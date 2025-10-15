Exposing The Darkness

Smacko9
4h

Ron Paul - Israel Created Hamas

https://youtu.be/27esxkQtfTc

-

Beloved Journalist Saleh Al-Jafarawi, 27, Kidnapped And Murdered In Gaza, After

Ceasefire, By Local, Anti-Hamas Militia Gang "Dogmush Clan;"

https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/beloved-journalist-saleh-al-jafarawi

-

Netanyahu funneled $1-2 BILLION to Hamas through Qatar

https://x.com/RenzTom/status/1972079616014659877

gaelan
3h

I'm not leaving my land my ancestors have been on for 250 years because some faggot in a suit threatened me with jail and digital id.

