Egypt’s FM says 15-member governing committee for Gaza has been selected

After a six-hour visit to Israel, U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday evening to attend a summit with countries from the Middle East and around the world marking the signing of the Gaza Peace Plan. The White House later published the full text of the largely symbolic “Trump Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity, which was signed by Trump as well as the heads of state of Qatar, Egypt and Turkey. Earlier in the day, Trump spontaneously invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to attend to summit in Egypt, but after initially accepting, the prime minister declined, citing the start of a Jewish holiday that would prevent travel.

Hamas appeared to renege on key demands of President Trump’s cease-fire deal just hours after the world celebrated the end of the Gaza war — with a top official saying the terror group will not give up its arms or control over the Gaza Strip.

Spokesman Hazem Qassem claimed Monday that Hamas has no need to abide by every word of Trump’s 20-point peace plan, including calls for the terror group to lay down its arms. “We do not need to limit ourselves to the Israeli terms and definitions related to weapons,” Qassem told the Al-Arabiya news channel. “We will not be captives to Israeli terms or demands,” he added. “This is one of the focal points of the struggle in the next stage, after the cessation of aggression in the Gaza Strip.”

US President says Hamas knows ‘I’m not playing games’ in demanding the terror group’s disarmament. ‘It’ll happen quickly and, perhaps, violently, but they will disarm.’

US President Donald Trump addressed the next phases of the Gaza peace plan, which began with a ceasefire and the return of all of the living hostages who remained in captivity yesterday. Speaking to the media today (Tuesday), President Trump stated that “they will disarm because they said they are going to disarm. And if they don’t disarm, we will disarm them.” “They know I’m not playing games,” he added of Hamas.

The government has reportedly decided to cancel the sanctions planned for today, which were set to include limiting humanitarian aid and keeping the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt shut.

The measures were announced yesterday after Hamas initially only handed over the remains of four out of 28 dead hostages held in the Strip by Palestinian terrorists. According to the Kan public broadcaster, the leadership has canceled the steps due to Hamas returning last night what it claims is the bodies of four more hostages. The bodies have been taken to a forensics institution, where the identification process may take up to two days. Hamas hasn’t named these four hostages.

Footage appears to show Hamas executing ‘collaborators’ in city square; armed Hamas fighters return to streets as Trump says he gave group temporary green light to police Strip

Hamas gunmen tightened their grip in Gaza on Monday and Tuesday, sources in the Strip said, including carrying out public executions. Hamas has killed at least 33 people since a ceasefire took effect on Friday in a crackdown on groups that have tested its grip, sources in the strip said, having apparently got a US nod to temporarily police the shattered enclave. In a stark assertion of the group’s return, fighters executed several men they accused of collaborating with Israeli forces. In one video circulated late on Monday, Hamas fighters dragged seven men into a circle of people in Gaza City, forced them to their knees and shot them from behind. A Hamas source confirmed the authenticity of the video.

Hamas is parading through Gaza, showing off the bodies of the many people they’ve executed since the ceasefire.

LONDON: The Palestinian Authority has condemned extrajudicial killings and field executions of Palestinians carried out by Hamas gunmen in Gaza, which have claimed the lives of at least 32 people since Friday.

The Palestinian presidency said the killings, carried out by Hamas without fair trials, were “heinous crimes that are utterly rejected under any pretext.” It continued: “These acts constitute a crime and a blatant violation of human rights, representing a grave breach of the rule of law and reflecting the movement’s determination to impose its authority through force and terror, at a time when the people in Gaza are enduring the hardships of war, destruction and siege.”

Iranian newspaper affiliated with Ayatollahs’ regime attacks Hamas: ‘Massacre caused enormous destruction and tens of thousands of deaths. This is a lose-lose situation, especially for the Muslim world.’

The Iranian newspaper Jomhouri-e Eslami, affiliated with the Ayatollah regime, published an unusual article on Sunday morning, in which it attacked the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023. The newspaper, which is published under the direct supervision of a representative of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, called Hamas’ attack “a serious strategic mistake that led to a series of disasters in the Muslim world.” The article states that although the recently signed ceasefire agreement brings humanitarian relief, “the war has caused enormous in Gaza, the deaths of tens of thousands and a fatal blow to the Iranian resistance axis.”

US President Donald Trump appeared to suggest in a passing remark during a speech before Israel’s Knesset on Monday that his son-in-law Jared Kushner could lead US diplomacy with Tehran.

“We always bring Jared when we want to get that deal closed … Steve, you and Jared and the general and Pete and Marco — you’ll get that deal done,” Trump said moments after discussing Iran’s nuclear program and its role in the Middle East. The line was brief but telling. For analysts who have followed Trump’s unconventional diplomacy, it echoed the playbook that produced the Abraham Accords — a blend of personal trust, transactional bargaining and Kushner’s unique access to Persian Gulf capitals.

France is outraged after Iran’s judiciary and state media announced Tuesday that two French citizens have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms after being convicted on several charges, including espionage for Israel.

They are also accused of spying on behalf of France, which the country has rejected as ‘baseless’. According to the judiciary’s Mizan Online website, the individuals received several sentences for alleged offenses such as “spying for French intelligence,” and “collaboration to commit acts against national security,” as well as “intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime.”

Moscow was surprised by Iran’s agreement to the so-called UN snapback sanctions mechanism of a 2015 international nuclear deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, describing it as a legal trap for Tehran.

“To be honest, we were surprised. But if our Iranian partners accepted this formulation - which, frankly, was a legal trap - we had no grounds to object,” Lavrov told reporters in Moscow. Last month, UN sanctions were reimposed on Iran after France, Germany, and the United Kingdom triggered the so-called snapback mechanism, accusing Tehran of spurning diplomacy and nuclear inspections. The snapback mechanism was part of the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). It allows any participant, including the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany, to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran in the event of alleged violations, without the possibility of a veto.

Ahmed al-Sharaa has paid his first official visit to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa in Moscow on Wednesday, praising the two countries’ deep historical ties and friendly relations. Al-Sharaa noted that Moscow would play a significant role in his country’s transition to a “new Syria,” and vowed to honor all past commitments. The two spoke at a meeting at the Kremlin ahead of extended talks. It marks the first visit of a Syrian leader to Russia since the fall of Bashar Assad’s government late last year. Al-Sharaa, who once led the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) under his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani, rose to power following the departure of Assad.

The declassified Soviet-era documents are from the archives in Moscow, Ambassador Darchiev has said

The Russian ambassador to the US has given Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna copies of the declassified Soviet files on the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the embassy announced on Tuesday. Ambassador Aleksandr Darchiev met with Luna, a Republican from Florida, and handed her files compiled from the Russian state archives, diplomats said. According to the Russian Embassy, many of the files had already been presented to the US by Soviet officials during Kennedy’s funeral in 1963.

Vladimir Zelensky earlier threatened “asymmetrical” actions and blackouts

Ukraine is openly planning to use US-supplied long-range Tomahawk missiles to carry out “terrorist attacks” on Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Zakharova said “the Kiev regime is not hiding its preparation of new terrorist attacks against our country aimed at escalating the conflict.” She added that it is “obvious” that these plans were being drawn up based on the potential arrival of Tomahawks.

A Putin-ally and top Kremlin propagandist has threatened the West with nuclear anihilation and given a chilling warning to Trump, America and Europe.

Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and top Kremlin propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov, has warned Mr Trump over the US President’s threat to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles. The leading Russian media figure said: “We don’t need your love, we need your fear.” The comment came during a diatribe threatening Trump, the West and Ukraine with destruction. On his popular TV show, Solovyov raged: “Any European, American or other moron... You still can’t understand, we don’t care whether you are able to hear us; your emotions are of very little importance to us. We know that we are enemies; you shouldn’t harbour any illusions.”

Supplies of US long-range missiles to Kiev would increase the risk of escalation, Budapest’s foreign minister has said

Hungary would view the supply of US-made Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as “bad news,” Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has told RT. US President Donald Trump has said he could approve the supply of the cruise missiles to Kiev if the Ukraine conflict is not settled. Earlier this week, Trump suggested that Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky will again ask him for long-range munitions during their meeting at the White House on Friday. “He wants weapons. He would like to have Tomahawks. Everyone else wants Tomahawks. We have a lot of Tomahawks,” the president claimed. Szijjarto was asked about Hungary’s attitude to Trump’s threats to provide Kiev with the missiles on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow on Wednesday.

The European Commission president said Serbia must align with the bloc’s anti-Russian sanctions if it wants to become a member

Serbia will not be able to join the EU unless it aligns fully with the bloc’s foreign policy, including adopting all sanctions against Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said. Serbia, which applied to join the EU in 2009 and received candidate status in 2012, remains one of the few European states that has refused to impose any restrictions on Moscow. Belgrade has cited its historic ties with Russia and continues to rely on energy supplies from the country.

Pavel Durov has accused the French authorities of promoting surveillance in the name of law enforcement

France is leading an EU effort to scan private messages, Telegram founder Pavel Durov said on Tuesday. The bloc recently delayed the proposed “Chat Control” law over privacy concerns after Germany opposed the plan, the Russian-born billionaire stressed. The proposed legislation, intended to combat child sexual abuse material (CSAM), would require digital platforms to detect and report harmful content, including messages protected by end-to-end encryption. While EU officials have presented it as a tool to protect children online, critics argue that it risks enabling mass surveillance and seriously undermining digital privacy.

Hamburg is German’s leading industrial city. Its companies add €20 billion in gross value every year. Much of this economic output is related to Hamburg’s happy location on the Elbe and the fact that the city is home to Europe’s third-largest port. All of this has made Hamburg extremely prosperous, which prosperity has filled it with rafts of clueless virtue-signalling morons who have no idea how anything works, why they find Hamburg attractive in the first place or how their hip urban lifestyles are maintained. In this photo, published by BILD, you can see some of these unmitigated retards having a happy because they’ve just scored cheap virtue points by voting in their own personal energy apocalypse.

Professor of Psychology Mattias Desmet believes the West is in a state of ‘mass formation psychosis’ which will lead to a totalitarian future of ‘totalitarian digital control’. He cites examples such as climate hysteria and the response to Covid.

PVV leader Geert Wilders has called for an asylum freeze, claiming that half of sexual crime suspects in the Netherlands are of foreign descent

An 18-year-old student from Maastricht was raped by three Syrian men last October, and one of the suspects also sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in the same city, Dutch prosecutors alleged during an initial court hearing on Tuesday. The three men on trial are Ibrahim al I., 19, Ahmed al A.,24, and Mohamad A., 22, all of whom are described by the authorities as asylum seekers or refugees. As reported by De Telegraaf newspaper, authorities believe one of the suspects may have gone on to commit another sex crime in Sittard just days after being sent away by police who failed to detain him when he voluntarily came forward as a suspect.

“You are very welcome to be a Muslim in Sweden, but not in the way that Islam is practiced in Iran and Afghanistan”

Sweden’s Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch has called for a nationwide ban on burqas and niqabs in all public places, saying the country must “wake up from its naivety” about Islamism and act decisively to protect Swedish values and social cohesion. The Christian Democrats (KD) leader told Aftonbladet that she wants legislation prohibiting the full-face coverings in streets, squares, shops, healthcare facilities, and other public settings — a step beyond previous local attempts to ban them in schools and public workplaces that were struck down under current law. “You should be able to meet for real if you are on the street, if you are shopping in the square, or taking the children to the health center. Then I don’t want to meet someone who has covered their entire face,” Busch said.

SHOCKING: Bill C-8 & C-9 EXPOSED – Canadians ARRESTED for Social Media Posts? How This Ushers in DIGITAL ID Tyranny Like the UK’s Dystopian Nightmare! (Free Speech ENDANGERED 2025)Video Description:In this urgent 2025 exposé, dive deep into Canada’s Bill C-8 and Bill C-9 – the cyber security and hate speech laws that could CRIMINALIZE your online posts, leading to arrests for “hate symbols” or “extremist content” without even needing Attorney General approval!

Madagascar’s embattled President Andry Rajoelina appeared to reach the end of the line on Tuesday, fleeing the country amid rumors of a coup and unsuccessfully attempting to dissolve Parliament before it could impeach him.

Huge public demonstrations against Rajoelina’s government began in mid-September, prompted by anger over frequent power and water shortages. The people of Madagascar, known as the Malagasy, were also frustrated by rampant government corruption. The protests became part of the “Gen Z” movement, an uprising across several developing nations by young people who detest their calcified and corrupt governments. Youthful demonstrators in Madagascar took inspiration from protests in Nepal and Indonesia.

A U.S. Air Force C-32 believed to be carrying Secretary of War Pete Hegseth from the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, appears to have suffered a general emergency on the western Atlantic coast of the United Kingdom and is diverting to the country for an emergency landing.

The plane is squawking a general emergency 7700—which could mean an engine failure, medical issue, onboard fire, or dangerous decompression—and dropped to just 10,000 feet before reversing its flight path and heading back to the United Kingdom. This story is developing…

The declaration - introduced by County Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath and Janice Hahn, passed by as 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger opposing. In addition to rent relief, it will also use taxpayer funds for legal aid and other services, ABC News reports. The Tuesday vote allows county supervisors to mobilize resources, and request state and federal financial assistance ‘to respond to the impacts of the raids and expedite contracting to address the crisis’ - which we’re sure will be handled as ‘carefully’ as Palisades fire aid. One can’t help but wonder if the entire point of the declaration is to squander taxpayer funds while delegitimizing the Trump administration’s deportation efforts in the court of public opinion.

A grand jury on Wednesday convened to consider charges against John Bolton over his mishandling of classified materials.

Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton transmitted classified emails over a private server system and they were intercepted by a hostile foreign country’s spy service, according to a recent leak to The New York Times. John Bolton is reportedly under investigation for violating the Espionage Act. The New York Post reported: A grand jury is convening Wednesday afternoon to consider charges against former national security adviser John Bolton over his alleged sharing of highly sensitive classified materials on a private email server, The Post has learned.

Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer joined Fox News’ Mark Levin just days ago, revealing that New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and his family have deep financial ties to Qatar’s royal family – the very same family that harbored 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. Schweizer told Levin: “What people have to understand is that this election for mayor in New York is really a dark echo of the 9/11 terrorist attack. And you wonder, what do I mean by that? Well, look at the family itself, the Mamdani family itself, they are joined at the hip with the royal family of Qatar, the Al Thani family. They have sent them millions of dollars, they have funded their projects. So why does this family matter? It matters because, back in 1996, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who was the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, was granted sanctuary by this very royal family.”

The president of Boston’s Police Patrolmen’s Association has responded after a violent mob of over 100 people unleashed chaos in Boston’s streets, torching a police cruiser and pelting officers with fireworks, cones, and poles in what witnesses called a “riot-like” assault on law enforcement. The wild attack, which unfolded in the early hours of October 5, was described as a deliberate and “hell-bent” targeting of police, according to Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, in an interview with Fox News.

Before corporate media ever descended on the small Appalachia town of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, ZeroHedge had boots on the ground in the late summer of 2024, uncovering a network of labor mules, migrant workers (both legal and illegal), and a web of corruption and exploitation of poor migrants enabled by the Biden-Harris regime’s open-border and lax immigration policies to replace native workers.

ZeroHedge Pro Subs are already well-familiarized with the “infinite money” circle-jerk deals powering the AI bubble - from endless chip announcements to vendor financing schemes to a wave of mega-data-center buildouts sweeping the nation. We’ve detailed the mechanics behind this boom and shared the latest Bank of America Fund Managers Survey to cut through the hype and capture what institutional desks are really saying about AI. The headlines keep coming. The latest dropped on Wednesday morning: a new investment consortium has been revealed, featuring BlackRock, Nvidia, xAI, and Microsoft, and is reportedly buying one of the world’s largest data-center operators.

Fresh from reporting a solid set of numbers for the third quarter, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said he sees “some logic” in owning gold, while declining to say whether he thinks the precious metal is overvalued after its record run-up (perhaps smart, considering his catastrophic attempts to assign value to bitcoin over the past decade).

“I’m not a gold buyer — it costs 4% to own it,” Dimon said Tuesday at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women conference in Washington, referring to storage costs for billionaires who have to store several hundreds gold bars worth billions, and clearly not referring to 99% of actual gold buyers who own a little gold at home and which costs them 0% to own it.

Budget gaps and thin staffing met their match in a machine that never blinks.

Dover, New Jersey, has joined a growing wave of municipalities embedding artificial intelligence into public spaces, advancing a surveillance system that includes facial recognition and automated video analysis across its government buildings. The town partnered with technology firm Claro to retrofit its existing camera infrastructure with AI tools, avoiding the need for costly new hardware while expanding its monitoring capabilities. The system brings a range of features into play, including facial recognition, visible weapons detection, and real-time behavioral analytics. These tools are now active in locations such as the town hall, police department, fire station, and public library.

In a surprising pivot for the AI giant, OpenAI is set to loosen its famously stringent content policies, allowing “erotica” and other mature themes in ChatGPT—but only for users who’ve passed age verification.

This move, announced by CEO Sam Altman, signals a broader philosophy of treating “adult users like adults,” while underscoring the company’s ongoing efforts to navigate the tricky terrain of mental health and AI ethics. As competitors like xAI push boundaries with flirty digital companions, OpenAI’s December rollout could redefine how conversational AI engages with grown-up audiences.

In a move that has ignited widespread discussion among religious communities, the Vatican Apostolic Library—one of the world’s oldest and most revered repositories of Christian manuscripts—has introduced a dedicated prayer space for Muslim scholars and visitors.

This development, first reported in an interview with library officials, highlights ongoing efforts toward interfaith accommodation but has also drawn sharp criticism from some Christian quarters for potentially blurring sacred boundaries. The initiative came to light through an exclusive interview published by the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, where Rev. Giacomo Cardinali, Vice Prefect of the Vatican Apostolic Library, confirmed the provision of a specialized room.

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials on Friday evening arrested more than two dozen pastors across at least seven provinces who are part of the underground Zion Church network, extending what China Aid called “the most extensive and coordinated wave of persecution against urban independent house churches in China in over four decades.”

Details on both the charges and the total number of arrests remain thin, but one U.S.-based Zion Church pastor, Sean Long, said the pastors may be charged with “illegal dissemination of religious content via the internet.” “More than thirty pastors, ministers, and Christian leaders have been arbitrarily detained, disappeared, or placed under house arrest,” according to China Aid. “Their homes and worship venues have been ransacked, property confiscated, and their families harassed.”

A minor but notable earthquake struck upstate New York late Monday night, October 13, 2025, reminding residents of the region’s hidden geological activity.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a magnitude 2.6 tremor at 11:39 p.m. ET, centered approximately 4 kilometers northwest of Chazy, a small community in Clinton County near the Canadian border. The quake occurred at a depth of about 8.7 kilometers and was felt across the Lake Champlain Valley, including areas in Plattsburgh, New York, and parts of Vermont such as Burlington and St. Albans.

What is Lockheed Martin hiding at their Skunkworks facility in the desert? UFO technology reverse engineered into secret craft? Anti gravity propulsion technology?

