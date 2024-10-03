One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Shrapnel hits towns near Air Force and IDF bases in central Israel

As dawn rose over Israel on Wednesday, the morning after the unprecedented missile assault by the Iranian regime, the scope of the damage wrought by the attack became clearer. Three Israelis were lightly wounded by shrapnel, while the only fatality from the attack was a Palestinian man from Gaza who was killed when a large piece of an intercepted rocket fell on him in Jericho. While IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari said most of the 190 ballistic missiles fired from Iran were intercepted, he acknowledged that there were several impacts in central and southern Israel.

President says Israel has right to hit back and that G7 leaders agreed to sanction Iran over missile attack; cabinet said holding off on response pending coordination with Washington

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he opposes Israel striking Iran’s nuclear facilities in retaliation for Iran’s ballistic missile attack, telling reporters that Jerusalem has a right to respond but that it should do so “proportionally.” Biden did say that sanctions would be imposed against Iran and that he discussed the idea with the leaders of the G7 countries in a joint call earlier Wednesday. “We’ll be discussing with the Israelis what they’re going to do, but all seven of us agree that they have a right to respond but they should respond proportionally,” Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One. “Obviously, Iran is way off course.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei the US and the West of helping Israel with financial, logistical, and intelligence support as it battled Iranian proxy groups over the last year

Iran lashed out at the United States and Europe Wednesday as Israel looked to retaliate against the Islamic Republic for its missile attack and the region braced for the possibility of a third confrontation between the two arch-foes. “In our region, the root cause of problems, which leads to conflicts, wars, concerns and hostilities and such like, results from the presence of the same people who claim to advocate peace and tranquillity in the region; that is America and some European countries,” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Wednesday in Tehran, according to the Iranian Press TV.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz bans UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering Israel: Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “persona non grata” in Israel and banned him from entering the country. “Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil,” said Katz. “This is a Secretary-General who has yet to denounce the massacre and sexual atrocities committed by Hamas murderers on October 7, nor has he led any efforts to declare them a terrorist organization,” he added.

Syrian state media reports that Israel struck a residential building in the Mezzah suburb of Damascus, killing three people. Saudi report says IRGC members were in the apartment which was struck.

Syrian state media reported on Wednesday that Israel conducted an air strike on a residential building in the Mezzah suburb of the capital Damascus. The attack reportedly killed at least three civilians and injured several others. A Syrian military official said in a statement, “At approximately 5:25 p.m., Israel launched an attack on a residential building in the Mezzah neighborhood in Damascus - which led to the death of three civilians, the wounding of three more and substantial damage to property.” The Saudi Al-Hadath channel reported that the strike targeted an apartment in which there were members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The funeral of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, will be held on Friday, according to report from KAN.

Israel’s strategic dynamic has changed. It’s no longer trading blow for blow with others within prescribed geography and scale but climbing the escalation ladder to force its enemies to jump off or be smashed

As I mused yesterday, the Iranian foreign minister was bluffing when he implied Iran was not going to act in response to Israel’s attacks on its regional proxies. Overnight, around 200 ballistic missiles were again fired into Israel from Iran, most shot down in flight with the help of the US, UK, and Jordan, others hitting open areas near real targets, with only one casualty, a Palestinian. However, thinking this is a repeat of April’s “choreographed” Iranian strike that will be met by a token Israeli response is taking a bold bet. Back in April, I said we’d revisit that episode with worse consequences; and here we are. For those who hadn’t noticed - that includes Haniyeh and Nasrallah - Israel’s strategic dynamic has changed. It’s no longer trading blow for blow with others within prescribed geography and scale but climbing the escalation ladder to force its enemies to jump off or be smashed.

The Hamas terrorist organization has refused to take part in negotiations for a hostage release-ceasefire deal for the past several weeks, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"Hamas has been unwilling to come to the table to engage the past several weeks," Miller said. "So yes, it’s true that we have not been able to advance these ceasefire talks, but it’s not because of any lack of effort by the United States or our partners in the region. It’s because the terrorist organization that Iran has sponsored for years and years and years has refused to come to the table. "So if Iran wants to use the breakdown of ceasefire talks as an excuse for its actions today, it needs to point to the terrorist group that it controls," he continued. "It’s Hamas that has been responsible in recent weeks for the breakdown of those talks."

Iranian president Massoud Pezeshkian met with Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy chairman of Hamas's political bureau, in Qatar, N12 reported Thursday morning.

Al-Hayya is the second-highest-ranking official in the terror organization's political bureau after Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Data from intelligence firm SynMax shows incident areas.

As the news cycle on Tuesday centered on Iran's launch of 180 ballistic missiles, including new hypersonic weapons, tensions also flared up in the Red Sea when Iran-backed Houthis attacked two commercial vessels—one with an explosive-laden drone and the other with a missile. Houston-based data intelligence firm SynMax, which specializes in maritime and energy intelligence, wrote on X early Tuesday morning, "Two ships targeted by Houthis in the RedSea yesterday—Panama-flagged CORDELIA MOON and Liberian-flagged MINOAN COURAGE—the first such attacks since September."

At least two Israeli diplomatic buildings in Europe have been targeted by gunfire and explosives as the Jewish state begins its invasion of southern Lebanon.

Police in Denmark arrested three people on Wednesday after two explosions took place outside the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen. Additionally, Swedish police acknowledge that the Israeli embassy in Stockholm appears to have been targeted by gunfire. The explosions in Copenhagen took place around 3:20 AM and were likely caused by hand grenades, according to police. Copenhagen Police Chief Superintendent Jens Jespersen explained that two men were arrested at the central train station while another was located elsewhere. They are aged between 15 and 20.

TORONTO — Toronto police say they’ll be increasing their presence across the city ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the Israel-Hamas war and warn that violence at any demonstrations will not be tolerated.

Police Chief Myron Demkiw said Wednesday that there will be more plainclothes and uniformed officers dispatched across Toronto, in addition to command posts set up in Jewish neighbourhoods and near mosques. He said the force was taking those steps to ensure safety amid a rise in hate-crime reports and the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. "We know world events always have an impact here at home," Demkiw said at a news conference. "This includes the potential for increased protest activity and acts of violence."

Globalist poster-boy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has long exhibited his capacity to be a political survivor, going from crisis to crisis and always finding a way to keep power.

And indeed, at first glance Trudeau ‘seems’ in top form, having survived A SECOND PARLIAMENTARY CONFIDENCE MOTION in less than a week. The vote took place yesterday (1), after opposition parties vowed to keep his minority Liberal government alive ‘for now’.

The Financial Times reports on the visible change in the scope of discussions regarding the end of the war in Ukraine and even readiness for territorial concessions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine denies this and states that "there can be no compromises on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The "Financial Times" reports on the change regarding talks about ending the war in Ukraine. According to the portal, this was visible during the session of the UN General Assembly in New York, when Ukrainian officials showed more openness to new solutions in this regard. Until now, not only diplomats from Ukraine but also politicians from other countries supporting it in the invasion emphasized that the end of the war can only take place on the terms of returning the territories occupied by Russia to Ukraine’s control.

Russian military sources claim to have used the ODAB-9000, the world’s most powerful non-nuclear weapon, in a strike on Vovchansk

Russian military sources have claimed the deployment of a super-powerful bomb on the Ukrainian city of Vovchansk. According to russian media, the bomb is believed to be the ODAB-9000 vacuum bomb, also referred to as the Father of Kuzka or the Father of all bombs. This weapon is reportedly the most powerful non-nuclear munition in the world, with an explosive power equivalent to 44,000 kg of TNT. The ODAB-9000 is a thermobaric weapon, meaning it utilizes oxygen from the surrounding air to generate an intense explosion and blast wave, causing widespread destruction over a large area. If true, this would be the first recorded use of the ODAB-9000 in combat.

Defendants now have the right to enlist in the military and avoid trial

Russians facing felony charges who voluntarily enlist in the military under certain circumstances will be able to avoid trial and the possibility of imprisonment, under two amendments signed into law by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. The changes mean that defendants who are called up for military service during a mobilization, or who voluntarily enlist during wartime, may have criminal proceedings against them halted and be released from jail or placed under house-arrest. Amendments to Article 238 of the procedural code added military service through conscription or enlistment (“contract”) during mobilization, martial law or wartime, as grounds on which criminal prosecution can be suspended or terminated.

Even for a Russian spy service official, Sergey Korolev stands out as exceptionally secretive.

Korolev, the second-in-command at Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), has hidden the details of his life and identity so well that even the basics like his birth date and appearance are mixed up or appear to have been invented entirely. This secretiveness may be helping him evade international sanctions. The spy chief, whose agency plays a special role in Russia’s war against Ukraine, is identified inconsistently or incorrectly on numerous international sanctions lists, possibly rendering him at times undetectable to sanctions enforcers.

Former President Donald J. Trump had to relocate and downsize a rally in Wisconsin on Saturday because the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) refused to allocate sufficient personnel. The federal agency, accused of multiple shocking failures ahead of the assassination attempts against the former president in Pennsylvania and Florida, instead prioritized the protection of foreign leaders at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, including the President of Iran.

“We were going to have a thing outside someplace in an area where we could have held the people… thousands and thousands of people, and they all could have had a lot of fun,” Trump said in Prairie du Chien.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will likely be hit with additional charges after he was indicted on five counts last week.

Last week Adams was indicted on charges including wire fraud, bribery and conspiracy out of the Southern District of New York, becoming the first sitting New York City mayor to face criminal prosecution. Charges include conspiracy theory, wire fraud, bribery and solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national. Read the indictment. According to federal prosecutors Adams accepted $10 million in illegal “straw” campaign contributions and bribes from foreign countries, including Turkey, Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea, and Uzbekistan going back nearly a decade.

A Border Patrol sector on the United States-Canadian border has seen an unprecedented number of illegal immigrants in the last year. Covering New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire, the sector has seen border agents detain nearly 20,000 illegal immigrants for the fiscal year 2024.

The number of arrests suggests the surge of illegal crossings under the Biden-Harris government is not just impacting the southern border. According to Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia, who oversees the U.S. border’s Swanton Sector, his agents have apprehended 19,222 individuals attempting to cross the border from Canada illegally. He adds that the detained are believed to originate from at least 97 different countries—adding further evidence that the U.S. border crisis is no longer just fueled by illegal immigrants from a handful of Central and South American countries.

The Biden-Harris government’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is suggesting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)—a subagency of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ostensibly tasked with responding to natural disasters—likely will not have enough money in its budget to get through hurricane season.

While FEMA claims the catastrophic damage and costs from Hurricane Helene will limit its ability to respond to future storms, the agency announced $380 million in supplemental funding for illegal immigrant housing just a month ago—bringing the total to over $1 billion for the 2024 fiscal year. Mayorkas made the remarks while traveling with President Joe Biden to North Carolina, where the western part of the state has seen catastrophic flooding and mudslides—with at least 160 declared dead so far—in the wake of Helene. The Biden cabinet official made similar claims in June, telling Congress that FEMA was underbudgeted.

"They tax us to death, still manage to run up over $38 trillion in debt, and apparently we are financing the infrastructure for other nations and neglecting our own."

Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC), representing a district in the western portion of the state battered by Hurricane Helene, released a press release Sunday detailing the infrastructure devastation. Edwards said power outages remain widespread in Western North Carolina as of Sunday. Fast-forward to Wednesday morning, Poweroutage.US data shows more than 400,000 residents are without power in the region. He explained that 360 power substations "are out," indicating that "many of these substations were completely flooded, and Duke Energy is unable to assess the damage until the flooding has lowered, the water has been pumped out, and the equipment is thoroughly dried."

More than 1.5 million U.S. customers are still without power after Hurricane Helene, according to a tracking website.

The governor of North Carolina said that “ hundreds of roads” were destroyed and that entire communities were “wiped off the map” because of storm Helene last week and over the weekend. “Consider the roads closed in western North Carolina,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper told CNN on Sept. 30. “We do not need sightseers coming in to observe the damage. We ask you not to come in unless you are on a specific mission to help with rescue.” The North Carolina Department of Transportation warned in a Sept. 30 post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that “all roads in Western NC should be considered closed to all non-emergency travel.” In a separate post, the agency included photos of area roads that were collapsed, washed out, or blocked by debris.

Jonathan Howard of the Florida State Guard Special Mission Unit posted a video online Wednesday calling for more helicopters to be sent to North Carolina to assist with aid efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Howard explained he’s been working with a non-profit called Aerial Recovery since Sunday, and complained about how the disaster is being portrayed by the media, saying, “What they’re telling you is complete bullshit on the news and these politicians don’t have a fucking clue and they’re lying.” Continuing, he pointed out that helicopters are the only way to reach people tucked back in the mountains, forty miles from where ground crews can currently reach. Regarding those stranded up the mountains, Howard said, “There’s no way to get with them or even communicate with them. I’m literally flying around in a civilian helicopter looking for SOS messages carved in the mud or painted on the ground and we’re dropping down and saving them.”

The World Health Organisation has warned the virus is a 'highly virulent disease that causes haemorrhagic fever, with a fatality ratio of up to 88 percent'.

Experts are worried amid the outbreak of an "eye-bleeding disease" that has spread to Europe. There have been nine deaths and 27 total cases from an incurable Ebola-like virus in Rwanda, Africa. The virus, called Marburg, is a "highly virulent disease that causes haemorrhagic fever, with a fatality ratio of up to 88 percent", the World Health Organisation (WHO) says. According to reports, the disease may have even spread to Belgium. A chart shared on X showed that the wife of someone with Malburg may have traveled to Belgium.

An unknown number of Bank of America customers found their accounts with a zero balance on Wednesday, as many complained of outages and disruptions online.

According to Downdetector, thousands of customers reported being unable to access their bank accounts, while those who could found they had zero or missing balances. The incident incidents peaked shortly before 1 PM ET. Many individuals took to social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit to express their concerns, noting while balances were missing, debt amounts were still visible. The bank’s app confirmed the situation by notifying users of the temporary unavailability of accounts and balances. Some customers reported intermittent access to their accounts, but the scope of those affected remains uncertain.

U.S. net international investment position hits all-time low...

What is a rich country? In relative financial terms, it is a country whose net investment position is positive. The net investment position reflects how much one country owns of all other countries’ assets, less how much those countries own of it. Throughout most of the 20th century, the United States’ net investment position was not only positive but also the highest in the world. Those days are over. Today, foreign governments, corporations, funds, and wealthy individuals own tens of trillions more of U.S. stocks, bonds, real estate, and other assets than we own of theirs.

In the US, the Democrats continue with their sustained efforts to pressure major social media platforms, now about a month ahead of the presidential election.

The Twitter Files give some idea about what may be happening behind closed doors (if previous campaigns/elections are any indication), but this is about public pressure. This time, Congressman Adam Schiff’s turn is to “demand action” from companies behind social media. Meta (Instagram separately), X, Google (and YouTube separately), TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, and Microsoft are the recipients of a letter Schiff signed along with seven fellow members of the House of Representatives (four of them, like Schiff, California Democrats). We obtained a copy of the letter for you here.

A list of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ alleged accomplices is set to be released as part of a new wave of bombshell lawsuits and the lawyer involved says it contains household names.

‘The names will shock you,’ attorney Tony Buzbee said during a press conference on Tuesday as he announced the new cases on behalf of 120 victims. ‘The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names,’ he continued. Buzbee stated he plans to file lawsuits in several states over the next 30 days and pledged to reveal the names at a later date. He confirmed that half the plaintiffs are male and that most of the alleged assaults took place in New York, California, Georgia and Florida.

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would veto a federal abortion ban if he is elected again.

“Everyone knows I would not support a federal abortion ban, under any circumstances, and would, in fact, veto it, because it is up to the states to decide based on the will of their voters (the will of the people!)” Trump wrote in an all-caps post on his Truth Social platform during the CBS vice presidential debate between his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. “Like Ronald Reagan before me, I fully support the three exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother,” Trump continued. The GOP nominee has repeatedly said he would not sign a federal abortion ban, but during last month’s ABC debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, he would not commit to vetoing such a ban and instead argued he “wouldn’t have to.”

This could be the world’s first AI passenger plane where travelers can sit in the cockpit and enjoy the view – because there’s no pilot.

The fully autonomous private jet concept has been revealed by aerospace giant Embraer – and it represents a breakthrough in futuristic aviation.

The company has joined with Bombardier to provide the futuristic vision of a business jet – that’s piloted by artificial intelligence. At the National Business Aviation Association event in Orlando, Florida, the jet giant unveiled the plans for a future medium-size cabin jet. The breakthrough plan features a cabin with three zones, Embraer revealed on X.

A 2-megawatt wind turbine requires 200 tonnes of steel, which needs 300 tonnes of iron and 170 tonnes of coking coal. The coal, and other raw materials, have to be mined and transported by hydrocarbon-powered transport.

Until it is no longer working, a wind turbine could spin for years and it still wouldn’t replace the energy that was used to manufacture it. So, what’s Ed Miliband’s push for more wind turbines really about? Godfrey Bloom explains but can be summed up in one sentence; “The whole wind turbine game is a SCAM.”

A massive solar flare that was ejected from the sun on Tuesday could trigger auroras that are visible in parts of the United States.

An X7.1 solar flare exploded from the sun at about 6 p.m. ET on Oct. 1, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center. “This was the second strongest flare thus far in Solar Cycle 25, only bested by an X8.7 flare on May 14th of this year,” the NOAA said. An X-class solar flare is classified as one of the most intense types of flares that the sun can produce, according to NASA. The chances of seeing auroras in the United States are low but not zero.

