History suggests shutdowns rarely succeed...

The federal government officially shut down at 12:01 a.m. this morning, the first lapse in funding since 2019. Roughly 750,000 federal workers are furloughed without pay, with “essential” employees forced to keep working - for now, without a paycheck. Active-duty military service members could soon see missed salaries if the impasse drags on, raising real-world stakes far beyond Capitol Hill. How long will it last? According to Polymarket, most people think it will last two or more weeks.

With the prospect of a shutdown looming, Democrats are digging their heels in and demanding that American taxpayers foot the bill for healthcare for illegal immigrants.

You don’t have to believe us, just listen to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA): “Democrats are demanding healthcare for everybody,” Waters said. “We want to save lives. We want to make sure healthcare is available to those who would die.” When asked if she was good with the government shutdown, Waters got irritated, “You keep - that’s what you’re pushing on...you’re standing here and you’re trying to make me say that somehow we’re going to put non-citizens over Americans. Quit it. Stop it. This is the kind of journalism we don’t need.”

Democrats are currently losing their minds over the looming government shutdown. They’re afraid they are going to be blamed, and they will be.

That has not stopped them from planning a retreat at a luxury resort in California wine country, however. The retreat is being organized by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and the DSCC, the campaign arm of the Senate Democrats. If the government shutdown is such an emergency situation, why haven’t the Democrats postponed or even cancelled their trip? We all know why.

In a seismic shift that’s rippling through the halls of power in Washington, D.C., an unprecedented wave of resignations is set to sweep across the federal government.

On Tuesday, approximately 100,000 federal employees are expected to formally step down, marking what experts are calling the largest mass resignation of government workers in American history. This dramatic exodus is not born of protest or scandal but of a calculated overhaul under President Donald Trump’s second administration, aimed at slashing bureaucracy and modernizing a sprawling federal workforce.

Utah State University issued an evacuation order due to a suspicious package on campus ahead of tonight’s TPUSA event.

Video posted to social media showed police shouting, “fire in the hole!” three times before they blew up the suspicious package. The bomb scare comes just weeks after TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University. Tuesday evening’s TPUSA event will feature Senator Mike Lee, Representative Andy Biggs, former Rep. Jason Chaffetz and Governor Spencer Cox.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is doubling down on remarks she made about the assassination of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk in Utah on September 10.

The Somali immigrant insists she has “nothing to apologize for,” telling ex-CNN host Don Lemon: “There is no legacy to honor. It was a legacy filled with bigotry, hatred, and white supremacy.” Omar accused Kirk’s allies, including President Donald J. Trump, of trying to revise history. “As a black woman and as a Muslim in this country, I refuse to join the chorus that changes the history of what is on the record from this man,” she said. When asked about the perception that Kirk, who was murdered while debating Utah Valley University students, promoted civil discourse, Omar dismissed the idea as “full of s**t.”

A federal judge on Tuesday disqualified President Trump’s Acting US Attorney in Nevada, Sigal Chattah, and ruled her appointment is invalid.

Earlier this year President Trump appointed Sigal Chattah as the Interim US Attorney in Nevada. Shortly before her 120 day interim appointment expired, she resigned from the position and was reappointed as the Acting US Attorney for the District of Nevada. Anti-Trump prosecutors immediately filed motions to disqualify Chattah, claiming this maneuver to leapfrog to an “Acting US Attorney” role was unlawful. On Tuesday, US District Judge David G. Campbell, a George W. Bush appointee, said in a 32-page ruling that Chattah is “improperly serving” in her role as Acting US Attorney''.

A federal judge in Massachusetts ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration violated the First Amendment by targeting foreign students for their anti-Israel activism. U.S. District Court Judge William Young, a Ronald Reagan appointee, found that the administration’s actions amounted to unconstitutional suppression of free speech.

“Foreign students are entitled to the same free speech protections as U.S. citizens,” Young insisted in his decision. The case, brought by organizations including the American Association of University Professors and the Middle East Studies Association, challenged what plaintiffs called an “ideological deportation” policy. That policy allegedly relied on information from Canary Mission, a website that tracks people it accuses of holding anti-Israel or anti-Semitic views. Judge Young criticized the administration for using such data, alleging it sought to “chill the rights to freedom of speech and peacefully to assemble.”

“We really are living through Bloody September” —Will Chamberlain

When the newly-formed Confederacy attacked Fort Sumter in Charleston Bay, April 1861, they ignited the Civil War. They, at least, had a clearcut goal: to maintain an economy (and society) based on slavery. It was patently evil, but it was firmly established and it was their engine for daily life, and they didn’t want it to end. When Charlie Kirk was murdered in 2025, Civil War 2.0 kicked off. The enemy this time are not Confederates with a coherent command structure and a goal. They are an army of nihilists like the gang in The Big Lebowski, who, for one reason or another, have failed to launch lives of meaning and purpose, and so have adopted the purpose of destroying the country they cannot thrive in. Unlike The Big Lebowski, this is not a joke. But, it’s obviously a different sort of civil war than the first one

A political candidate out canvassing who spoke to Sanford just a week prior said he repeatedly said “Mormons are the Antichrist,” and described Sanford as calm, but “under the surface, extremely angry.”

The shooter who killed four people at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Michigan reportedly had animosity towards members of the faith stemming from a breakup with an ex-girlfriend around a decade ago, according to people who knew him. The anger toward the faith also led the man to rant about the faith at his best friend’s wedding, according to the New York Times. The shooter, identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, rammed a truck into the side of the building, set the building ablaze, and shot several of those at the Christian worship service. Peter Tersigni, who lives in Michigan, told the outlet that he had known Sanford since they were young and that they were best friends.

The city of Philadelphia will soon raise the Chinese Communist Party flag in front of city hall in a controversial display of celebration of the establishment of the regime.

The decision sparked swift backlash and letters to Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker to axe the move. On September 30, the Office of Immigrant Affairs intends to hoist the flag in an event sponsored by the Pennsylvania United Chinese Coalition. The organization is seeking to improve the CCP’s reputation within America as part of a cultural exchange.

Washington urgently needs more troops, weapons, and munitions, the secretary of defense has stated

The US must prepare for war, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has told a gathering of senior military commanders. He called it a matter of utmost urgency but did not name any specific adversaries America could face in the near future. The Pentagon has recently completed two major policy reviews, one of which was a new National Defense Strategy that shifts priorities from China to homeland security and the Western Hemisphere. “To ensure peace, we must prepare for war,” Hegseth told hundreds of US generals and admirals at a Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday. He also claimed that “pacifism is … naïve and dangerous.”

The Trump administration has expanded the defense budget with a focus on homeland security

The US Department of War has awarded weapons manufacturer Raytheon a $5 billion contract for its Coyote missile system, according to a notice published on its official website on Monday. The contract comes amid an unprecedented expansion of the Pentagon’s budget under President Donald Trump and his administration’s shift toward prioritizing homeland security. The notice said funding will cover production of launchers, drones, and radar systems, with the contract running through 2033. The system includes the Coyote small expendable drone capable of autonomous or preprogrammed flight for about an hour.

“Classified report” outlines dual-use threat...

At a moment the Pentagon is busy rearranging its defense priorities toward readiness for a potential future conflict with China, Beijing itself is wasting no time in preparing for just such a scenario, particularly related to the Taiwan question. “A classified US military intelligence report seen by the ABC says China is rapidly building up the country’s commercial ferry fleet to prepare for an invasion of Taiwan,” the Australian publication writes of a document said to be from earlier this year, prepared by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Multiple NATO allies scrambled warships after a Russian submarine suffered a critical failure and posed a risk of explosion

International naval forces have scrambled in response to a ‘serious accident’ involving a Russian nuclear submarine that was forced to surface near UK territory over the weekend. More details have emerged regarding the incident in the Strait of Gibraltar, where the 74-metre nuclear missile-laden Novorossiysk became an “explosive hazard” after suffering a serious leak in its fuel system. Russian Telegram channels reported a disastrous situation on board as the stealth sub’s hull filled with diesel. Despite the critical nature of the ship’s fuel delivery system, military bloggers claimed that no one on board had the training to fix the problem and that there were no spare parts. With the sub at risk of exploding in one of the world’s busiest shipping channels, fears that the crew would start dumping diesel into the Mediterranean were raised.

Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia‘s largest autumn military conscription since 2016 as he continues his assault on Ukraine.

The Kremlin despot wants 135,000 men between 18 and 30 years old to join the country’s military service in a significantly bulked-up version of its seasonal recruitment drive. Russia calls up young males for compulsory service each spring and autumn, which typically sees them serve for a year at a military base within the country. Though there have been reports of conscripts being instantly put on the frontline, there is no guarantee that the latest recruits will be sent straight to war.

Jens Stoltenberg has claimed Western Europe must continue sending billions more to Kiev no matter the cost

Western Europe must keep sending billions in aid to Ukraine even if it comes at the expense of health services and education provision to citizens, former NATO Secretary General and current Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg has said. Stoltenberg, who led the military bloc from 2014 to 2024 and oversaw the deterioration of the Ukraine crisis into a full-scale conflict in 2022, addressed the Warsaw Security Forum on Tuesday. His remarks echoed previous calls by his successor, Mark Rutte, to cut social spending in order to further aid Kiev.

A Ukrainian diving instructor alleged to be part of a seven-member sabotage group is facing extradition to Germany

The Polish authorities have arrested a Ukrainian diving instructor suspected by Germany of involvement in the September 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the outlet RMF24 reported on Wednesday. The man, identified by German investigators as Vladimir Z., was detained in the city of Pruszkow and will be transferred to Warsaw for extradition proceedings, according to the report. His lawyer argued that there are no legal grounds to hand him over to Germany.

How long before Big Brother comes for the landlord?

A landlord in the UK has renamed his pub ‘The George Orwell’ and made it entirely 1984 themed, complete with projections of the dystopian novel’s most memorable themes and phrases along with images of Prime Minister Kier Starmer as the evil Big Brother. As we have highlighted, Starmer recently announced Chinese communist-style digital tracking is coming to the UK with a new mandatory “right to work” scheme in the form of a universal ID called the “Brit Card”. It’s all predicated on the back of out of control mass illegal immigration, with the leftists using the crisis created by the previous Conservative government and amplified by Starmer’s cabal in an attempt to rollout Orwellian style surveillance and control.

‘This is not an American thing, we’ve had MPs in this country tragically, brutally murdered. I’ve seen people try to attack Nigel!’ Zia Yusuf condemns the authorities as he claims Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has had his security detail slashed by 75%.

Fergie is beginning to experience the Epstein curse in its entirety.

Even though she divorced Prince Andrew almost 30 years ago, Sarah Ferguson has somehow retained the title of Duchess of York. As such, for her to receive an honorary title in the city of York makes perfect sense in terms of how the British Royal Family works. But now, Fergie faces the major embarrassment of being stripped of this honorary title over her resurfaced links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“They are laughing at us, they are throwing us out,” a police call handler told one concerned resident about the gangs, described as being mainly of Maghreb origin...

Torelló, a town in the Osona region of Catalonia, is facing growing insecurity after a leaked recording revealed local police officers acknowledging they are unable to control violent migrant groups gathering in certain areas, and have been laughed at and forced to retreat from dispatch calls. The audio, verified by authorities and reported by ElCaso.cat, captures an officer telling a resident that police cannot act against around 25 rioters in Sant Josep Street because only two officers were on duty.

Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights CEO Rod Giltaca joins The Gunn Show, where he told host Sheila Gunn Reid the Liberals’ gun grab comes with a built-in “diabolical” catch.

Canada is turning into an authoritarian hell hole right before our eyes. It appears the killing of 400 ostriches is imminent unless someone steps in to stop it. RCMP and the [Canadian Food Inspection Agency CFIA which is a criminal organization of Canada... have ordered the killing of about 400 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farm near Edgewood, B.C.

Qatari PM says plan still needs ‘clarification and discussion’ as Turkish spy chief arrives in Doha to hold talks with terror group, which is facing heavy pressure to take deal

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will give Hamas “three or four days” to agree to his Gaza peace plan, “or pay in hell,” as the terror group faces heavy pressure from the Arab world to accept the proposal. A day after unveiling the proposal alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump told reporters as he departed the White House that Israeli and Arab leaders have accepted the plan and “we’re just waiting for Hamas.”

Qatari PM said to tell terror group in Doha that it won’t get a better deal; conflicting reports emerge on stance of Hamas leaders inside Gaza; BBC says group planning to reject plan

Qatar, Egypt and Turkey have urged Hamas to give a positive response to US President Donald Trump’s proposed Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal, Axios reported Tuesday, as separate reports indicated the terror group considers the offer unjust and is likely to reject it. Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, two of the mediators in the talks, met with Hamas leaders in Doha on Monday night, and again on Tuesday with Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin also in attendance, Axios reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the talks.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the IDF’s recapture of the Netzarim Corridor cuts Gaza in two, isolating Hamas in Gaza City as operations press forward until hostages return.

Minister of Defense Israel Katz announced on Wednesday that the IDF has completed the recapturing of the Netzarim Corridor to the shore, cutting the Gaza Strip in half. According to the IDF, over the past day, troops began precise ground activity in the northern Gaza Strip aimed at strengthening and maintaining operational control of the Netzarim Corridor. As part of the activity, the troops acted to disrupt the operational capabilities of Hamas in the area and to expand operational control. The IDF withdrew from part of the corridor, which had served as a patrol route in the central Gaza Strip, as part of the previous hostage release and ceasefire agreement.

Pakistan is allowing Hamas representatives on their soil to operate freely, participate in public events, and forge alliances with local militant outfits. This behavior undermines Western efforts to isolate Hamas and puts under question whether the US should keep on considering Pakistan as a “major non-NATO ally.”

Dr. Naji Zaheer is the current special representative to Hamas leader Khaled Mashal in Pakistan. Soon after the October 7 massacre, Zaheer’s political activities in Pakistan to gather legitimacy and support for Hamas’s terrorist activities intensified. Zaheer has been invited to participate in major events as a guest of honor and has become a fixture at anti-Israel rallies and conferences in Pakistan. Often, Zaheer shared stages with figures linked to U.S.-designated terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM).

Trump granted Qatar an unprecedented U.S. security guarantee, including a military response in the event of an attack.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an unprecedented executive order stipulating that any armed attack on Qatar’s territory, sovereignty, or infrastructure will be considered a direct threat to the security of the United States. According to the order, in the event of an attack against Qatar, the U.S. will act, “by all lawful and appropriate means — diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to protect the interests of the United States and Qatar and to restore peace and stability.” The order was signed on the day Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a joint statement on the “21-point Initiative” to end the war. During the same visit, Netanyahu called the Emir of Qatar to apologize for violating Qatar’s sovereignty during Operation Summit of Fire.

The deal to end the war in Gaza could be interpreted in Tehran as an overarching strategic move directed against the Islamic Republic. Internal pressure on Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to launch a surprise attack on Israel may now intensify.

Alongside examining the viability of Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza, it is worth considering its implications for Iran and, accordingly, Tehran’s expected response if the plan is implemented. On the surface, the proposal appears to improve Israel’s strategic position: it is supposed to secure the release of all hostages from Hamas, dismantle the terrorist organization’s weapons infrastructure, and seemingly eliminate the need for Israel to occupy the Strip.

US members of Congress on Tuesday tabled the bipartisan Seized Iranian Arms Transfer Authorization (SEIZE Act), a measure designed to fast-track the transfer of confiscated Iranian weapons to unspecified US partners.

The legislation, introduced by Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5), is co-led by Representatives Jefferson Shreve (IN-6), Jared Moskowitz (FL-23), and Rich McCormick (GA-7). In the Senate, companion legislation was introduced by Senators Ted Budd (R-NC) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Currently, weapons intercepted by US Central Command often face a year-long legal review process before they can be distributed. The SEIZE Act seeks to cut through that delay, ensuring seized arms can be redirected swiftly to bolster America’s allies.

“Where are the kids protesting this?”

Something terrible is happening in Nigeria, and too few Americans, even Republicans, know it exists. For years, Nigeria has been one of the most dangerous countries in the world to be a Christian. Radical groups like Boko Haram and Fulani militants have waged relentless campaigns of terror, massacring villages, kidnapping women and children, and destroying churches. According to leading human rights groups, over 15 million Christians have been displaced since 2009, tens of thousands killed, and more than 19,000 churches burned to the ground. Survivors describe a systematic attempt to erase Christianity from vast regions of the country.

If so, I hope the joke is on Bourla and he’s being fattened up for the feast. He’s sitting on billions of seizable dollars: proceeds of crime. - EDWARD DOWD

The U.S. dollar softened against most currencies except the yen on Tuesday ahead of a likely U.S. government shutdown that could disrupt the release of the monthly jobs report this week.

Investor focus was on the impending U.S. shutdown. Government funding expires at midnight on Tuesday unless Republicans and Democrats agree to a last-minute interim deal. “A possible U.S. government shutdown first thing Wednesday morning is keeping the U.S. dollar under downside pressure,” said Elias Haddad, senior markets strategy, at Brown Brothers Harriman in a research note.

Ireland’s tiny regulator is punching way above its weight and every platform in Europe is feeling it.

X is mounting a fresh legal challenge against Ireland’s censorship-driven “Online Safety Code,” seeking to reverse a High Court ruling that dismissed its case earlier this summer. The company argues the new regulatory framework opens the door to broad censorship and undermines legal protections for speech across the European Union. The original lawsuit, heard earlier this year, focused on whether Ireland’s Code went beyond the authority granted by the Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD) and conflicted with the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

Do you feel like we are on the precipice of another major turning point? If someone asked me that question at this moment, I would have to respond in the affirmative.

Personally, I am going to be on high alert throughout the entire month of October, because it appears that some really big things could be about to happen. In particular, there is a lot of chatter that a major false flag event could be imminent. The Ukrainians know that the only way that they can win their war with Russia is if NATO joins the fighting, and Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is alleging that the Ukrainians plan to conduct some sort of an attack in NATO territory and blame it on the Russians…

The former California governor, who officiated at two homosexual ‘weddings,’ spoke at a Vatican press conference ahead of a ‘climate justice’ meeting at Castel Gandolfo.

(LifeSiteNews) — Actor-turned-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is pro-abortion and pro-gay “marriage,” spoke at a Vatican press conference Tuesday welcoming Catholics’ contributions to the environmental movement. Schwarzenegger spoke at a Holy See Press Office press conference ahead of the “Raising Hope for Climate Justice” conference to be held in Castel Gandolfo on October 1-3, when more than 1,000 political and religious leaders as well as “climate experts” will gather, according to Vatican News.

In a groundbreaking advancement that could redefine infertility treatments, scientists have successfully converted human skin cells into functional eggs capable of fertilization and early embryo development.

This proof-of-concept study, detailed in a recent publication, harnesses a technique reminiscent of the cloning process behind Dolly the sheep to offer new hope for individuals facing reproductive challenges. The research, led by a team at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), involved transferring the nucleus from a donor’s skin cell into a donor egg that had been stripped of its own nucleus—a method known as somatic cell nuclear transfer.

Astronomers have unveiled new details about 3I/ATLAS, the third confirmed interstellar object to grace our solar system. First spotted by NASA on July 1, this enigmatic wanderer from beyond our stellar neighborhood is turning heads—not just for its origins, but for its unexpectedly colossal scale.

Far larger than initial predictions, 3I/ATLAS boasts a mass surpassing 33 billion tons and a solid-density nucleus measuring more than 3.1 miles across. That’s a behemoth compared to its interstellar predecessors, dwarfing them by three to five orders of magnitude. For context, the first such visitor, the cigar-shaped ‘Oumuamua detected in 2017, and the comet-like 2I/Borisov in 2019, were intriguing but relatively modest in size. 3I/ATLAS, however, stands out as a potential goldmine for understanding the building blocks of distant star systems.

A powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake rocked the central Philippines on Tuesday evening, claiming the lives of at least six people and sending shockwaves through communities in Bohol and Cebu provinces.

The seismic event, which struck just before 10 p.m. local time, had its epicenter approximately seven miles east-southeast of Calape, a coastal town in Bohol province. The quake’s shallow depth of about six miles amplified the intensity of the shaking felt across the region, leading to violent swaying of buildings as captured in harrowing CCTV footage. Families were seen scrambling to safety amid the chaos, highlighting the sudden terror that gripped the area.

Forget the excuses they use to sell you on digital ID: “Convenience”, “security”, “stopping illegal immigration”, etc. This is what it’s really for—complete and total control over every aspect of you life.

