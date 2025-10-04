One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Hamas agreed to release all of the remaining hostages as part of a deal with President Donald Trump.

It is believed that there are 48 hostages, alive and dead, remaining in Gaza. Two of the hostages are American, Itay Chen and Omer Neutra, both of whom are presumed dead. Hamas leaders also said they are ready to enter mediated negotiations to discuss the details of Trump’s deal, which he set a Sunday deadline on. Hamas “affirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details of this agreement,” the group said in a statement on Friday. “The movement also renews its agreement to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats), based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support,” Hamas added.

Following the statements from Hamas and US President Donald Trump on the American proposal to end the war in Gaza and free the hostages, the IDF announces that Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir met with top generals for “a special situational assessment in light of the developments.”

A statement from the military says that “per the order of the political echelon,” Zamir instructs the Israel Defense Forces to gear up “for the implementation of the first stage of Trump’s plans to free the hostages,” without detailing what the order entails. The statement also seems to confirm reports that political leaders ordered the IDF to halt its offensive to take over Gaza City and instead focus on defensive operations, stressing that “the security of our forces is of supreme importance and all the IDF’s capabilities will be allocated to Southern Command to defend our forces.”

Hostage and ceasefire deal negotiations are expected to begin on Sunday, with both sides reportedly preparing withdrawal maps.

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff was traveling to Egypt alongside Israeli and Arab negotiators for talks on the deal to end the war in Gaza, Israeli media reported on Saturday. Hamas negotiators are also expected to arrive in Cairo on Saturday night, with negotiations set to begin on Sunday, according to Saudi outlet Al Arabiya. Officials believe that there is limited time to strike a deal, hence the rush to the negotiating table. “We are heading into a dramatic week,” a senior Israeli official told Israeli media outlet N12.

Atop commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Friday the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel came as a surprise to them, its Hezbollah allies and even the Palestinian group’s political leaders.

Iran, slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, and senior Hamas leaders such as Ismail Haniyeh “were unaware of the October 7 attack,” said Esmail Qaani, head of the foreign operations wing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Quds Force. Israel has accused Iran of orchestrating the October 7 attacks, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisting that Tehran funded, trained and planned the assault as the culmination of its longstanding support for Hamas.

Iranian officials are downplaying talk of another war with Israel and the United States but US carrier and tanker movements have sparked anxiety as weary citizens weigh readiness for a possible re-run of a punishing summer war.

Mohammad-Jafar Ghaempanah, the President’s executive deputy, told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that Iran is “fully prepared” for any new war, though he judged it unlikely Iran’s foes would “repeat the mistake”. Ali Saeedi, head of the Supreme Leader’s Ideological-Political Office, told state media he “could not give a clear answer” on whether war will come. “The armed forces must be fully prepared, but people should continue their lives and should not be inflamed. At present, we do not observe signs of an enemy attack.”

International sanctions renewed on Tehran over the weekend are already making life harder for ordinary Iranians and may signal an impasse that could lead to renewed war, experts told Iran International’s podcast Eye for Iran.

The renewed restrictions are biting deep into society, yet they are ultimately the result of Tehran’s own policies, economist Mahdi Ghodsi told Eye for Iran. “In the past 10 years, the real income of Iranians has been halved. The middle class has become poor and the poor cannot live under these conditions,” he said. “I consider sanctions as the effect of bad management, bad policy and bad governance. If you think about the benefits of your own people, you don’t impose policies that attract sanctions,” he added. Iranians themselves are pointing the finger at their leaders, analyst Holly Dagres said.

The United States deported two Iranian asylum seekers to Tehran against their will — shackled on the flight, stripped of their belongings, and delivered into the hands of the very authorities they fled, their attorney told Iran International.

The deportations were part of a larger operation that returned 120 Iranians from US custody to Tehran. Ali Herischi, an immigration attorney at Herischi & Associates, told Iran International that one of his clients is a political dissident and the other a Christian convert. Both had crossed into the United States from the southern border to claim asylum. The dissident’s wife, who recently gave birth in the US, is now caring for their three-month-old alone.

The Caribbean war?

The United States has significantly escalated the scope of the conflict against the drug cartels in Latin America and the Caribbean. President Donald J. Trump has shifted the National Security priorities, and is now deploying assets to secure its primary sphere of influence in the Western Hemisphere, notably in Latin America and the Caribbean. In this sense, the Trump administration has reportedly declared – in an internal memo – drug cartels to be ‘unlawful combatants’, further declaring the United States to be in ‘armed conflict’ with them. This follows a large naval siege of Venezuela, and recent U.S. strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean Sea.

US unleashing Ukrainian attacks inside Russian territory.

While the United Stated has stopped funding the Ukrainian war effort, it is still involved in many key aspects of the military conflict against Russia. While selling military hardware to EU countries that send it to the Kiev regime, the US is also feeding intel gathered by satellite, spy planes, SIGINT (signals intel) and other sources. Now, the US is reportedly about to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range missile strikes against Russia.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi called the 10-day power outage at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant a “serious” situation for nuclear safety.

The IAEA said in a statement the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has relied on emergency back-up electricity for the past ten days. According to the IAEA, this outage is the longest of ten similar incidents that have occurred at the plant since the start of the military conflict in Ukraine. “For nuclear safety, this is still a very serious situation. I’m calling on both sides to do what is necessary to prevent a further deterioration. It is a question of political will, not whether it is technically possible, which it is,” Grossi said as quoted by the IAEA.

The population must embrace unpopular measures or face further decline, Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said

Germans must embrace unpopular reforms to get through the “difficult time” the country is facing, Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned. Merz made the remarks on Friday during a public event in Saarbruecken marking 35 years since German reunification. The anniversary of East Germany’s absorption into the West was not entirely festive, as the chancellor focused more on the challenges the nation is facing. “Our nation is in the midst of an important, perhaps decisive, phase in its modern history,” he stated. “Many things must change if they are to remain as good as they are, or even to improve.”

“Wake-up call!”... or else more alleged Russian-linked ‘mystery drone’ hysteria.

More alleged Russian-linked ‘mystery drone’ hysteria, as Munich airport became the latest major European hub to temporarily halt all operations after UAVs of unknown origin were spotted. A German police spokesperson told AFP that several people said they spotted drones around the airport at about 19:30 GMT on Thursday. Both main runways were then closed for an hour as authorities investigated the potential breach of highly restricted airspace.

Polls suggest that former Prime Minister Andrej Babis is likely to return to power

The Czech Republic is electing a new parliament on Friday and Saturday, with the party of right-wing eurosceptic Andrej Babis, who has been campaigning on a promise to stop military assistance to Ukraine, now seen as the favorite. The voting in the central European nation of some 11 million is scheduled to conclude at 2pm local time (12:00 GMT), with preliminary results to be announced later in the day. The final polls, released earlier this week, suggest that the ANO (Yes) party of billionaire agriculture tycoon Babis, nicknamed the ‘Czech Trump’ by the media, is expected to clinch victory with more than 29% of the vote, beating the current center-right ruling coalition Spolu (Together) by around 9%.

The attacker did not have a firearm...

One of the two victims who died in the synagogue attack in Manchester, UK was shot dead by police, with the other victim killed by suspect. In fact, the police were the only ones with guns at the incident. Here’s what happened: The suspect, Jihad al-Shamie, rammed a vehicle into a crowd of people gathered outside the synagogue, striking several individuals. He then exited the car and stabbed at least one person before attempting to enter the building. Worshippers and security staff managed to block his entry - when armed cops showed up within 7 minutes and shot al-Shamie. Al-Shamie killed one of the victims and sent two to the hospital with injuries, while the cops accidentally killed another victim and shot a 3rd person who was also sent to the hospital.

David Lammy, the United Kingdom’s Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, encountered a hostile reception at a vigil held for the victims of the recent synagogue attack in Manchester.

Mourners expressed their anger with the Labour government’s lack of action on mass immigration and increasing Islamic radicalism, shouting phrases such as “Shame on you,” and “You have blood on your hands,” and “Go to Palestine” at Lammy. The vigil took place a day after the deadly attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, which resulted in the deaths of Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, and left three others seriously injured. The attack occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, and was perpetrated by Syrian immigrant Jihad al-Shamie.

A major health authority has pulled its recent report citing the “benefits” of first-cousin marriage after it sparked widespread outrage.

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) came under fire after publishing guidance that experts claim “promoted” inter-family unions, despite well-documented concerns about the increased risk of birth defects. Research cited in the article, titled “Should the UK government ban first-cousin marriage?”, described “various potential benefits” of marrying a first cousin, “including stronger extended family support systems and economic advantages,” the Telegraph reported.

This is unbelievable. In 2025, they’re actually debating this in Parliament. Western civilization is collapsing right before our eyes.

By prosecuting Father Custodio Ballester for warning about Islam, Spain spits on the memory of her forefathers who bled to resist Islamic conquest — and now surrenders to the very Sharia blasphemy laws they died to defeat.

Spain is preparing to make history—for all the wrong reasons. On October 1, 2025, Father Custodio Ballester, a priest of the Archdiocese of Barcelona, stood before the Provincial Court of Málaga, accused of committing a so-called “hate crime” for criticizing Islam. He now faces three years in prison and a period of eight years’ disqualification from teaching. If convicted, Ballester would become the first priest in modern Spain imprisoned simply for speaking the truth about Islam, while the very ideology that enslaved their ancestors for centuries, that still persecutes and murders Christians worldwide, is shielded from criticism by Spanish authorities.

Insisted he was merely stating a biological fact

A man in Switzerland has been sentenced to 10 days in prison after refusing to pay a fine for a social media post in which he claimed there are only two genders. Emanuel Brünisholz, a 57-year-old wind instrument repairman from Burgdorf in the canton of Bern, was convicted under the country’s anti-discrimination laws for a Facebook comment made in December 2022. The case began when Brünisholz responded to a post by Swiss National Council member Andreas Glarner, a parliamentarian for the right-leaning Swiss People’s Party. In his comment, Brünisholz wrote: “If you dig up LGBTQI people after 200 years, you’ll only find men and women based on their skeletons. Everything else is a mental illness promoted through the curriculum.”

China has secretly built a nationwide network of SIM card “farms” inside the United States that can disable cell towers, disrupt critical infrastructure, facilitate cyberattacks, swat political leaders, and even paralyze the U.S. military—an operation experts warn constitutes an act of war.

Blaze Media has come out with an excellent piece written by Steve Baker and Joseph M. Hanneman discussing how China is behind millions of linked SIM cards set up in a massive network that were ostensibly being used to carry out surveillance and target conservative leaders in what can only be seen as an “act of war.”

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie discusses her recent report exposing a possible Antifa cell within the Department of National Defence.

New Liberal legislation puts freedom of expression at risk.

The ruling against Joseph Kabila may be seen both as a positive step toward accountability and as a destabilizing political act

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has just witnessed a political and judicial earthquake. On September 30, its High Military Court handed down an unprecedented ruling: former President Joseph Kabila, also known as Hyppolite Kanambe, has been sentenced to death in absentia and ordered to pay a staggering $30 billion in restitution to the Congolese state. All of his assets have been confiscated, and he must also pay $2 billion each to the provinces of North Kivu, the city of Bukavu, and the town of Isiro, regions severely affected by conflicts during his presidency.

America is thoroughly divided. It has been divided and polarized for many years. Anyone who thinks they can stop it or fix it is fooling themselves. Anyone who thinks that conflict is avoidable is delusional. Anyone who thinks the division is “artificial” or a “false left/right paradigm” is naive. It is very real, tangible and undeniable.

Many would argue that the core problem is the globalist cabal, influencing the population from the shadows, stoking violence from useful idiots and controlling every aspect of civil unrest. While these social engineers very much exist and they do try to play both sides of the chess board, they are only able to influence conflicts to a point. They didn’t create the conditions that make the conflict possible. Those conditions are inherent and eternal. The globalists merely exploit the divisions that already exist. Leftists WANT the power to destroy conservatives. They want control and they want to see blood. It’s the thing that subconsciously drives every political decision they make.

“This may explain why Grok increasingly makes errors when fact-checking conservatives’ posts on Soros funding.”

X user DataRepublican, also known as Jennica Pounds, who leads DOGE-adjacent efforts in an open-source capacity, has delved deeper into the dark-money-funded NGO world. Her latest target: George Soros and one of the largest soft-power projects of the 1990s, called the Muskie Fellowship program. But the focus here is not the Muskie Fellowship program, but rather her question: “This is straight off the Federal Register. Now ask yourself why Wikipedia doesn’t mention the Soros Foundation.” She added, “And fun fact -- Soros had further grants for these graduates of the Muskie fellowship program. Hard to interpret this as something other than using our taxpayer funds to educate his minions.”

The growing hostility toward federal immigration enforcement in Illinois reached a breaking point this week.

In two separate incidents, criminal illegal aliens weaponized their vehicles against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in the Chicago metro area. Both attacks came as ICE faces a staggering 1,000% increase in assaults nationwide—a surge federal officials directly link to the anti-ICE rhetoric of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. The first assault occurred in Norridge, Illinois, when Miguel Escareno De Loera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, rammed his vehicle into an ICE vehicle twice before jumping a curb and crashing into a stop sign.

“Portland is a third world hellhole. If I defend myself, *I* will be the one who gets arrested.”

Conservative journalist Nick Sortor was arrested by Portland police officers Thursday, even as local authorities apparently refused to arrest anti-ICE rioters around a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in the city. ICE facilities in Dallas and Chicago were targeted by rioters or attacked in September, part of a trend of increasingly violent resistance to the agency’s efforts to take illegal immigrants into custody. Sortor was arrested by Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers on a disorderly conduct charge, according to multiple posts on X, including from Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was denied entry to Broadview City Hall in the Chicago suburbs as she attempted to use the building’s bathroom.

A video shows Noem and others attempting to enter the building before a man held the door shut. Noem asks, “[Are we] not allowed in?” A different person asks if they can use the “restroom.” A man inside said, “No, you cannot.” Noem and her crew then walk away before she noted that the resistance is “what Governor Pritzker calls cooperation.” Noem lamented the incident in an X post, noting “Broadview receives at least $1 million in federal funding every year.”

Navy chief of staff Jon Harrison was removed from his role on Friday in the latest Pentagon shakeup under War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“Jon Harrison will no longer serve as Chief of Staff to the Secretary of the Navy,” a War Department spokesperson told The Post. “We are grateful for his service to the Department.” Harrison, a political appointee of President Trump, was reportedly fired by Hegseth after he helped implement sweeping changes to the Navy’s policy and budgeting offices, according to Politico.

Screening failed 75% of the time: Journal ‘Science’

A peer-reviewed Science study has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) can design lethal toxin blueprints that slip past the safety systems used by DNA vendors—the very safeguards intended to stop bad actors from ordering genetic material for bioweapons. Science published an article explaining the study’s findings, confirming: “DNA vendors typically use screening software to flag sequences that might be used to cause harm. But the researchers report that this software failed to catch many of their AI-designed genes—one tool missed more than 75% of the potential toxins.” In simple terms, if someone today submitted an order to a gene synthesis company for one of these AI-designed toxin sequences, the system that’s supposed to block it would likely approve it.

A new study in JAMA warns that young people are being over diagnosed with cancer — meaning they’re being told they have a life-threatening disease when, in many cases, the tumors found might never have caused symptoms or shortened their lives.

Market Brief – Government Shutdown – A Repeat Of The Past

Markets closed the third quarter grappling with two competing forces: Jerome Powell’s warning that equities are “fairly highly valued,” and the uncertainty of a government shutdown that began over the weekend. The shutdown halts most economic data releases from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, including this week’s jobs report, leaving investors without the usual anchors. Historically, markets have looked through shutdowns as political theater, and so far, that has been the case this time. As shown in the table below, the markets are higher about 85% of the time.

In a recent episode of the Money Metals podcast, host Mike Maharrey sat down with Spanish economist Dr. Daniel Lacalle.

The two explored the Federal Reserve’s role in driving inflation, the global sovereign debt bubble, and the implications for gold and silver investors. Daniel Lacalle is widely recognized as one of Europe’s most prominent free-market economists. He is the Chief Economist at Tressis, a fund manager with decades of experience in international capital markets, and a professor of global economics at IE Business School in Madrid. Lacalle is the author of several books, including Life in the Financial Markets, Freedom or Equality, and Escape from the Central Bank Trap. His writings frequently appear in global outlets such as CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, and The Financial Times.

Sales of top-priced houses are up 8.4% from a year ago, while the rest of the market remains sluggish.

The brightest part of the moribund US housing market is the country’s most expensive homes. Although home sales in August mostly underwhelmed, dropping 0.2% from July and increasing a modest 1.8% from a year earlier, sales at $1 million or above were up 8.4% from a year ago, according to National Association of Realtors data. High-priced homes generally move swiftly: The median home selling for at least $1 million in August spent 27 days on the market, just three days longer than homes in the $250,000 to $500,000 range — the price point that makes up the bulk of the nation’s sales.

A vendor breach exposing IDs and more is a reminder of the irreversible risks of linking real-world identity to online access.

A data breach affecting a third-party customer service provider used by Discord has exposed personal information from users who had contacted the platform’s support teams and among the data accessed were some images of government-issued IDs submitted by users. The incident will amplify growing concerns around online ID verification, a practice increasingly mandated by governments as a way to enforce age restrictions online. More: The Digital ID and Online Age Verification Agenda

Following the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk, former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” With a solemn tone, she urged, “We have got to stop demonizing each other. … We have got to stop with the finger pointing and the scapegoating.”

At first, that sounded like a hopeful statement. Yet my optimism was short-lived. Almost in the same breath, she pivoted to attack Republican policies: “The idea that you could turn the clock back and try to recreate a world that never was — dominated by, you know, let’s say it, white men of a certain persuasion, a certain religion.” No matter how carefully they frame it, the Left cannot hide its disdain for white, Christian men — men whose convictions give them the courage to stand for truth.

In a groundbreaking moment for the Church of England, Sarah Mullally, the Bishop of London, has been named the Archbishop of Canterbury, marking the first time a woman has held this prestigious position in the church’s history.

This appointment comes just over a decade after women were permitted to become bishops in 2014, signifying a significant step forward in gender equality within the Anglican Communion. Mullally, who will be installed in March 2026, will serve as the spiritual leader of the Church of England and head the global Anglican community, which spans approximately 85 million members across 165 countries.

Pontiff’s piles on performative propaganda

Pope Leo XIV is receiving backlash for blessing a literal block of ice at a climate conference and engaging in a weird performance steeped in alarmism alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. The former California governor joined a cadre of activists in waving a giant blue tarp like kids at a particularly uninspired birthday party, simulating “rising sea levels.” This spectacle unfolded at the “Raising Hope for Climate Justice” conference in Italy—a three-day extravaganza organized by assorted Catholic eco-groups to mark the ten years since Pope Francis presented a doom laden environmental manifesto.

Taylor Swift, the global pop sensation known for her chart-topping hits and massive fanbase, has once again found herself at the center of heated debate with her latest album, Life of a Showgirl.

While Swift’s music often explores personal relationships, fame, and self-empowerment, a recent critique from a Christian perspective has labeled the album as promoting dark and spiritually dangerous themes. According to an article by Abby Trivett published on Charisma Magazine Online, the album is nothing short of “a blasphemous celebration of the demonic.”

In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, predictions about when machines will surpass human intelligence—the so-called singularity—vary widely.

A recent analysis by AIMultiple, which examined over 8,500 predictions from scientists, entrepreneurs, and community members, sheds light on these timelines and how they’ve shifted with recent advancements. The study reveals a consensus that artificial general intelligence (AGI), a precursor to the singularity, is likely to emerge before the end of the 21st century. However, industry leaders are more optimistic, with some suggesting it could happen much sooner. For instance, the CEO of Anthropic has boldly predicted that AI could outsmart most humans as soon as 2026, quipping to give it “about 3 more months or so.”

In a cosmic coincidence that has left astronomers both excited and frustrated, an enigmatic interstellar object known as 3I/ATLAS is set to make its closest approach to Mars on October 3, 2025, just as NASA’s operations grind to a halt due to a U.S. government shutdown.

This peculiar visitor, believed to originate from a distant solar system, has sparked intense debate among scientists about its true nature—ranging from a rare comet to potential evidence of extraterrestrial technology. Discovered by an amateur astronomer earlier this summer, 3I/ATLAS has exhibited behaviors that defy easy explanation. As it barrels through our solar system, it will pass within 18 million miles of the Red Planet, marking its nearest flyby to any planet this year.

