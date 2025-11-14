One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the commencement of Operation Southern Spear on Thursday evening, an operation he said is aimed at protecting the Western Hemisphere from “narcoterrorists.”

The announcement comes after months of U.S. Southern Command strikes in the Caribbean on alleged drug-trafficking boats, many of which the Pentagon said were suspected of sailing from the shores of Venezuela. Hegseth made the operation announcement in a post on X, noting that President Donald Trump ordered the action. “Led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and SOUTHCOM, this mission defends our Homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere, and secures our Homeland from the drugs that are killing our people. The Western Hemisphere is America’s neighborhood – and we will protect it,” Hegseth said.

The United States’ most advanced aircraft carrier is expected to reach the waters off Venezuela in days

WASHINGTON (AP) — The most advanced U.S. aircraft carrier is expected to reach the waters off Venezuela in days, a flex of American military power not seen in Latin America for generations. Experts disagree on the possibility that American warplanes will catapult off the USS Gerald R. Ford to bomb targets inside Venezuela and further pressure authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro to step down. Still, whether it may serve that purpose or only patrols the Caribbean as the U.S. blows up boats it accuses of trafficking drugs, the presence of the 100,000-ton warship alone is sending a message.

The British state broadcaster says it “sincerely regrets” deceptively editing the US president’s speech

The BBC has said that it has apologized to US President Donald Trump for broadcasting a documentary that deceptively edited the speech he gave shortly before the 2021 Capitol riot. The UK’s public broadcaster admitted earlier that an episode of its Panorama series shown in 2024 “gave the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action” to his supporters who stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

The director of President Donald J. Trump‘s National Economic Council, Kevin Hassett, revealed on Thursday that the Senate Democrats’ government shutdown is estimated to have cost the United States economy $15 billion each week of its duration.

Hassett also warned that the funding lapse will likely reduce gross domestic product (GDP) growth by between one and 1.5 percentage points in the fourth quarter of 2025. “Our Council of Economic Advisers said that it costs about $15 billion a week and it accumulates to maybe 1-1.5 percent of GDP when you account for multiplier effects,” Hassett said while speaking outside the White House. He continued: “Their current estimate is that 60,000 Americans, not government workers, have lost their jobs because of the reduced economic output.”

“Devastating to the future of our country”

President Trump recently has warned that a Supreme Court decision to strike down his administration’s tariff policies could trigger an economic catastrophe.

In a Truth Social post, the President warned that an “unwind” of the tariffs will cost in excess of $3 trillion, posing an “insurmountable national security threat.” The revelation underscores the monumental stakes of Trump’s America First trade agenda—a strategy that has already proven its worth by bolstering U.S. revenue and protecting national interests. Trump states: “The U.S. Supreme Court was given the wrong numbers. The ‘unwind’ in the event of a negative decision on Tariffs, would be, including investments made, to be made, and return of funds, in excess of 3 Trillion Dollars.”

The Western world is watching the second Trump term with as much attentiveness as American citizens. Why? Because they have almost as much ‘skin in the game.’

Next year doesn’t simply mark a decade since the MAGA movement forcefully took the global stage, but also a decade since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, a decade since Italy’s globalist government collapsed, and a decade since Marine Le Pen broke through in national polling in France. Austria’s Freedom Party ran the establishment close; Duterte won in the Philippines, the Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD) became a significant fixture in domestic German politics for the first time, and Geert Wilders’s PVV began making its breakthrough.

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about H-1B visas.

Marlow said, “We have more than enough talent…and we’re just going to import a bunch of people to compete with them? Why? How is that America First?” “The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) and other Democrats claimed that President Donald Trump spent his first Thanksgiving as president with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Among the trove of emails relating to Epstein released by the House Oversight Committee was an exchange with NEXT Model Management founder Faith Kates, during which Epstein claimed Trump was also “down there” on Thanksgiving. Casten seized on the email and posted a screenshot of it along with a matter-of-fact comment claiming Trump spent the holiday with Epstein. “Trump spent his first Thanksgiving after getting elected President with Jeffrey Epstein. 2017,” Casten’s post read. The email was seized upon by many liberal social media users at face value. The Democratic Party’s X account also repeated the claim, adding the caveat, “Documents show.” The Democratic Party X account soon after deleted the post.

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein urged a former foreign leader to pitch Russian President Vladimir Putin on the “insight” he could provide about President Trump, emails released Wednesday by the House Oversight Committee show.

In a June 24, 2018, email exchange with former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland, who was then secretary-general of the Council of Europe, Epstein claimed to have previously advised a high-level Russian diplomat on how to deal with Trump, as he pushed for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. “I think you might suggest to Putin that Lavrov can get insight on talking to me,” Epstein wrote in his message to Jagland. “Vitaly Churkin used to. But he died,” he continued, referring to Russia’s former ambassador to the United Nations, who died in February 2017.

In the latest twist from the trove of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails released by House Democrats, a 2016 message from the convicted pedophile to disgraced author Michael Wolff appears to allege that Hillary Clinton had a sexual affair with former White House Deputy Counsel Vince Foster.

The exchange began with Wolff asking Epstein for a “thumb nail” summary on “Nussbaum/foster,” prompting Epstein’s response implying an illicit affair between Hillary and Foster. The email, dated May 25, 2016, cryptically states: “nussbaum white house counsel. . hillary doing naughties with vince.” This appears to reference Bernard Nussbaum, White House Counsel under President Bill Clinton, and Vince Foster, who died under suspicious circumstances in 1993.

A bombshell audit from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reveals that California, under the direction of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), illegally issued thousands of Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) to dangerous foreign truck drivers. Duffy said the CDLs are now being revoked.

This week, Duffy’s Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that the California Department of Motor Vehicles admitted to illegally issuing 17,000 CDLs to foreign truck drivers, who DOT officials said are dangerous and unqualified to drive semi-trucks. “After weeks of claiming they did nothing wrong, Gavin Newsom and California have been caught red-handed,” Duffy said in a statement

Seattle has elected its first democratic socialist mayor, echoing the recent victory of Zohran Mamdani in New York City‘s mayoral contest.

Katie Wilson, 43, had a nearly 2,000-vote lead over incumbent Bruce Harrell as of Wednesday, making it impossible for him to close the gap with just over 1,300 remaining votes to be counted. Like Mamdani, Wilson ran on a campaign characterized by promises to increase affordability in the city. Another core part of her platform is addressing Seattle’s homelessness crisis, which is one of the worst in the country. Critics have called Wilson privileged and out of touch, as she regularly receives checks from her professor parents to pay for childcare.

Premier Li Qiang will represent the country in South Africa later this month, the Foreign Ministry has announced

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the upcoming G20 Summit in South Africa, with Premier Li Qiang slated to go instead, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing has announced. The G20 Summit will be held in Johannesburg on November 22-23. South Africa assumed the rotating presidency of the group in December 2024, becoming the first African nation to lead the forum. President Cyril Ramaphosa has said his country’s chairmanship will focus on advancing Africa’s and the Global South’s development priorities.

Gustavo Petro said that the US president’s actions don’t help stop drug traffickers

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has denounced the US strikes on alleged cartel vessels in the Caribbean Sea as the Pentagon announced a new operation to fight drug traffickers. Colombia has historically cooperated with the US on security matters, particularly in dealing with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government and fighting drug trafficking, although their policy alignment has recently shifted under Petro, a former M-19 Marxist guerrilla. In an interview with NBC News, Petro did not mince words when criticizing US President Donald Trump. “He’s a barbarian,” Petro said in excerpts aired Thursday. “He wants to frighten us,” he added.

Russia has pledged to be “ready” to help Venezuela as the US continues to reinforce its military presence near the South American nation

Russia has vowed to stand “ready” to assist Venezuela as Donald Trump ramps up the US military footprint near the South American country in what Washington has characterized as a counter-narcotics operation. Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov stated the Kremlin is “ready to fully act within the framework of the obligations that were mutually stipulated in this agreement with our Venezuelan friends”, following the nations’ signing of a strategic partnership in May. Although the partnership hasn’t taken effect yet, Lavrov indicated it is “getting close”. Three months following its signing, Venezuela inaugurated a facility to manufacture Kalashnikov ammunition, and last month, a sanctioned Russian cargo plane recognized for delivering defense materials touched down in Venezuela. It comes after a lip reader exposed Trump’s chilling 3-word whisper to Putin’ in a major WW3 warning.

The Ukraine situation is falling apart rather quickly and, for the first time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirms that Russia is demanding the surrender of Donbass to end the conflict.

“We can only judge by what we see. They’ve clearly stated that they want all of Donetsk, and of course, the Ukrainians won’t agree to that. So, yes, that’s the conclusion we have to draw” said Rubio. In the video clip below, Rubio admits “There’s not a lot left to sanction . . . I don’t know what more there is to do, I mean, we’re running out of things to sanction.”

Fifteen people were hospitalized, including one man in critical condition and a pregnant woman, after a series of powerful explosions sounded in the city and airs defenses were activated.

KYIV, Ukraine — Four people were killed after Russia unleashed a massive combined attack on Kyiv early Friday, sparking fires and scattering debris across many districts of the capital, Ukrainian authorities said. At least 27 people were injured as emergency crews responded to multiple strikes, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration. At least 430 drones and 18 missiles were used in the attack across the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. He said the attack, which struck other regions of the country, was targeting Kyiv. “A specially calculated attack to cause as much harm as possible to people and civilians,” Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram. He added the Azerbaijan Embassy was damaged by fragments of an Iskander missile.

Finland has said that the two countries’ cooperation is a growing challenge for the US-led military bloc

Finland has accused China of supporting Russia in the Ukraine conflict and described the two countries’ deepening cooperation as a growing challenge for NATO. Beijing has repeatedly denied such allegations, insisting its trade with Moscow is lawful and balanced. Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen made the remarks in an interview with AFP after hosting a meeting of Nordic counterparts in Helsinki on Wednesday, where military cooperation and rearmament efforts topped the agenda. Hakkanen claimed that China is “massively financing Russia’s war chest,” alleging that it supplies military components and participates in joint military exercises and other large-scale activities in the Arctic, Indo-Pacific, and beyond.

Russia is currently no threat to Berlin’s security, but even Warsaw might one day pose a danger, AfD party co-chair Tino Chrupalla has said

Russia poses no more of a threat to Germany than neighboring Poland, Tino Chrupalla, the co-chairman of the opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD), party has argued. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and several other senior officials have repeatedly called Moscow an existential threat to Germany. Appearing on the talk show ‘Markus Lanz’ aired by broadcaster ZDF on Tuesday, Chrupalla said that he “currently see[s] no danger to Germany from Russia.” He added that “any country can become a threat to Germany.”

Nigel Farage supports a citizen-driven mechanism to call national referendums

Nigel Farage expressed his support for an electoral reform that would give greater representation to minority voices through an AV Plus system. However, he emphasized that true democratic transformation should allow citizens to call a national referendum when they believe the political class has become disconnected from their concerns on a crucial issue. Farage stated that this mechanism —based on a verified citizen petition held to high standards— is essential to returning direct power to the British people and strengthening the country’s democratic legitimacy.

Patrick Christys reflects on the Bataclan attacks, that took place in Paris ten years ago, and asks, ‘why have we allowed that to happen here?’

Gangs of Migrants are now terrorising small French Coastal Towns as they maraud through the Streets - Attack People & Police and vandalising Homes, Cars, Shops & Businesses. You are witnessing the collapse of Europe in Real Time.

Hungary continues to stand firm against what many see as a bureaucratic assault on national sovereignty: every day since June 2024, Viktor Orbán’s government transfers one million euros directly into the European Union’s coffers—not out of whim, but as the price for refusing to open the doors to immigrant flows that threaten the country’s security and identity.

This is not a symbolic gesture; it is a calculated rebellion. «It is cheaper to pay the fine than to surrender to Brussels,» Orbán told me in one of his radio statements in February 2025, with that frankness that has made him an icon for European conservatives. And he is right: while other countries grapple with social chaos, Hungary keeps its foreign resident rate at just 6%, an oasis of stability in a continent where Sweden and Belgium exceed 20%.

Lawmakers say the move will help shield children from “harmful content”

Kazakhstan’s lower house of parliament has passed a bill banning “pedophilia and LGBT propaganda” in media and online to protect children from “harmful information.” The measure, approved on Wednesday, amends laws on child rights, media, advertising, culture and education. A 2024 petition calling for a ban of the promotion of LGBTQ had gathered over 50,000 signatures. The legislation will now need to be passed by the Senate before it can be signed into law by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has repeatedly stressed the importance of traditional values.

On October 30, 2025, Anas Haqqani, one of the key influential Afghan Taliban leaders and brother of Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, told a journalist that there are no “Haqqani” or “Kandahari” factions within the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, nor are there any internal disputes between Taliban officials on this matter.[1]

Anas Haqqani, who was brought from prison to Qatar to be part of the Taliban delegation that negotiated the Doha agreement of February 2020 with the United States,[2] also said that those who claim that such factions exist within the Islamic Emirate are “CIA-sponsored propagandists.”[3]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday rejected a report that Jerusalem is pursuing a 20-year U.S. security-aid package, saying his “direction is the exact opposite” and adding that “it’s time to ensure that Israel is independent,” with an announcement expected “very soon.”

In an interview on Australian journalist Erin Molan’s podcast, Netanyahu addressed the report published minutes earlier and told Molan to “follow what I say, not what is put forward in some leaks that are not true,” framing his policy as a shift toward “greater independence.” Netanyahu tied the stance to his first term as prime minister, recalling that in 1996, he told Congress Israel would phase out economic aid to build a “high-tech, free-market capitalist economy.”

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stepped up his criticism of the Israeli government in recent days, apparently with an eye toward the next elections after confirming that he will run for the premiership for the first time this week.

In a statement published on Thursday, he sharply criticized the conduct of the government regarding various aspects of the Gaza ceasefire, accusing it of making significant concessions behind the backs of the Israeli public. “The transfer of security control in Gaza to multinational forces, some of them hostile like Turkey, endangers Israel’s security. Transferring control over our fate to Qatar – a Hamas financier – and to Erdoğan is [like the] Oslo [Accords] on steroids,” Bennett charged.

Maariv poll shows anti-Netanyahu bloc winning 62 Knesset seats, led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the head of a party equal in size to Likud.

A new poll shows that if elections were held today, the coalition parties would win just 48 Knesset seats. The poll, conducted by Lazar Research through Panel4All for Maariv, indicated that the Likud party would win just 24 Knesset seats - as would former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s party. The leftist “Democrats,” a Labor-Meretz merger, would win 11 seats, putting it in second place. In third place, three parties would tie with nine seats each: Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beytenu, and Gadi Eisenkot’s “Yashar!” Sephardic-haredi Shas, Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ), and Otzma Yehudit would win eight seats each.

Godard, a former soccer pro, war veteran, economist and lifeguard, was murdered at Kibbutz Be’eri along with his wife Ayelet on Oct. 7, with Meny’s body abducted

The body of slain hostage Meny Godard was returned to Israel by Hamas on Thursday night, officials confirmed, after forensic experts completed their identification of the remains handed over by the terror group, and military representatives notified Godard’s family. Godard, 73, was murdered by Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7, 2023, as was his wife Ayelet, 63, and his body was abducted to Gaza by the Hamas-allied terror group. The couple is survived by their four children, Mor, Gal, Bar, and Goni, seven grandchildren and several siblings.

Senior US official tells Axios message to MBS, expected at White House next week, is: ‘We did all the things you asked. Now there are things President Trump wants’

US President Donald Trump urged Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in a phone call last month to normalize relations with Israel following the October 9 Gaza ceasefire deal, Axios reported Thursday, citing two US officials. According to Axios, the call took place after the October 13 Sharm El Sheikh Peace Conference, where Trump and his counterparts from fellow mediating countries, Turkey, Qatar and Egypt signed a declaration on a peace plan for Gaza.

Iran’s metro police arrested two men dressed in army air defense uniforms on Wednesday after they held up the pre-1979 Iranian flag at a Tehran station, according to Iranian media reports.

Jamaran news website said the incident occurred in the capital’s subway system, but provided no names, charges, or further details on the arrests. A video circulating on social media showed the pair unfurling the green-white-red banner emblazoned with the Lion and Sun emblem— a potent symbol of the ousted Pahlavi monarchy and frequent emblem in anti-government protests—on a crowded platform.

Asenior member in Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s office said on Thursday that Iran’s leader views talks with the United States as acceptable if they mitigate threats to the country and advanced its interests.

The comments by Mehdi Fazaeli, a political analyst and member of the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of the Supreme Leader, were a rare nod to the idea of dialogue with Tehran’s arch-enemy from the theocrat’s circle. He is widely regarded as among the few officials authorized to interpret Khamenei’s views. Talks were ended by a surprise Israeli military campaign on Iran in June capped off by US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites. The negotiations have not resumed despite US entreaties as Khamenei led senior officials in accusing Washington of perfidy and aggression.

Canada disrupted multiple potentially fatal plots by Iranian intelligence services targeting perceived enemies on Canadian soil, spy chief Dan Rogers said on Thursday.

“In particularly alarming cases over the last year, we’ve had to reprioritize our operations to counter the actions of Iranian intelligence services and their proxies who have targeted individuals they perceive as threats to their regime,” Rogers said in a public speech streamed live in Ottawa. “In more than one case, this involved detecting, investigating and disrupting potentially lethal threats against individuals in Canada,” added Rogers, who leads the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).

“So instead of having or pursuing, you know, more severe penalties for people that are actually out there committing violent crimes, they’re just letting them walk away, and they’ve chosen instead to prosecute this case,” Lich told TPM.

The Ontario Crown Attorney is appealing the sentencing of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber. On Oct. 7, 2025 Judge Heather Perkins-McVey sentenced the Freedom Convoy organizers to over a year of house arrest and community service. In its Combined Notice of Application for Leave to Appeal and Notice of Appeal, the Crown is asking “that the sentences be increased,” apparently seeking jail terms for both Lich and Barber. The Crown had initially sought seven years imprisonment for Lich and eight years for Barber.

Rebel News journalist Sydney Fizzard asks Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre how close Canadians are to their breaking points as the economic forecast continues to look bleak.

Cloned meat will soon enter Canadian grocery stores without safety reviews or labeling.

Health Canada recently scrapped its 22-year-old policy that classified cloned meat as novel foods, removing pre-market safety assessments and allowing these products to be sold with no disclosure. The move has sparked outrage in the US, where similar products have quietly been on shelves for years without labels. The FDA approved meat and milk from cloned cattle, swine and goats, along with their offspring, back in January 2008.

U.S. Roman Catholic bishops voted in Baltimore to ban gender transition procedures in Catholic-run hospitals. The decision updates healthcare directives and finalizes years of discussion on gender-related treatments.

Bishop Robert Barron emphasized the importance of a strong Church statement against gender ideology. The Catholic Health Association acknowledged the bishops’ feedback, affirming dignity and respect for transgender patients under Catholic teachings. The rules align with prior Vatican guidance, which opposes altering sexual characteristics medically. Debates continue over the efficacy of transition procedures for mental health outcomes. The policy shift occurs amid ongoing legal disputes over gender identity services.

Wall Street had a rough Thursday.

By midday, all three major indexes — the Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 — closed deep in the red, down between 1.3 and 2.2 percent. Only one big mover ended in the green: the Volatility Index, or VIX — better known as Wall Street’s fear gauge. Around 2pm ET, it was up nearly 20 percent before closing with a 15 percent gain. The VIX tracks how volatile investors expect the stock market to be over the next 30 days, based on options prices for the S&P 500. When it spikes, it’s a sign investors are nervous; when it cools off, the market’s feeling pretty chill.

Verizon is preparing to cut around 15,000 jobs in the biggest round of layoffs in its history.

America’s biggest wireless carrier is battling shrinking customer numbers and rising competition across the wireless and home-internet markets. The cuts are set to roll out within the next week and will come mostly through direct layoffs, according to the Wall Street Journal who first reported the news. The company — which has about 100,000 employees — also plans to spin roughly 200 of its retail stores into franchises, shifting those workers off Verizon’s payroll. Verizon — the largest US telecom provider by subscribers — has been losing lucrative postpaid phone customers for three straight quarters as rivals T-Mobile and AT&T step up aggressive promotions.

The alarms are getting even louder each week.

It has become exceedingly clear that the U.S. economy has entered a crisis that is similar to what we experienced in 2008 and 2009, and a lot of people are really starting to freak out. For those that cannot see the stunning parallels between the Great Recession and what we are going through now, I don’t know what to say to them. There are a lot of people out there that simply choose to believe whatever they want to believe no matter what the evidence indicates. In this case, all of the evidence is pointing in a single direction. When foreclosure filings started to spike prior to the global financial crisis in 2008, that was a major red flag. Now it is happening again.

Digital enslavement is always about making things faster, safer, more convenient, and more efficient. Technocrats love for us to sign up voluntarily for their domination of our lives.

Presented as a defense of democracy, the plan reads more like the architecture of a managed reality.

European authorities have finally unveiled the “European Democracy Shield,” we’ve been warning about for some time, a major initiative that consolidates and broadens existing programs of the European Commission to monitor and restrict digital information flows. Though branded as a safeguard against “foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI)” and “disinformation,” the initiative effectively gives EU institutions unprecedented authority over the online public sphere. At its core, the framework fuses a variety of mechanisms into a single structure, from AI-driven content detection and regulation of social media influencers to a state-endorsed web of “fact-checkers.”

The interstellar visitor blazing through our solar system shows startling signs that it may not be a comet, but something truly alien.

The object, known as 3I/ATLAS, recently survived a scorching flyby of the sun completely intact, something no natural comet should be able to do. A Harvard professor had said that humans would learn the truth about the visitor’s origins after it reached its closest point to the sun on October 29, when it should have begun to melt and a huge cloud of dust should have formed around it. However, the latest data has revealed that 3I/ATLAS is still a single, bright object with no pieces breaking off and no cloud of fragments or debris, further supporting Loeb’s theory that the object could be an alien mothership maneuvering around the sun.

The peak of the rare, severe geomagnetic storm hit parts of the U.S. on Tuesday, November 11 at 8:20 p.m. ET, creating auroras as far south as Florida and prompting the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to issue a G4 alert—the second-highest on its five-level scale

This is only the fourth G4 (severe) geomagnetic storm alert the NOAA has issued since the current solar cycle began in 2019. Storms like this can temporarily disrupt power grids, GPS navigation, radio signals, and satellite systems. However, it can also mean that Americans in states that rarely see the northern lights—like Alabama, Utah, and northern California—could see auroral displays, as the storm passes through. Geomagnetic storms occur when charged particles from the sun collide with Earth’s atmosphere, creating auroras—rippling green, red, and purple lights across the night sky.

Archaeologists working near Tel Megiddo in Israel’s Jezreel Valley have pulled back the veil on a slice of ancient life that echoes through Scripture. During roadwork on Highway 66, they dug up a 5,000-year-old winepress carved into rock—the oldest ever found in the country—alongside ritual items tied to Canaanites from 3,300 years ago.

The winepress stands as solid proof of early wine-making in a time when cities were just taking root. “This wine press is unique, one of very few known from such an ancient period when urbanization first took place in our region. Until now, indirect evidence indicated that wine could have been produced 5,000 years ago, but we did not have conclusive proof of this. … [T]his wine press finally provides new and clear evidence that early wine production actually took place here,” stated officials from the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Age of Disclosure is about to drop on Amazon Prime, featuring 34 U.S. government officials — Senators, Pentagon insiders, intelligence directors — all confirming that non-human intelligence is REAL, UFO crashes have been recovered, and governments have been reverse-engineering alien technology for 80 years.

