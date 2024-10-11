One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Monster storm Hurricane Milton left a path of destruction across Florida overnight, leaving several people dead and 3million without power as it heads to the Atlantic.

The first casualties were reported even before Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm around 8:30pm EST, bringing 'catastrophic' flooding, 120mph winds and several twisters - some of which proved lethal. After making landfall, Milton began rumbling east, ripping up everything in its path before ripping apart the roof of Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team in St. Petersburg.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville is raising serious concerns regarding Vice President Kamala Harris‘s election prospects.

During a recent appearance on MSNBC, Carville, known for his role in Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign, stated he is “scared to death” as the November 5 election date approaches. Carville highlighted that the Harris campaign should not be complacent, pointing out that they have less time than they may believe. “She doesn’t have a month left,” he said, emphasizing the urgency by noting that time is limited. He calculated that the campaign effectively has under 20 days to make a significant impact. The Democratic Party strategist added: “I think she and the whole campaign need to be much more aggressive and much less passive than they are.”

With less than 30 days until the 2024 presidential election, one major polling average suggests former President Donald J. Trump is on pace for an Electoral College landslide victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. According to the polling aggregates compiled by RealClearPolitics (RCP), Trump holds the edge in five of the seven critical battleground states.

The data, comprised of an average of publically available presidential race polling in each state, shows Trump leading Harris in Georgia by 1.5 percent, Arizona by 1.4 percent, North Carolina by 0.6 percent, Michigan by 0.5 percent, and Pennsylvania by 0.2 percent. Harris, meanwhile, leads Trump in Nevada and Wisconsin by 1.1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Zachary Apotheker, the Border Patrol whistleblower who appeared in James O’Keefe’s film titled, “Line In The Sand” received a memo from US Customs and Border Protection demanding answers about his involvement in the documentary.

“Undercover journalist James O’Keefe goes to the front lines of the migrant industrial complex using hidden cameras and raw testimonials. O’Keefe reveals the shocking reality of the U.S. border crisis like never before: Mexican freight trains, cartel tunnels, and U.S. funded child detention camps. Watch this gripping exposé of a corrupted system that demands change,” the film’s description reads.

A small rural Indiana town is overwhelmed after an estimated 5,000 Haitian illegals came in thanks to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Thousands of illegal and paroled migrants from Haiti, Guatemala, El Salvador and other 3rd world countries have been sent to Logansport, Indiana, a rural city of just 18,000 people. People from at least 28 countries speaking 27 languages now call Logansport home. There are 20-25 people living in homes. Hospitals are overwhelmed with record number of births and more than 20,000 ER visits per year. Students need translators and the hospitals say the illegal migrants can’t pay their bills and rely on charity or Medicaid.

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO will hold a long-planned major nuclear exercise next week, the alliance’s chief said Thursday, a few weeks after President Vladimir Putin announced changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine to discourage Ukraine’s Western allies from supporting attacks on his country.

The “Steadfast Noon” exercise starts on Monday and will run for about two weeks. It will be led by Belgium and the Netherlands, use eight military bases and involve 2,000 personnel and 60 aircraft from 13 nations. The exercise has been held at roughly the same time each year for over a decade.

The informal group is set to meet in New York in the coming weeks, Russia’s deputy foreign minister has said

The world's five leading nuclear-armed nations are expected to hold a meeting in New York later this month, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday. The informal ‘Nuclear Five’ format brings together the permanent members of the UN Security Council – Russia, China, the US, the UK, and France, known as the P5. Ryabkov noted that the rotating chairmanship of the P5 will soon pass from Moscow to Beijing. “We wish China success in these difficult times. They can count on our support, and we hope that the Western trio of participants in this format will behave at least a little more constructively,” the diplomat added.

Moscow has seen no signal from Kiev that it wants a truce despite a report from Corriere della Sera, Dimtry Peskov has said

Russia has not received nor seen any signals from Ukraine suggesting that it is ready for a ceasefire, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti on Thursday. He was speaking after Italy's Corriere della Sera claimed that Kiev is leaning toward a truce along the current front line in exchange for Western security guarantees. Dmitry Litvin, who serves as a communications adviser to Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, also denied the allegation, speaking to Ukrainian media. “We have the ‘peace formula’ which says clearly what Ukraine views as a just peace,” the official stressed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday a ceasefire with Russia was not under discussion with European allies and urged more Western support ahead of a tough winter during his lightning tour of four capitals.

Zelensky was seeking a military and financial boost during a 48-hour trip to London, Paris, Rome and Berlin, amid fears of dwindling support if Donald Trump wins the US presidency next month. The Ukrainian president travelled to Rome for a working dinner with Giorgia Meloni, after which the Italian prime minister announced the city would host the next "recovery conference" to help Ukraine's reconstruction on July 10-11, 2025.

Voluntary contributions and bypassing Hungary in decision-making is the latest strategy from Brussels for a military support fund for Ukraine, according to insights from a Polish Radio journalist. Budapest has been blocking the EU from increasing this fund for the past year.

The EU has devised a "concrete proposal" to circumvent Hungary's veto on raising the European Peace Facility. Currently, the EU uses this fund to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. EU countries receive reimbursements from this fund for arms and ammunition supplied to Kyiv. Each time the fund requires replenishment, unanimous agreement among all countries is necessary.

Ukraine has claimed to have destroyed a weapons cache in Russia that contained military equipment sent by North Korea, including shells and ammunition.

In a statement, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that a drone strike in the Bryansk region on Wednesday was aimed at disrupting Russian military logistics. "The arsenal stored ammunition for missile and artillery systems, including those delivered from North Korea, as well as glide bombs., Much of the ammunition was stored in the open," the Ukrainian General Staff said. Shortly afterward, a state of emergency was declared in the Bryansk region following the "detonation of explosives.

The bloc’s economy is suffering without cheap Russian gas, Aleksey Miller has said

EU industrial production is at record lows and the economy is suffering without cheap Russian gas, Gazprom CEO Aleksey Miller has said. His comments came after the German government warned that it faces a second consecutive year of recession in 2024. The EU gas market is seeing ‘demand destruction’, Miller told the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum on Thursday. The term refers to a situation in which persistently high prices or limited supply of a certain commodity lead to lower demand for it and trigger a search for alternatives.

Officials tell The Wall Street Journal that Tehran is issuing covert diplomatic warnings, threatening to target oil-rich Gulf Arab states and other US allies in the Middle East if their territories or airspace are used for attacks on Iran.

Tehran is issuing covert diplomatic warnings, threatening to target oil-rich Gulf Arab states and other US allies in the Middle East if their territories or airspace are used for attacks on Iran, Arab officials told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Israel has threatened harsh retaliation after Iran launched approximately 180 ballistic missiles at Israel earlier this month. Some Israeli officials and commentators are pushing for significant strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities or oil infrastructure. In response, Iran has warned it will strike Israel’s civilian infrastructure and retaliate against any Arab state involved in facilitating such an attack, the officials told The Wall Street Journal.

Attack on Iranian regime's military seems the most likely possibility

Almost two weeks after the Islamic Republic of Iran launched a ballistic missile assault on Israel, the much-expected Israeli response has still not come. In this analysis, we will explore possible reasons for the delay, before looking at possible scenarios of Israel’s response – where it could strike, and how. Two weeks without response – when will Israel attack? After the first direct attack by the Iranian regime against Israel in April, the IDF’s response followed within a week. This time, however, things look different, and there are several possible reasons for it.

IDF says it told interim force to enter protected spaces before tank fire that injured two Blue Helmets at Naqoura headquarters in southern Lebanon, sparking wide condemnation

Two peacekeepers were injured by Israeli fire, the UN said Thursday, sparking condemnation from the international community and focusing attention on the force’s role along the conflict-strewn border. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, which has some 10,000 peacekeepers charged with keeping arms and militias out of southern Lebanon, said Israel Defense Forces troops opened fire at three positions held by UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon on Thursday. “This morning, two peacekeepers were injured after an IDF Merkava tank fired its weapon toward an observation tower at UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqura, directly hitting it and causing them to fall,” the mission said, using an acronym for the Israeli military.

Israel says it killed the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the central West Bank in an airstrike yesterday.

Muhammad Abdullah was made the head of the Iran-backed terror group in the Tulkarem-area camp after his predecessor Muhhamad Jabber was killed in a gunbattle in late August, the Israel Defense Forces says. The IDF says Abdullah was killed in a strike from the air alongside a second terrorist, without naming the second person.

Barnea wants to link any Hezbollah interest in a ceasefire with Israel so that it could be contingent on the release of the hostages in Gaza.

Mossad Chief David Barnea wants to leverage the IDF’s success against Hezbollah in the North to pressure Hamas into accepting a hostage deal and has spoken with the United States about that possibility, according to a security source. “He presented to the Americans the idea of connecting the two fronts,” the source said, explaining that a conversation had taken place with CIA Director William Burns. He has been one of the leading Biden administration officials involved in efforts to secure the release of the remaining 101 captives.

Houthi rebels in Yemen attack the Liberian-flagged Olympic Spirit, part of its pattern of assaults on shipping lanes in the region.

Houthi rebels in Yemen on Thursday launched an attack on a Liberian-flagged chemical tanker, the Olympic Spirit, in the Red Sea, The Associated Press reported. The incident is part of a broader pattern of rebel assaults on shipping lanes in the region, which are heavily used for global trade. The Olympic Spirit was navigating along East Africa’s coastline when it was struck by a projectile, damaging the vessel but causing no fire or injuries, according to AP. Later, three more projectiles landed in the water near the tanker.

Help stop Bill C-293 from undermining Canadian agriculture, health, and freedom! This bill, quietly moving through the Senate, grants the government broad powers that could unfairly target animal agriculture, promoting a vegan agenda under the guise of public health. By threatening the livelihoods of Canadian farmers and restricting food choices, Bill C-293 endangers food sovereignty and sets a dangerous precedent for government overreach.

Remember the last time the globalists took the mask off? It wasn’t that long ago, but some people might have already forgotten how the western world almost lost all individual freedom under the guise of an over-hyped health emergency. When globalists are honest about what they truly want, it usually coincides with an engineered calamity.

In the two years since the failure of the covid pandemic narrative I have argued that globalist organizations are trying to regroup under a new plan. The evidence suggests that these people suffered a shocking revelation after their attempt to implement perpetual medical tyranny. They’ve realized they don’t have as much control over the flow of information and public discourse as they originally assumed.

In a perfect example of the Nanny State mindset at work, Hillary Clinton insists that the powers-that-be need “total control” in order to make the internet a safer place for users and protect us harm.

Clinton is not alone in her distaste for unregulated, free speech online. A bipartisan chorus that includes both presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump has long clamored to weaken or do away with Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which essentially acts as a bulwark against online censorship. It’s a complicated legal issue that involves debates over immunity, liability, net neutrality and whether or not internet sites are publishers with editorial responsibility for the content posted to their sites, but really, it comes down to the tug-of-war over where censorship (corporate and government) begins and free speech ends.

Money transfer service MoneyGram suffered a major hack that exposed its customers' personal and financial information to cybercriminals.

While the three-day-long breach began on September 20, 2024, the firm has not provided an estimate for the number of victims impacted, nearly three weeks later. MoneyGram does boast of having more than 150 million customers, however, via its over 430,000 locations which span 200 countries and territories. The hack exposed basic information like customer names, their dates of birth and contact information, including phone numbers, emails and postal addresses.

TORONTO — Toronto-Dominion Bank has agreed to pay fines totalling about US$3.09 billion from U.S. regulators after pleading guilty to multiple charges related to failures in its anti-money laundering program.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a Thursday afternoon press conference that TD has become the largest bank in U.S. history to plead guilty to Bank Secrecy Act program failures and the first to admit to conspiracy to commit money laundering. The total fine includes a US$1.8 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey related to their investigation. The U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network handed TD a US$1.3 billion penalty. The bank also received a cease-and-desist order, a US$450 million penalty and non-financial sanctions from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that put limits on its growth in the U.S. after it found TD's transaction monitoring program had "significant, systemic breakdowns."

Another week, another online service tried to silently change its data collection and sharing practices by default. The good news is that you still have time to opt out before any of your information gets automatically given away without your consent.

The following report is by Tech Radar: As per PayPal’s policy updates page (issued on September 23 for US users), the service is set to exchange your data with third-party merchants “to help improve your shopping experience and make it more personalized for you.” Starting in early Summer 2025, the new policy will not just come at the detriment of your privacy – even if you’re using the best VPN apps – but PayPal will start gathering data as early as November 27, 2024.

Not even lottery tickets are immune to the inflationary disaster created under the Biden/Harris administration.

Mega Millions ticket prices will rise from $2 to $5 in April 2025, but the company – doing its best Stephanie Kelton impression – promises “bigger jackpots” and more chances to win, according to Consumer Affairs. Of course, they mean bigger nominal jackpots, as by the time the changes are implemented it’ll likely cost $50 for your morning coffee, but we digress…Joshua Johnston, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium, commented: “We are creating a game that both our existing players and people new to Mega Millions will love and get excited about playing.”

PJM Interconnection, the largest U.S. power grid operator, on Thursday issued a possible geomagnetic disturbance warning that could impact its system through 2 a.m. Eastern Time on October 11.

Geomagnetic disturbances, also known as solar magnetic disturbances, are caused by activity on the surface of the sun. They are fairly rare but pose potential disruptions to the grid. However, PJM said it does not expect any significant impacts or emergency conditions due to geomagnetic disturbances. It is coordinating with generation and transmission owners and neighboring grid operators. The warning is in effect as of 11:41 a.m. ET on Thursday in response to a North American Electric Reliability Corp warning based on a notice from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A recall of almost 10 million pounds of BrucePac ready-to-eat meat and poultry products is underway.

The possibility of Listeria monocytogenes contamination prompted the Oklahoma-based company’s recall of the 9,986,245 total pounds of various products, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a Wednesday alert published to its website. It also posted about the BrucePac recall on its verified X page. The FSIS said food adulterated with that bacteria can cause an infection called listeriosis that “primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune system, and pregnant women and their newborns.” Listeriosis can be “rare, but serious,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A secretive Pentagon UFO data retrieval program has been hidden from Congressional oversight since 2017, a new report claims.Whistleblowers assert the program — codenamed 'Immaculate Constellation' — was established to 'detect' and 'quarantine' the military's best UFO imagery, as well as its best videos, eyewitness testimonies and electronic sensor evidence.

This trove of high quality, multi-sensor UFO data is so tightly held that 'talking about it will put you in the danger zone,' according to a US official who confirmed the leak. The quite literally 'above top secret' program allegedly sprang into action in the wake of the 2017 leak of three, still-as-yet unexplained US Navy infrared UFO videos. A Pentagon spokesperson denied the existence of the program Tuesday evening, telling reporters: 'The Department of Defense has no record, present or historical, of any type of SAP [Special Access Program] called 'IMMACULATE CONSTELLATION.''

It's not your imagination: The ground beneath Southern California has been particularly unsteady as of late, with the region experiencing more moderate-sized earthquakes this year than it has in decades.

What precisely is fueling the sequence of shakers is not entirely clear, and officials warn that prior seismic activity does not necessarily mean more powerful temblors are imminent. But the series of modest shakers have many wondering what is going on. "Earthquakes pop off around the state, and it's a little bit like popcorn that they hit — sometimes they bunch up for reasons that we don't understand," said Susan Hough, seismologist for the U.S. Geological Survey.

The next time someone tries to tell you that the government CANNOT or WOULD NOT manipulate the weather, show them this video.... Does that mean every weather pattern is manufactured? No. Does that mean that every hurricane is manipulated? No. But the technology, as well as 100+ weather patents, exist. It is not a theory. These technologies are used every day by governments around the world.

Share