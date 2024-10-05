One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Hashem Safieddine, the presumed successor of former Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah, was killed along with those with him in an Israeli strike in southern Beirut on Friday, the Saudi news organization Al Hadath reported on Saturday morning.

US president also claims ‘no administration has helped Israel more than I have’ and says ‘Bibi should remember that,’ when asked if he thinks Netanyahu is trying to sway election

US President Joe Biden on Friday said Israel has not yet decided how it’s going to respond to Iran’s ballistic missile assault, but suggested it should refrain from attacking Iranian oil facilities. “If I were in their shoes, I’d be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields,” Biden said during a rare appearance at the White House daily press briefing. Earlier this week, Biden said he opposed Israel targeting Iranian nuclear sites as well.

‘We need to topple Iran's regime before they acquire a nuclear weapon,’ Bennett says at Evangelical gathering

WASHINGTON, DC — Israel is now facing the most dangerous and decisive moment in its war with Iran since October 7th. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, his War Cabinet, and top IDF generals are actively discussing how to best respond to the nearly 200 missiles that the Iranian regime fired at the Jewish state on Tuesday. The Israeli leadership is also actively discussing the best way to win the year-long war against Israel that Tehran has waged – and how best to neutralize the growing and existential threat posed by the Iranian regime if they can acquire nuclear warheads. U.S. President Joe Biden is warning Netanyahu not to hit Iran’s nuclear program.

WashingtonCNN — Israel has not given assurances to the Biden administration that targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities is off the table in retaliation for the Iranian ballistic missile strikes earlier this week, a top US State Department official told CNN on Friday.

The official added that it is “really hard to tell” if Israel will use the anniversary of Hamas’ October 7 attacks to retaliate. “We hope and expect to see some wisdom as well as strength, but as you guys know, no guarantees,” the official said when asked by CNN if Israel has assured the US that Iran’s nuclear sites are off the table. US officials have voiced support for Israel responding to Iran’s missile attack earlier this week, with multiple officials publicly saying there must be consequences. At the same time, officials have also voiced concerns about a regional conflagration as they grapple with an increasingly volatile Middle East.

Supreme leader, gun in hand at sermon, claims Israel will ‘never defeat Hamas and Hezbollah’ after terror chiefs killed, calls missile attack ‘minimum punishment for Zionist crimes’

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered a rare Friday sermon defending this week’s missile attack on Israel that deepened fears of a regional war, while praising the “logical and legal” Hamas-led October 7 invasion and massacre in southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza and fueled violence throughout the Middle East. Speaking in front of tens of thousands at a mosque in the capital Tehran, Khamenei said Iran-backed armed groups in the Middle East “will not back down” even after Israel recently killed a spate of terrorist leaders. In his first public Friday sermon in nearly five years, Khamenei spoke in Arabic to discuss fighting against Israel by the Iran-aligned “axis of resistance,” including Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Palestinian terror group Hamas.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Damascus to discuss regional developments and bilateral relations with Syrian officials, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson says.

Yesterday, Araghchi visited Lebanon for the first time since the leader of Tehran-backed Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in a Beirut airstrike alongside a high-ranking Iranian commander. Araghchi met with top Lebanese officials, including caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and speaker of parliament Nabih Berri – a Hezbollah ally.

Hezbollah says it is engaged in ongoing clashes with Israeli troops in the Lebanon border area, after earlier saying it forced Israeli soldiers to retreat there.

“Israeli enemy soldiers renewed an attempt to advance towards the vicinity of the municipality in the village of Odaisseh” and Hezbollah fighters confronted the attempt “and clashes are continuing,” the group says in a statement. The Iran-backed Lebanese terror group also says it targeted troops in south Lebanon’s Yaroun area with a “rocket salvo,” as well as soldiers in two points across the border with rockets.

Israeli officials estimate that Hezbollah intelligence chief Hussein Al-Zaimah, known by the nickname "Murtada," was reportedly also present in the bunker that was bombed in Beirut last Thursday, Walla reported on Friday.

Hamas al-Qassam Brigades leader Sayyed Attullah Ali was allegedly eliminated in a strike on Lebanon, according to Reuters and Hamas's official Telegram on Saturday morning.

"The Hamas movement mourns the leader of the al-Qassam Brigades, Sayyed Attullah Ali, and three of his family members as a result of the bombing of his home in the Palestinian refugee camp in Dawi in Tripoli in northern Lebanon," the terrorist organization claimed.

Al Masirah TV reported that US and British forces carried out the strikes, but a British government source said Britain was not involved.

The US military said it carried out 15 strikes on Friday against targets linked to Iran-aligned Houthi fighters in Yemen, where residents reported blasts at military outposts and even an airport. Central Command, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, said the targets were tied to Houthi offensive military capabilities but did not detail whether that included missile, drone, or radar capabilities. In a post on X, Central Command said the strikes occurred at about 1400 GMT.

The Biden-Harris administration is facing several disasters this week. From FEMA's botched response in the hurricane-ravaged US Southeast to elevated WW3 risks in the Middle East, one major and ongoing crisis that went underreported this week was multiple attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on commercial ships in the critical maritime chokepoint of the southern Red Sea. On Wednseday we penned a note, citing intelligence firm SynMax, which specializes in maritime and energy intelligence, about two commercial vessels targeted by Houthis: "Two ships targeted by Houthis in the RedSea yesterday—Panama-flagged CORDELIA MOON and Liberian-flagged MINOAN COURAGE—the first such attacks since September," SynMax wrote on X.

The war between Israel and terror groups near its borders has sparked hate crimes and violence abroad, including in the US

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security on Friday warned that the upcoming one-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel could motivate some people to engage in violence within the United States. In a public service announcement, authorities said the anniversary may motivate extremists and others to engage in hate crimes and provoke violence. "Over the past year, we have observed violent extremist activity and hate crimes in the United States linked to the conflict," the PSA states.

The de facto rulers of Afghanistan could be partners in fighting ISIS, Russian officials said

Moscow will remove the Taliban from the list of terrorist organizations, Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s presidential envoy to Afghanistan, told journalists on Friday. The change was also confirmed by Aleksandr Bortnikov, the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB), which is responsible for combating terrorist threats. Moscow was among the first nations to establish contacts with the Taliban government after it seized power in Afghanistan in 2021. Russia has not formally recognized the group as the governing force in the country, however.

The Russian Neocons have forced Putin to accept reality. Zelensky’s “VICTORY PLAN” is the complete destruction of Russia.

As I have said, I have had employees in both Kiev and Donetsk. The two would never talk to each other, and the one from Kiev attending our conference in Athens refused to take any flight hole that connected through Moscow. If you ever brought a bottle of Russian vodka to dinner in Kiev, it was an insult. Russia has terminated any peace negotiations. The Russian Neocons have made their point that Zelensky is purely interested in killing every possible Russia. There is no more resolution to this conflict than there are between Israel and Iran.

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus says that his country would help rebuild Ukraine after the war ended. He believes that the US will not be involved, citing Belta.

According to Lukashenko, the US will be preoccupied with internal issues, and there will be no one to rebuild Ukraine. Therefore, Belarus is willing to take on that role. "That's why the leadership of Ukraine needs to get their act together and understand that their priority will be rebuilding the country. With the help of people close to them, primarily Belarusians," Lukashenko said. Lukashenko also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not traveling to Minsk or Moscow to "finally put an end to this war."

Spy chief Kirill Budanov and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov may soon be sacked

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has become increasingly displeased with the work of military intelligence head Kirill Budanov and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and could replace them in the coming weeks, several outlets in Kiev have said. Forbes Ukraine was the first to report the rumors, citing an official inside the presidential cabinet and two lawmakers on the defense committee of the Verkhovna Rada. As the main reason for the proposed personnel changes, they listed the “growing challenges at the front.”

Car bomb detonated shortly after he left home

A high ranking official who oversaw security operations at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was killed Friday morning in a car bombing conducted by Ukrainian military intelligence GRU. Both sides confirmed the killing of Andriy Korotky, a Ukrainian, described as "head of physical security" at the nuclear site. But Kiev dubbed him a "collaborator" and "traitor" for working for Russia. There has been a series of such assassinations of pro-Russian Ukrainians throughout the war.

On Friday evening Secretary of State Antony Blinken broke the news on X that the Biden regime is sending $157 million to the people of Lebanon.

In his announcement on Twitter Blinken bragged that the Biden regime is “committed to supporting those in need and delivering essential aid to displaced civilians, refugees and the communities hosting them.” Earlier today Alejandro Mayorkas warned that there would be a FEMA funding shortfall for the rest of the hurricane season this year.

Hurricane Helene has wreaked havoc on several states, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Glenn Beck, “Blaze News Tonight’s” Jill Savage, and Blaze Media national correspondent Julio Rosas are currently in North Carolina with Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) to report on the aftermath of what is widely considered the most deadly hurricane of the modern era. BlazeTV host Hilary Kennedy, filling in for Jill, speaks with Glenn on the phone to hear his account, which is equal parts infuriating and inspiring. “Glenn, what is Blaze doing in North Carolina right now?” asks Hilary. “Every American should see this,” he says.

In the wake of the mass destruction left behind from Hurricane Helene, some people have wondered if this hurricane was perhaps part of a sinister plot to destroy the land, claim eminent domain and force the residents off their property, and strip the earth of its natural resources, namely that of lithium.

Minerals such as lithium are commonly used in batteries, lubricants, glass and ceramics, pharmaceuticals, and much more. Some individuals have discovered a press release from the Department of Defene (DoD) published last year, defining a contract to extract lithium from Kings Mountain, North Carolina

The Biden-Harris Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has revealed hundreds of “watchlisted” migrants with links to terrorism are being encountered at the U.S. border.

More terror-linked migrants were encountered at the U.S.-Canada border—283— than at the U.S.-Mexico border—139—in the fiscal year to July 2024. “Over the next year, we expect some individuals with terrorism ties and some criminal actors will continue their efforts to exploit migration flows and the complex border security environment to enter the United States,” the DHS states in its Homeland Threat Assessment for 2025.

An Algerian migrant, referred to as Medhi F., has been granted refugee status in France despite a past conviction for the sexual assault of a minor. Medhi F., who identifies as transgender, had been sentenced in 2019 to four years in prison for the crime against a 15-year-old.

In 2020, Medhi sought asylum with the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons (OFPRA), arguing that returning to Algeria would result in persecution due to his transgender identity. OFPRA rejected the application, but Medhi appealed the decision to France’s National Court of Asylum (CNDA). In 2023, the CNDA overturned OFPRA’s decision, claiming Medhi no longer posed a threat to society despite being a convicted pedophile.

“We’re anticipating there will be major constraints on the U.S. supply..."

America's hospitals are bracing for a shortage of IV fluid, as Hurricane Helene's devastation has forced healthcare company Baxter International -- the top producer of IV fluid -- to shut down production at a critical North Carolina facility. "The company is working around the clock in close coordination with local, state and federal officials to assess the extent of the damage and implement a plan to bring the plant back online as quickly as possible to help mitigate supply disruption to patients," said Baxter in a statement.

Mark Reno died in federal custody 28 days after his arrest for allegedly shooting at a federal building. There is no evidence that anyone had fired at the building.

(LifeSiteNews) — No autopsy was performed after a January 6 protester wrongly accused of shooting at a federal building died unexpectedly in custody. On August 15, 2022, a Tennessee Catholic named Mark Reno died as federal prisoner at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, Kentucky. He had been arrested on July 18, 2022 for allegedly shooting at a federal building on July 3 although no bullets, fragments, or casings were ever found. According to an affidavit written by an FBI agent, the FBI had been surveilling Reno for months, beginning after he told an undercover investigator at a pro-life event that he had participated in the protest at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

C.J. Hopkins’ legal battle in Germany exposes a chilling global crackdown on free expression, as governments weaponize hate speech laws to crush dissent and silence those who dare challenge authoritarian state narratives, particularly regarding Covid.

C.J. Hopkins, an American left-wing award-winning playwright, author, and political satirist, finds himself in the crosshairs of a legal battle in Germany that strikes at the very heart of free expression. Known for his sharp political commentary, Hopkins now faces prosecution for daring to challenge the official COVID narrative and drawing comparisons between ‘New Normal’ authoritarianism and Nazi Germany. His legal battle has become emblematic of a terrifying global trend—punishing dissent under the guise of preventing hate speech.

Do you think over 100 historic churches in Canada burning to the ground since 2021 is normal?

Or just a coindence? I don’t. Add a new one to the list today, so sad. This was the historic Notre Dame des Sept Allégresses Church in Trois-Rivières, Canada.

A new organization has emerged, seemingly as a successor to the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), which disbanded in early August under a cloud of controversy and accusations of corporate censorship, according to a new letter.

This new entity dubbed the “Dentsu Coalition,” was formed by Dentsu, a major Japanese PR firm and original GARM member, alongside The 614 Group, a prominent ad consulting firm. Their stated mission is to bolster “credible news” and foster a thriving journalistic environment through the collective effort of leading advertising industry figures. However, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, expressed concerns in a letter sent to Dentsu Americas CEO Michael Komasinski that the Dentsu Coalition might be walking a path similar to its predecessor.

Last year, in Texas, a deteriorating marriage became the testing ground for a novel legal strategy favored by some of the country’s most prominent right-wing lawyers and politicians.

Marcus and Brittni Silva’s divorce had just been finalized when Marcus filed a lawsuit against two of Brittni’s friends. According to his complaint, Brittni had discovered that she was pregnant with their baby in July 2022, and ended the pregnancy by taking abortion medication. Marcus alleges that her friends Jackie Noyola and Amy Carpenter “assisted Brittni Silva in murdering Ms. Silva’s unborn child.” He is suing for wrongful death and asking for at least $1 million in damages from each defendant.

Virtually all of the world’s supply of a mineral that is critical to semiconductor production comes from one tiny town in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains that has been devastated by Hurricane Helene.

Spruce Pine, North Carolina has no running water or electricity, more than a week after Helene ripped through the town of 2,200. Roads and railways in and out of the area are severely damaged, according to local officials. Mines in Spruce Pine produce the world’s purest form of quartz, which plays a central role in chip manufacturing. Now, the town’s exceedingly valuable supply of high-purity quartz is at risk, threatening to cripple the $600 billion global semiconductor industry.

Wayne County, Michigan, the largest county in the state with more than 1.75 million residents, is dealing with a cyberattack that shut down all its government websites and limited the operations of several functions, including financial transactions, case management and estate sales.

The cyberattack was first reported by WXYZ on Wednesday.bDoug Lulgjuraj, a spokesperson for the county, which contains Detroit, told local affiliates that he expects the county’s website, which was still inaccessible on Thursday afternoon, to be “fully operational” by Friday, which would restore access to several online services, such as property tax payments and property records. “Impacted services have been transitioned to backup processes to maintain operations. Barring any unforeseen issues, we expect the county website to be fully operational by the start of business on Friday,” Lulgjuraj told ABC, FOX and CBS, on Wednesday.

Scientists have been left baffled by a record spike in earthquakes near Washington's Mount Adams that has been dormant for thousands of years.

The volcano is deemed a 'high threat' due to its ability to trigger landslides, debris avalanches and mudflow that can travel up to 50 miles per hour down the slope, which would put thousand of people at risk. The region typically sees quakes once very three years, but the US Geological Survey (USGS) detected the six in September, which ranged from a 0.9 to 2.0 magnitude. While very weak, previous studies have suggested that swarms of small earthquakes can precede a volcanic eruption.

Scenes of the destruction unleashed upon Taiwan by Super Typhoon Krathon are going viral online.

The storm was the most powerful to hit the East Asian island in over seven years. Although Krathon weakened slightly before making landfall, it still caused significant damage, leading to widespread power outages, flooding, and evacuations​. The southern part of the country bore the brunt of Krathon's fury Thursday. The major port city of Kaohsiung was no exception and was the focus of some of the most dramatic footage widely shared on social media.

