The US President did not rule out that he could meet his Russian counterpart at a later date

US President Donald Trump has called off his planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, saying he does not believe the talks would yield the desired results at this stage of the dialogue. Moscow has yet to comment. Trump made the announcement during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House on Wednesday, saying the planned summit in Hungary “did not feel right.”

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has announced new sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector, citing “Russia’s lack of serious commitment to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine.”

The sanctions specifically target Russia’s two largest oil companies, Rosneft Oil Company and Lukoil OAO, along with their subsidiaries. Rosneft and Lukoil are major players in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil and gas. The sanctions, enacted under Executive Order 14024, aim to block these companies’ access to U.S. financial systems and restrict their ability to raise revenue for Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine.

Can no longer just blame Biden as “now it’s his conflict.”

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev and close Putin-ally has blasted President Donald Trump’s new sanctions against Russia’s oil giants as an “act of war” which puts the United States on the direct warpath with Russia. “The US is our enemy, and their talkative ‘peacemaker’ has now fully embarked on the warpath with Russia,” Medvedev, who serves as a top Russian national security official, said. “The decisions taken are an act of war against Russia. And now Trump has fully aligned himself with loony Europe,“ he emphasized in the statement.

The United States has reportedly removed restrictions on using its targeting data for sites inside Russia.

A person familiar with discussions told the Wall Street Journal that the decision was made before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump, where the two had a heated meeting ending in Trump warning that Russia could “destroy” Ukraine. This means the decision was unrelated to a brief revival and then collapse in Russia-U.S. rapprochement last week, up until Tuesday, when a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin was planned in Budapest, then put on ice.

Kiev’s forces won’t be able to operate long-range missiles without Washington’s direct involvement, the president has said

The US will not help Ukraine fire long-range Tomahawk missiles at Russian forces, President Donald Trump has said, adding that training Kiev’s troops to operate the weapon would take many months. Speaking during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House on Wednesday, Trump did not say whether the US might eventually provide the missiles – which have a maximum range of around 2,500km (1,550 miles) – to Kiev but stressed that the weapon required long and intensive training.

The Chinese communist regime seeks time, uses strategies of dissociation and tension, and tries to make Donald J. Trump’s government yield in its current position. Meanwhile, Democrats continue with their budgetary hijacking in the Senate.

When trade tensions between China and the United States seemed to be moving toward a resolution with President Donald Trump preparing a meeting with his counterpart Xi Jinping, the situation almost returned to square one. China once again demonstrated that it seeks time, uses dissociation strategies, raises and lowers tensions, and tries to push Washington’s administration to soften its current stance—something not expected to happen when there is leadership in the White House.

From surveilling and repressing Chinese citizens to firing and prosecuting potential rivals, Chinese President Xi Jinping seems able to rule only through fear. But fear is not a foundation for long-term stability...

During his 13 years in power, Xi Jinping has steadily tightened his grip on all levers of authority in China – the Communist Party of China (CPC), the state apparatus, and the military – while expanding surveillance into virtually every aspect of society. Yet his recent purge of nine top-ranking generals, like those before it, shows that he still sees enemies everywhere. After taking power in 2012, Xi launched a crackdown on corruption within the CPC and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The campaign was initially popular, because China’s one-party system is rife with graft and abuse of power. But it soon became clear that enforcement was highly selective – a tool not for building a more transparent or effective system, but for consolidating power in Xi’s hands. In Xi’s China, advancement depends less on competence or integrity than on earning the leader’s personal trust.

A man has opened fire near the parliament building in Belgrade and set ablaze a tent belonging to supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic

Gunshots were heard outside of Serbia’s parliament building on Wednesday, with local reports indicating that one person has been injured. Billowing black smoke could also be seen rising from the scene after the suspect reportedly set fire to a large tent. According to local news outlet Kurir, the perpetrator has been detained and identified as 70-year-old Vladan Andelkovic. He is said to have shot and wounded a 57-year-old man, Milan Bogdanovic, before igniting a tent that had been erected by supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic outside the National Assembly. Kurir also reported that the suspect threw a handful of ammunition into the flames.

No EU, LGBTQ or Ukrainian flags. Only support for Hungary and a clear message to Brussels: stop fueling endless wars and start listening to the people.

Some 2,000 unique 18th-century coins have disappeared from the Denis Diderot Museum, mere days after a jewelry heist at the Louvre

Another museum in France has suffered a break-in, Franceinfo reported on Wednesday. A day after a high-profile jewelry heist at the Louvre, nearly 2,000 prized coins were reportedly stolen from the Denis Diderot House of Enlightenment in the northeastern town of Langres. The case adds to a series of major museum thefts in the country in recent months, prompting an outcry from opposition politicians over the government’s handling of cultural heritage security.

‘One must kill a White and blonde child and cut off their head’

Ever since an Algerian woman, Dahbia Benkired, allegedly raped and murdered 12-year-old Lola Daviet in Paris in 2022, there have been rumors that the gruesome murder was connected to occult practices. Now, the horrific occult theory behind her murder has come more into light after the first day of the Algerian woman’s trial. French journalist Amaury Bucco, who is covering the trial for Valeurs, stated on X that investigators had a number of solid leads to support the theory of witchcraft. “Various elements of the investigation point to the lead of witchcraft: The investigator, for example, recounts having heard a witness during the investigations who would recount that Dahbia had a discussion a weekend before the events, in Pornic.

Outraged by accusations that an asylum-seeker had sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl, thousands of flag-waving, bottle-throwing, firework-wielding Irish citizens surrounded a migrant hotel in southwest Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday night, setting fire to a police vehicle.

Six people were arrested from a furious crowd estimated to have numbered approximately 2,000. The Irish police force — or “Gardai” — say they were on the receiving end of “sustained violence” that included glass bottles, bricks and fireworks. Despite the onslaught, a line of Gardai in riot gear were able to prevent the mob from reaching the hotel. Bringing the “torches and pitchforks” metaphor to life, the fed-up citizens brandished pitchforks and other garden tools, along with fireworks and handheld lasers, and chanted “GET THEM OUT!” Some 300 Gardai mounted the defense, employing a water cannon.

Meya says her life is DESTROYED: “I still feel sick when I think about it.”

Dutch minister slams influx of migrants while also ruling out coalition with anti-migration party

Dutch Minister of Asylum and Migration Policy and Minister of Foreign Affairs David van Weel says the continued influx of migrants will destroy the Netherlands. He also had some harsh words about the realities of globalization. Van Weel believes that the global situation is uncertain, and even countries like the Netherlands, which are theoretically ready for major changes, must be careful. “The assumption that globalization will protect us from conflict has proven wrong. We are witnessing economic blackmail and armed clashes. People are worried. We must learn from this and protect ourselves. And we are already doing so, including at the EU level,” he told news outlet Rzeczpospolita, as cited by Do Rzeczy.

In a series of statements, senior officials in Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) have emphasized that they strongly reject the demand for their organizations to disarm.

They stated that U.S. President Trump’s claim that they had agreed to this[1] was “a complete lie,” and that the idea was “out of the question” and was not even being discussed with the mediators. The officials stressed that “no Palestinian will agree” to give up the weapons, which are for self-defense and are “legitimate and sacred” as long as the occupation continues. When an independent and sovereign Palestinian state is established, they said, the weapons will be handed over to it and become part of its arsenal. The following are some of the statements made in this context

Hamas continues to commit atrocities in Gaza. Last week, videos were circulated of public executions of its opponents. This week, videos of further brutal tactics by Hamas terrorists, such as breaking victims’ legs with iron bars and kneecapping them, have been circulated.

Yet the “pro-Palestinians” say nothing. Why? Below, we briefly highlight the affiliations of the Palestine Coalition, which is the group that has been organising the latest “pro-Palestinian” protests. These affiliations point to the reason why the “Palestinian cause” will not call for Hamas to be held accountable for its acts of terrorism.

In an October 11, 2025 show on Palestine TV, Abdallah Kamil of the Fatah Revolutionary Council reacted to Hamas’s crackdown on suspected “collaborators” following the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

He slammed Hamas for spending the war below ground in tunnels while the population remained above ground, saying that the Gaza Strip was the only place where civilians were above ground and the army was underground during a war. Kamil said that during the war in Beirut, under Yasser Arafat’s instructions, the fighters remained above ground while civilians stayed in underground shelters – which is why most casualties were among the fighters. He added that now, after the ceasefire, Hamas has emerged from underground only to turn on its own people.

J.D. Vance will devote the final day of his visit to Israel to meetings with the defense minister and senior IDF officials to closely review the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance will hold an unusual meeting with senior IDF officers at the Kirya in Tel Aviv before departing back to the United States at the end of his visit to Israel. This morning (Thursday) Vance will arrive in Tel Aviv and will first meet with Defense Minister Israel Katz, followed by meetings with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir, Head of the Operations Branch Itzik Cohen and Head of the Intelligence Branch Shlomi Binder. At the meeting he will be presented with a compreensive security briefing, inclusing among other things information on the security coordination activity currently being carried out in the Gaza Strip.

The Prime Minister’s Office condemned the Knesset vote on sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, calling it a political stunt during Vice President Vance’s visit and vowing the bill will not advance.

The Prime Minister’s Office published an unusually harsh statement in English on Thursday regarding the vote in the Knesset to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. According to the statement, “The Knesset vote on annexation was a deliberate political provocation by the opposition to sow discord during Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Israel.” It notes that the two bills were sponsored by opposition members of the Knesset. The statement continues to clarify that the “Likud party and the religious [haredi] parties (the principal coalition members) did not vote for these bills.”

The criticism from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates was conveyed to Washington, which is now trying to persuade them that its move toward Qatar does not come at their expense. Israel Hayom has learned that during Kushner and Witkoff’s visit, messages from Israel were delivered to the Gulf states.

The US is trying to calm Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and bring them back on board with Donald Trump’s Gaza plan. As part of this effort, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, and envoy Steve Witkoff recently met in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi with senior Saudi and Emirati officials, assuring them that their status as regional powerhouses would remain intact and that they would not be harmed by the strengthening US-Qatar ties.

Though not necessarily a full accession to the Abraham Accords, a significant diplomatic-economic step between Saudi Arabia and Israel is likely, according to a senior US diplomat who told Israel Hayom, “It’s not a gamble — it’s about geopolitics and economic interests. What should have happened long ago is likely to happen soon.”

“The contacts between Israel and Saudi Arabia en route to normalization never ceased, but the process is slow and gradual,” said Dr. Nirit Ofir, a Middle East expert and lecturer at Reichman University. Ofir, perhaps Israel’s most connected Saudi observer, helped bring Israeli teams to the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia in 2021, facilitated business deals between Israeli and Saudi firms, and became the first Israeli to lecture publicly in Saudi Arabia in September 2023, at a time when normalization felt imminent.

Iran holds enough uranium to build ten nuclear weapons if it chose to enrich further, the UN atomic watchdog chief warned on Wednesday, but stressed that there was no sign Tehran seeks atomic arms.

In an interview with Swiss daily Le Temps, Rafael Grossi said Iran’s stockpile includes roughly 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent, just short of weapons-grade. “If it went further, Iran would have enough material for roughly ten nuclear bombs,” he added. “But we have no evidence that Tehran intends to build one.” US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Tehran had resolved to race toward building nuclear weapons after they launched attacks on nuclear sites in a 12-day war in June.

Iran’s foreign minister said on Wednesday it will not return to negotiations with the United States unless Washington abandons what it described as unreasonable and excessive demands.

Abbas Araghchi told reporters in the northeastern city of Mashhad that Iran remained committed to diplomacy but would not compromise on its national rights. He said five rounds of indirect talks with Washington had taken place before the 12-day conflict in June that saw US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and that subsequent discussions on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly also failed due to US demands.

Damascus has reportedly declared a group that helped it topple the previous government a security threat

The new Syrian authorities have reportedly launched a large-scale military campaign targeting the remaining foreign Jihadist forces in the northwestern province of Idlib. The effort is particularly focused on militants hailing from France, reports suggest. The government has declared the groups that once aided it in toppling former President Bashar Assad a security threat. Clashes reportedly erupted as government forces stormed the so-called “French camp” in the city of Harem, western Idlib overnight, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR). Both sides allegedly suffered casualties in the standoff but the exact figure is unclear. At least two jihadists were arrested. The camp is run by foreign fighters led by a French national of Senegalese origin, Omar Omsen, according to the authorities.

Today is day 22 of the Schumer Shutdown.

The Schumer Shutdown began on October 1, and the Senate has voted 12 times – and failed 12 times – to reopen the government because Schumer wants to give illegal aliens healthcare. Instead of working with Republicans to responsibly extend funding until November, Schumer and the Democrats chose a shutdown. The House has been out of session for a month. Layoffs of federal employees officially began a couple of weeks ago as the U.S. government shutdown entered another tense phase, according to Trump administration budget chief Russell Vought, who confirmed the sweeping reductions in a social media post.

The New York City mayoral debate has taken center stage, featuring three sharply different candidates: Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, and Curtis Sliwa.

The stakes could not be higher, as New Yorkers weigh competing visions for the city’s future. Zohran Mamdani, the self-proclaimed socialist, is currently leading the race by double digits. His rise has shocked many observers, not only because of his openly radical policies but also because of his history of antisemitic rhetoric and hardline positions that mirror the failures of communist regimes. Despite this record, Mamdani has attracted significant support from younger, progressive voters who view his campaign as a rebellion against the political establishment.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Wednesday that it will accommodate an influx of federal agents tasked with immigration enforcement in the city.

An anonymous source with knowledge of the situation told the San Francisco Chronicle that 100 U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other agents will begin arriving at the Alameda Coast Guard base beginning on Thursday. The Coast Guard confirmed in a statement provided to the media, immediately drawing outrage from San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie (D) and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA). “This support of DHS agencies continues the Coast Guard’s operations to control, secure, and defend U.S. borders and maritime approaches,” a Coast Guard spokesperson wrote in a statement. “Through a whole of government approach, we are leveraging our unique authorities and capabilities to detect, deter, and interdict illegal aliens, narco-terrorists, and individuals intent on terrorism or other hostile activity before they reach our border.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the U.S. military carried out its second strike in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday on a vessel he said was part of a terrorist organization engaged in “narco-trafficking.”

Like previous operations, this strike was approved by President Donald Trump. “Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out yet another lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO),” Hegseth posted on X. “Yet again, the now-deceased terrorists were engaged in narco-trafficking in the Eastern Pacific.”

After public pressure, the identity of the 21-year-old semi-truck driver who killed three people on a Southern California freeway on Tuesday was released: Jashanpreet Singh

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, Singh is an Indian illegal alien who was caught and released by border patrol agents at the El Centro, California, sector by the Biden administration in March 2022. “I’m told ICE is placing a detainer request on Singh with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, where he is in custody on suspicion of DUI causing great bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He has not been formally charged yet,” Bill Melugin said.

The NBA‘s Portland Trail Blazers head coach, Chauncey Billups, and Miami Heat player Terry Rozier were arrested Thursday morning in connection with federal investigations into gambling, according to a law enforcement official.

Former NBA player Damon Jones was also arrested in Las Vegas as part of the investigation, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announcing a total of 34 suspects were taken into custody across multiple states—with some having ties to the Bonano, Genovese, and Columbo organized crime families. Billups, a former NBA player and five-time All-Star, was arrested in Portland, Oregon. He played 17 years in the league and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024. He has been charged with partaking in an alleged illegal poker ring tied to the mafia, with rigged poker games being held in Manhattan, the Hamptons, and Las Vegas.

Are egg prices about to soar again?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall of more than 6 million eggs across at least six states due to Salmonella contamination, according to a recently issued recall notice. The FDA labeled the recall as Class I, the most severe under the agency’s rules, meaning it is a dangerous or defective product that could cause serious injury or death. The recall was announced by Arkansas-based Black Sheep Egg Company earlier this month, the FDA said in a news release updated on Oct. 20. The impacted products include Black Sheep Egg Company-branded Free Range Large Grade A Brown Eggs with best by dates of Aug. 22, 2025, to Oct. 31, 2025, on the side of the carton, the FDA said.

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the midst of a federal government shutdown, the U.S. government’s gross national debt surpassed $38 trillion Wednesday, a record number that highlights the accelerating accumulation of debt on America’s balance sheet.

It’s also the fastest accumulation of a trillion dollars in debt outside of the COVID-19 pandemic — the U.S. hit $37 trillion in gross national debt in August this year. The $38 trillion update is found in the latest Treasury Department report, which logs the nation’s daily finances. Kent Smetters of the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Wharton Budget Model, who served in President George W. Bush’s Treasury Department, told The Associated Press that a growing debt load over time leads ultimately to higher inflation, eroding Americans’ purchasing power.

It was only ten weeks ago that the US national debt crossed $37 trillion for the first time. Now, less than three months later, the national debt is set to surpass $38 trillion this week.

That’s a simply insane rate of increase— another $1 trillion added to the debt in just ten weeks. This should be front-page news everywhere in America. The fact that it barely registers a mention, even in the most prominent financial media, suggests a dangerous level of complacency about the US national debt. The complacency is so high, in fact, that the venerable Wall Street Journal published an article back in July essentially poking fun of people who are concerned about the debt.

For the first time, design choices, not just direct speech, are being treated as moral acts in a court of law.

Three of the tech industry’s most recognizable leaders, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Evan Spiegel of Snap, and Adam Mosseri of Instagram, will be required to testify in court early next year. The order came from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Carolyn Kuhl, who ruled that their participation is essential in a lawsuit alleging that social media platforms were deliberately designed to harm young users’ mental health. Attorneys for the companies had tried to prevent the CEOs from appearing, arguing that earlier depositions and other executive testimonies already provided sufficient information.

Digital ID is just part of the control matrix we are being trapped in, which includes carbon credits and CBDC’s.

Over 850 prominent figures—including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson—have signed a petition urging a global pause on developing “superintelligence,” an AI surpassing human cognition in all tasks.

The “Statement on Superintelligence,” released Wednesday, warns of existential risks like human extinction, economic collapse, and loss of freedoms if pursued without safeguards. Signatories demand a halt until scientific consensus ensures safe, controllable systems with strong public backing. AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio emphasized: “To safely advance toward superintelligence, we must scientifically determine how to design AI systems that are fundamentally incapable of harming people, whether through misalignment or malicious use. We also need to make sure the public has a much stronger say in decisions that will shape our collective future.”

In a recent report, Amazon is reportedly pursuing a sweeping automation strategy in the U.S., aimed at avoiding the need to hire hundreds of thousands of workers.

According to leaked internal documents and interviews cited by The Verge, Amazon hopes that its robotics and automation efforts will allow it to bypass hiring “more than 600,000 jobs it would otherwise have to hire in the United States by 2033.” In the document, the company’s robotics team is reportedly working toward automating up to 75 percent of the company’s entire operations, with projections of eliminating approximately 160,000 U.S. roles by 2027.

Christianity, long the bedrock of American faith, faces a seismic shift. Once claiming 90% of the population in 1970, it now stands at 62%, per Pew Research Center projections. By 2070, it could plummet to 46%, ceding majority status to the religiously unaffiliated “nones” at 52%.

Islam, though a distant second with 4 million adherents, grows rapidly—adding 100,000 annually through immigration, high birth rates, and conversions. US mosques jumped 31% from 2,106 in 2010 to 2,769 in 2020, according to the US Mosque Survey. Globally, Islam expanded 20.7% from 2010-2020, outpacing Christianity’s 5.7%. In America, conversions thrive in prisons, with “tens of thousands of Americans… convert[ing] to Islam each year,” reports CBS. Muslims’ median age of 35 contrasts Christians’ 54, fueling demographic momentum.

A bizarre object, believed to have fallen from space, was discovered on fire in the remote Western Australian Outback near a mining site, about 30km from Newman, on Saturday afternoon around 2pm.

Staff found it smouldering on a rarely used access road with no ground signs of impact. Authorities assume it’s space debris. The item, made of carbon fibre and possibly a composite-overwrapped pressure vessel or rocket tank, resembles aerospace components. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau confirmed it’s not from a commercial aircraft. Photos show it burning on red sand and its charred remains after extinguishment.

BlackRock, one of the largest asset managers on Earth which owns just about everything, appears to be quietly buying up huge pieces of the U.S. energy grid. But don’t worry they says it’s all about building infrastructure for artificial intelligence.

