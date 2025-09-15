One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Hundreds gathered at the Kennedy Center on Sunday night to pay tribute to the life of Charlie Kirk, and to plan how to carry on his legacy.

The assassination of Kirk on Wednesday triggered a seismic shift in American conservatism and the MAGA movement, with the murder being felt as a personal loss for millions of Americans. Feelings of despair, mourning, and rage have consumed the Republican Party. On Sunday, hundreds of fans and dozens of the most powerful people in the United States gathered to both soothe the sorrow of conservatives and present an image for how to carry forward in a way that fully honors Kirk’s legacy.

The family and friends of the suspect are reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

The man arrested in the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk is not cooperating with authorities, but investigators are working to establish a motive for the shooting by talking to his friends and family, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said on Sunday. Cox said the accused gunman, Tyler Robinson, 22, would be formally charged on Tuesday. He remains in custody in Utah. Investigators have yet to piece together why Robinson allegedly scaled a rooftop at Utah Valley University during an outdoor event and shot Kirk in the neck at long range on Wednesday.

The FBI reportedly tried to hide the identity of the transgender boyfriend of the suspect in the brutal assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, 22-year-old Lance Twiggs.

A relative has described Twiggs as “full of evil and hatred.” His own Reddit post described being thrown out of his family home as a minor because they believed he was demonic. The Daily Mail reports: The FBI tried keeping the gender identity of the trans partner of Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer a secret because he had been ‘extremely cooperative’ with authorities. Sources familiar with the case said that Lance Twiggs was ‘aghast’ when confronted by investigators over his lover’s alleged assassination plot, saying: ‘Oh my God, no.’ Investigators are looking into whether Kirk’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, was motivated by his belief that the conservative activist’s views on transgender people were hateful…

"Until the federal government understands the entire scope and a successful strategy to dismantle it, they will continue to play whack-a-mole and deal with the symptoms instead of the virus."

The Trump administration has sounded the alarm on what we've openly described as "civil terrorism" - revolutionary left-wing political violence - following the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. In a sign of urgency, the White House requested an extra $58 million in security funding for the executive and judicial branches, according to a Bloomberg News report.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) on Sunday announced she is endorsing socialist Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral race.

Hochul’s endorsement came in an op-ed for the New York Times in which she said that while the two “don’t see eye to eye on everything,” she now sees Mamdani as a “leader who is focused on making New York City affordable.” “The question of who will be the next mayor is one I take extremely seriously and to which I have devoted a great deal of thought. Tonight I am endorsing Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani,” Hochul wrote. Hochul also focused part of her essay on President Donald Trump, who has previously floated a National Guard deployment to the Big Apple as part of a crime crackdown. She described Mamdani as someone would not “surrender one inch” to the president.

The president also said he sees New Orleans as a city in “really bad shape.”

President Donald Trump announced that the National Guard would be heading to Memphis to deal with crime. The president made his comments on Sept. 12 during an interview with Fox News, saying that the administration would take on crime in the Tennessee city, and possibly others, such as New Orleans. During his comments, Trump said that Memphis is “deeply troubled,” and added that the national guard presence would fix the problem, “just like we did in Washington.” The president also said he sees New Orleans as a city in “really bad shape,” and that Gov. Jeff Landry wants him to act. “The governor wants us to go in. We'll do that too,” Trump said.

Feds in Salt Lake City, Utah, arrested suspects 58-year-old Adeeb Nasir and 31-year-old Adil Justice Ahme Nasir for attempting to destroy a news media vehicle with an “incendiary device” last Friday.

On Friday, just two days after Charlie Kirk was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University, Salt Lake City Police Bomb Squad and the fire authority responded to reports of a suspicious device spotted under a news vehicle. According to reports, the FBI Salt Lake City Office traced the incendiary device to a residence located on the 2700 South block of 8500 West. The two suspects were arrested on Saturday on two counts of weapon of mass destruction – manufacture/possess/sell/use, a first-degree felony; attempted aggravated arson, a first-degree felony; four counts of explosive/chemical/incendiary – possessing parts, second and third-degree felonies; and two counts of threat of terrorism – use of weapon/hoax mass destruction, a second-degree felony.

The warning follows Trump’s signing an executive order to strengthen protections for U.S. citizens traveling abroad.

The US State Department has warned Americans against travel to six nations; Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), North Korea, Venezuela, Iran, and Russia over what it described as a high risk of "wrongful detention." All six nations are currently listed as "Level 4: Do Not Travel" - the most severe of the four travel advisory levels in the State Department. Afghanistan has the added bonus risk of kidnapping, according to an earlier advisory from Jan. 13. "Multiple terrorist groups are active in Afghanistan and U.S. citizens are targets of kidnapping and hostage-taking," the January memo reads.

The US president is “ready to move ahead,” but only if European partners “toughen up” and stop buying Russian oil

US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington will only escalate sanctions against Moscow if EU and NATO countries match the US measures and halt their purchases of Russian oil. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump said NATO and EU members must “get together” and “toughen up” before the US can be expected to go “full bore” on Russia. “Europe is buying oil from Russia. I don’t want them to buy oil – and the sanctions that they’re putting on are not tough enough,” Trump said. “I’m willing to do sanctions, but they’re going to have to toughen up their sanctions commensurate with what I’m doing. Well, I’m ready to move ahead, but they have to do it.”

Romania has recorded 11 drone violations since 2022, per defense ministry data.

LONDON -- NATO allies Poland and Romania both scrambled fighter jets to respond to Russian drone and missile attacks in Ukraine on Saturday, as the alliance looks to bolster its defensive options in response to repeated violations of allied airspace by Russian munitions. The Polish military said no airspace violations were recorded on Saturday after jets were deployed in the airspace along the border with Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donad Tusk reported in a post to X that defenses "reached the highest state of readiness" in response to "the threat posed by Russian drones operating over Ukraine near the border with Poland."

Polish President Karol Nawrocki approved the deployment of NATO troops to Poland under Operation Eastern Sentry, according to the Polish National Security Bureau.

The approval follows Russian drone incursions into Poland on September 10, which prompted NATO to launch Operation Eastern Sentry. The Bureau said the troop deployment is part of the operation. It added that the President had signed a decree allowing foreign NATO forces to operate on Polish territory to strengthen defense capabilities. The statement also noted that the resolution is classified.

The current posture would be ineffective against waves of cheap unmanned aerial vehicles, several publications have said

This week’s incident in Poland has demonstrated NATO’s vulnerability to a large-scale drone attack, according to several Western media outlets, including Politico and Austria’s Kurier daily. The Polish government reported 19 violations of its airspace by alleged Russian drones on Wednesday, calling the incident “unprecedented” and requesting an emergency UN Security Council meeting. Moscow rejected the accusations of a deliberate “attack,” saying Warsaw’s claims lack evidence and are being amplified by the “European party of war.”

They're not going to be able to shut this down - something has changed in Britain now!'

The tech billionaire has told a crowd of British protesters to “fight back or die”

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has doubled down on his claim that “the left is the party of murder” in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination, delivering a fiery speech to tens of thousands of protesters at the Unite the Kingdom rally in London. Addressing the gathering via video link at the event organized by activist Tommy Robinson on Saturday, Musk directed his message not just to those present but also to the “reasonable center, the people who ordinarily wouldn’t get involved in politics, who just want to live their lives.” “Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you,” he said. “You either fight back or you die.”

Both Ashur Sarnaya in France and Salwan Momika in Sweden were Iraqi Assyrian Christians, persecuted for their criticism of Islam, and silenced violently even in Europe.

LYON, France — The Christian community and advocates of religious freedom worldwide have been shaken by the brutal killing of Ashur Sarnaya, a 45-year-old Chaldean–Syriac–Assyrian Christian with special needs, who was attacked during a live broadcast on social media in front of his home in Lyon on Wednesday evening, 10 September 2025. The Attack. According to RMC-BFM Lyon and Franceinfo, the killing occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the Gorge de Loup neighborhood of Lyon’s 9th arrondissement. Sarnaya, who used a wheelchair, was stabbed in the neck with a bladed weapon — likely a machete — while live-streaming on TikTok. He suffered cardiopulmonary arrest and died despite the rapid response of emergency services.

In Germany, free speech is under siege, and the latest victim is Björn Höcke, the chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD)’s Thuringian state branch. Höcke, a true patriot fighting for his nation’s self-determination, achieved AfD’s inaugural first-place finish in a state election.

Höcke was slapped with fines totaling around $35,000 for simply uttering the phrase “Alles für Deutschland” – “Everything for Germany” – in public speeches. The ruling parties in Germany have been weaponizing the judicial system against the AfD, and this latest outrageous ruling from the Federal Judicial Court seeks to silence patriots who dare to put their country first.

US President Trump describes Qatar as a "great ally" and urges Israel to "be careful" following its strike in Doha targeting Hamas leaders.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday described Qatar as a “great ally” and said that Israel should “be careful” following the Israeli strike that targeted Hamas leaders in Doha. Asked by a reporter what his message is to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the wake of the strike in Qatar, Trump responded, “They have to be very, very careful. They have to do something about Hamas, but Qatar has been a great ally to the United States. A lot of people don't know that.” He added, “I told the Emir, who I think is a wonderful person, actually, I said, ‘You need better public relations because you don't really get the public relations.’”

Hamas now holds some hostages in tents and private homes, ahead of increased IDF ground operations.

The Hamas terror group is preparing for the start of the IDF's ground operation in Gaza City, and has moved some of the hostages above ground in order to complicate the fighting, Kan Reshet Bet reported Monday morning. According to Arab sources in Gaza, some of the hostages are held in private homes, and some in tents. Another report stated that Hamas has appointed several senior commanders to oversee the fighting on the ground.

French investigators open a corruption inquiry into former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati. The probe, launched by anti-corruption groups, accuses Mikati and his brother of fraudulently building their fortune.

A French corruption inquiry has been launched into Najib Mikati, the former Lebanese Prime Minister and billionaire telecoms mogul, AFP reported on Sunday. The investigation, initiated by the Collective of Victims of Fraudulent and Criminal Practices in Lebanon and anti-corruption group Sherpa, accuses Mikati and his brother, Taha, of fraudulently amassing their immense wealth. The Mikati family, in an indirect confirmation of the probe, released a statement defending their assets. "The origin of the Mikati family patrimony is clear, legal and transparent," the statement read, adding, "We have full trust in the independence and rigour of French justice and are ready to provide any complementary information requested."

An Iranian lawmaker has urged Qatar to expel US forces and allow Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to deploy missiles on its territory to counter Israel, Iran International report.

An Iranian lawmaker has urged Qatar to expel US forces and allow Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to deploy missiles on its territory to counter Israel, the news outlet Iran International reports. "I propose that the US military, which is Israel's partner, be expelled from Qatar, and that the IRGC Air Force deploy Fattah hypersonic missiles on your soil to defend your sovereignty," Mojtaba Zarei wrote on X in an appeal to Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. In a separate post, Zarei added that the emir "should seek support from the IRGC Air Force so that it is stationed in Qatar."

Iran’s new agreement with the UN nuclear watchdog contains no clause preventing the reimposition of UN sanctions on Tehran under the snapback mechanism, an ultraconservative lawmaker said Sunday, citing the text of the deal he said he had reviewed.

“I read the text of the agreement with the Agency. The text does not state that ‘implementation of this agreement is conditional on no hostile action against Iran, including snapback,’ whereas Araghchi said that in an interview," Hamid Rasaee said. The hardline cleric said lawmakers attending a Saturday briefing with Araghchi believed this key condition was included in the text, but it was not. "So the agreement does not prevent the implementation of the snapback mechanism. It was the same in the JCPOA, where the text did not match the claims,” Rasaee wrote on X.

Proposals to end uranium enrichment and halt the country’s missile program were misguided and unrealistic, said a senior member of the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei amid intensified internal debate over the country's policies.

“Unfortunately some at home prescribe fake remedies. They say: ‘do not chant death to America, stop enrichment, halt missiles, and the problem will be solved," said Mehdi Fazaeli. "These prescriptions, especially at this time and after past experiences, are not only very simplistic but even foolish,” he added in an interview with the Gurads-linked Fars News Agency on Saturday night.

In Washington, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Chui-cheng warned that China is actively preparing for war to seize Taiwan, and that its fall would trigger a domino effect undermining regional stability and directly threatening U.S. security and prosperity. He argued that Beijing’s goal is to push the U.S. out of the Asia-Pacific and replace it as global leader under the “China Dream.”

Chiu stressed Taiwan’s strategic location at the center of the first island chain and its dominance in semiconductor production, vital to U.S. technology and global supply chains. He added that Taiwan’s democracy could serve as a model inspiring change inside China and offered to share Taipei’s experience in countering CCP influence with Washington. His visit, which included meetings with U.S. officials, lawmakers, think tanks, and Taiwanese communities, underscored closer U.S.-Taiwan ties but drew sharp criticism from Beijing, which opposes any form of official exchange.

Pyongyang defended its nuclear weapons as an "inevitable option" of defending the country from US threats.

The permanent mission of North Korea to the United Nations said the country's position as a nuclear weapons state was irreversible, denouncing US "anachronistic" claims for denuclearisation, state media KCNA reported on Monday."The position of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea as a nuclear weapons state, which has been permanently specified in the supreme and basic law of the state, has become irreversible," the DPRK permanent mission to the UN Office and international organizations in Vienna was quoted as saying. DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Their unaccountability is the greatest scandal of all...

The American scientific establishment, led by figures like Anthony Fauci, was given absolute authority to manage the pandemic. They got everything they demanded. As Glenn Greenwald details, their legacy is one of catastrophic failure and unforgivable arrogance. They imposed moronic policies: forced masks, mandated vaccines, and the utterly idiotic 6-foot social distancing rule that turned out to be a complete joke. They shuttered schools with zero regard for the devastating consequences to children. They lied about COVID’s origins and banished all dissent, colluding with tech giants to deplatform anyone who questioned their orthodoxies—many of which were later proven completely false.

As PABS Negotiations Begin Tomorrow (Sept 15-19), The Final Piece of the Pandemic Treaty Could Fall Into Place - While FDA Investigates Child Deaths From Same "Vaccine" Platform?

Again and again, these drugs are pushed on defenseless patients because of how much money they make

How many kids have received gender transition surgeries in the last 15 years?

Here’s a question my home state of Oregon could easily answer: How many kids have received gender transition surgeries in the last 15 years? The state has this data and is required by law to give it to me. Yet instead of doing so, officials are now telling me that they’ve been illegally selling Oregonians’ health information for years. It’s a head-turning argument, but it’s also false. It shows how desperate the state is to avoid answering my question.

Galaxy Digital’s Alex Thorn says the market is “underpricing” the odds of a US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve forming this year, though others are skeptical.

There is a likelihood that the United States government will form the highly anticipated Strategic Bitcoin Reserve by the end of this year, says Galaxy Digital’s head of firmwide research, Alex Thorn. However, other industry executives are less confident. “I still think there’s a strong chance the US government will announce this year that it has formed the strategic Bitcoin reserve (SBR) and is formally holding BTC as a strategic asset,” Thorn said in an X post on Thursday. “Market seems to be completely underpricing the likelihood of such an announcement,” Thorn added.

Every US president and Treasury secretary claims to favor a strong dollar, although they usually secretly wish for a weaker dollar, to make US exports more attractive. But I am betting none of them have ever been aware of the relationship between taxes and the dollar, shown in this week's chart.

What this chart shows is the US Dollar Index, a basket of multiple world currencies' values versus the dollar, which is dominated by the euro. Most of you are already familiar with that. The lower plot in green shows total federal tax receipts as a percentage of GDP, and that plot is shifted forward by 8 months to help us see how these two sets of data really work together. What gets revealed by this adjustment is that the value of the dollar tends to follow the path of tax receipts, with a lag time of about 8 months.

The State Department’s intervention marks a new phase in America’s resistance to Europe’s creeping speech controls.

Finland’s prosecution of Päivi Räsänen has drawn sharp condemnation from the US State Department, which labeled the charges “baseless” and included a Bible verse in a rare public gesture of support. This comes as Finland’s Supreme Court prepares to hear a case widely regarded as a test of whether expressing religious beliefs can be treated as a criminal act in a democratic nation. The Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor made its position clear on X, stating: “In a democracy, no one should face trial for peacefully sharing their beliefs. The case against Finnish MP Päivi Räsänen, which accuses her of hate speech for simply posting a Bible verse, is baseless, as two courts have unanimously found.”

The company behind ChatGPT could start calling the authorities when young users talk seriously about suicide, its co-founder has said.

Sam Altman raised fears that as many as 1,500 people a week could be discussing taking their own lives with the chatbot before doing so. The chief executive of San Francisco-based OpenAI, which operates the chatbot with an estimated 700 million global users, said the decision to train the system so the authorities were alerted in such emergencies was not yet final. But he said it was “very reasonable for us to say in cases of, young people talking about suicide, seriously, where we cannot get in touch with the parents, we do call authorities”.

A new minister in Albania charged to handle public procurement will be impervious to bribes, threats, or attempts to curry favour. That is because Diella, as she is called, is an AI-generated bot.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, who is about to begin his fourth term, said on Thursday that Diella, which means “sun” in Albanian, will manage and award all public tenders in which the government contracts private companies for various projects. “Diella is the first cabinet member who isn’t physically present, but is virtually created by AI,” Rama said during a speech unveiling his new cabinet. She will help make Albania “a country where public tenders are 100% free of corruption.”

Gamma ray bursts are some of the most powerful explosions in the universe, unleashing as much energy in mere seconds as the Sun will in its entire 10 billion year lifespan.

Typically, they’re produced by stars dying in a spectacular supernova — a rapid collapse that completely obliterates the stellar object. But now, astronomers say they’ve detected a gamma ray burst that utterly defies explanation: it repeated multiple times over the course of a single day, as if the star somehow suffered back-to-back — and back — deaths. “This event is unlike any other seen in 50-years of GRB observations,” Antonio Martin-Carrillo, an astronomer at University College Dublin, Ireland, and coauthor of a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters detailing the detection, said in a statement.

The Real Reason They Won't Let People Explore Antarctica

Was Antarctica the stage for a hidden chapter of history, one that mainstream timelines avoid? In this Part 4 deep dive, we examine claims about Operation High Jump, “Base 211,” and the idea of a global tunnel network linking South America’s Chinkana to the ice. We unpack reports of 1952 UFO formations over Washington, D.C., the Vril/Thule obsession with “inner chiefs,” Shambhala/Agartha lore, and the contested Admiral Byrd flight log often called his “secret diary.” Grounding the mystery, we lay biblical foundations first, Sheol, Hades, and Tartarus, then compare worldwide legends: the Naga “serpent people,” Mount Shasta tales, the Anasazi portal narratives, and historical oddities like the 1934 L.A. “catacomb city” map. We address claims critically and scripturally, without sensationalism, while acknowledging why these stories refuse to die.

