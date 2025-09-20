One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Federal and local law enforcement are on high alert ahead of Charlie Kirk’s memorial service this Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.

The event is expected to draw a large crowd and several high-profile attendees, including President Donald J. Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Notably, a law enforcement bulletin warns of potential threats from “violent extremists and unaffiliated lone offenders” who may view the funeral as a target due to its national attention. The U.S. Secret Service (USSS), which has been designated as the Federal Coordinator for the event, has already deployed teams to Phoenix and Glendale. “Our teams are already on the ground in Phoenix and Glendale, working side-by-side with state, local, and federal partners,” said Special Agent in Charge William Mack.

“Most universities are completely opposed…”

Turning Point USA’s Chief Operating Officer Tyler Bowyer has shockingly revealed that Charlie Kirk’s security team were denied the authority to use a key security system on the day he was assassinated, and that it probably would have saved his life. As we highlighted, footage of Charlie predicting he could be shot and killed taken from his own show months earlier has gone viral. This prompted one respondent to ask “how TF was TPUSA security so lax that they “missed” a shooter on the only building with a clear shot to Charlie?” “They practically had one rooftop to keep an eye on,” the X user further remarked, adding “Unacceptable.”

Officials are responding to a bomb threat at the home of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., according to multiple reports.

Newsmax reported that while “Police K-9 units have been deployed” to Kennedy’s home in Washington, D.C., “no explosive device has been found.” Police K-9 units have been deployed, and the home and surrounding areas are being searched and cleared. Officials say that, as of now, no explosive device has been found. The scene remains active while the investigation continues. Andrew Leyden, a freelance reporter for the D.C. media, also reported in a post on X that there was reportedly a “bomb threat” at Kennedy’s Georgetown home.

Gunshots were fired at an ABC affiliate station in Sacramento, California, on Friday afternoon.

According to police, a vehicle pulled up to the station and a suspect fired three gunshots into the window. There was one person in the lobby at the time of the shooting, but no one was struck. The suspect is at large, and police do not have a motive; however, leftists have been lashing out at ABC for pulling Jimmy Kimmel’s show. Jimmy Kimmel lied to millions of people and claimed Kirk was assassinated by a MAGA conservative.

A group of Chicago Democrats, demoralized over their powerlessness to stop ICE from enforcing the law, have taken to street violence in the Windy City today.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers clashed with protesters who were trying to blockade official vehicles, obstruct officers from coming and going, and even slashing police tires on Friday outside its Broadview facility, as the Trump administration continues its “Operation Midway Blitz” campaign to rid Chicago of “the worst of the worst” criminal illegals. The protesters became so violent and obstructive that ICE officers tossed gas canisters among the crowd to disperse them and get them back to their protest lines.

The decision to preempt ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ was made unilaterally...

After Wednesday's decision by Disney / ABC to fire late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for lying about the suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination, the left (the architects of cancel culture) exploded with rage - saying that Kimmel's firing was because major affiliate Nexstar needs the FCC to sign off on its $6.2 billion acquisition of Tegna. To recap, during Kimmel's opening monologue on Monday, he suggested that Tyler Robinson - the 22-year-old charged in the fatal shooting at Utah University - was aligned with conservatives. “The MAGA gang [is] desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them." By Wednesday, he was fired - leading to cries of censorship and 'free speech' by the left, which is hilarious.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday officially creating the ‘Gold’ and ‘Platinum’ cards for heavy-pocketed immigrants wanting to get into the country.

The ‘Gold’ card will cost $1 million, and the ‘Platinum’ card will cost $5 million. Trump previously pitched the gold card as a replacement for the EB-5 visa program. The president believes the program will bring in more than $100 billion for the Treasury Department. He says the funds will be used “for cutting taxes and paying down debt.” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the new program will allow the United States to “only take extraordinary people at the very top.”

Which, if any, extremist or Islamist organizations/NGOs is she linked to?

President Trump, aboard Air Force One on Thursday evening, shared his thoughts on radical leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. First of all, Omar seems obsessed with bashing the U.S., with bizarre desires to collapse capitalism, while her home country of Somalia remains an utter wreck. She denounces America, yet has reportedly amassed a net worth of $30 million. Meanwhile, rumors that she married her brother to obtain citizenship have resurfaced.

The Department of Homeland Security is canceling temporary protected status for Syrian migrants in the US, adding to the Trump administration’s expanding terminations of deportation relief.

“Syrian nationals have 60 days to voluntarily depart the United States and return home,” the agency said in a Friday announcement. The TPS program allows immigrants from designated countries to stay in the US for up to 18 months with legal employment authorization when conditions like armed conflict or natural disaster prevent a safe return. The Trump administration has already nixed TPS for migrants from countries like Afghanistan, Cameroon, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, and Venezuela—and is defending multiple court challenges over the terminations.

Four Army soldiers are believed to have been killed in a Black Hawk crash in Washington state, the Army said Friday.

The MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed in a rural area near Joint Base Lewis-McChord at around 9 p.m. local time Wednesday. The four soldiers were assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne). “Our hearts are with the families, friends, and teammates of these Night Stalkers,” Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, commander of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, said in a statement. “They were elite warriors who embodied the highest values of the Army and the Army Special Operations, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

President Trump on Friday posted a video of a third drug-trafficking vessel getting blown up.

“On my Orders, the Secretary of War ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics, and was transiting along a known narcotrafficking passage enroute to poison Americans. The strike killed 3 male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel, which was in international waters. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. STOP SELLING FENTANYL, NARCOTICS, AND ILLEGAL DRUGS IN AMERICA, AND COMMITTING VIOLENCE AND TERRORISM AGAINST AMERICANS!!!” Trump said on Truth Social.

Socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro announced on Thursday that his regime will deploy military officials to neighborhoods over the weekend to teach locals how to “handle weapons” in preparation for a supposed incoming United States “invasion” of Venezuela.

The Maduro regime has repeatedly insisted that the United States’ military deployment in Caribbean international waters, part of President Donald Trump’s ongoing efforts to combat drug cartels in the region, is a “threat” to Venezuela. Maduro claims that the drug-fighting operations are instead part of a plan to “invade” the South American country and oust him from power.

President Donald Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed a host of issues during a “very productive call” on Friday morning, during which they agreed to plans for Trump to visit China next year and for Xi to come to the United States at “an appropriate time.”

A White House official told the press pool that Trump began his call with Xi at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Shortly before 11:30 a.m., Trump took to Truth Social to share that the call had concluded. “I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China. We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal,” Trump wrote.

President Donald Trump reportedly denied a deal that would have provided $400 million in military aid for the island of Taiwan.

The decision has not been finalized and could still be reversed, but reports indicate that the White House hopes to arrange a weapons sales agreement instead. “The U.S. has long supported Taiwan in strengthening its defense capabilities,” the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. “As a responsible member of the region, Taiwan is determined and will continue to strengthen its self-defense capabilities, cooperate with the United States and other friendly allied countries, jointly deter aggression, and ensure regional peace and stability.”

President Donald Trump is set to host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for a state visit at the White House next Thursday.

Trump announced Erdoğan’s forthcoming visit in a Truth Social post on Friday. “We are working on many Trade and Military Deals with the President, including the large scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 Deal, and a continuation of the F-35 talks, which we expect to conclude positively,” Trump noted in the post. “President Erdoğan and I have always had a very good relationship. I look forward to seeing him on the 25th!” he added. In July, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch (R-ID) said a hold would remain on delivering six completed F-35 fighter jets from the United States to Turkey.

Europe is a powder keg.

As the war in Ukraine runs its course, a lot of international attention has been focused on alleged breaches of neighboring countries’ airspace by Russian planes and/or drones. Some see this as an attempt by Moscow to test NATO’s eastern border, while others call these incidents ‘false flags’ to pull the Atlantic Organization into the war. Last week we watched as supposed Russian Gerbera decoy drones ‘invaded Polish airspace’, but a bomb that fell on a house has since been revealed to have fallen from a jet from Poland – so we have to stay alert about these constant ‘Russian aggressions’.

Moscow denies its fighter jets crossed the NATO state’s border

The Russian Defense Ministry has denied that its warplanes entered Estonian airspace. Estonia earlier claimed that three Russian aircraft violated its airspace for 12 minutes on Friday in what it called an “unprecedented brazen” incursion. In a brief statement on Saturday, the ministry said three MiG-31s were conducting a routine flight from Karelia, east of Finland, to an airfield in the Kaliningrad region, a Russian exclave bordering Poland and Lithuania. The jets flew over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, more than 3 kilometers from Estonia’s Vaindloo island, “without violating Estonian airspace,” the MOD said.

The US president has been quite “emotional” about the status of Ukraine talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

The “emotional” attitude of US President Donald Trump to the Ukraine peace process is “completely understandable,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. The US leader has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the state of the process lately, admitting that he had previously believed Ukraine “would be easiest” to resolve given his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “He’s really let me down,” Trump said on Thursday. Asked for comment on Trump’s remarks, Peskov signaled that Moscow understands his frustration, given the US president’s personal investment in trying to settle the hostilities.

Moscow wants all parties to respect its legitimate interests, its top diplomat has said

Moscow is open to compromises with Ukraine if its key interests are respected, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. Direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations restarted in May in Istanbul after a several-year hiatus, but produced no breakthroughs. “Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly said that, at the end of the day, a sustainable agreement is a compromise. We are ready to pursue one on the condition that our legitimate security interests, as well as the legitimate interests of Russians living in Ukraine, are respected in the same way as those of other parties,” Lavrov said in an interview aired on Channel One on Thursday. He did not specify the range of compromises or concessions Moscow was willing to consider.

Member states are facing financial strain providing benefits to millions escaping the conflict

The EU will gradually wind down its temporary protection program for millions who fled the ongoing Ukraine conflict in order to encourage their eventual return home, the European Council has said. Brussels invoked the Temporary Protection Directive in early 2022 after the Ukraine conflict escalated. First introduced in 2001, the directive provides benefits including residence permits, housing, jobs, education, healthcare, financial aid and social services. Initially due to expire in March 2025, the scheme, which provides for over four million Ukrainians, has been extended until March 2027.

Lawmakers in the Netherlands and Hungary are pushing forward efforts to classify the violent far-left extremist group Antifa as a terrorist organization. The moves mirror a recent declaration by President Donald J. Trump, who cited political violence and the assassination of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk as grounds for the designation.

In the Dutch parliament, a motion proposed by Geert Wilders, leader of the populist, anti-Islamist Party for Freedom (PVV), was passed. Wilders argued that Antifa groups are already active in the Netherlands, pointing to incidents of harassment and violence against conservative politicians, students, and journalists. “ANTIFA TERRORIST ORGANIZATION! FVD/PVV MOTION ADOPTED!” Wilders wrote on X shortly after the motion passed in the parliament.

France is facing a crisis not seen in almost 70 years – is it time for a Sixth Republic?

The France of President Emmanuel Macron, who is really the egomaniac-in-chief, is somewhere on the spectrum between “spiraling political crisis” (Financial Times), “big trouble” (The Economist) and terminal collapse. Again. Barely a week after a new, if fragile, government was cobbled together in acute crisis mode, the country is bracing “for big anti-austerity street marches and labor strikes,” while the state’s finances are “pernicious” and the budget for 2026 a big question without an answer. In Paris, for instance, the Metro is semi-comatose; in the country as whole, a third of teachers are on strike.

Political warfare is the new tool of the establishment. Jair Bolsonaro was permanently silenced, indicted for inciting a coup that never occurred, and sentenced to 27 years imprisonment. Călin Georgescu of Romania has become the establishment’s latest victim as he stands trial for inciting yet another coup that never occurred.

Brussels determined that the vote of the Romanian people must be ignored. The European Court of Human Rights upheld the annulment of the results of the first presidential election. Unelected judges determined that Romania’s election results were null because they did not like the ruling. The government then acted perplexed when people took to the streets to protest.

British police are again facing accusations of suppressing free speech after Thames Valley Police visited Deborah Anderson, an American cancer patient and Donald J. Trump supporter, at her home.

The visit was prompted by an anonymous complaint about an online post deemed “threatening,” though the officer did not disclose the specific comment in question. A video of the June encounter, which has gone viral online, shows Ms. Anderson standing firm, refusing to apologise after learning her post had upset someone. “I’m not apologising to anybody, I can tell you that,” she said, urging the officer to prioritise more serious crimes. “Are there no houses that have been burgled recently? No rapes, no murders… Why aren’t you out there investigating those?” she demanded.

Reform UK is now the leading political force in Britain.

Now that the historic state visit from US President Donald J. Trump to the UK is over, life goes back to the routine for failing Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Labour party – a routine of bad news. Today (19), we learn that the Labour party has plummeted to a new low in the polls, after the back-to-back scandals of the Deputy PM Angela Rayner resignation and the Lord Mandelson firing. The Telegraph reported: “A poll published on Friday put Sir Keir Starmer’s party at 16 per cent of the vote, the lowest share it has recorded since taking power in July 2024.”

A shop in Flensburg, Germany posted a sign on its front window stating, “JEWS are banned from here!!!!” Israel’s Ambassador to Germany posted on X, “The 1930s are back… That's exactly how it started – step by step, sign by sign. It's the same old hatred, just in a different font.” CBN's Raj Nair and Billy Hallowell break down this disturbing news.

A vigil in downtown Calgary for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk was found vandalized, with photos, flowers, and Bible verses left wrecked. A video posted to TikTok by user "Twistedgypsytattoos" shows whats left, with items scattered and destroyed. The woman taking the video shows the memorial scattered, with red paint covering several parts of it.



The culprit is not known. The vigil had been set up outside Calgary city hall following a large memorial gathering on Sunday night. Thousands came together in prayer, played music, and speeches to remember Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA who was assassinated by a leftist during a campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Lawyer and journalist Caryma Sa'd discusses the Antifa presence during Saturday's 'Canada First' rally in Toronto.

While fielding questions from reporters, US President Donald Trump is also asked about freed hostages’ concerns that Israel’s offensive in Gaza City could endanger the lives of captives still held by Palestinian terrorists in the enclave.

“They might be [at greater risk]. They also may be freed because of that,” he says. “War, a lot of strange things happen. A lot of results take place that you never think were going to happen.”

US Senate confirms former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz as US Ambassador to the UN, ending a long saga

After a nine-month void, the United States Senate has finally confirmed Mike Waltz as the US Ambassador to the United Nations, NBC News reported. The 47-43 vote on Friday brings to a close a protracted ordeal, restoring a permanent US representative just in time for the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York. In a rare bipartisan show of support for a Trump administration pick, Sens. John Fetterman (D-PA), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) crossed the aisle to vote for Waltz. The only Republican to break ranks was Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack met earlier today in Washington Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani to discuss “the future of Syria, Israel-Syria relations and implementation of the March 10 agreement between Syria and the Syrian Democratic Forces,” says a State Department readout.

“The deputy secretary underscored this historic opportunity for Syria to build a peaceful, prosperous, and sovereign nation following President Trump’s announcement on sanctions relief. Principals also discussed other matters of shared concern, including countering terrorism and continuing to expand mutual economic opportunities,” the readout adds.

US forces eliminate senior ISIS member Omar Abdul Qader, who posed a direct threat to the US homeland.

The US Army announced on Friday that US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a raid in Syria that resulted in the death of a senior Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist who posed a direct threat to the US homeland. In a statement, CENTCOM identified the eliminated terrorist as Omar Abdul Qader, noting he was “an ISIS member actively seeking to attack the United States.” “His death disrupts the terrorist organization’s ability to plot and carry out future attacks threatening Americans and our partners,” the statement said.

Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar reports Washington rejects partial measures, insists on total elimination of Hashd al-Shaabi.

The Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper Al-Akhbar reported Friday on growing American pressure to dismantle Shiite militias in Iraq. According to the report, it appears the US is not satisfied with anything less than the complete dismantlement of Hashd al-Shaabi (the militia umbrella organization), and cancellation of any role they have in the state's security system. The newspaper wrote that Iraqi authorities have offered a series of concessions in recent months – starting from pressure to halt the "Hashd al-Shaabi" law, which establishes the militias' status by making them one of the security mechanisms, through increasing pressure on the militias so they would accept integration that would "cancel their power component," and up to pushing for the release of Israeli hostage Elizabeth Tsurkov "without anyting in exchange," according to the report.

Trump: "We gave it to them for nothing."

President Trump wants Afghanistan's Bagram "back" - as he said while in the United Kingdom alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday. "We gave it to them for nothing," he said in reference to the Taliban, after long criticizing the botched Biden-ordered US withdrawal from the country. "We want that base back," he said. On Friday, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that senor US admin officials are currently in discussions with the Taliban about re-establishing a small US military presence there.

The UN Security Council fails to stop the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran's nuclear program. Foreign Minister Sa'ar hails the move, saying it will help prevent a nuclear-armed Iran, while Iran vows to respond to “unlawful” action.

The United Nations Security Council on Friday failed to pass a resolution to prevent the reimposition of sanctions on Iran's rogue nuclear program, a move welcomed by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar. The resolution, which required the support of nine nations to pass, garnered only four votes, effectively allowing the "snapback mechanism" to be triggered by France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, according to The Associated Press. The snapback mechanism, a key component of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, automatically reinstates all UN sanctions that were in effect before the agreement was signed. These penalties include a conventional arms embargo, restrictions on ballistic missile development, asset freezes, and a ban on producing nuclear-related technology.

Adecisive UN Security Council vote setting Iran on course for the automatic return of pre-2015 sanctions has heightened tensions inside Tehran, as rival factions clash over strategy while officials strive to project a unified message abroad.

The resolution that could have lifted the sanctions was rejected after nine members voted against it on Friday, meaning they will be reimposed on 27 September unless a drastic diplomatic breakthrough prompts the Council to reconsider before then. “The carelessness and passivity of the Islamic Republic in the face of the snapback is truly astonishing,” wrote outspoken sociologist Hossein Hamdieh on X, urging leaders to “wrest the national interests from the devil’s mouth in the middle of hell.”

Iran pulled a resolution at the UN nuclear watchdog’s annual conference that sought to prohibit attacks on nuclear facilities.

The draft resolution—co-sponsored by China, Russia, and a group of nations including Cuba and Venezuela—condemned the June 2025 Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. “Guided by the spirit of goodwill and constructive engagement, and at the request of several member states,” Tehran had deferred action until next year, Iran’s Ambassador to the UN Reza Najafi told the General Conference on Thursday. Iran and the other sponsors of the resolution do not wish to place member states in a position of endorsing an unrealistic decision, he said.

A number of nations have failed to meet their Constitutional requirements to formally accept the 2024 amendments to the IHR so they have "rejected" the amendments to the IHR (for the time being).

Watch NOW! Costa Rica TOP ECHELON of Government Admits Our Info of Nuremberg Violations Is Helpful! The Vice President of Costa Rica Requested this Hearing About WHO - Reps LAUGHED WITH US - WHO Sucks

The CDC’s new Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) declined to recommend COVID-19 shots for all Americans on Friday.

Back in June, The Gateway Pundit reported that RFK Jr. dismissed all 17 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the federal body that shapes America’s vaccine policy…During a tense two-day meeting that stretched into Friday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) abandoned the broad “everyone 6 months and up” recommendation used in 2023–24 and 2024–25, opting for a risk-based, individual approach.

“To interpret that the absence of data implies safety is, I think, a perversion,”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should stop recommending a specific combination measles shot to young children, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) said on Sept. 18. The CDC should recommend only the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, and not the measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (MMRV) vaccine—which also prevents chicken pox—for children ages younger than 4, ACIP said.

The World Health Organization added mifepristone and misoprostol to this list despite reported dangers of chemical abortions.

(LifeSiteNews) — The World Health Organization (WHO) has added abortion pills to its “essential medicines” list just weeks after a Canadian teenager died following a chemical abortion. On September 5, the WHO published the 24th edition of its Model List of Essential Medicines, which now includes a section on abortion drugs, including mifepristone and misoprostol, which are used to chemically end the lives of babies in the womb.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee cut the target policy rate by 0.25 percent, bringing the target down to 4.25 percent. This cut is the first since the Fed implemented a cutting cycle last year that reduced the target rate from 5.5 percent to 4.5 percent. That series of cuts began with a 50 basis-point cut in September of last year, ending with a 25 basis-point cut in December.

This month’s meeting is among the most-watched meetings of recent years with the FOMC now being expected to “do something” in response to a clear slowdown in job growth in recent employment data. Since January, the Fed has faced immense public pressure from the White House, from Wall Street, and from many financial-sector pundits demanding that the Fed cut the target interest rate and adopt an even more dovish stance. A frequent criticism of the Fed through this period—made by those who believe more monetary inflation can somehow strengthen an economy—is that the Fed is “too late” in implementing additional rate cuts to stimulate the economy.

The consensus holds there will be another bubble after the Everything Bubble pops, but this might be misplaced confidence in the godlike powers of central banks.



The consensus holds that central banks--the Federal Reserve in the US--will gradually inflate away the world's rising debt burden while propping up assets and the economy with the usual bag of monetary magic: suppress interest rates so debt service costs ease, increase the money supply and credit to prop up asset bubbles in stocks and housing, and thereby generate growth in consumption via the elixir of "the wealth effect:" as assets loft higher, everyone feels richer and so they borrow and spend more.

A proposal this broad would hand Michigan lawmakers unprecedented control over what residents can say, see, and even encrypt online.

A new proposal from Michigan Republicans is drawing alarm over its intent to criminalize vast portions of online speech, ban common privacy tools, and restrict depictions of transgender individuals in almost all public-facing content. House Bill 4938, titled the “Anticorruption of Public Morals Act,” was introduced on September 11 and has been sent to the House Judiciary Committee for review. Filed by Rep. Josh Schriver of Oxford and co-sponsored by five other Republican lawmakers, the bill lays out one of the most expansive attempts at state-level internet censorship in the country. It demands that internet providers and platforms adopt round-the-clock surveillance systems, block the sale and use of VPNs, and prohibit a wide range of content that includes erotic AI material, sensual ASMR audio, pornographic manga, and anything representing transgenderism.

The push for a tightly controlled payment and identity system took a quiet but alarming step forward with a little-noticed deal between credit card giant Visa and an obscure tech firm called TECH5.

Their seven-year agreement aims to fast-track digital identity and payment systems under the deceptively tame “Digital Public Infrastructure” (DPI), Biometric Update reports. The troubling partnership, signed last week in Dubai, merges Visa’s massive financial network with TECH5’s invasive biometric tech, which includes facial, fingerprint, and iris scans, setting the stage for a surveillance-friendly future, all packaged as “convenience.” The goal? Integrated platforms to store your verified credentials for so-called seamless access to services and transactions.

Both major airports in Dallas—Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW) and Dallas Love Field (DAL)—were forced to halt all flight operations on Friday afternoon due to a massive equipment outage affecting radar, radio, and approach systems.

The disruption, which began around 1:58 p.m. CT, has cascaded into delays and ground stops at more than 20 air traffic control centers across the United States, snarling air travel for thousands of passengers and underscoring the vulnerabilities in America’s air traffic management infrastructure. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) quickly acknowledged the issue, attributing it to a problem at the Dallas Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON), which oversees arrivals and departures for both airports.

Have you noticed that our planet has been shaking a lot lately? The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that just hit Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula is just one of the 466,742 earthquakes that have rattled the giant space rock that we all live on this year.

Simultaneously, dozens of volcanoes have been erupting and there have been all sorts of very unusual events in the heavens. If you think that what we are experiencing is “normal”, you probably have not been paying much attention.

Timothy Alberino analyses the remarkable UFO video featured at the latest congressional hearing on UAP and the explosive testimony of the witnesses.

Share