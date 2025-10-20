One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Can’t make this up, white liberal boomer “Grantifa“ attended.

The Democratic Party’s dark-money NGO network, bankrolled by left-wing billionaires, unleashed a highly coordinated, color-revolution-style mobilization nationwide on Saturday; the same tactics U.S. intelligence agencies have used overseas for years in regime-change operations. Yet the turnout wasn’t dominated by unhinged young leftists or gender-confused woke warriors, but rather by white baby-boomer liberals, a mobilization effort that NGO expert Mike Benz described as a “Coup d’f́lat.”

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed Sunday that the Secret Service discovered a hunting stand with a view of President Donald Trump as he disembarks Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

“USSS spotted a suspicious stand near the AF1 zone in Palm Beach,” Patel wrote in a post on X, which included a screenshot of a Fox News article. “The FBI is investigating.” In a statement to Fox News, Patel explained that the Secret Service “discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand” that had a view of the President exiting Air Force One. Patel added that “no individuals were located at the scene.”

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) claimed President Donald Trump’s military strikes against suspected drug boats were not legal.

Host Kristen Welker said, “President Trump has authorized military strikes against suspected drug boats in the Caribbean, as you know, so far more than 20 people, senator, have been killed in six different strikes. Do you believe that these strikes against these suspected drug boats are legal?” Paul said, “No, they go against all of our tradition. When you kill someone if you’re not in war, and not in a declared war you really need to know someone’s name, at least. You have to accuse them of something and you have to present evidence.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday he will deploy troops to San Francisco, marking the latest iconic United States city where Trump is seeking to enact a crime cleanup.

Trump said he is “so proud” of the deployment he carried out in Washington, D.C., saying 1,700 “career criminals” were moved out of the city through this. Since then, the Trump administration has been working to allow the National Guard to be deployed in Chicago, insisting that “the people want us there” despite Gov. JB Pritzker’s (D-IL) resistance.

An announcement from the White House that would make marijuana more widely available reportedly could come “as soon as this month,” but before the Trump administration does anything, it should review the latest study on fatal car crashes and marijuana use from Wright State University.

Over five years, researchers at Wright State University in central Ohio examined the autopsies of every fatal car crash victim in Montgomery County. They found that 42% of the dead had THC, the main psychoactive compound found in marijuana, in their blood, with the average level of THC far past impairment limits. The coroner in Montgomery County typically draws blood for testing within hours of the crash.

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — States throughout the U.S. have revoked driving privileges for 5,500 commercial truck drivers who failed basic English assessments while working north of the border, according to Israel Delgado Vallejo, vice president of Mexico’s Northwest Chamber of Freight Transporters.

“So far, we’ve registered 5,500 out of service and suspended licenses, we are seeing harder and more stringent enforcement,” Delgado Vallejo said. Six months ago, President Trump issued an executive order reinstituting an existing law that mandates commercial truck drivers must speak and understand enough English to read road signs and interact with law enforcement.

A post by radical Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, the frontrunner to become New York City’s next mayor, ignited a firestorm after he proudly shared photos of himself smiling beside Imam Siraj Wahhaj — an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing — with lawmakers and public figures warning that jihad is coming to New York unless voters wake up.

Mamdani posted the photos to his own X account, writing that he had “the pleasure of meeting with Imam Siraj Wahhaj,” whom he praised as “one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders and a pillar of the Bed-Stuy community for nearly half a century.” The New York Post, which reported on the image the next day, filled in what Mamdani’s caption left out — noting Wahhaj was named by prosecutors as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six people, had preached that homosexuality is a “disease,” and once called for an unarmed “army of 10,000 men” to wage a gun-free jihad through New York City.

“You came to America for one reason, to establish Allah’s deen. You get involved in politics because it’s a weapon to use in the cause of Islam.” ~ Radical NYC Imam Siraj Wahhaj praises Zohran Mamdani

An explosion at a Tennessee bomb factory could stretch US weapons-production capabilities to breaking point, experts are warning.

The explosion took place at the Accurate Energetic Systems facility in Bucksnort, about 90 minutes west of Nashville, on 10 October. Sixteen people were killed and the factory was destroyed, along with large quantities of munitions. Residents over 20 miles away from the facility reported hearing the explosion. Footage posted on social media showed widespread devastation. The cause remains undetermined.

President Trump says the Gaza ceasefire remains in effect despite Hamas violating it by killing two IDF soldiers, blames “rebels within” Hamas and promises the situation would be handled.

US President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter on board Air Force One on Sunday night whether the Gaza ceasefire is still in effect, and replied, “Yes, it is.” “We want to make sure that it’s going to be very peaceful with Hamas and, as you know, they’ve been quite rambunctious,” he added. “They’ve been doing some shooting, and we think maybe the leadership isn’t involved in that. You know, some rebels within. But either way, it’s going to be it’s going to be handled properly. It’s going to be handled toughly but properly,” Trump stated.

“60 Minutes” airs full version of its interview with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, in which they recount the diplomacy that ended the Gaza war: “The war is over.”

CBS’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday night aired the full interview with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s envoys who led the diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. “The biggest message that we’ve tried to convey to the Israeli leadership now is that, now that the war is over. If you want to integrate Israel with the broader Middle East, you have to find a way to help the Palestinian people thrive and do better,” said Kushner.

Following the incident in southern Gaza in which Hamas terrorists attacked an IDF unit, the visits of US Special Envoy Witkoff today and Vice President Vance on Tuesday have taken on increased urgency.

As previously reported, the American officials are arriving partly to prevent the collapse of the ceasefire and to ensure continued implementation of US President Donald Trump’s plan. But now, the mission has become significantly more critical. The Americans aim to avoid any escalation or deterioration that could derail the agreements reached thus far, and have therefore demanded immediate answers from Hamas, via mediators, regarding the severe violation.

Ruthless, politically seasoned, and a disciple of Ahmed Yassin, Tawfiq Abu Naim, a close associate of Yahya Sinwar, hinted at the October 7 massacre months before it happened. Now, with most of Hamas leadership eliminated, he is in a prime position to become its next leader in Gaza. His first major test is already underway.

On September 15, 2023, less than a month before the October 7 massacre, a Hamas rally took place in al-Bureij camp. Hundreds of people came to the event held for terrorists in Israeli prisons. The keynote speaker was a close associate of Hamas leadership in Gaza and one of the most powerful men in the Strip. A Palestinian of Bedouin origin, large-bodied with a trimmed white beard. Someone who two years later would find himself in a launching position to become the new ruler of the Gaza Strip.

Following the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the gradual withdrawal of the Israeli forces in accordance with the agreement between Israel and Hamas, this organization began carrying out summary mass executions of individuals it accuses of collaborating with Israel, claiming that it is authorized and in fact obligated to do so.[1]

These executions sparked harsh condemnations from the Palestinian Authority (PA), which considers itself the legitimate and lawful governing authority in the Gaza Strip. President Mahmoud Abbas lambasted Hamas for carrying out executions “outside the framework of the law and without any fair trial.” He described this as “a crime and a blatant violation of human rights, as well as a severe blow to the principle of the rule of law,” and stated that this policy “demonstrates the [Hamas] movement’s insistence on imposing its rule through force and terror.”[2]

Trump’s envoys, who are expected to arrive in Israel this week, urged a minister close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to respond in a measured manner to Hamas’ violations of the ceasefire.

Envoys of US President Donald Trump, who are expected to arrive in Israel this week, have urged Minister Ron Dermer, a close associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to respond in a measured manner to Hamas’ violations of the ceasefire. According to an American official, Trump’s emissaries, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, spoke with Dermer on Sunday about the situation and pressed him to ensure that Israel’s response to Hamas’ breach would be calculated and avoid actions that could derail Trump’s ongoing peace initiative.

Iran’s Quds Force has been directly involved in reorganizing Hezbollah’s military network in Lebanon following the killing of Hassan Nasrallah and the group’s heavy losses in its conflict with Israel, according to an investigation by the French newspaper Le Figaro.

According to the report published on Saturday, in the days after Nasrallah’s assassination in September 2024, Hezbollah’s leadership was thrown into chaos, leaving its forces without direction. “For ten days, no one answered calls. We were like a body in a coma,” one Hezbollah member told Le Figaro. About two weeks later, Iranian operatives led by Esmail Ghaani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force, arrived in Lebanon to restore order. Within ten days, the report said, they rebuilt Hezbollah’s military structure, though its political leadership remained vacant.

The UN nuclear watchdog’s inspectors do not believe that Iran has hidden large quantities of its highly enriched uranium at different locations, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief told the Swiss daily Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

Rafael Grossi said information available to the agency indicates that most of the material is stored at known nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Fordow, and to a lesser extent in Natanz, though a small amount could have been taken elsewhere. In the interview published on Saturday, he said inspectors would gain access to these sites only “when Iran perceives a national interest” in allowing it.

On October 16, 2025, an ISIS explosive device struck a Syrian Energy Ministry bus traveling between Deir ez-Zor and al-Mayadin, killing four security personnel and injuring nine, according to state media. ISIS remains very much active in Syria, and its attacks are once again on the rise.

Following the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, the U.S. Department of Defense reaffirmed that its mission to defeat ISIS in Syria remains ongoing. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh stated that U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), along with regional partners, will continue operations to prevent ISIS from reestablishing a foothold in the country. On December 7, 2024, U.S. forces conducted precision airstrikes in central Syria, hitting more than 75 ISIS targets, including camps and operatives. CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla emphasized that the U.S. will hold any group accountable if it cooperates with or supports ISIS.

The rebel group arrested 20 aid workers following a raid on a compound in Sanaa, a United Nations spokesman has said

Houthi rebels detained United Nations staffers in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, on Sunday, UN spokesman Jean Alam has said. The militant group previously accused aid workers of spying for the US and Israel, allegations the UN has denied. Alam said 20 employees of various UN agencies, including 16 foreign nationals, were detained during a raid on the organization’s compound in the Hada district. He added that 11 others were released after questioning. AFP cited an unnamed UN official as saying that UNICEF’s envoy in Yemen, Peter Hawkins, is among those detained. AP reported that the Houthis confiscated all electronic devices, including computers and phones.

Update (1430ET): In what appears to be yet another confirmation of our ‘Trump Proximity Theory’, The FT reports that after President Trump’s lengthy call with Russian President Putin, the American leader urged Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept Russia’s terms for ending its war in a volatile White House meeting on Friday, warning that Putin had said he would “destroy” Ukraine if it did not agree.

The FT further noted that, according to people familiar with the matter, the meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents descended many times into a “shouting match”, with Trump “cursing all the time.” The ‘people familiar’ reportedly added that the US president tossed aside maps of the frontline in Ukraine, insisted Zelenskyy surrender the entire Donbas region to Putin, and repeatedly echoed talking points the Russian leader had made in their call a day earlier. Additionally, The FT reports that according to a European official with knowledge of the meeting, Trump told Zelenskyy that the Ukrainian leader needed to cut a deal or face destruction.

The talks should occur during a ceasefire, the Ukrainian leader has said

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has said he is ready for negotiations with Russia but only after a ceasefire along the current front lines. Zelensky met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday and had earlier backed Trump’s call to have the troops “stop where they are.” “Yes, I agree. If we want to stop this war and to go to peace negotiations, urgently and in a diplomatic way, we need to stay where we stay,” Zelensky told Kristen Welker in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press aired on Sunday. He added that Kiev should not surrender “additional” territory to Russia.

China, by Thursday, could have a new leader. Or a new round of purges...

On October 17, China’s Ministry of National Defense announced that the Communist Party’s Central Committee and Central Military Commission had, after investigations, removed nine senior officers from their posts in the People’s Liberation Army. The stunning announcement occurred on the eve of the long-delayed Fourth Plenum of the Party’s 20th Central Committee, scheduled to start tomorrow, October 20, and continue for four days. On the agenda are crucial economic matters, including the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, which covers the rest of the decade, 2026-2030. Analysts are also looking for hints whether the Party, at the plenum, will announce changes in its leadership.

The US National Security Agency hacked China’s National Time Service Center over several years, the Chinese counter-espionage agency has claimed

China has accused the US National Security Agency (NSA) of waging a “major” multi-year cyberattack on the Chinese agency responsible for keeping national time. In a statement posted on its official social media account on Sunday, the Ministry of State Security (MSS) said it had “obtained irrefutable evidence” that the NSA infiltrated the National Time Service Center. The covert operation allegedly began in March 2022, aiming to steal state secrets and conduct acts of cyber sabotage.

Chancellor Merz is proving to be a master of shadow-boxing and diversionary tactics

In his government statement on October 16, Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized European overregulation. He cited his own program for cutting bureaucracy in Germany. In reality, however, new layers of bureaucracy are being created domestically. Once again, Merz engaged in political shadow-boxing with his party colleague Ursula von der Leyen. Chancellor Merz is proving to be a master of shadow-boxing and diversionary tactics. In his Thursday address, he used the EU Commission as a rhetorical punching bag, airing his frustration amid growing criticism of his government’s course.

The iconic French art museum was closed after criminals reportedly stole several pieces of Napoleon-linked jewelry

The Louvre Museum in Paris has been closed for the day after a robbery on Sunday, local officials have said. Unconfirmed media reports claimed that several criminals stole nine pieces from the Napoleonic jewelry collection. The incident was reported by French Culture Minister Rachida Dati, who said on X that “a robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum.” She added that there are no reports of injuries and that a police investigation is underway. The minister provided no further details. The museum itself said that it will remain closed for the day due to “exceptional reasons.”

Convicted of campaign-funding irregularities, the ex-president has become the first French leader in modern history to serve prison time

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, convicted of criminal conspiracy in a scheme to get funds for his 2007 election campaign, will serve his prison term in solitary confinement, AFP has reported. On September 25, a Paris court sentenced Sarkozy, 70, to five years behind bars over a 2005 plot to obtain secret campaign funds from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. According to the court, he offered to help restore Libya’s standing in international affairs in return for the payments. The presiding judge cited the “exceptional gravity” of the offense in ordering that the ex-president be jailed even if he appeals.

Was acquitted on grounds of insanity two years before the attack for stabbing his own mother

Terror suspect Ayoub M., 23, who carried out a deadly stabbing spree at Rotterdam’s Erasmus Bridge last year, should be sentenced to prison and compulsory psychiatric treatment, experts have told a Dutch court. They say there is a strong connection between his jihadist and extremist motives and his severe psychosis, and while he may have been of diminished responsibility at the time of the attack, he should still face prison to reduce the risk of reoffending. On Sept. 19 last year, Ayoub M., an Amersfoort resident, attacked random passersby with meat cleavers near the bridge. Thirty-one-year-old German national Philipp Winter was killed, a 33-year-old Swiss tourist was seriously injured, and a third person was wounded before bystanders overpowered the attacker.

Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah issued a stark warning about Europe’s moral and spiritual decline. “Enshrining abortion in the Constitution is a direct affront to God,” he stated, emphasizing that the ideological persecution of faith in the West is now more dangerous than the physical violence endured by Christians in Africa and Asia.

Sarah, prefect emeritus of the Congregation for Divine Worship, denounced Europe, once the cradle of Christianity, as having become the epicenter of a cultural war against faith and traditional values. “Ideological persecution in the West is more insidious, more destructive, because it does not kill the body but the soul of nations,” he underscored.

‘It really is difficult to know how Prince Andrew can survive this.’ Historian Martyn Whittock believes we are living in an ‘unprecedented period of breaking news’ following the revelation that Prince Andrew will be investigated by the Met Police over claims that the Duke pressured officers to help smear Virginia Giuffre.

Ownership. Of land. Of your homes. The implications are terrifying. “You will own nothing and be happy”

It’s actually happening, digital ID’s are coming to Canada while the border dissolves! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Draconian moves that are turning Canada into a dystopian nightmare right before our eyes!

WHO received $8 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic

A Wednesday publication in the Journal of Infectious Diseases confirms the World Health Organization (WHO) is quietly expanding its global pandemic infrastructure—this time around the threat of an H5N1 “bird flu” pandemic. Not chikungunya. Not Ebola. Not Nipah. Not monkeypox. Bird flu: the very virus countries are dangerously enhancing in labs even as they develop the vaccines and drugs to contain it (see recommended reading below this article). In other words, while governments are creating both the problem and the solution to a bird flu pandemic, the WHO is building the command structure that will manage the global response when that crisis arrives.

Please note the US Treasury Confirms $1.8 Trillion Deficit in FY 2025

The United States borrowed $1.8 trillion in Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 according to the latest Monthly Treasury Statement from the Treasury Department. This deficit is similar to last year’s, despite an additional $118 billion of tariff revenue and roughly $200 billion of lower deficits from recorded changes in the expected future cost of the student loan portfolio. The monthly statement showed a surplus of $198 billion in the month of September – $118 billion more than the surplus logged in September of 2024. Roughly $130 billion of this surplus represents one-time savings from reforms that reduce the expected cost of the student loan portfolio. Another roughly $88 billion represents a timing shift of some payments due in September to August, as September 1 fell on a weekend. Without the one-time savings and timing shift, the government would have posted a modest deficit in September 2025.

European markets traded firmly in the red on Friday as concerns over the banking sector reached the region.

The Pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.95% lower, with all major indexes in negative territory. It comes as spillover from the U.S. banking sector hit European stocks on Friday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks Index ending the session around 2.5% lower, paring deeper losses seen earlier in the session. In the U.S. on Thursday, shares of regional banks and investment bank Jefferies tumbled as fears mounted around some bad loans lurking on Wall Street.

Shares of regional banks and investment bank Jefferies tumbled on Thursday as fears mounted around some bad loans lurking on Wall Street.

Zions Bancorporation dropped more than 13%, while Western Alliance Bancorp fell more than 10%. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) lost more than 6%, with all but one member of the popular fund ending Thursday’s session in the red. The bankruptcies of two auto industry-related companies this year have raised concerns about loose lending practices, especially in the opaque private credit market. That’s left both the banking industry and investors concerned about whether instances of loans gone wrong indicate a burgeoning crisis.

The line between safety and surveillance keeps getting thinner.

The World Health Organization has introduced a major overhaul of its global monitoring network, unveiling an AI-powered platform that tracks online conversations and media activity in real time. Known as Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources 2.0 (EIOS), the system is being presented as a new step in “pandemic preparedness,” but its reach extends well beyond disease surveillance. The upgrade is part of a growing merger between health monitoring, digital tracking, and centralized information control. Developed with the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC), the new version of EIOS is designed to scan the internet for signals of emerging health threats.

The unions argue that mass online monitoring turns social media into a government listening post.

Three national labor unions, the American Federation of Teachers, the Communications Workers of America, and the United Auto Workers, have joined forces under the representation of the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) to sue the Trump administration. They argue that a government-run social media monitoring program violates the First Amendment rights of visa holders in the United States. Filed in federal court in New York, the lawsuit demands that the administration halt what it calls “viewpoint-based investigation and surveillance” and erase all records collected through the initiative. We obtained a copy of the lawsuit for you here.

An AWS earthquake has given the internet a very bad day

A huge Amazon Web Services outage has taken out multiple web services including Alexa, Ring, Reddit, Snapchat and many more. The issues appeared to start at around 7.40am BST when a large spike on Downdetector showed reported problems with Amazon Web Services – which in turn has taken down many services that rely on its cloud computing power. The exact cause of the issues isn’t clear, but the Amazon Web Services dashboard shows an “operational issue” in North Virginia. The AWS dashboard says “engineers were immediately engaged and are actively working on both mitigating the issue” and recently posted that “we are seeing significant signs of recovery”.

From a mosque pulpit, Nihad Awad delivered not a sermon but an action plan — directing U.S. mosques to fund and produce 100,000 Muslim journalists, lawyers, policymakers, and candidates by 2050 in order to build Islamic political power inside America.

Orange County, California — The mask slipped on Friday at the Islamic Society of Orange County. There, Nihad Awad — founder of CAIR, which the U.S. Justice Department named an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation Hamas-financing case — took the pulpit. He delivered a fiery khutbah outlining a generational roadmap to embed Islamic influence inside America’s core institutions by 2050.

If you pay any attention to American ideological discourse, you’ve no doubt heard the one about “Christian nationalism.”

It’s this bogeyman idea that Christians are trying to take over the world politically, culturally, and spiritually (as if that’s a bad thing). For anyone paying attention to the world, however, you’re no doubt aware of just how perilous — and powerless — life is for Christians outside of America’s protection. Father Custodio Ballester, a Catholic priest in Spain, is facing the possibility of very real prison time on charges of “Islamaphobia,” according to a harrowing report from The Christian Broadcasting Network.

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Washington Dulles turned chaotic mid-air when an unidentified object smashed the cockpit windshield, injuring the pilot and forcing an emergency landing.

According to the NYP, the incident occurred on October 18, 2025, aboard United Flight 641 at 36,000 feet. The “mystery object” pierced the outer layer of the reinforced windshield but didn’t breach the inner pane, per FAA statements. Captain [Name Redacted], the injured pilot, suffered cuts from flying glass. “It felt like a bullet hitting the glass,” he told investigators, describing the sudden crack and debris. The co-pilot safely diverted the Boeing 787 to Denver International Airport, where emergency crews met the plane. All 250 passengers remained unharmed.

In a discovery that’s sparking both excitement and speculation among astronomers, a colossal interstellar object roughly the size of Manhattan—dubbed 3I/ATLAS—has been captured hurtling through our solar system, emitting a bizarre metal compound never before observed in nature.

First spotted in July and imaged by the Hubble Space Telescope on July 21, this enigmatic wanderer lacks the typical dusty tail of a comet, instead trailing a massive stream of materials toward the Sun at a rate of 330 pounds per second. Composed mainly of carbon dioxide, water, and traces of cyanide, the plume also contains an astonishing four grams of pure nickel per second—with zero iron, defying everything we know about comets.

A Canadian hobbyist has uncovered unusual radio transmissions from SpaceX’s secretive Starshield satellite network, potentially breaching international frequency regulations.

As reported by NPR on October 17, 2025, the signals—detected in a band reserved for ground-to-space commands—are raising alarms about unintended interference with other orbital assets. The saga began in March 2025, when a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, deploying a batch of Starshield satellites under the auspices of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). These small, proliferated satellites form part of a U.S. military “proliferated architecture,” with over 200 launched since May 2024 across 11 missions.

In a chilling disclosure that has reignited debates about extraterrestrial visitors, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has admitted that unidentified flying objects (UFOs)—now officially termed Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP)—have been spotted hovering over restricted U.S. nuclear facilities.

Rubio’s bombshell statements, featured prominently in the trailer for the upcoming documentary The Age of Disclosure, paint a picture of shadowy incursions that pose profound national security risks and suggest capabilities far beyond known human technology. The revelations come amid a flurry of declassified footage released by the Pentagon, confirming the authenticity of videos that have circulated online for years. These clips, captured by U.S. Navy pilots during training exercises in 2004 and 2015, depict bizarre objects maneuvering at impossible speeds and altitudes, defying the laws of aerodynamics as we understand them.

Life for Maria Cuccia and her family was ordinary, until she experienced something extraordinary one night in 1992. She was suddenly awakened from her sleep at around 3:00 am. and sensed a strange energy penetrate her body. She felt as if she was being transported by a beam of light which carried her from her bed to what appeared to be a spacecraft. She found herself surrounded by non-human beings who instructed her to look outside the window, at a group of children. One of the boys stood gazing at her, and slowly waved his hand. The beings told her the boy was her son, and that his name was Elijah.

