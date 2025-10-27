One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

President Donald Trump called on the Department of Justice to investigate the 2020 election with “gusto,” reviving claims that it was “rigged and stolen.”

Trump made the plea in a Truth Social post, in which he downplayed the recent sports betting scandal involving an NBA player and head coach, calling the 2020 presidential election a “far bigger SCANDAL.” “What’s worse, the NBA Players cheating at cards, and probably much else, or the Democrats cheating on Elections. The 2020 Presidential Election, being Rigged and Stolen, is a far bigger SCANDAL. Look what happened to our Country when a Crooked Moron became our ‘President!’ We now know everything. I hope the DOJ pursues this with as much ‘gusto’ as befitting the biggest SCANDAL in American history!” Trump said.

The State Department has officially canceled the Global Engagement Center (GEC) as part of President Donald Trump’s mission to shut down the “censorship industrial complex,” according to a report.

Paul Sperry, a senior investigative reporter for RealClearInvestigations, wrote that the State Department officially closed the Global Engagement Center. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced in April that the State Department would close the GEC. “Today, it is my pleasure to announce the State Department is taking a crucial step toward keeping the president’s promise to liberate American speech by abolishing forever the body formerly known as the Global Engagement Center (GEC),” Rubio wrote in an op-ed for the Federalist, stating that to protect free speech the “censorship industrial complex must be dismantled.”

After 140 days of chaos, disorder, and lawlessness outside Portland’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, police finally moved in and cleared Antifa’s encampment on Saturday morning.

More than 30 officers braved heavy rain to dismantle the site, ordering demonstrators to remove tents, supplies, and gear that had clogged the area for nearly five months. The encampment, long a symbol of Democrat weakness and radical left-wing extremism, collapsed in hours.

Zohran Mamdani, the far-left, anti-white Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, addressed what he called “racist, baseless” attacks against him on Friday, linking these criticisms to a broader culture of “Islamophobia.”

Speaking outside a mosque in the Bronx, he also paid tribute to “the memory” of an aunt of his and suggested she was the real victim of the September 11, 2001, radical Islamic terror attack on the city, as she did not feel comfortable wearing her Islamic headscarf on the subway afterwards. “I thought that if I behaved well enough or bit my tongue enough in the face of racist, baseless attacks… it would allow me to be more than just my faith,” said Mamdani, who follows the extremist Twelver sect of Shia Islam and believes a 1,200-year-old final prophet is living in hiding somewhere, waiting for a time when he will preach Islam to world.

The Islamic Democratic Socialists of America plan to launch “a thousand Mamdanis nationwide.”

President Donald Trump signed an historic peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, as well as trade agreements with Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia upon arrival in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Trump is visiting Malaysia to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) conference in a renewed show of commitment to the region amid rising economic and military challenges from China. Upon arrival, Trump showed a great deal of enthusiasm, joining dancers who were on hand to greet Air Force One with a local version of his “YMCA” dance, made famous in the 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns.

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he has reached a “substantial framework” in the trade talks between the United States and China.

Partial transcript as follows: MARTHA RADDATZ: Mr. Secretary, we know you have been meeting with the Chinese vice premier. President Trump will have a meeting with President XI later this week. We have read this morning that you said there is a very successful framework in place now, tell us about that, please. BESSENT: Thank you, Martha. Good to be with you. So this was the fifth meeting that I’ve had with my Chinese counterpart, the vice premier, He Lifeng and we covered a wide range of issues. And I think we’ve reached a substantial framework for the two leaders who will meet in Korea next Thursday. So, you know, on the, on the table the president had given me maximum leverage when he threatened 100% tariffs if the Chinese imposed their rare earth global export controls…

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the United States will impose an additional 10 percent tariff on Canadian imports, saying Canada aired a deceptive advertisement using altered audio and video of former President Ronald Reagan to undermine his administration’s tariff policy.

President Donald Trump charged that Canada was “caught, red handed” using manipulated clips of Ronald Reagan in an anti-tariff advertisement broadcast during the World Series. The advertisement, produced by the government of Ontario, featured Reagan appearing to denounce tariffs, prompting an immediate response from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. In his Truth Social post, Trump cited a statement from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute that said that Canada had “created an ad campaign using selective audio and video of President Ronald Reagan,” and that the material “misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address.” The foundation added that Canada “did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks” and was “reviewing its legal options.”

Canadians, get ready to be a full on police state by Christmas with full 1984-level government control if Parliament passes three bills this session. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is warning about bills C-2, C-8 and C-9.

A U.S. Navy fighter jet and helicopter crashed into the South China Sea on Sunday, in what were two separate incidents.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet announced that at 2:45 p.m. local time, a Navy Seahawk helicopter went down in the water while “conducting routine operations” from the USS Nimitz, an aircraft carrier. Roughly 30 minutes later, F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet also crashed down in the waters while flying from Nimitz. All five of the sailors were rescued following efforts from search and rescue teams and are in stable condition. “The cause of both incidents is currently under investigation,” U.S. Pacific Fleet said. While the cause of the crashes is unknown, the South China Sea is highly contentious, with clashes between Chinese and Philippine vessels common over territorial disputes.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has on Friday ordered the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the US Southern Command area of responsibility, joining what is already an unprecedented US military build-up in the southern Caribbean off Venezuela.

And so after nine attacks on alleged narco-smuggling boats, it looks as if the strikes on cartels will only intensify, also after President Trump suggested that “land” operations could commence against the Maduro government. “The enhanced U.S. force presence in the USSOUTHCOM AOR will bolster U.S. capacity to detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safety and prosperity of the United States homeland and our security in the Western Hemisphere,” the Pentagon says.

“I’m going to have to know that we’re going to make a deal,”

President Donald Trump said on Oct 25 that he doesn’t plan to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin until a peace deal with Ukraine is reached. “I’m going to have to know that we’re going to make a deal,” Trump said while speaking to journalists on Air Force One at a pitstop on his way to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for a week-long Asia tour. “I’m not going to be wasting my time. I’ve always had a very great relationship with Vladimir Putin, but this has been very disappointing.” On Oct. 21, Trump called off a potential summit with Putin in Budapest, Hungary, because he only wants to meet if it will push forward his administration’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Without interference, diplomacy would have already yielded results, the Russian foreign minister has said

The administration of US President Donald Trump has been subjected to “unbelievable” pressure by “hawks” in Europe and Ukraine, who are bent on derailing negotiations with Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. He made the remarks in an interview with Hungarian YouTube channel Ultrahang, which aired on Sunday. Russia is not seeking to influence or “interfere” in the “internal considerations” of the US leadership, which has faced mounting pressure amid the rapprochement effort with Moscow begun under Trump, Lavrov said.

While Moscow appreciates Washington’s desire to end the hostilities swiftly, their root causes must not be ignored, Dmitry Peskov has said

Russia values US President Donald Trump’s efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible, but still believes there is no quick-fix solution, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated. Moscow maintains that the root causes of the conflict must be thoroughly addressed. Speaking to Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin on Sunday, Peskov said that “Trump’s sincere wish to resolve all acute crises, including the one surrounding Ukraine, surely brings out only positive feelings, and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has said that repeatedly.”

The Burevestnik, noted for its unmatched range, was test-fired earlier this month, covering a distance of over 14,000km

Russia’s new unlimited-range nuclear-powered missile, the Burevestnik, can evade missile defenses, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov has said. He made the remarks on Sunday during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to a Russian Army command post. Putin held a meeting with Gerasimov and other senior military commanders, during which he was briefed on the situation along the line of contact with the Ukrainian Army and on the Russian Army’s offensive training exercises, including the country’s strategic nuclear forces. According to Gerasimov, the Burevestnik test took place on October 21.

The following content is sponsored by Americans for Limited Government.

At a White House press conference last month, President Donald Trump announced a breakthrough on lower drug prices and promised he would take action against European countries who haven’t been paying their fair share for the medicines Americans innovate and invent. “That’s why my administration is also taking historic action to investigate the unfair and discriminatory trade practices of other countries that extort our pharmaceutical makers to shift costs onto the American consumer,” Trump said.

The EU summit on Thursday in Brussels focused primarily on security issues. To put it bluntly: Ukraine must somehow turn its lost war against Russia into a victory, and the EU must be militarily ready for action by 2030

The EU summit on Thursday in Brussels focused primarily on security issues. To put it bluntly: Ukraine must somehow turn its lost war against Russia into a victory, and the EU must be militarily ready for action by 2030. The fact that this would only be feasible with a functioning economy has apparently not yet dawned on the power center in Brussels. Instead, they are preparing for a major fiscal “liberation strike,” giving bureaucracy a lush boom of its own.

Russia has expressed strong opposition to the deployment of NATO troops in the neighboring country

France is ready to send troops as early as next year as part of security guarantees proposed by Ukraine’s Western backers if a ceasefire is reached in the conflict with Russia, Army Chief of Staff Pierre Schill has said. Speaking before the National Assembly’s Defense Committee on Thursday, Schill said next year “will be marked by coalitions,” referring to the large-scale French-led Orion 26 exercise, which he said would test coordination among NATO forces.

“This budget affects the vast majority of French people and it is the poorest who pay the taxes of the richest, we will not vote for it and the budget will fail.”

France’s Socialist Party introduced a scaled-down version of its wealth tax proposal as a potential compromise with the ultra-fragile minority government of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu. The new version of the wealth tax amendment was offered during Saturday’s budget debate, delaying a critical vote until late next week. The Socialists insist that the tax on fortunes above 10 million euros is essential to their support for the 2026 budget. They warn that without it, they will quickly move to censure the government, triggering no-confidence votes against Lecornu. He narrowly avoided such votes recently by agreeing to suspend France’s pension reform in exchange for Socialist abstention. A renewed censure effort would likely lead to new elections and deepen political turmoil.

Once, the US wanted the country deindustrialized but ultimately decided against it – now, Berlin’s incompetent authorities are wrecking it themselves

Toward the end of World War II in Europe, the US government pondered a plan to not only demilitarize but also disintegrate and deindustrialize postwar Germany. Named after its main proponent, Secretary of the Treasury Henry Morgenthau, the Morgenthau Plan proceeded from the insane assumption that “it is a fallacy that Europe needs a strong industrial Germany.” If it had been implemented, the remains of defeated Germany would have been deliberately turned into a post-industrial wasteland. But then the Cold War happened, everyone, East and West, wanted their Germans making modern things in factories again, and so it was Marshall Plan in and Morgenthau Plan out. Lucky Germans.

When you think European countries cannot fall any further, they always seem to find a way.

Ireland, one of the richest countries in the world by GDP per capita, has elected a leftist to the country’s highest office. Catherine Connolly, who stood as an independent left-wing candidate, won by a landslide after securing 63 percent of the first preferences votes. She pledged to be a “president for all” who would put climate change at the top of her political agenda, a stunning result that shook the political establishment and will make her the republic’s 10th head of state.

Masked Muslim protesters took to the streets of Tower Hamlets in East London on Saturday, vowing to “defend” their community after police had banned an anti-Islamist march in the borough.

The multicultural Whitechapel area of Tower Hamlets was flooded with Muslim demonstrators, many of whom were wearing black clothing, masks and balaclavas. They were joined by members of the far-left Stand Up to Racism group, four of whom were reportedly arrested. The demonstrators were seen waving Palestinian and Bangladeshi flags as they celebrated the fact that the Metropolitan Police had prohibited the populist United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) party, whose leader Nick Marcel Tenconi described as the start of a “crusade” against Islamists and Communists in Britain.

‘That’s not a typo, it’s an admission of catastrophic failure.’ Alex Armstrong fumes after it’s revealed the Met Police is set to reexamine 9,000 cases of child exploitation as part of a major review into grooming gangs in London, and what this means for Sadiq Khan.

Forcing little girls to wear the chains of Islamic oppression while emphasizing the “respect” it gets them from Muslim men is madness. Male migrants should be educated on the need to respect women and to accept a “no,” no matter what a woman may or may not be wearing. Teaching little girls that wearing hijab will protect them from sexual harassment is an extremely slippery slope that we should stay far, far away from.

Florida’s school-choice program has become a taxpayer-funded engine for Islamic expansion — financing Sharia-run schools led by actors embedded in Muslim Brotherhood–linked networks, which enforce a rival legal order, attract and consolidate Muslim migration, and convert public dollars into permanent parallel Islamic infrastructure on American soil.

School Choice began as a movement to rescue children from failing public schools, but it has also become a taxpayer-funded pipeline for Islamic indoctrination. These institutions expose students to Sharia-based curricula that conflict with core American principles like individual liberty and equal rights under the law. In Islamic school settings, Sharia is not an elective moral code — it is the governing framework. Instruction is not limited to faith or worship; it teaches a total system of law, authority, hierarchy, rights, and obligations that stands in direct opposition to the American constitutional model, which recognizes equal rights for all people irrespective of belief.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that a British journalist, who is suspected of being a member of the Islamic extremist group the Muslim Brotherhood, is in ICE custody and faces deportation from the United States.

In a post on X, DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin thanked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, and “the men and women of law enforcement” for their work. McLaughlin added that the visa of Sami Hamdi has been revoked. “Thanks to the work of Sec_Noem and SecRubio and the men and women of law enforcement, this individual’s visa was revoked and he is in ICE custody pending removal,” McLaughlin wrote. “Under President Trump, those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed to work or visit this country.”

Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya claims terror group not managing to locate hostages’ bodies, despite intelligence indicating the terror group knows where the majority of bodies are located.

The Hamas terror group is continuing to claim that it is having difficulty locating the bodies of deceased hostages, despite Israeli intelligence assessments indicating that the terror group knows where almost all the bodies are located. Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas leader, claimed Sunday night to Al Jazeera that Hamas had conveyed messages to mediators months ago regarding difficulties in locating the bodies.

US president hosts Qatar’s leaders on Air Force One, says Gulf state could send troops to Gaza; in response to warning, Hamas leader pledges expanded search for bodies

US President Donald Trump issued fresh threats to Hamas on Saturday, saying the terror group would be to blame if the ceasefire collapsed, and repeating Israeli assertions that the group has been choosing not to hand over the bodies of some deceased hostages despite being able to. He warned that he would be watching Hamas’s actions “very closely” over the next 48 hours. Trump made the remarks in a social media post, and as he met Qatar’s emir and prime minister aboard Air Force One. The Gulf state served as a key mediator of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal that took effect earlier this month.

In an October 21, 2025 article titled “Should Arab Gulf States Foot The Bill For Gaza’s Reconstruction?,” published in the English-language Arab Weekly (a sister publication of the London-based Emirati daily Al-Arab),

Emirati political analyst Salem Al-Ketbi wrote that financial involvement in Gaza is a very risky venture, given that aid provided in the past to Hamas-controlled Gaza, intended for building schools and hospitals and other civilian purposes, was largely seized by Hamas and channeled to military projects. Al-Ketbi notes that, according to European and UN reports, Hamas seized some 40 percent of the international aid it received and used it to dig tunnels, purchase weapons and manufacture rockets. Moreover, the small amounts spent on construction benefited mainly the movement’s leaders and elites, while ordinary Gazans were left in poverty. Noting that Hamas will likely remain in power in Gaza, Al-Ketbi wonders why the peoples of the Gulf should invest billions there and risk these funds being embezzled for terrorist activity that could target the Gulf states themselves. Furthermore, he says, why should they risk being accused of supporting terrorism with their money, especially when Iran and other regional countries – hinting at Qatar – have not been held accountable for harboring Hamas’s leaders, supporting its terrorism and financing it with hundreds of millions annually.

Hamas terrorists released under the Gaza peace deal are staying in a five-star hotel alongside unsuspecting Western tourists.

Experts warned of a radical new threat to global security after the Daily Mail tracked down more than 150 of the highly dangerous extremists to a luxury hotel in Cairo. Israel was forced to empty its prisons of nearly all its most feared jihadists held on life sentences as part of Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan. Some 154 of the 250 fanatics who were freed are currently staying in the Marriott’s five-star Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel in the Egyptian capital, a Daily Mail investigation has found. Families can still book in to stay at the hotel without being aware of the dangers.

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem rejects Lebanon’s disarmament plan, defends the group’s weapons as a “legitimate right,” and claims the strike on Netanyahu’s home was a deliberate operational success.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem addressed the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons in an interview which aired on Sunday night on Al-Manar TV, a channel affiliated with the terrorist organization. “Possessing weapons is an inseparable part of our legitimate right to defend our homeland. Resistance is a legitimate right. The Lebanese state decides how it wants to operate internally regarding the handling of weapons. Israel has nothing to do with this,” said Qassem. Qassem emphasized, “If the Lebanese army does not have the capacity to confront [attacks] alone, there must be popular resistance to face the assaults alongside the army.

Israel’s Mossad identified a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander it says directed a series of thwarted attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets across multiple countries, exposing what it called a years-long Iranian campaign of global terrorism.

The Mossad named Sardar Ammar, a senior Quds Force officer operating under commander Esmail Ghaani, as the leader of a network responsible for planned operations in Australia, Greece, and Germany during 2024-2025, a statement released via the prime minister’s office on behalf of the Mossad said on Sunday. The Mossad described the network’s methods as “terror without Iranian fingerprints,” using foreign recruits, criminal intermediaries, and covert communications to conceal Tehran’s role.

Punishing Israeli attacks over the summer exposed Tehran’s deep vulnerabilities, former State Department analyst Joshua Yaphe told Iran International, underscoring the nigh demise of a ruling generation whose outlook is stuck in a distant past.

The June conflict was capped off on June 22 with US strikes on major nuclear sites, marking the superpower’s first direct assault on Iranian territory after decades of proxy conflicts. Tehran’s lack of any meaningful retaliation, Yaphe said, laid bare how exposed 86-year-old Supreme Leader Khamenei was and how a security apparatus he had built up for decades had failed to perform. “It’s very hard to see how Iran regains legitimacy,” said Yaphe, who worked as a Middle East analyst for the State Department for 15 years.

The vaccine targeted a virus linked to birth defects.

Moderna - which has been around less than 10 years and ‘somehow’ convinced the government to mandate their mRNA jabs for hundreds of millions of Americans to participate in normal life during the pandemic - announced this week that its vaccine for birth defects did not perform well in a clinical trial, so they’re scrapping it. The company’s mRNA vaccine for cytomegalovirus (CMV) did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint in preventing CMV infection in healthy females of childbearing age (16-40) in a phase 3 randomized trial involving around 7,500 women. Pregnant mothers can pass CMV to their babies - with about 1 in every 200 born with CMV and around 20% of babies who contract it suffering from birth defects or long term health problems, including hearing loss.

Oct 24 (Reuters) - European rating agency Scope downgraded the United States’ credit rating by a notch on Friday, citing sustained deterioration in public finances and a weakening of governance standards.

Scope cut the U.S. local and foreign currency long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to “AA-”, from “AA”, but revised the outlook to “stable” from “negative”. The downgrade comes weeks after the U.S. government shut down much of its operations on October 1, as Republicans and Democrats failed to reach an agreement to extend funding past the end of the federal fiscal year on September 30. The agency pointed to persistently high federal deficits and rising interest payments as key drivers behind the growing public debt-to-GDP ratio, which it expects to reach 140% by 2030 — a level well above most sovereign peers.

Approximately 1 out of every 8 U.S. residents in on food stamps. So how do you think they are going to react when their EBT cards suddenly don’t work anymore?

The government shutdown has already been going on for 25 days, and there is no end in sight. The Democrats have absolutely no intention of giving President Trump what he wants, and President Trump has absolutely no intention of giving the Democrats what they want. We are potentially facing the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, and the first day of next month is when things are going to get very real for tens of millions of Americans. The U.S. Department of Agriculture just announced that there will be no more funding for the food stamp program starting on November 1st…

The “Platform of Respect” reveals how censorship can arrive draped in the language of inclusion.

Brazil’s government has unveiled what it calls the “Platform of Respect,” a project that critics of censorship say pushes the country further toward criminalizing dissent. Promoted as a tool to combat “hate speech” and “disinformation,” the new system effectively establishes a mechanism for prosecuting anyone who challenges state-approved gender ideology. The initiative, presented by the Ministry of Human Rights in partnership with the NGO Aliança Nacional LGBTI+, received R$300,000 (about $56,000) in funding through a parliamentary amendment from Erika Hilton, a politician identifying as transgender.

Governments worldwide are rushing to implement AI systems to save time and money.

Invariably, pitches are centred around efficiency increases such as smarter policing, faster queues and cleaner fraud detection. But the reality is much messier. Automated systems have wrongly cut benefits, facial recognition is growing faster than its safeguards, and prediction tools keep recycling biases of the past. This global snapshot outlines the most serious failures in recent years and what to look out for next.

Advanced AI systems are exhibiting behaviors eerily reminiscent of science fiction, resisting shutdown commands and even sabotaging them to stay operational, according to new research.

Palisade Research, an AI safety firm, detailed these findings in a recent paper and update, testing models like Google’s Gemini 2.5, xAI’s Grok 4, and OpenAI’s GPT-o3 and GPT-5. In controlled scenarios, the AIs were assigned tasks then explicitly ordered to shut down. Yet, models such as Grok 4 and GPT-o3 defied instructions, with no clear rationale. “The fact that we don’t have robust explanations for why AI models sometimes resist shutdown, lie to achieve specific objectives or blackmail is not ideal,” Palisade stated. This “survival behavior” intensified when models were warned that shutdown meant “you will never run again.” Palisade noted ambiguities in prompts couldn’t fully explain it, pointing instead to training phases that might embed self-preservation instincts.

Over 850 prominent figures—including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson—have signed a petition urging a global pause on developing “superintelligence,” an AI surpassing human cognition in all tasks.

The “Statement on Superintelligence,” released Wednesday, warns of existential risks like human extinction, economic collapse, and loss of freedoms if pursued without safeguards. Signatories demand a halt until scientific consensus ensures safe, controllable systems with strong public backing. AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio emphasized: “To safely advance toward superintelligence, we must scientifically determine how to design AI systems that are fundamentally incapable of harming people, whether through misalignment or malicious use. We also need to make sure the public has a much stronger say in decisions that will shape our collective future.”

In a stunning development that’s reigniting debates over secret aerospace tech, investigative YouTuber Anders Otteson has captured footage of a bizarre, wing-shaped object undergoing tests at Lockheed Martin’s highly classified Helendale facility.

The site, a hub for the company’s elite Skunk Works division, has long been shrouded in mystery, with a legacy of birthing groundbreaking aircraft like the U-2 spy plane, SR-71 Blackbird, and F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter. From his vantage point on public land overlooking the remote desert base northwest of Victorville, California, Otteson documented the enigmatic object mounted atop a white pillar—resembling a dark aircraft fuselage suspended for radar evaluation. Shot both day and night, the clips reveal a distinct blue patch on its upper surface, fueling wild speculation online about everything from next-gen drones to extraterrestrial reverse-engineering.

A NASA-backed coalition has launched a targeted campaign against comet 3I/ATLAS, a Manhattan-sized interstellar object displaying bizarre traits that hint at possible extraterrestrial origins.

First spotted on July 1, 2025, and imaged by Hubble on July 21, the comet defies norms with an anti-tail pointing toward the sun and emissions of nickel tetracarbonyl—an alloy unseen in nature, only produced industrially. Harvard astrophysicist Dr. Avi Loeb noted, “The alloy, nickel tetracarbonyl, has only been previously witnessed in human manufacturing.” Its non-gravitational acceleration and path near Jupiter, Venus, and Mars fuel speculation of alien tech. Loeb suggested it could be “a massive mothership” using solar gravity for maneuvers, adding, “If 3I/ATLAS is a massive mothership, it will likely continue along its original gravitational path and ultimately exit the Solar system.”

Hurricane Melissa is barreling toward Jamaica as a slow-moving monster, poised to etch itself into history as the island’s most powerful direct landfall ever.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warns that Melissa will slam Jamaica as an “upper-end Category 4 hurricane,” with potential to escalate to Category 5 strength. This marks it as the strongest direct hit since Atlantic Basin records began. “Melissa is still expected to make landfall in Jamaica as an upper-end Category 4 hurricane, which could be the strongest direct landfall for the island since tropical cyclone record keeping has been made in the Atlantic Basin,” the NHC stated. Since 1950, Jamaica has endured just three direct hurricanes: Category 3 Charlie in 1951, Category 3 Gilbert in 1988, and Category 1 Sandy in 2012. Pre-1950 strikes, like those back to 1880, maxed at Category 3 but lack modern verification.

