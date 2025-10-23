Exposing The Darkness

Peter Sawchuk
40m

Why are you so quick to accuse Hamas of atrocities when you don't even mention the atrocities being committed by Israel since the 1940s. The IDF snipers are deliberately targeting toddlers and you won't even mention it?

Carl L. McWilliams
2h

U.S. Debt Reaches $38 Trillion - 10/21/2025: The Fed’s Insolvency Accelerates the Collapse of Finance Capitalism

The United States national debt surpassed $38 trillion on October 21, 2025, marking an inflection point in the long‑running deterioration of the U.S. monetary order. This unprecedented debt level—reached just two months after crossing the $37 trillion threshold—reveals that the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet, Triffin’s Paradox, and finance capitalism’s structural flaws have merged into one systemic insolvency event.

I. The $38 Trillion Threshold and the End of Monetary Credibility:

According to U.S. Treasury data, the gross national debt reached $38,019,813,354,700.26 as of October 21, 2025. This figure represents the fastest accumulation of $1 trillion in U.S. history outside of wartime or pandemic emergency spending. The acceleration of borrowing now exceeds the growth of the real economy by several multiples, creating a feedback loop of debt issuance, interest payments, and currency debasement.

Interest costs on this debt are the new fiscal crisis: the United States has spent $4 trillion on interest over the past decade and is projected to spend $14 trillion more over the next ten years. The Congressional Budget Office estimates annual interest outlays will rise from $1 trillion in 2025 to $1.8 trillion by 2035, exceeding the defense budget and threatening Social Security and Medicare trust funds with depletion within seven years.

Michael Peterson of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation warns that rising interest costs are “crowding out important public and private investments in our future.” In practical terms, this means that every new dollar of borrowing is less productive, serving only to finance yesterday’s consumption rather than tomorrow’s growth.

II. Triffin’s Paradox and the Structural Weakness of the Dollar:

Triffin’s Paradox exposes the contradiction between domestic policy needs and global liquidity obligations. As issuer of the world’s reserve currency, the U.S. must run perpetual deficits to supply the world with dollars—yet these same deficits erode confidence in the dollar itself. What once guaranteed global trust now guarantees global instability.

The $38 trillion milestone marks the tipping point where the cost of sustaining global liquidity exceeds the productive capacity of the U.S. economy. Persistent debt issuance, coupled with rising interest rates, now undermines both domestic fiscal stability and the international role of the dollar.

III. The Fed’s Balance Sheet: From Lender of Last Resort to Debtor of First Resort:

The Federal Reserve’s own balance sheet reflects this systemic insolvency. Its holdings of long‑term Treasuries and mortgage‑backed securities have accrued massive unrealized losses as yields rise. In accounting terms, the Fed is technically insolvent—its liabilities exceed the market value of its assets. To mask these losses, the Fed records “deferred assets,” essentially IOUs to itself, illustrating that the institution’s solvency now depends entirely on public confidence rather than real capital. This is not a liquidity crisis; it is a credibility crisis.

IV. Finance Capitalism and the Crowding‑Out Effect:

Under finance capitalism, the economy has shifted from productive industry to speculative arbitrage. Every debt ceiling increase fuels asset inflation, not real output. The Fed’s interventions since 2008 have inflated artificial wealth in equities, bonds, and housing while suppressing real wages and savings.

Now, as debt service consumes an ever‑greater share of national income, private investment is crowded out by Treasury issuance. Corporations hoard cash or buy back stock rather than expand production, while households face higher borrowing costs for homes, vehicles, and education. The entire economy orbits the gravitational pull of public debt.

V. Kakistocracy, Kleptocracy, and Fiscal Nihilism

The political dimension of insolvency is equally corrosive. The United States now operates under a kakistocratic and kleptocratic regime—governed by those least competent and most self‑interested. Political elites treat debt expansion as a tool for patronage rather than prudence. Congressional gridlock ensures that structural reform is impossible, while insider trading and lobbying convert public deficits into private fortunes.

Fiscal nihilism—the belief that debt has no limits—has replaced fiscal discipline. The bipartisan addiction to deficit spending now mirrors the late stages of past empires where currency debasement preceded decline.

VI. The Looming Endgame: Collapse of the Dollar Standard

If the present trajectory continues, several outcomes are likely:

Loss of Reserve Currency Status – BRICS nations and other emerging economies will accelerate the development of non‑dollar trade settlement systems. The petro‑dollar era will end.

(a) Debt‑Driven Inflation Spiral – Interest payments financed by new debt issuance will stoke monetary expansion, fueling inflation and eroding real incomes.

(b) Institutional Default through Debasement – Rather than formal default, the U.S. will repay creditors in depreciated dollars, effectively executing a “soft default” on global savers.

(c) Social Instability – As inflation erodes wages and pensions, domestic unrest will grow. The social contract of the post‑World War II era will disintegrate under the weight of unfunded promises.

VII. Conclusion: The Twilight of Finance Capitalism:

The crossing of $38 trillion in national debt symbolizes not merely fiscal profligacy but the terminal phase of finance capitalism. The Federal Reserve, long portrayed as the stabilizer of last resort, now presides over the disintegration of its own creation—a debt‑based monetary system detached from productive reality.

Absent radical reform—(i.e. anchoring currency issuance to tangible energy or entropy‑based value systems)—the U.S. will continue its descent toward a self‑financed insolvency, where every new dollar weakens the structure it was meant to support. The collapse of trust in the US Dollar is no longer theoretical; it is a slow‑motion event already unfolding in the balance sheets of both the Treasury and the Federal Reserve. Signed Carl L. McWilliams - Western Colorado - 10/23/2025

