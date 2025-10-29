One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The GOP-controlled Senate offered a rare rebuke Tuesday of President Donald Trump’s economic agenda by voting to terminate the national emergency declaration used to impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports.

Just hours earlier, Vice President JD Vance urged Senate Republicans behind closed doors to back the White House and told the Washington Examiner that voting to undo the tariffs would be a “big mistake.” Although largely symbolic because the House will not consider the measure, the outcome shows the extent to which some Republican senators are willing to buck Trump’s tariff policies amid broader GOP concerns about their economic impact.

Three Air Force members were found dead at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

The Cincinnati Inquirer reported an investigation is underway after three Wright-Patterson Air Force personnel were found dead on Saturday morning. The deceased have been identified as Jacob Prichard, 34, who served in the Air Force Research Laboratory, Jaymee Prichard, 33, who served in the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and 1st Lt. Jaime Gustitus who was a member of the 711th Human Performance Wing. The Air Force Office of Special Investigation did not release any details regarding the investigation behind the Air Force personnel’s death but the Daily Mail reported, the deaths were connected to a double murder suicide.

(The Epoch Times)—More than 5,600 flights across the United States were delayed on Oct. 27 primarily due to air traffic controller staffing shortages, as the federal government shutdown entered its fourth week.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said ground delay programs were put in place at major airports like Newark Airport in New Jersey, Austin Airport in Texas, and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Flights in the southeast have also experienced delays due to significant staffing shortages at the Atlanta Terminal Radar Approach Control, which oversees much of the region’s air traffic, according to the FAA.

Washington’s nuclear arms agency has been forced to furlough most of its full-time staff due to a halt in federal funding

US nuclear arms production could be delayed by months or even years due to the ongoing government shutdown, CNN has reported. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees have been furloughed after the US government shut down on October 1. The Democrats have reportedly said they will not greenlight a new spending bill in the Senate unless the Republicans fulfill all their demands, including extending subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), which makes nuclear weapons and safeguards the existing stockpile, had asked the White House to take money from previously passed spending bills to keep the agency running during the shutdown, but the request has not been fulfilled, CNN reported on Monday, citing informed sources.

Vice President JD Vance confirmed that U.S. military personnel will be paid on Friday during the ongoing Democrat government shutdown, while warning that they are “not going to be able to pay everybody.”

When talking to reporters on Tuesday after a lunch with Senate Republicans, Vance expressed that the Trump administration believes they “can continue to pay the troops at least for now,” according to the Hill. Vance also noted that they are dealing with the issue of funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) expiring at the end of the month.

New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani was hit with two criminal referrals Tuesday filed by a campaign finance watchdog accusing the lefty socialist of accepting illegal contributions from foreign donors.

The Coolidge Reagan Foundation filed the referrals – alleging Mamdani may have violated the Federal Election Campaign Act and New York Election Code – with the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office on Tuesday. The referrals were filed after The Post reported earlier this month Mamdani’s campaign raked in nearly $13,000 in contributions from at least 170 donors with addresses outside the US – including one from his mother-in-law in Dubai.

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Emma-Jo Morris, Senior Consultant for Beck & Stone and Co-Host of ‘The Group Chat’ on 2Way discussed the New York City mayoral race.

Morris said, “I know that there are people at JPMorgan who have told me…all of JPMorgan is basically scrambling maniacally emailing HR and emailing management at the bank to see if they can work out of the Texas offices, out of the Florida offices. They are scrambling to leave.” “The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

According to the documents released earlier this year, the FBI and DOJ weaponized their power to target President Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, and their allies through a probe dubbed “Arctic Frost.”

“Operation Arctic Frost” was a taxpayer-funded witch hunt launched in April 2022 that seized government-issued cell phones belonging to Trump and Pence while conducting a barrage of interviews across the country. The 2020 Trump alternate electors prompted the Biden DOJ to open the Arctic Frost investigation into Trump and more than 100 other individuals. On Tuesday, the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee released new Arctic Frost documents, which revealed the investigation was much more widespread than previously known.

The rapid rollout of power-hungry AI data centers could be straining the US energy grid and causing utility bills to spike – and prices could get worse in the coming months, according to economists.

Americans spent 3.6% more on electricity and gas in the third quarter of this year than they did during the same time last year, according to a study led by Bank of America economist David Tinsley. Taking a longer view, electricity prices rose 5.1% over the past 12 months through September, while gas service went up a whopping 11.7%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. That came as the feds and state governments have been offering financial incentives for companies to build data centers. There are over 4,000 such sites throughout the US today, according to datacentermap.com, though there is no official count.

Hurricane Melissa is bearing down on Cuba as a Category 4 storm after tearing through Jamaica as one of the most powerful in history, wreaking havoc on the Caribbean island and leaving as many as 25,000 tourists stranded.

The eye of the storm will hit Cuba ‘imminently’, but the effects of the storm are already being felt across the southeast of the island with heavy rainfall and strong winds. The storm’s arrival comes more than 12 hours after it made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 3 storm. The National Hurricane Center temporarily downgraded Melissa to a ‘powerful’ Category 3, but it continued to pick up strength as it barreled toward Cuba, ultimately returning to Category 4 strength just hours shy of making landfall.

“Rio de Janeiro is under a state of terror.”

Dozens are dead, including four police officers, following a major narcoterrorism operation targeting organized crime in Rio de Janeiro. The government operation comes less than two weeks before globalists gather for the COP30 global warming conference in Belem, Brazil. “We stand firm confronting narcoterrorism,” Governor Claudio Castro wrote on X. He said 2,500 security personnel and 32 armored trucks were a part of the operation across the Alemao and Penha favela regions. Broadcasters GloboNews and CNN Brasil reported that at least 60 people have died, including police officers, during the raids against drug cartels. Rio de Janeiro appears to be in a state of chaos.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi seems to have successfully captured the lightning of late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in endearing herself to President Donald Trump.

Referring to the president as her “wonderful ally and friend,” Takaichi rolled out the red carpet for the U.S. leader with an honor guard, imperial sit-down, and a rally with U.S. servicemembers stationed in the country. Nicholas Szechenyi, senior fellow at the Japan Chair of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said her charm offensive “could potentially become a blueprint for how allies of the United States should engage President Trump.”

President Trump has stated his willingness to meet with Kim Jong Un during his current Asia trip, saying he would “love to meet” the North Korean leader while in South Korea for the APEC summit.

White House officials, however, have said that no meeting is scheduled. Previous Trump–Kim meetings were arranged rapidly; the 2019 meeting at the DMZ was organized in under 48 hours after Trump issued an invitation via Twitter. Trump and Kim met three times during Trump’s first presidential term. Their first summit, held June 12, 2018, at the Capella Hotel in Singapore, produced a joint statement committing to security guarantees for North Korea, peaceful relations, denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, recovery of soldiers’ remains, and continued negotiations.

Each part of what’s arguably Trump’s new three-phase strategy against Russia has its drawbacks...

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote about the implications of his flip-flop here, insinuating that they presage an intensified US proxy war of attrition on Russia. The present piece will briefly explore what form this could take and its likelihood of success. The WSJ posits that “The drone revolution…means that neither side is likely to make major territorial strides soon”, but left unsaid is that this is also due to continued NATO support for Ukraine, including the bloc’s purchase of US weapons at full price for transfer to there per the new scheme from last summer.

More signs that high hopes for a Trump-brokered peace have faded...

The Russian government is preparing to expand military conscription in order to ensure steady flow of manpower related to its Ukraine ‘special military operation’. Russia’s State Duma (lower house) has approved legislation on Tuesday that will shift the country’s military to a year-round conscription model beginning next year, part of the broader push to boost troop numbers related to Ukraine, the regional monitor Moscow Times says.

Yury Ushakov has refused to estimate when the summit would take place

Russia remains ready for a potential meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, presidential aide Yury Ushakov has said. Asked on Monday about the time frame for a potential summit, Ushakov refused to give an estimate. “There is no timetable yet, but there is a fundamental readiness to hold a meeting if it is prepared by experts in advance,” Ushakov stated. Pressed further on whether a meeting could still occur this year, Ushakov replied, “I don’t know,” but pointed out that the Putin-Trump summit in Alaska held in August had been prepared very quickly.

Lukoil has started considering bids from potential buyers, according to a company press release

Russian oil major Lukoil has announced plans to divest its foreign assets following the imposition of Western sanctions on the company and its subsidiaries. Lukoil, along with Russia’s other major oil producer, Rosneft, was targeted by US sanctions announced last week by President Donald Trump, which followed similar UK sanctions against the two firms. The announcement triggered a spike in global oil prices. Under a US Treasury license, the two companies are allowed to complete ongoing operations until November 21.

The French president has reportedly ordered a contingent of 2,000 soldiers to prepare to help Kiev, according to Russian intelligence

French President Emmanuel Macron is preparing to intervene militarily in Ukraine, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has claimed. In a statement published on Monday, the agency’s press department suggested that he desperately wants to leave his mark on history. “Having failed as a politician and despaired of ever pulling the country out of the long social and economic crisis, he does not give up the hope to go down in history as a military leader,” the SVR claimed, adding that Macron “dreams of a military intervention in Ukraine” and is “known for fantasizing about Napoleon’s ‘laurels’.

Over a third of households have struggled to afford heating, a study commissioned by the country’s consumer mediator has found

Energy poverty is worsening in France, with more than a third of households struggling to pay their energy bills over the past year, according to a new survey commissioned by the country’s energy ombudsman. As winter approaches, the report warns many families remain at risk of falling behind on payments. The study released on Tuesday said 36% of households had difficulty covering their energy costs and 35% lived in cold homes last winter. Most respondents reported changing their habits to save power, using appliances during off-peak hours, automating hot-water tanks or adjusting heating schedules. Some 85% said energy bills now take up a significant share of their budgets, the highest level since 2007.

The 22-year-old Afghan national arrested after a fatal triple stabbing in west London, England, that left one man dead and two others injured, including a 14-year-old boy, entered Britain illegally in the back of a truck, according to British authorities.

The attack occurred on the evening of October 27 in Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge, prompting a rapid response from emergency services. British Police confirmed that a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts from paramedics. A 45-year-old man sustained “life-changing” injuries, and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The Afghan, who was tasered by police near the scene, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He was later taken to hospital as a precaution before being placed in custody.

Patrick Christys reveals that a former worker at Wethersfield asylum accommodation has spoken to GB News and detailed what they have seen.

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies react to the largest public rally supporting independence in Alberta's history.

Vice President Vance predicts the Israel-Hamas ceasefire will hold, despite recent Gaza clashes and IDF response.

US Vice President JD Vance predicted on Tuesday that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will be maintained, despite Hamas’s violations of it and Israel’s response. Speaking on Capitol Hill, Vance said, “The President achieved a historic peace in the Middle East. The ceasefire is holding. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t going to be little skirmishes here and there.” He added, “We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an IDF soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond. But I think the President’s peace is going to hold despite it.”

President Trump backs Israel’s right to retaliate after Hamas attacked soldiers in Rafah: Hamas is a limited factor in the Middle East deal.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel has the right to retaliate after Hamas attacked IDF soldiers in Rafah. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump described Hamas as a “limited factor” in the Middle East deal. “They killed an Israeli soldier. So the Israelis hit back. And they should hit back,” he said, adding, “If Hamas does not behave, they will be terminated.” His comments came after Hamas terrorists opened fire at Israeli troops operating in the Rafah area, sparking exchanges of fire in a new violation of the ceasefire by the terrorist organization.

Hezbollah, with Iranian support and sponsorship, is carrying out fundamental and focused military rehabilitation efforts. Iran is actively involved in training, professional accompaniment, and the transfer of experts — which gives the rehabilitation a strategic and deep character.

The organization’s geographic center of gravity on the southern front has shifted north of the Litani — to the Badr Unit sector. Hezbollah is accelerating processes related to the core of its rehabilitation: indigenous production and repair of weapons (mass production capability for simple weapons and specific capability for advanced/precision weapons), arms and cash smuggling (despite the difficulty of transit through Syria and, as a result, the creation of alternative smuggling routes — “the new corridor”) including also extensive money-changing activity for transferring money—a central axis in financing, recruitment and training, the refreshing of operational plans, offensive readiness, and civilian infrastructures that serve as the base and cover for military rehabilitation.

US envoy Tom Barrack has issued a new threat to Lebanon – warning it to either enter direct talks with Israel and clearly commit to disarming Hezbollah, or face a new escalation, Al-Akhbar newspaper reported on 28 October.

Barrack is due to arrive in the country on Wednesday for talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. According to informed sources cited by Al-Akhbar, Barrack is warning that this is his “last visit to Lebanon.” “I will inform the president, the prime minister, and the speaker of parliament that they have one last chance,” Barrack reportedly added, according to the sources.

Analysts estimate Ayandeh’s bad loans amount to nearly 2 percent of Iran’s GDP, much of it linked to politically connected firms.

Panic erupted across Tehran on Saturday after one of Iran’s largest private financial institutions officially declared bankruptcy. Founded in 2012, Ayandeh Bank operated more than 270 branches nationwide, including 150 in Tehran, and held billions in savings for ordinary Iranians and small businesses. According to Iranian state media, the bank had accumulated $5.2 billion in losses and $2.9 billion in debt before regulators stepped in. Officials blamed the bankruptcy on years of corrupt self-dealing and reckless lending, with more than 90 percent of Ayandeh’s funds tied to projects run by its own affiliates.

The president who once stood triumphant after the 2015 nuclear deal is now under fierce attack from hardliners, with no public defense—a stark sign of how far Iran’s politics and society have shifted in the past decade.

Former President Hassan Rouhani is being targeted by hardline lawmakers, Revolutionary Guards commanders, and state-aligned media outlets. Even figures close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei appear to have joined the quiet campaign to sideline him. Although social media sentiment leans in Rouhani’s favor, visible public support is absent. The only voices defending him belong to former aides, not the broader population.

Sounds like a violation of IRS rules.

Scrutiny of the nonprofit world is increasing by the week. Regarding the Gates Foundation, rumblings surfaced in late August when the foundation abruptly severed ties with the Arabella network. This is the same network that bankrolls color-revolution-style operations run by No Kings partners, also known as the permanent protest-industrial complex. Now, congressional pressure is mounting on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa launched an investigation into the foundation’s alleged funneling of tens of millions of dollars in grants to entities tied to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), raising serious concerns over potential violations of U.S. tax laws governing 501(c)(3) world.

Dozens of cases of bird flu have been reported across the country, especially in north-eastern regions. The virus isn’t particularly dangerous for humans, but could result in higher prices for poultry and eggs.

Over half a million hens, ducks, geese and turkeys have been culled in Germany since the start of September as a virulent strain of bird flu sweeps the country. According to the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (FLI), the German government agency responsible for monitoring animal pestilence, there have been 30 registered outbreaks in poultry batteries and another 73 among wild birds. “And we’re expecting more,” a spokesperson told the dpa news agency, explaining that another 23 suspected cases are currently being investigated.

The primates were carrying hepatitis C, herpes, COVID in Jasper County

A truck hauling monkeys from Tulane University in New Orleans flipped on a Mississippi highway, freeing several large, “aggressive” monkeys. After the wreck, which happened north of Heidelberg, multiple rhesus monkeys escaped into the community, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. “The monkeys are approximately 40lbs, they are aggressive to humans, and they require PPE [personal protective equipment] to handle,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

On Tuesday, Amazon confirmed plans to cut about 14,000 corporate jobs as the online retail giant ramps up spending on artificial intelligence.

It’s the first wave in a mass layoff that’s expected to slash 30,000 Amazon positions, or 10 percent of the corporate staff. ‘Some may ask why we’re reducing roles when the company is performing well,’ Beth Galetti, an HR lead at Amazon, wrote in a public note. ‘What we need to remember is that the world is changing quickly. This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the internet, and it’s enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before.’

Meta’s latest round of layoffs has landed hard in the Seattle area.

According to filings with the Washington Employment Security Department, Meta will cut 101 positions across its Seattle, Bellevue, and Redmond offices. Some remote workers will also be impacted. The affected roles span AI research and infrastructure. Meta social media properties include Facebook and Instagram. For Seattle, these aren’t just numbers—they’re another reminder that the city’s tech dominance is eroding under the weight of automation, consolidation, and shifting priorities. While Meta trims a relatively small number of local employees, it coincides with Amazon’s bombshell announcement this week that 14,000 corporate positions will be eliminated worldwide.

General Motors is axing 300 positions and closing a Georgia tech hub, the company confirmed to the Daily Mail on Tuesday.

The news comes after GM — the maker of Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, and Buick cars — issued 200 additional pink slips at its technical center in Warren, Michigan. It also comes after the company stopped production at its Canadian facilities that built its electric panel van, Brightdrop. 950 staffers were placed on temporary leave. GM’s job cuts are the latest in a string of billioThe Georgia facility first opened in 2013 to focus on in-car software and dealership data. At its peak, the center employed around 900 people. The company tells the Daily Mail that remaining workers will be offered positions at other US IT hubs or will work remotely.n-dollar companies slashing white-collar jobs in the US.

Americans elected Trump to fix Biden’s economic blunders; we must focus on inflation.

A system built for security now edges toward inevitability, where opting out may mean opting for inconvenience.

The Department of Homeland Security has introduced a new rule that will greatly expand biometric tracking at US borders, establishing a system to photograph and identify every non-citizen who enters or leaves the country. Although the regulation applies to non-citizens, the cameras do not distinguish citizens from non-citizens in real time. CBP says US citizens may opt out by presenting their passports manually, and that photos of citizens are deleted within twelve hours once nationality is confirmed. However, that’s after the fact.

Democratic lawmakers are pushing a three-year pilot program for guaranteed basic income, offering monthly payments to cover rent for a two-bedroom apartment. The initiative aims to shield Americans from economic shocks and AI-driven job losses.

New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman is reintroducing the Guaranteed Income Pilot Program Act of 2025. It would select 20,000 participants aged 18-65, with 10,000 receiving unrestricted monthly funds equal to fair market rent in their area, determined by Health and Human Services. The rest form a control group. Watson Coleman highlighted the urgency in a press release: “Events like the Coronavirus Pandemic, economic fluctuations, and increasing automation and job losses threaten to wipe out what little savings they have, to finally push them to homelessness, to reinforce the fact that in the wealthiest nation in the world, too many families are just a single mishap away from financial devastation.”

Unexplained phenomena aren’t confined to the skies. A leading UFO-tracking app reveals thousands of eerie Unidentified Submersible Objects (USOs) haunting US waterways, sparking national security fears from top military experts.

Enigma, the world’s largest database for global UFO sightings, has cataloged over 30,000 Unidentified Flying Objects and Anomalous Phenomena reports since late 2022. But the real intrigue lies beneath the waves: more than 9,000 sightings within 10 miles of US shorelines as of August, including 500 within five miles. Over 150 describe objects hovering above or plunging into waters without a ripple.

In a stunning development that’s reigniting debates over secret aerospace tech, investigative YouTuber Anders Otteson has captured footage of a bizarre, wing-shaped object undergoing tests at Lockheed Martin’s highly classified Helendale facility.

The site, a hub for the company’s elite Skunk Works division, has long been shrouded in mystery, with a legacy of birthing groundbreaking aircraft like the U-2 spy plane, SR-71 Blackbird, and F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter. From his vantage point on public land overlooking the remote desert base northwest of Victorville, California, Otteson documented the enigmatic object mounted atop a white pillar—resembling a dark aircraft fuselage suspended for radar evaluation.

Archaeologists in Jerusalem have uncovered an ancient Assyrian inscription that may shed light on historical events described in the Old Testament.

The discovery, a tiny 2.5-centimeter pottery shard inscribed in Akkadian cuneiform, the world’s oldest written Semitic language, was uncovered near the Temple Mount and dates back approximately 2,700 years. Researchers from Bar-Ilan University deciphered the inscription, revealing what appears to be a complaint from the Assyrian empire regarding a late payment expected from the kingdom of Judah. The text specifies the first of the month of Av, the 11th month of the Hebrew calendar, as the due date for the delayed tribute, suggesting a formal communication between the Assyrian empire and the kings of Judah.

Are we witnessing the first signals of alien technology in our Solar System? In this urgent interview, I sit down with Dr. Michael Salla to decode what’s really going on with the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS and how NASA’s “Planetary Defense” apparatus is reacting.

