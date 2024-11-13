President-elect Trump is assembling his Cabinet and senior staff for his second term in the White House before taking office in January.

Trump must nominate leaders for 15 government agencies and other top administration jobs that require Senate confirmation, along with appointing senior staff. Here’s a look at who has been tapped to serve so far…

President Trump has his Secretary of Defense and it is a name no one saw coming.

Just a short time ago, Trump announced he had selected Fox News’s own Pete Hegseth to lead the Department of Defense (DOD). He cited Hegseth’s stellar America First credentials and decorated service on as an army combat veteran. He also cited Hegseth’s book “The War on Warriors,” which analyzed the left’s betrayal of those who have risked their lives to serve our nation.

President Trump on Tuesday announced Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will head the Department of Government Efficiency.

“I am pleased to announced that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (“DOGE”). Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies – Essential to the “Save America” Movement,” Trump said in a statement.

President-elect Donald J. Trump is said to be considering New York lawyer Robert (Bob) Giuffra, co-chair of Sullivan & Cromwell, for his U.S. Attorney General pick.

While Giuffra has much legal experience, many Trump supporters see him as having questionable loyalty and lacking the fortitude needed to take on the level of partisan entrenchment at the Department of Justice (DOJ). Giuffra’s political donations include gifts to ‘Team DeSantis 2024,’ the McConnell Senate Committee, and Ted Cruz’s campaign against Donald Trump in 2016. As Trump took the lead in late summer, Giuffra donated to the Trump Victory Committee.

CNN is planning to wield the axe on some of its high-paid staff after dismal election ratings that cap off a disastrous period for the cable news network.

According to an explosive new report from Puck, network executives will unleash sweeping lay-offs in a bid to save the network's flailing reputation. It comes after the departure of stalwart Chris Wallace, and amid reports senior stars like Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper have both been denied raises.

US President-elect Donald Trump should be taken seriously when he talks about ending Russia's war against Ukraine. Negotiations are possible in the coming months, says Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

“We in Europe and the rest of the world need to understand that Donald Trump is very serious about getting a peace deal sooner rather than later,” Stubb said after a phone call with Trump. According to him, “There’s a window of opportunity for these negotiations between the election and inauguration day.” Trump won the election on November 5, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, and will be inaugurated on January 20 in Washington.

The West will supposedly face “an even bigger threat” if “Ukraine goes down,” the former PM has claimed

The UK cannot let Ukraine suffer a defeat in its ongoing conflict with Russia, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told GB News in an interview published on Tuesday. London could go as far as sending in troops if Kiev “goes down,” he warned. According to Johnson, Russia’s success in Ukraine would spark a security crisis for the US and its allies on a multitude of fronts. “It’ll be the Baltic states. It’ll be in Georgia. You’ll see the impact of a Ukrainian defeat in the Pacific theater. You’ll see it in the South China Sea,” the politician said, without specifying what exactly could happen in those regions.

The president will call on the US Congress and Donald Trump not to walk away from the Ukraine conflict, the White House has said

US President Joe Biden will appeal for continued funding for Ukraine’s war effort against Russia in his remaining months in office, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CBS News on Sunday. The Biden administration intends to use all the money appropriated by Congress for Ukraine-related spending before Donald Trump takes office in January. The Republican president-elect is expected to drastically reduce assistance to Kiev, either forcing European members of NATO to shoulder the burden or nudging the Ukrainian government to seek peace with Russia through concessions.

reached an astounding 900+ miles (1500km) from the border with Ukraine.

Earlier this month Ukraine's military achieved a significant first, and one which was surely noticed by Russia as cause for deep alarm. On November 6, a large Ukrainian kamikaze drone struck Russian warships in the Caspian Sea, at a huge distance from the front lines of the war. Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence service said at least two targets were hit, likely a pair of missile patrol ships moored closely together at the Russian naval base in the city of Kaspiysk. This is an astounding more than 900 miles (1500km) from the border with Ukraine.

The European Commission may redirect some €392 billion ($416 billion) from the 2021-2027 cohesion funds to support their defense industries and military mobility projects, The Financial Times reported on November 11.

The Ukraine conflict and Donald Trump's return to the White House are likely to impose pressure on the EU to boost defense investments, according to the newspaper. "After Trump's victory, European leaders no longer can rely on a secure US backing and only have two choices, either rapprochement and resumption of good neighborly towards Russia or continued belligerence with its following an arms race and risk for escalation," Mikael Valtersson, former Swedish military officer and ex-chief of staff with the Sweden Democrats, tells Sputnik. "Unfortunately most of the European leaders are supporting the second alternative."

Trump has everything to gain by picking up where everyone left off over two and a half years ago...

The Wall Street Journal’s report that Trump wants to create a Western-patrolled DMZ along the Line of Contact (LOC) for freezing the Ukrainian Conflict, which was analyzed here and here, dangerously runs the risk of escalating tensions with Russia to the point of a Cuban-like brinksmanship crisis. It would therefore be much better for him to revive the draft Russian-Ukrainian peace treaty from spring 2022 instead. Other than averting World War III, which is an obvious motivation, here are five others…

The armed gangs controlling much of Haiti’s capital had shot at two passenger planes

The US has enacted a 30-day moratorium on all flights to Haiti after two commercial airplanes were attacked at the Port-au-Prince international airport. The UN has also suspended flights into the Caribbean country. Haiti has descended into anarchy and violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. A Kenyan police mission backed by the UN has been unable to subdue the armed gangs that are now controlling most of the capital. The UN said on Tuesday it would suspend flights into Haiti for security reasons, “obviously limiting the flow of humanitarian aid and humanitarian personnel into the country.”

"The first operation targeted the American aircraft carrier (Abraham) located in the Arabian..."

Yahya Sarea, the Houthi military spokesman, wrote on X that the Yemeni Armed Forces conducted two military operations, "the first of which targeted the American aircraft carrier (Abraham) in the Arabian Sea with several cruise missiles and drones, and the other targeted two American destroyers in the Red Sea with a number of ballistic missiles and drones." Sarea said the military operations were in "retaliation to the American-British aggression against our country and in continuation of triumphing for the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples."

The US military said on Tuesday it had conducted strikes against an Iranian-backed terror group's weapons storage facility in Syria.

"These strikes were in response to a rocket attack on US personnel at Patrol Base Shaddadi. There was no damage to US facilities and no injuries to US or partner forces during the attack," the US military said in a statement.

Netanyahu reportedly wants a ceasefire, but must figure out how to sell it to his base; Israel said to determine Hezbollah wants one too, is seeking ‘image of victory’ in barrages

US special envoy for Lebanon Amos Hochstein told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that “there is a shot” to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah soon and that he is “hopeful” about the prospects for such a deal. Hochstein had met earlier that day with visiting Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who presented Israel’s updated position regarding the ceasefire proposal currently on the table. Hochstein told reporters that the US will now wait to hear back from the Lebanese side.

Israel hits 100 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon over last day, strikes terror group sites in Beirut, as IDF says it’s destroyed majority of Hezbollah arms sites in capital

Two people were killed when a rocket exploded in the building where they were working in the northern coastal city of Nahariya on Tuesday as the Hezbollah terror group fired dozens of rockets and drones at northern and central Israel. The almost non-stop rocket fire from Lebanon came as fighting continued in southern Lebanon and Israel reported it has destroyed the majority of Hezbollah’s weapons facilities in Beirut. The attack on Nahariya killed Ziv Belfer, 52, and Shimon Najm, 54, both residents of the city, the municipality said. The two were pronounced dead at the scene, next to the warehouse that suffered a direct hit.

In second message within months, PM says regime fears its own citizens more than Israel; looks to future of blossoming ties, freedom and prosperity for Iranians

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that a third Iranian attack on Israel “would simply cripple Iran’s economy,’ in his second English-language video statement addressed to the Iranian people within months. “A few weeks ago, I spoke directly to the people of Iran. Millions of people around the world, millions in Iran itself saw that video. And after they saw it, many Iranians reached out to Israel. So today, I want to once again address the people of Iran,” Netanyahu said. “It would rob you of many more billions of dollars,” he said of a potential additional attack, after claiming that the October ballistic missile attack on Israel cost Tehran $2.3 billion.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran will not be able to ignore its arch-foe, the United States, and needs to "handle its enemies with forbearance," state media reported on Tuesday, a week after Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

"Whether we like it or not, we will have to deal with the US in the regional and international arenas, so it is better to manage this relation ourselves," Pezeshkian, who is viewed as relatively moderate, said. "We have to treat our friends with generosity and handle our enemies with forbearance." In 2018, then-president Trump ditched Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and re-imposed harsh sanctions as part of his "maximum pressure" policy against Iran.

A powerful new documentary by News 12 sheds unprecedented light on the voices of Gaza’s residents, revealing a profound, unfiltered condemnation of Hamas from within the refugee camp of Jabalia.

As they endure unimaginable suffering, these residents expose Hamas as the root of their turmoil, calling for a future free from its oppressive rule. This film offers a raw perspective rarely seen, giving the world an honest look at the hardship and hope of people longing for liberation from a life trapped in conflict. Since the events of October 7, the world has been focused on Gaza, yet few have been able to see beyond the filtered reports controlled by factions within the area. Western and Israeli media alike have often struggled to portray the true sentiments of Gaza’s people, but this documentary, filmed by journalists embedded on the ground, aims to change that.

'UNRWA staff has been repeatedly exposed as active terrorists. If anyone doubted this, even after 10/7, this is more proof of the deep-seated rot within UNRWA’s organizational culture,' says Marcus Sheff, head of IMPACT-se.

The violence against Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam last week was found to be a premeditated and coordinated attack coordinated with extremist networks connected to a former employee of the controversial United Nations’ UNRWA organization, a group tracking online disinformation told The Algemeiner on Monday. It was also revealed “that protests against the Maccabi Tel Aviv game in Amsterdam were part of a broader, coordinated effort,” said the group’s co-founder, Joel Finkelstein, adding that, “Amsterdam resident Ayman Nejmeh identified himself on social media as a former UNRWA employee and has in the past organized and coordinated protests against Jewish targets.”

They hope that their "army" may grow by the will of Allah and that they “are going to take over the world soon inshallah."

Over 1,800 boat migrants illegally crossed the English Channel from France to the United Kingdom in a single week, despite left-wing Labour government promises to tackle the issue.

According to the Home Office, roughly equivalent to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, between November 4 and 10 a total of 1,806 migrants were intercepted arriving on British coasts in 30 small boats. On Saturday alone, 572 individuals were processed at the Port of Dover, followed by 209 on Sunday. These crossings contribute to a total nearing 33,000 for the year, marking a 22 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

Karam Kanjo, a Syrian migrant with 19 prior convictions—including assault and rape—has been found guilty of pushing a 91-year-old Swedish woman down the stairs and stealing her necklace. After years of repeated offenses, he is now set to be deported.

Justin Trudeau has sparked outrage after refusing to release the names of 900 alleged Nazi war criminals who fled to Canada after World War Two.

Jewish groups have called the decision, 'disgraceful' and say it dishonors Holocaust victims and survivors. The Canadian government is concealing the list of names amid fears it could be too embarrassing for the country, TNC reports. Large numbers of Ukrainian SS Waffen soldiers relocated to Canada following the war. Officials said there are also concerns the list could be used as Russian propaganda against Ukraine amid Vladimir Putin 's ongoing invasion of the eastern European nation. The list of members of the Nazi-led SS Galicia unit was compiled by the Commission of Inquiry on War Criminals in Canada.

On Remembrance Day.

According to internal documents, the RCMP plans to conduct undercover surveillance on Canadians by creating fake online accounts and tracking what they consider 'ideological extremists,' which may include pro-family, pro-life and pro-freedom content.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s national police force, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), is planning to create fake online accounts to target Canadian “extremists.” According to an internal strategy document, the RCMP plans to conduct undercover surveillance on Canadians by creating fake online accounts and tracking what they consider “ideological extremists,” which could include pro-family, pro-life and pro-freedom content. “The RCMP’s lack of a covert online presence was previously highlighted in the OIR (Operational Improvement Review), which recommended that the RCMP develop its own online undercover program to assist with national security criminal investigations,” the RCMP internal document stated.

This Is A Detailed Description Of The Insanity In Germany Between 11 March, 2020 and 26 April, 2023.

The FEMA boss who was fired after ordering volunteers not to approach homes displaying Trump signs in Florida after Hurricane Milton has insisted her edict 'was not isolated' and also happened in North Carolina.

Speaking out for the first time since she was fired, Marn'i Washington accused the Federal Emergency Management Agency of 'lying' about the scandal, and making her the scapegoat of a wider practice. Washington was blasted publicly and lost her job after a text chain was leaked that showed her instructing colleagues to 'avoid' houses that had Trump signs in their yards.

The U.S. is accusing Russia of preparing to cut undersea cables which carry Internet traffic all over the world, and Russia is accusing Western powers of preparing to do the exact same thing.

In some cases, these undersea cables literally stretch from one continent to another, and so it is impossible to guard them. That means that they are an exceedingly vulnerable target, and it is probably just a matter of time before someone decides to attack them. Of course if the undersea cables that connect one global superpower to the Internet get hit, they will probably start cutting key undersea cables that connect their enemies to the Internet. Needless to say, such a scenario would have the potential to turn apocalyptic very rapidly. According to CNN, U.S. officials are warning that there has been “increased Russian military activity around key undersea cables”…

A troubling trend is brewing in the U.S. retail sector. Big names like Walmart, Dollar General, Home Depot, Kohl’s and other retailers are canceling billions of dollars in orders for this holiday season. The last time this happened was in 2022, right after interest rates started to rise. Now, a much deeper issue is forcing major corporations to cut back on imports even as we approach the busiest shopping season of the year. This begs the question: What do these companies know about the direction the U.S. economy is headed that the rest of us don't?

If The U.S. Falls into Recession, It Will Be From Years of Government Excess

Overheating the economy with a massive increase in government spending, disguising employment with public sector jobs, and soaring federal debt. The foundation of Neokeynesian economics always rests on the idea that an economy must prioritize government spending, leading to full blown socialism. When the economy is growing, government spending rises because, allegedly, it is time to borrow and grow. When the economy overheats and enters the inevitable recession, government spending must rise again because it needs to support growth. See? The size of government in the economy increases both during and after a recession. Taxes constantly rise, but debt rises faster. Upside-down economics.

The COP29 summit was at risk of descending into shambles today as the host hailed oil and gas as a 'gift from God'.

In his opening address, Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev insisted countries should not be embarrassed about selling fossil fuels. The extraordinary comments came as Keir Starmer used the gathering to commit the UK to a massive cut in carbon emissions. The PM confirmed the eye-watering target of slashing 81 per cent off emissions by 2035, compared to 1990 levels. He used a press conference at the Baku summit - snubbed by many world leaders but attended by the Taliban - to deny he will need to tell Brits 'how to live' in order to meet the ambitious goal. In his opening address, Mr Aliyev hit out at 'unfortunately double standards, a habit to lecture other countries and political hypocrisy' from the West.

Since being re-elected as President of the United States, former President Donald Trump has upped his personal security at his residence in Mar-a-Lago in Florida with the use of robodogs.

The robot dog is courtesy of Boston Dynamics and was provided courtesy of the Secret Service. “Safeguarding the President-elect is a top priority,” an agency spokesperson told The New York Post. “While we cannot get into the specific capabilities, the robotic dogs are equipped with surveillance technology, and an array of advanced sensors that support our protective operations.”

The mainstream media's report about the number of books Ron DeSantis's Florida has removed from public school was meant to embarrass the Sunshine State, but actually reinforces its progress 'de-woking' education.

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — A left-wing “free speech” group once again labeled Florida the top state in the nation for “book banning” in a report the mainstream media is highlighting in hopes that it will reflect badly on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis but which actually illustrates the Sunshine State’s progress in removing age-inappropriate material from public schools. The Tallahassee Democrat reported that, according to PEN America, more than 4,500 total books (and 4,231 individual titles) were removed from Florida public schools in the 2023-24 school year, sharply up from 1,406 the year before. That accounts for almost half of the 10,000 total removals nationwide.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a recently passed Louisiana law that would require public schools to display the Ten Commandments in their classrooms.

U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles issued a lengthy ruling and order on Tuesday in the case of Darcy Roake et al. v. Cade Brumley et al. At issue is Louisiana’s House Bill 71, signed into law in June, which would require Decalogue displays in public school classrooms. The law was slated to take effect on New Year’s Day. “Plaintiffs have established a viable Free Exercise claim,” wrote deGravelles. “H.B. 71 is not neutral toward religion, and this is evident from the text of the statute, its effects, and the statements of lawmakers before and after the Act’s passage.”

Hurricane trackers have revealed the latest developments on two storms near the Atlantic as the intense hurricane season comes to an end.

But as Rafael has diminished, meteorologists are now keeping an eye on a new weather event - potential tropical storm Sara. The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that it is tracking a tropical wave in the Caribbean that has an 80 percent chance of formation later this week. Computer models have produced a range of possibilities for the system, with some predictions showing it could form into Hurricane Sara in the Gulf of Mexico next week.

A loud boom heard throughout Louisville on Tuesday was from a large explosion in the Clifton neighborhood, leaving a dozen people injured.

We're told the explosion happened around 3 p.m. at the Givaudan Sense Colour facility in the 1900 block of Payne Street near Pope street. Part of the building collapsed. Sources told WLKY people were "missing and trapped inside," but the mayor said around 4:30 p.m. that there are no fatalities. As of 10 p.m., crews are still working to determine if everyone has been accounted for. They did say one person who was trapped was rescued. He said at least 12 people were taken to local hospitals, all employees. First responders also set up a triage area near the scene.

