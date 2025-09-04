One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Trump responds: "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, & Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America."

Chinese leader Xi Jinping's massive military parade in Tiananmen Square marking the end of World War II, and attended by world leaders, mostly notably so-called 'pariahs' Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, hasn't disappointed - and even elicited a quick response from President Trump. Chinese leader Xi Jinping declared that China's rise is "unstoppable" and showcased over 10,000 troops marching in perfect synchronicity - and a notable lack of 'diversity' so elevated in the West - along with hundreds of advanced weapons. Most notably, Xi also for the first time showcased the PLA military's land, sea, and air-based nuclear force - a complete and deadly triad.

Around two dozen world leaders gathered in Beijing, China, yesterday for what the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) billed as a celebration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the Imperial Japanese occupation of the East Asian country.

While the event featured Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean autocrat Kim Jong-Un prominently—along with a military parade showcasing the Chinese military’s weaponry—a U.S. delegation was noticeably absent. This fact—despite the United States having played the preeminent role in the war’s Pacific theater—did not go unnoticed by U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

Pyongyang previously deployed troops to assist in repelling a Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Region

North Koreans view Russians as their brothers and see it as a fraternal duty to help the neighboring country in any way they can, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un told President Vladimir Putin Wednesday. Putin and Kim met for bilateral talks in Beijing during the Chinese celebration of the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Imperial Japan and the end of World War II. The Russian president reiterated Moscow’s appreciation for North Korean military assistance in repelling a Ukrainian incursion in Kursk Region, describing the struggle as a “joint fight against present-day neo-Nazism.”

"Xi standing alongside the leaders of Russia, Iran, North Korea, these aren't just anti-Western optics: This is a direct challenge to the international sysytem built on rules," Kallas said

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday the leaders of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea - who appeared together at a military parade in Beijing - represented an "autocratic alliance" challenging the rules-based international order. "While Western leaders gather in diplomacy, an autocratic alliance is seeking a fast track to a new world order," Kallas, the European Union's high representative for foreign and security policy, told reporters in Brussels.

The US defense secretary blamed Biden-era policies for bringing Moscow and Beijing closer

The US is seeking to restore deterrence against both Russia and China, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has said. Speaking to Fox News, Hegseth argued that the large military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighted the closer ties between the two neighbors. “Unfortunately, the weakness of the previous administration has driven Russia and China closer together. That was a terrible development of a lack of American leadership and a lack of American strength,” Hegseth said.

The summit in the Russian capital would be “unacceptable,” Kiev’s top diplomat has said

Kiev has rejected a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky in Moscow. Speaking to reporters in Beijing on Wednesday, Putin suggested that Zelensky could travel to the Russian capital to negotiate peace terms. Hungary, Switzerland, and Türkiye are among the countries that previously expressed readiness to host the talks. In a post on X, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga said that at least seven countries are prepared to host a potential Putin-Zelensky summit. “These are serious proposals and President Zelenskyy is ready for such a meeting at any time,” he wrote, using the Ukrainian spelling of Zelensky’s name.

Kiev should commit to bloc neutrality and acknowledge the new territorial reality, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has said

Ukraine must recognize its territorial losses, guarantee the rights of the Russian-speaking population, and agree to a security arrangement that poses no threat to Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. In an interview with the Indonesian newspaper Kompas released on Wednesday, Lavrov signaled that Russia is open to talks with Ukraine, but noted that a “durable peace” is only possible if Moscow’s territorial gains — including Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Kherson Region and Zaporozhye Region — are “recognized and formalized in an international legal manner.”

The summit in Alaska showed that Steve Witkoff conveys Moscow’s position accurately, the Russian president has said

US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff ‘accurately’ conveys both Moscow’s and Washington’s positions on ending the Ukraine conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. Witkoff has been subjected to criticism in Western media since Trump met Putin in Alaska last month in an effort to mediate a ceasefire in Ukraine. The US president has since urged direct talks between his Russian counterpart and Vladimir Zelensky. Putin said on Wednesday that he is ready to host the Ukrainian leader in Moscow.

In an August 15, 2025 interview with Iraq's Dijla TV, former Iranian diplomat Amir Mousavi, who served as presidential advisor and as advisor to the defense minister and also headed the Strategic Research Institute in Tehran, said that Iran currently has all the components needed for a nuclear bomb, can build up to 24 of them, and can go nuclear within a few hours. He also hinted that Iran has material enriched to over 60%. He made these statements despite the massive U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities in June 2025.

The following are excerpts of Mousavi's statements in the interview: Mousavi: "Iran Can Build 18-24 Nuclear Bombs" And "Go Nuclear Within Hours". On August 15, 2025, Amir Mousavi, former Iranian diplomat at Iran's embassy in Algeria, said in an interview with the Iraqi channel Dijla TV that Iran today can go nuclear within a few hours because it has all the components needed for a nuclear bomb. The following are the main points of his statements in the interview

US Senator Tom Cotton on Wednesday called on the FBI and Defense Department to investigate what he called an Iranian campaign to influence US policy, branding it a serious national security concern.

The Arkansas Republican cited a joint investigation by Semafor and Iran International into the Iran Expert Initiative (IEI), an effort by Tehran's foreign ministry to cultivate ties with academics and think tank analysts to advance the Islamic Republic’s interests. Cotton's letter focused on Ariane Tabatabai, a former aide to former US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley. Her next post was as Pentagon Chief of Staff for the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict.

Former Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has called for the exit of intelligence and security forces from the economy in a rare sweeping call for reform by a former key player in Tehran's political and security establishment.

“To fulfill the people’s will, let the armed forces stick to their core duties—nothing else. The economy isn’t their job. Propaganda, domestic politics or foreign policy aren’t either,” Rouhani said in a video message posted on his official website on Wednesday. Rouhani argued that if the Islamic Republic expected its people's support against American and Israeli foes, it must deliver on its promises and avoid corruption. “An intelligence agency involved in business or trade isn’t intelligence,” Rouhani said.

Netanyahu dismisses terror organization’s stated willingness to free all hostages in exchange for ending war as ‘more spin,’ reiterates Israel’s demands for permanent ceasefire

Israeli leaders on Wednesday dismissed a statement from Hamas declaring its willingness to free all the hostages in an exchange for ending the war in Gaza, vowing to go ahead with the planned invasion of Gaza City if the Palestinian terror group doesn’t accept Jerusalem’s conditions to permanently halt the fighting. The statement from Hamas, which said the terrorist organization was still waiting for Israel’s reply to the ceasefire proposal it accepted two weeks ago, came after US President Donald Trump demanded the release of the remaining living captives.

US hostage envoy Adam Boehler advises Hamas to listen to Trump’s demands that it release all 20 living Israeli hostages, after the group claims interest in a deal but keeps its old preconditions.

Adam Boehler, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Hostage Response, issued a warning to the Hamas terrorist organization on Wednesday, after it claimed it is interested in a comprehensive deal with Israel, while leaving all its previous preconditions for such a deal intact. “Hamas best pay attention to ⁦@realDonaldTrump,” Boehler wrote in a post to his X account, to which he attached a screenshot of President Donald Trump’s post on Truth Social earlier in the day. In that post, Trump called on Hamas to release all 20 living Israeli hostages in one wave and promised that the war would end if it did so.

Saudi writer and researcher Abdullah Bin Bijad Al-Otaibi said in an August 30, 2025 episode of Diwan Al-Mulla (Kuwait) that Hamas has committed a "heinous crime against the Palestinian people."

He added that media figures who wrote in support of Hamas and called them "the resistance" are accomplices to this crime and none of them has apologized for it. Al-Otaibi said Hamas leaders, who have brought catastrophe on the Palestinians, are hiding in tunnels, failing to defend their people, and firing rockets at Israel from UN centers housing displaced people and schools in order to increase Palestinian casualties. He accused Hamas of maintaining the "most heinous" dictatorship in Gaza, torturing and killing those who oppose them, and charged that "some TV channels and pundits" are accomplices in this anti-Palestinian crime.

Israel reportedly denied Macron’s snap visit request, demanding he retract support for a Palestinian state. Macron refused.

French President Emmanuel Macron requested to make a snap visit to Israel, but the request was rejected, with a condition attached, according to a report which aired Wednesday evening on Kan 11 News. The report stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed a message to Macron, stipulating that he must retract his intention to recognize a Palestinian state in order to visit Israel. Macron reportedly refused. An Israeli source quoted in the report said, “We won’t let Macron play both sides.” Earlier, former French parliament member Meyer Habib told Kan 11 that Macron had indeed sought to visit Israel but was turned down by Netanyahu.

Egypt is training potential Palestinian recruits at military academies; most come from the Palestinian Authority’s security services, and some Fatah members, Hamas’ rival, join from Gaza as well

Egypt has begun training hundreds of Palestinians to join a force of up to 10,000 to provide security for the Gaza Strip, as Arab countries rally around a vision of postwar Gaza without Hamas, Arab officials told The Wall Street Journal.

Potential recruits have already started training at Egyptian military academies, the officials said. Most of the Palestinians in the force are expected to come from the Palestinian Authority’s security services, with some from the PA’s Fatah faction—Hamas’ secular nationalist rival—possibly coming from Gaza as well.

Heavy gunfire and explosions rock Burj al-Barajneh just weeks after Palestinian factions began handing over weapons to Lebanese army, casting doubt on sincerity and viability of Lebanon’s push to disarm armed groups in refugee camps

Violent clashes erupted Wednesday evening at the Burj al‑Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, with bursts of gunfire reported to echo throughout the Lebanese capital amid internal Palestinian factional disputes. Though not unusual in the camp, the fighting comes barely two weeks after the start of a weapons‑handover process to the Lebanese army — fueling concerns that the disarmament effort is largely symbolic and those armed groups may not genuinely be relinquishing their arsenals.

IAEA sampling at locations linked to Syria’s Deir al-Zor site revealed natural uranium particles of human origin; while the traces don’t confirm a reactor, the findings highlight ongoing efforts to clarify Syria’s past nuclear activities and ensure transparency

The U.N. nuclear watchdog has found traces of uranium in Syria in its investigation into a building Israel destroyed in 2007 that the agency has long believed was probably an undeclared nuclear reactor, it said in a report to member states on Monday. The government of now-deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad said the Deir al-Zor site that included the building was a conventional military base.

Christians other religious minorities are under attack in the Middle East

Ballots must be reprinted and successors appointed…

German elections in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia have been thrown into chaos ahead of a Sept. 14 election – after a spate of candidates for Germany’s right-wing AfD have died in recent weeks – with the total now at seven. And while local authorities say there is no evidence of foul play, officials are now scrambling to shred and reprint ballots as campaigns for the deceased have been suspended. According to Welt, Hans-Joachim Kind, 80, a direct candidate in the Kremenholl district, died of natural causes. There has been no cause of death disclosed for four other candidates in the region that has a population of 18 million – as police told Germany’s DPA news agency that the initial four were either from natural causes, or were not being divulged for over privacy concerns.

Viewing Britain from afar is sobering

Having lived in Australia for the past three years, I sense that this country is the least advanced down the road towards the multicultural dystopia confronting much of Europe. That is not to say there is room for complacency: Australia has its own canaries in the coal mine, echoing trends observable across the Western world. Yet relative prosperity, firm immigration policies, a distinct welfare regime (mandatory health insurance, means tested pensions), a robust federal system, and above all a unique electoral framework of three-year cycles and compulsory voting all help, willy-nilly, to keep politicians on a short leash and broadly tethered to the popular will.

Farage turned a Congressional hearing into a warning shot against Britain’s digital authoritarianism.

Appearing before the House Judiciary Committee, British MP Nigel Farage issued a stark warning about Britain’s trajectory on speech regulation, arguing that UK law now poses a direct threat not only to free expression at home, but also to core American liberties abroad. In testimony submitted to the US Congress during a hearing titled “Europe’s Threat to American Speech and Innovation,” the Reform Party leader detailed how the United Kingdom’s Online Safety Act (OSA), passed in 2023, is already being used to pressure American platforms into adopting restrictive UK speech codes, many of which would be flatly unconstitutional under the First Amendment.

Neil Oliver says Americans are watching events in Britain glad they don't live here, as arrests for speech mount.

Police found the young victim naked, with her back broken, and with heart injuries due to a severe case of strangulation

A 26-year-old Tunisian illegal migrant has been arrested for leaving a young woman naked and nearly dead in an apartment in Angoulême on Aug. 29. He has now been imprisoned. The suspect has been charged with attempted rape and attempted murder for his actions, said Stéphanie Aouine, Angoulême’s public prosecutor, in an interview with Le Figaro. On Aug. 29, around noon, the 23-year-old woman screamed from her apartment window in Angoulême that she needed help. Officers on patrol managed to spot her.

A Tunisian migrant, Abdelkader Dibi, stabbed five people in Marseille while shouting “Allah Akbar” and flashing the ISIS salute before being gunned down by police, yet French authorities refuse to treat the attack as jihad.

A 35-year-old Tunisian Muslim migrant, Abdelkader Dibi, went on a knife-and-club rampage in Marseille, France, stabbing at least five people before being shot dead by undercover police. Armed with two knives and a club, Dibi struck first inside the hotel where he had just been evicted for unpaid rent. He stabbed his former roommate multiple times, then attacked the hotel manager and his son, leaving both with stab wounds in their backs. He then stormed into a nearby snack bar, attempting to stab staff and customers, before heading toward Cours Belsunce, where he bludgeoned victims in the face with his club. In total, five people were wounded — one is in critical condition, French authorities confirmed.

Keean Bexte joins Candice to discuss Ottawa’s investigation into Juno News’ reporting using an anti-free speech censorship law that was previously struck down as violating the Charter

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle react to Attorney General Sean Fraser's comments amid debate about Canada's self-defence laws following a spate of high-profile violent crimes across the country.

President Donald J. Trump has floated the idea of deploying federal troops to New Orleans in response to rising crime in the city, similar to his ongoing federal crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C. Speaking from the Oval Office on September 3, Trump said, “We’re going to be going to maybe Louisiana, and you have New Orleans, which has a crime problem.

We’ll straighten that out in about two weeks. It’ll take us two weeks, easier than D.C.” Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, a Republican, welcomed the proposal, posting a clip of Trump’s remarks on X (formerly Twitter) and writing, “We will take President [Donald Trump’s] help from New Orleans to Shreveport!” While Republicans control the state government in Louisiana, New Orleans is a Democratic stronghold, voting for former Vice President Kamala Harris by over 80 percent in 2024 and electing Democrat LaToya Cantrell as Mayor.

President Donald J. Trump’s administration is intensifying its approach to combating international drug trafficking, shifting focus from interception at the U.S. border to proactive military action abroad. Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined the new strategy during a press conference in Mexico, stating that the United States will now strike drug traffickers before they reach American soil.

“Interdiction doesn’t work because these drug cartels, what they do is they know they’re going to lose two percent of their cargo. They bake it into their economics,” Rubio said. “What will stop them is when you blow them up. You get rid of them.” Rubio referenced a recent military operation in which U.S. intelligence tracked a drug boat associated with the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua. “Instead of interdicting it, on the President’s orders, we blew it up, and it will happen again. Maybe it’s happening right now, I don’t know,” he said.

The United States and Mexico announced a continued security cooperation to combat “transnational organized crime,” the State Department announced Wednesday.

The two countries have worked together to combat cartels for years, but President Donald Trump‘s administration has gone further at times, even deploying military assets to combat them. The two countries said they aim to enhance their cooperation to “dismantle” the cartels and their associated crime. “The aim is to work together to dismantle transnational organized crime through enhanced cooperation between our respective national security and law enforcement institutions, and judicial authorities,” a State Department release reads.

President Trump’s DOJ appealed to the US Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling on his sweeping tariffs.

As reported last week, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected President Trump’s authority to impose sweeping tariffs in a 7-4 decision. “The Government appeals a decision of the Court of International Trade setting aside five Executive Orders that imposed tariffs of unlimited duration on nearly all goods from nearly every country in the world, holding that the tariffs were not authorized by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), 50 U.S.C. § 1701 et seq. Because we agree that IEEPA’s grant of presidential authority to “regulate” imports does not authorize the tariffs imposed by the Executive Orders, we affirm,” the Federal Appeals Court said.

Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani has padded his inner circle with young Gen Zers who have little to no political experience. They are, for the most part, wealthy, elitist communists who want to profit as the Big Apple rots.

Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani has padded his inner circle with young Gen Zers who have little to no political experience. They are, for the most part, wealthy, elitist communists who want to profit as the Big Apple rots. Young communists unite. The New York Post has done an excellent report on Mamdani’s brain trust of 30-somethings with ties to decrepit, evil leftist billionaire George Soros. These individuals grew up in wealthy homes just as Mamdani did and went to private schools where they were thoroughly indoctrinated. In New York City’s anointed mayor-to-be’s wake, these progressives could rule the city for years to come.

Will we see a major distracting event go down if the Epstein story continues to gain traction and threatens the political careers of very powerful individuals?

Sign IOJ's International demand to the World Health Organization and sends directly to the international public officials in real time to let them know how the worlds citizens truly feel!

Know a good meme coin, bro?

For centuries, the Byzantine Empire’s gold coin, known as the solidus, had been the backbone of global trade in the medieval world; nearly pure gold, the solidus was trusted by merchants from Baghdad to London.

But by the 11th century, multiple emperors had chipped away at its gold content—watering it down to pay for wars, bureaucracy, and the costs of an empire in decline. By the time Alexios I took power in 1081, the solidus was barely 40% gold, and merchants never knew which version they were getting or how much real gold it contained. Alexios tried to restore confidence by minting a new coin in 1092, one he called the hyperpyron—which literally means “super-refined” in Greek. At 85% purity, it didn’t have the same purity as the old solidus, but the hyperpyron was credible enough to restore trust… for a little while.

As entry-level jobs disappear into thin air for Gen Z, the secret to finding an AI-proof job may lie in space. Billionaires Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos are all bullish that mainstream space travel is on its way—and college graduates could be headed to Mars within the next decade.

But not everyone agrees; Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates says money is better spent solving the myriad of problems on Earth. Young people are getting the short end of the stick when it comes to the AI revolution, and there’s no sign of it slowing. A Stanford University study released earlier this month found AI is having a “significant and disproportionate impact” on entry-level workers in the U.S., raising fresh concerns about how the next generation will find its footing in the labor market.

When a man like Peter Thiel announces a four-part lecture series on the Antichrist, it’s not just another tech mogul musing about the future–it’s a cultural moment.

Thiel, the billionaire co-founder of PayPal and Palantir, investor in Facebook, and long-time power player in conservative politics, is no stranger to controversy. He’s been at Trump’s side as a trusted adviser, helping shape a recent executive order that critics warn opens the door to mass surveillance. He’s a contrarian’s contrarian: libertarian and conservative, gay and yet drawn to Christianity, immersed in Silicon Valley but increasingly fascinated by scripture. Now, beginning September 15 at San Francisco’s Commonwealth Club, Thiel will deliver four off-the-record lectures on the Antichrist–closed-door, no transcripts, no recordings.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the popular surgeon-turned-television personality once celebrated for his health advice on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and his own daytime program, has built a career on offering wellness solutions to millions.

But behind the public image lies a troubling spiritual foundation rooted in the occult, a former psychic medium has warned. In a recent episode of “Ex-Psychic Saved,” host Jenn Nizza launched a three-part series exposing prominent doctors she says promote New Age beliefs disguised as medicine. The first installment focuses on Oz, whom Nizza and her guest, Christian apologist Marcia Montenegro, describe as deeply influenced by mysticism and occult practices.

A pair of earthquakes have struck northern Nevada, adding to the dozens of tremors reported near an ancient supervolcano feared to be awakening.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) revealed that a 3.7 and 3.2-magnitude earthquake were recorded Tuesday morning just after 9:30am ET. The pair of quakes struck approximately 30 miles from Valmy, a small town located along several active fault lines in the region, including the Fairview Peak-Dixie Valley Fault Scarps, the Central Nevada Seismic Belt, and the Pleasant Valley Fault. The early morning earthquakes also took place just days after multiple seismic swarms struck the area, including 38 quakes recorded around Valmy in the last week alone.

A total lunar eclipse will take place on September 7, 2025, when the Moon moves entirely into Earth’s umbral shadow. The eclipse will be fully visible from Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia, while observers in the Americas will miss the event as the Moon will be below the horizon.

The event begins with the penumbral phase at 15:28 UTC, followed by the onset of the partial eclipse at 16:27 UTC. Totality will start at 17:30 UTC and last until 18:52 UTC, with the greatest eclipse at 18:11 UTC. The eclipse will end with the partial phase at 19:56 UTC and penumbral completion at 20:55 UTC. Lasting about 82 minutes, this will be the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022, and the second of two total lunar eclipses in 2025, following the event on March 14.

Not long ago, I stumbled across a headline that caught my eye: “Has the Ark of the Covenant Been Found?” Excited, I clicked in, hoping for a groundbreaking discovery… only to be let down. The answer was – flat out – no.

The article was about excavations at Tel Shiloh. The archaeologists suggested they may have uncovered the very spot where the Ark once rested. But just to be clear – they never claimed to have found the Ark itself. Still, it’s no surprise the story stirred so much attention. The Ark of the Covenant has fascinated adventurers, scholars, and dreamers for centuries. What is it about this mysterious Ark that continues to spark our imagination?

