic the appearance of small girls.

Scientists have just discovered another giant space rock that is rapidly heading in our direction. They think that it will fly past us at a distance of just 0.26 astronomical units, and if they are correct about that it won’t hit us.

But we are being warned that Earth will pass through the orbital debris stream of this extremely large comet, and that could result in a significant meteor storm. This comet was first identified less than a week ago, and so any projections that have been made so far could change. It is officially being called “C/2025 R2 (SWAN)”, and it is already “bright enough to detect using binoculars”… There’s a new, fairly bright comet in the sky, discovered less than a week ago, on Friday, September 12, 2025. The Solar Wind Anisotropies (SWAN) instrument on the SOHO spacecraft detected it.

In the Gospel of John, we read that Jesus healed a blind man:

“After saying this, he spit on the ground, made some mud with the saliva, and put it on the man’s eyes. ‘Go,’ he told him, ‘wash in the Pool of Siloam’ (this word means ‘Sent’). So the man went and washed, and came home seeing.” (John 9:6–7, NIV). What we thought we knew A year ago, we were surprised to hear that the place we thought was the Pool of Siloam for the past ten years is not exactly what we assumed, because excavations carried out there overturned previous understandings. We wrote about that discovery in a previous article. Recently, further discoveries at the same site have once again turned everything upside-down.

I can't believe we're finally having a congressional hearing on cloud seeding and weather manipulation. During Hearing yesterday in the house of Rep. MTG...kicked it off and sounded the alarm on cloud seeding

