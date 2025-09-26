One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on two counts: making false statements and obstruction of justice. This development comes after President Donald Trump publicly called for prosecutions against Comey and others, urging the Justice Department to act “now.”

The charges follow Trump’s dismissal of Erik Siebert, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, who reportedly had reservations about pursuing cases against Comey. Trump replaced Siebert with Lindsey Halligan, a White House aide and his former defense attorney. In June 2023, Comey expressed fear of a Trump return, telling the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) he found the notion “deeply chilling, because he will be the ‘retribution president’… smarter than he was last time.”

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry posted news on former CIA Chief and Trump-hater John Brennan.

It appears Brennan is not out of the woods yet and government investigators and prosecutors are zeroing in on his false statements under oath from 2023. DEVELOPING: I’m told by FBI HQ that investigators and prosecutors have been zeroing in on alleged false statements Obama’s top spook John Brennan gave in a May 11, 2023 deposition he gave in Room 2237 of the Rayburn House Office Building… developing …

The news cycle for dark-money, billionaire-funded NGOs is about to get optically displeasing for the Democratic Party and its elitist donor class, who have bankrolled what we consider the “protest-industrial complex.”

For years, these leftist billionaire-backed nonprofits have waged an all-out war against President Trump and his MAGA base, funding and facilitating nonstop leftist “color revolution” operations, propping up extremist movements, indoctrinating kids with toxic woke ideology and turning them into revolutionaries, and amplifying a decade of dangerous rhetoric that smeared MAGA as “fascists” and “Nazis.” These leftist, or Marxists, also fueled nation-killing agendas like DEI and criminal and social-justice reforms, which have proven disastrous for the longevity of the country.

The Justice Department is reportedly pushing for charges against John Bolton as soon as this week.

Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton transmitted classified emails over a private server system and they were intercepted by a hostile foreign country’s spy service, according to a recent leak to The New York Times. John Bolton is reportedly under investigation for violating the Espionage Act. According to CNN, prosecutors are pushing to charge John Bolton in the coming days.

In a day already overflowing with news, late on Thursday President Trump announced a fresh round of tariffs set to take effect October 1, including a 25% tariff on all heavy truck imports, 30% tariff on upholstered furniture, 50% tariff on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, and a 100% tariff on branded or patented drugs (unless a company is building a manufacturing plant in America), in a move that will likely send prices of Europe’s pharmaceutical companies sliding.

The decision followed an earlier investigation into pharmaceuticals launched in April, suggesting the duties may be imposed under specific section laws rather than reciprocal tariffs. The tariffs, which are on top of sweeping reciprocal duties Trump has imposed on countries worldwide, are likely to spur a fresh round of outrage, particularly when it comes to pharmaceutical imports. Experts have raised concerns that those tariffs could cause supply chain issues and make certain drugs more difficult and expensive to acquire.

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, has entered into a partnership with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to provide its Grok chatbot for use across federal agencies.

The deal is being promoted as a step toward modernizing government services through advanced AI tools, and it will make xAI’s latest Grok models available to agencies through March 2027. Musk said, xAI has the “most capable AI models in the world.” He credited President Donald J. Trump for laying the groundwork for this partnership, stating, “Thanks to President Trump and his administration, xAI’s frontier AI is now unlocked for every federal agency empowering the U.S. Government to innovate faster and accomplish its mission more effectively than ever before.”

Senior Justice Department investigator Glenn Prager revealed Jeffrey Epstein was “CIA” and confirmed that rapes occurred while Bill Clinton was on the private plane.

The O’Keefe Media Group on Wednesday released audio of Glenn Prager discussing the DOJ’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. Prager served as an Inspector overseeing sensitive investigations involving the FBI, DEA, Bureau of Prisons, US Marshals Service, ATF and the US Attorney’s Offices. Glenn Prager was overheard at a Phoenix airport dropping Epstein bombshells. “I’ve interviewed all the victims, There’s never been an instance where Trump was on a plane with these kids and the rapes occurred. But that can’t be said for Clinton. And it can’t be said for others,” Glenn Prager was overheard saying at a Phoenix airport. “While the Clintons were on the plane, while Bill Clinton was on the plane, there were rapes that occurred.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is set to request authorization from President Donald J. Trump to move forward with the execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist former Army major convicted of carrying out the 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood in Texas.

According to a senior Department of War official, the execution would be the first carried out by the U.S. military in more than 60 years. A former Army psychiatrist, Hasan is currently incarcerated at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, for the 2009 attack, which killed 13 people and wounded another 32. Armed with a semi-automatic pistol, Hasan entered Fort Hood’s Soldier Readiness Center and opened fire on service members preparing for deployment.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has ordered all of the US’s top military commanders to gather at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, next week, according to the Washington Post.

Hegseth convened the meeting on short notice and without giving the military commanders a reason. “People are very concerned,” a source told the Washington Post. “They have no idea what it means.” “The Secretary of War will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell to The Post.

In a chilling escalation of hybrid warfare, Denmark is grappling with a wave of mysterious drone incursions that have paralyzed four key airports, prompting urgent consultations with NATO and fears of invoking the alliance’s Article 4.

The incidents, which unfolded overnight from Wednesday into Thursday, have fueled suspicions of Russian sabotage amid the ongoing shadows of the Ukraine conflict, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky directly accusing Moscow of violating NATO airspace. The disruptions began at Aalborg Airport—a dual civilian and military facility—which was forced to shutter for several hours after unidentified drones were spotted hovering nearby.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Russia’s leadership to end the war or face becoming a target of Ukrainian drones and missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned senior Russian officials to end the war in Ukraine or risk becoming a target. In an interview on Thursday with Axios, Zelenskyy said that sites in Russia could be targeted, after range restrictions on weapons provided by Ukraine’s allies were lifted. “They have to know where their bomb shelters are. If they will not stop the war, they will need it,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Axios Show in New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly. The Ukrainian president says his country’s military has combat drones that can travel up to 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles). The Kremlin, the seat of Russia’s presidency and Vladimir Putin‘s official residence, is approximately 450 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian crisis was provoked by the West, which is now “directly participating” in it, Sergey Lavrov has said

The Ukrainian crisis was orchestrated by the West as a war on Russia, waged by Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. The top diplomat made the remarks on Thursday during a G20 ministerial meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. The refusal to follow the UN Charter, which is a manifestation of “neo-colonial ambitions,” prompts regional wars and raises global tension, Lavrov stated, invoking decades-long unresolved conflicts in Africa and elsewhere.

Moscow’s envoy to France, Aleksey Meshkov, has responded to the NATO threat to target aircraft that allegedly violate its airspace

Any NATO member state that shoots down a Russian warplane would trigger a “war” with Russia, Moscow’s envoy to Paris, Aleksey Meshkov, has warned. Last Friday, Estonia claimed that Russian military aircraft had briefly violated its airspace, due to which Tallinn requested urgent consultations with fellow NATO members. Earlier this month, Poland alleged that multiple Russian decoy drones entered its territory. Moscow has denied both sets of allegations.

Poland’s Embassy in Minsk called on Polish citizens to “immediately leave” Belarus on Sept. 25, amid rising tensions stemming from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“In the event of a drastic deterioration in the security situation, border closures, or other unforeseen circumstances, evacuation may prove significantly more difficult or even impossible,” the embassy said in a statement. The warning comes amid rising tensions between NATO and Russia following a series of airspace violations, as well as the “repeated arbitrary arrests of Polish citizens.” Over the past month, Russian drones have violated Polish, Romanian, and possibly Danish airspace.

Rafael Grossi attended the World Atomic Forum and held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

A Ukrainian drone attempted to strike the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant-2 on Thursday, just as UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi praised Russian advances in nuclear technology during a visit to Moscow. Kursk regional governor Alexander Khinshtein said the UAV hit one of the auxiliary buildings at the construction site in the city of Kurchatov, leaving the walls pocked with shrapnel but causing no fire or casualties. The plant operator, Rosenergoatom, said the facility continued to operate normally and that radiation levels remained stable.

A south American country vows to kick British imperialism out of South Atlantic islands.

All over the planet, whatever remnants of the British Empire that still exist are getting torn down, like the Chagos Islands being returned to the Mauritius out there in the Indic Ocean. This process is now expected to reach the South Atlantic, as Argentina has just launched a new initiative to regain the ‘illegally occupied’ Falkland Islands, that was object of a war in the 1980s.

Today on Stinchfield, we draw a disturbing parallel the media doesn’t want you to see. The Joint Counter Terrorism Assessment Team has issued an alert: Al Qa’ida is once again calling for more attacks on U.S. soil.

At the very same time, a man with deep ties to Al Qa’ida — now the so-called “President” of Syria — stood at the podium of the United Nations, embraced by world leaders as if he were a respected statesman. Is there a connection?

Residents of Wadi al-Nasara, Syria, a region whose name translates to the “Valley of the Christians,” have denounced insufficient support from the newly installed Islamist government amid a wave of punishing forest fires that some local officials have blamed on “suspected arson.”

Harrowing videos from the region show sweeping fires threatening critical agricultural sites and longstanding Christian communities. Church bells can be heard clanging as ash and fire covers residential areas.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City on Thursday by video link, since he and the rest of his delegation were denied visas to enter the United States for reasons of national security.

Abbas began by claiming the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip have been facing “a war of genocide, destruction, starvation, and displacement waged by the Israeli occupation forces.” Abbas claimed Israel has “killed or injured more than 220,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are unarmed children, women, and the elderly.” He further accused Israel of displacing “hundreds of thousands” and “preventing the entry of food and medical supplies, which caused the starvation of two million Palestinians.”

Rubio shared his view on the coordinated decision of Australia, the UK, Canada and France to recognise a Palestinian state...

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says high migration numbers have created domestic political pressure for Australia, the UK, France, and Canada to recognise the Palestinian state. His comments come after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a firm warning to governments at the United Nations on the need to control their borders. “Well these countries are doing it frankly due to domestic political pressure in their own countries, you know, because of migration policies,” Rubio said on Fox News. “Their countries have been flooded with foreigners who have become politically active and are insisting that their government do these sorts of things, and so that’s what they are responding to.”

US President Donald Trump stressed in a conversation with reporters on Thursday that he will “not allow” Israel to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. No, I will not allow it. It’s not going to happen,” Trump replied firmly when asked by a reporter about the issue. Asked whether he spoke about it with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about this, Trump responded, “Yeah, but I’m not going to allow it, whether I spoke to him or not. I did, but I’m not allowing Israel to annex the West Bank. There’s been enough. It’s time to stop now.”

The US reportedly backs a plan for former British PM to lead Gaza’s postwar governance, excluding the PA initially.

The White House is advancing a plan for post-war Gaza governance that would see former British Prime Minister Tony Blair head a temporary international authority, without initial involvement from the Palestinian Authority (PA), a senior Israeli political source told Haaretz on Thursday. The plan, confirmed by an Arab source, includes a multi-year international body to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and administration. A foreign force would be stationed in the Strip to secure borders and prevent Hamas from regrouping. The Israeli source noted the plan is “taking shape” and enjoys full support from US President Donald Trump. Israeli officials have not rejected the proposal, according to Haaretz.

Russia and China have asked the UN Security Council to vote on a draft resolution on Friday that would delay the reinstatement of international sanctions on Iran by six months, Reuters reported citing diplomats.

Iran and European powers held last-ditch talks in New York on Tuesday to try to prevent the revival of UN sanctions on Tehran, though diplomats on both sides cautioned that chances of success remain slim. Last week, a UN Security Council resolution on whether to permanently lift UN sanctions on Iran was voted down. All UN sanctions on Iran will be reimposed at 8PM Eastern time on Friday (0000 GMT Saturday) after the E3 — Germany, France and Britain — triggered a 30-day process accusing Tehran of violating the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at preventing it from developing nuclear weapons.

Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani said on Thursday US demands that Tehran curb its missile program were a non-starter and that looming UN sanctions ought not to pinch Iran as much as current US measures.

Speaking in a televised interview, Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Washington has demanded Iran halt all uranium enrichment and curb its missile program. “The Americans insist we must negotiate, specifically about Iran’s missiles,” Larijani said. “They came and said you shouldn’t have any enrichment at all … They said no missiles, sometimes below 300 kilometers (185 miles), now below 500 kilometers (310 miles)—meaning they want to strip us of key defensive and offensive capabilities.”

A long-dead Tony Blair-era plan to Europeanise Britain by introducing mandatory ID cards has been resurrected by the UK’s left-wing government, which claims it is necessary to stop migrants crossing the English Channel on people smuggler boats.

The British government, which handles digital databases so competently it recently leaked a list of thousands of spies, diplomats, soldiers, and pro-Western Afghans to the Taliban, and rolled out a digitisation of the Post Office so bad it drove 13 people to commit suicide, now wants to build a national identity database of every adult living in the country.

Over 800,000 Brits have signed a petition in hours, rejecting this dystopian power grab. Britain is saying NO.

GB News contributor Neil Oliver warns that Keir Starmer’s plan for mandatory digital ID could backfire spectacularly — predicting mass noncompliance and calling it a “disaster” that could end Starmer’s premiership. Joined by Beverley Turner and Peter Edwards, the panel debates whether the rollout of digital IDs in Britain marks a sensible step toward migration control — or the beginning of a dystopian surveillance state. What do you think? Is digital ID a practical tool or a threat to freedom?

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to five years in prison for a scheme to finance his 2007 campaign with funds from Libya.

The Paris court found him guilty of criminal conspiracy and ruled that Sarkozy will be incarcerated even if he appeals. CBS News reported: “The court found Sarkozy guilty of criminal association in a plot from 2005 to 2007 to finance his campaign with funds from Libya, in exchange for diplomatic favors. It cleared him of three other charges, including passive corruption, illegal campaign financing and concealment of the embezzlement of public funds.” Sarkozy protested his innocence and vowed to appeal.

Claimed he masturbates 10 times a day

The first day of Jordy Goukara’s trial began yesterday in Paris, with the Central African migrant already confessing to the brutal rape of two women, Mathilde and Claire Geronimi, at knife point. The high-profile case is being widely reported across France and has become a political flashpoint over the issue of mass immigraiton and crime. The two rapes, which happened 45 minutes apart in Nov. 11, 2023, occured right in the middle of the afternoon in an upscale part of Paris. Geronimi herself has gone public with her horrifying rape, appearing on national news outlets and founding an association for women who have suffered the same experience.

Escaped various conditions of his previous sentence due to not speaking any of the local languages

Mohammad Khawari (47) appeared in front of a judge at the Kortrijk courthouse, Belgium, on Tuesday afternoon. He faces charges of stabbing three people to death in Roeselare. Le Figaro reports that the man comes from Afghanistan. This is not Khawari’s first time in court, as he stood in the exact same place in August to plead guilty to domestic violence, specifically beating his wife and children on more than one occasion. He was just sentenced last week on this charge to a year in prison, 6 months suspended, and an €800 fine. According to GVA, earlier reports had said a restraining order his family had against Khawari had also been lifted, but the court announced earlier today that this would only expire after 30 days, during which time his family could appeal.

Leaked audio reveals the Prime Minister’s own Public Safety Minister knows the program is a pointless, politically-driven waste.

In a stunning and rare moment of candour, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has been caught in a lie — by one of its own ministers. A leaked private conversation has exposed the shocking truth that the federal gun “buyback” program is a multi-million-dollar fraud being perpetuated on the Canadian people. Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, the very man tasked with enforcing this scheme, was recorded assuring a concerned firearm owner that he has little to fear. Why? Because the minister himself admits the program is illogical, unenforceable, and exists for one reason only: to appease a segment of voters in Quebec.

Well, Donald Trump did it. He scheduled a news conference on the science of autism, what we know and what we do not, and handled it masterfully.

He is profoundly aware that as a parent and the president of the United States that he can make points that his own science advisors cannot make for reasons political, sociological, and scientific. Trump, however, knows that expecting mothers and families still have to make decisions and those decisions could affect the health and well-being of their children for the rest of their lives. Nothing is more important. Meanwhile, autism is an epidemic. Something is causing this.

Regulators previously said that they would not pull the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from the market.

The Food and Drug Administration is mulling over conducting its own evaluation of the levels of DNA in COVID-19 vaccines, an FDA official has disclosed. “I’ll say that that is something that’s being discussed,” Dr. Tracy Hoeg, a senior adviser to the FDA’s commissioner, told members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel on Sept. 19. Before the panel’s members unanimously recommended during the meeting that the CDC roll back COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, a number expressed concerns about growing evidence of higher-than-allowed levels of DNA in the vaccines, the spread of the vaccine beyond the injection site, and the long-term persistence of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)—a key part of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots.

In memo, the Trump administration says the Reduction-in-Force plans would go beyond standard shutdown furloughs.

The White House budget office is instructing federal agencies to prepare reduction-in-force plans for mass firings during a possible government shutdown, specifically targeting employees who work for programs that are not legally required to continue. The Office of Management and Budget move to permanently reduce the government workforce if there is a shutdown, outlined in a memo shared with POLITICO ahead of release to agencies tonight, escalates the stakes of a potential shutdown next week.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his fellow central bankers are stuck between a rock and a hard place – and he knows it.

He admitted as much during a recent speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce 2025 Economic Outlook Luncheon, held in Warwick, Rhode Island, earlier this week. Powell confessed that there is “no risk-free path.” I’ve been writing about the Fed’s Catch-22 for months, but it is unusual for a central banker to acknowledge risk. They want to maintain the illusion that they have everything under control. They don’t.

A senior Russian presidential advisor, Anton Kobyakov, has suggested that the USA is planning a quiet but catastrophic escape route from its debt crisis, leaning on crypto, stablecoins, and gold. Currently $37.5 trillion in debt and paying $882 billion per year in interest alone, the US relies on financial engineering to keep the machine running.

The reset suggested by Kobyakov would be the largest wealth transfer in history, with the asset-rich gaining extreme wealth while wage workers are plunged into poverty. Remember that this is not a US-specific problem. Stocks, bonds, commodities and trade are still mostly tied to the US dollar, affecting most of the world’s economy. This piece connects the dots between the debt mathematics, the crypto boom, and the proposed policy shift that could reshape generations to come.

YouTube’s algorithmic surveillance push now forces millions to gamble between privacy and access.

Google’s video platform is tightening its controls, and a growing number of YouTube users are suddenly finding themselves locked out of content unless they hand over proof of age through ID verification. The new direction stems from YouTube’s decision to push its AI-driven age estimation system much more broadly than before. The technology, which YouTube began experimenting with in Europe before confirming its US debut in July, surveils people’s accounts and examines everything from account details and viewing habits to search activity.

A blockchain pension tool pitched as a digital public good now carries the undertone of a global ID experiment with far wider ambitions.

United Nations agencies are advancing a digital identity system built on blockchain to manage pension verification, and they are signaling that its use could eventually extend beyond UN personnel. Developed jointly by the UN Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF) and the UN International Computing Centre (UNICC), the Digital Certificate of Entitlement (DCE) is being promoted as a replacement for traditional paper-based verification. The system, detailed in a white paper recently released by both agencies, has already been deployed to more than 70,000 pensioners in 190 countries.

Those that laughed when we warned about the violence that would be coming from the radical left owe us an apology.

Even before the election, radical leftists all over social media were talking about the need for a violent “revolution” if Donald Trump won. Of course once Trump was victorious that just pushed things into overdrive. It is so important to understand that Charlie Kirk’s assassination did not happen in a vacuum. ICE facilities and ICE personnel have been getting attacked all over the nation for months. Earlier this year, Teslas and Tesla dealerships were the trendy targets. And as you will see below, corporate CEOs are now being targeted at a level that we have never seen before. There are tens of millions of radical leftists in this country, and a lot of them are openly embracing violence. At this stage, everyone should be able to see that this is a very serious threat.

In the wake of a shocking political assassination that has rocked conservative circles, flyers promoting a far-left armed group have surfaced on the prestigious Georgetown University campus, sparking fears of escalating threats against right-leaning students.

The posters, emblazoned with the provocative phrase “Hey fascist! Catch!”—a chilling echo of the words allegedly scrawled on a shell casing used in the killing of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk—are being investigated by university officials as potential calls for violence. The flyers, discovered early Wednesday by Shae McInnis, a sophomore and treasurer of Georgetown’s College Republicans Club, advertise the John Brown Gun Club, a nationwide network of leftist militants known for its ties to anti-fascist activism and a history of violent incidents.

Leading scientists have called on world governments to take the most extreme measures imaginable: bombing advanced AI laboratories to prevent the technology from spiraling out of control and triggering the end of human civilization.

This provocative stance, outlined in a recent open letter signed by over 1,000 AI researchers and ethicists, underscores the growing alarm within the scientific community about the unchecked development of superintelligent systems. The letter, published today in the journal Nature and circulated widely among policymakers, argues that current regulatory efforts are woefully inadequate in the face of rapid AI advancements. “We are on the brink of creating machines that could surpass human intelligence in ways we cannot predict or control,” the document warns.

Nature is staging what could be a meteorological spectacle straight out of a disaster movie. Two developing tropical systems—Storm Humberto and the nascent Invest 94L, poised to become Tropical Storm Imelda—are barreling toward a possible rendezvous that could unleash the elusive Fujiwhara Effect.

This rare phenomenon, where cyclones twirl around each other like dancers in a deadly ballet, hasn’t made headlines in the Atlantic basin for years. But with both storms eyeing paths that could bring them perilously close, East Coast residents from Georgia to the Carolinas are on high alert for what might follow. As of September 25, 2025, Tropical Storm Humberto has roared to life in the North Atlantic, churning with sustained winds of 50 mph and tracking northwest at a brisk 8 mph.

Coin hoard sheds light on end of Byzantine period, Sassanid invasion

Archaeologists from the University of Haifa announced the discovery of a rare cache of Byzantine-era gold coins during excavations in the ancient city of Hippos (Sussita), near the Sea of Galilee. The excavations at Sussita have been going on for 26 years, under the direction of Dr. Michael Eisenberg and Dr. Arleta Kowalewska of the Zinman Institute of Archaeology and the Department of Archaeology at the University of Haifa. The large hoard of gold coins was accompanied by articles of gold jewelry, semi-precious stones, pearls, and glass. The archaeologists even found evidence of a coin purse, which likely held the coins in the past in order to protect them.

From ‘Yes, Prime Minister’ (2013). Believe it or not, this was actually produced by the BBC.

