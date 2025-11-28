One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday announced sweeping plans to tighten immigration rules, including a suspension on migration from “Third World Countries” and cancellation of all federal benefits and subsidies to “noncitizens” in the country.

In a pair of Truth Social posts late Thursday night, Trump said he would “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover,” without specifying what would be considered a “third world” country. The term loosely referred to countries with higher poverty rates and economic instability.

West Virginia National Guard soldier Sarah Beckstrom has died from her injuries after she and another soldier were shot Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced.

She was 20. Her father, Gary Beckstrom, previously said she wasn’t expected to recover and had a mortal injury. “I must unfortunately tell you that just seconds before I went on right now, I heard that Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the guardsmen that we’re talking about, highly respected young, magnificent person, started service in June of 2023 outstanding in every way. She’s just passed away,” Trump said Thursday evening.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday that the suspect in the National Guardsmen shooting in Washington, D.C. could receive the death penalty.

Two National Guardsmen were critically injured after a suspect, identified as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, opened fire on them on Wednesday. Bondi said the suspect’s charges will be based on the victims’ prognosis, adding that the guardsmen volunteered to work on Thanksgiving so others could enjoy the holiday.

“... lived in Bellingham, Wash., the same town where the DC sniper John Allen Muhammad trained for jihad...”

FBI Director Kash Patel told reporters that the horrific National Guard shooting just down the street from the White House is being investigated as an act of terrorism. Patel said agents seized “numerous electronic devices,” including smartphones, iPads, and laptops, all of which are now being analyzed. When a reporter asked how the Afghan national was able to enter the country during the Biden-Harris years, Patel replied: “When the prior administration made the decision to allow thousands of people in without doing a single background check or vetting, that’s how you miss every single sign.”

“We’re in the middle of unrestricted warfare ...”

Whether it’s the protest-industrial complex run by left-wing activist groups and bankrolled by unhinged progressive billionaires’ dark money NGO networks, nonstop leftist corporate media campaigns designed to delegitimize Trump and sway sentiment polls, judicial warfare waged by radicalized judges, constant orchestrated scandals and leaks, the involvement of foreign-aligned NGOs, student-driven pressure movements, or even the weaponization of far-left militant groups - all of these elements function as interconnected spokes in a much larger color-revolution wheel - a regime change operation orchsrerated by leftist billionaire kings and Democrats.

On Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said, “there’s a GOP civil war,” which will cause high-profile Republicans to announce that they’re either not seeking reelection or resigning.

Host Jen Psaki said, “Let me ask you about another thing that has been floating around this week. Obviously, a big story has been, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but the Republicans seem to be in a bit of disarray over there, and a lot there’s rumors and lots of reporting that a number of them are considering leaving Congress before the midterms over frustrations with Trump and with Mike Johnson.

The Department of Homeland Security has announced the revocation of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) of Haitian migrants.

The ruling, which will take effect on February 3, 2026, will impact more than 500,000 Haitians currently benefiting from the designation. Haiti received this designation following a series of political crises and natural disasters, beginning with the devastating 2010 earthquake that shattered the nation and crippled its already fragile economy. DHS acknowledged that “certain conditions in Haiti remain concerning,” but that the decision had been reached.

‘It sounds like Jews, free speech, separation of church and state and capitalism would be ‘gone’ in the paradise awaiting the United States as a shariah-based system.’ A self-described Muslim “imam” delivered a rage-filled rant over being seated next to a Jewish speaker at what was supposed to be a multifaith event, then demanded that Muslims in the audience walk out. They did. The stunning exhibition of hate was documented by constitutional expert Jonanthan Turley, who has testified to Congress on the nation’s founding document, and represented members in court on those issues.

It has been 10 months since the wildfires in Los Angeles ended. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have been running around bragging about what a great job they are doing in the rebuilding process. But the city has rebuilt a total of one home.

And that one does not even count. Last Friday, Bass proudly announced that “the first home has officially been issued its Certificate of Occupancy,” which is the “final step in the rebuilding process” and “a major milestone in the City’s recovery effort in Pacific Palisades.” Everyone did a victory lap for this wondrous moment of cooperation and disaster recovery, proving that Democratic governance truly works in California.

A new poll reveals nearly half of all Americans believe the United States will be drawn into a nuclear war within the next decade.

The YouGov survey, released on Wednesday, found that 46% of respondents view a nuclear war involving the United States as “very” or “somewhat” likely within the next 10 years, while only 37% believe it’s “not very” or “not at all” likely. Even more striking, 65% of Americans expressed being “very” or “somewhat” concerned about personally experiencing a nuclear war during their lifetime, a slight dip from 69% in a similar 2022 poll, but still alarmingly high. Demographic breakdowns reveal partisan divides in perceptions of risk.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro claimed this week that the U.S. military intervention in Venezuela is primarily a quest for oil, not a war on drugs.

Petro said that oil is “at the heart of the matter” regarding U.S. strikes on drug boats in international waters and threats to overthrow the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. “That’s a negotiation about oil. I believe that is [U.S. President Donald] Trump’s logic,” Petro said in a CNN interview published Thursday. “He’s not thinking about the democratization of Venezuela, let alone the narco-trafficking.”

Pope Leo XIV urged Catholics to pray for him on Wednesday as he prepared to depart for his first international tour as the Archbishop of Rome, stopping in Turkey to mark the anniversary of the Council of Nicaea and in Lebanon to meet with the Christian community there.

Both nations have robust Muslim populations today but played critical roles in the early development of the Church. Over 30 percent of Lebanon remains Christian, the majority of that population Catholic, and its constitution requires the president of the country to be a Maronite Christian. Turkey – after the collapse of the Byzantine Empire, the imposition of secularism under founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and the return of Islamism under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – is a less welcoming country to Christians, though Erdogan is expected to meet with the pope personally.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei says the Trump administration is “not worthy” of contact, rejects rumors of talks, and claims US-Israel failed in June war.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared Thursday that the Trump administration was “not worthy” of contact or cooperation with the Islamic Republic, AFP reported. “Such a government (the United States) is not worthy of being approached or cooperated with by a government like the Islamic Republic,” Khamenei was quoted as having said in a televised speech, dismissing reports of Iranian messages to Washington as a “pure lie.” His remarks came during a state-designated day honoring the Basij forces, the paramilitary wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

WSJ reports Iran sent Hezbollah hundreds of millions via Dubai laundering and Hawala transfers, with cash smuggled through Beirut airport.

Iran has sent Hezbollah hundreds of millions of dollars over the past year through money laundering operations in Dubai, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The funds, generated from oil sales, are moved through Iran-linked exchange shops, private companies, businessmen, and couriers. They are then transferred to Lebanon via the Hawala system, in which individuals act as brokers for money transfers instead of banks, according to the newspaper.

Australia on Thursday officially designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a state sponsor of terrorism after intelligence linked the group to attacks on Jewish centers in Sydney and Melbourne.

“The Government committed to taking this step following Australian Security Intelligence Organization‘s assessment that the IRGC had orchestrated attacks against Australia’s Jewish Community,” the Canberra government said. In August, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, flanked by Australia’s domestic spy chief, publicly said the IRGC orchestrated the arson attacks on the Lewis’ Continental Kitchen in Sydney in October 2024 and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in December 2024.

Diplomatic sources reveal the Trump administration has set a deadline for Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah, warning that failure to act will make a new military conflict unavoidable.

A year after the agreement with Hezbollah, it is already clear that the ceasefire was designed from the outset to be one-sided. This means Hezbollah is forbidden from firing even a single bullet. Israel, however, is permitted under the terms of the agreement to thwart threats they are building. If anyone had any doubt, the elimination of Hezbollah’s “third Chief of Staff,” Haytham Ali Tabatabai, on Sunday, November 23, 2025, served as a reminder of the rules of the game.

Report: Hamas entrenches itself in Lebanon & Syria

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said that peace with Syria is not likely at the moment as there are forces in southern Syria who are preparing to attack Israel, according to Kan News. Katz’s comments came during a closed session of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Wednesday. The defense minister reportedly said that Israel was currently “not on a path” toward a peace agreement with its northern neighbor.

Following the passing of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 on November 17, 2025, which is based on U.S. President Trump’s 20-point plan and calls for the deployment of an “International Stabilization Force” (ISF) in Gaza – tasked inter alia with “the permanent decommissioning of weapons from non-state groups” and “the destruction of military, terror, and offensive infrastructure”[1] –

Hamas and the other Palestinian terror organizations declared their opposition to major clauses of the resolution, and threatened to regard the ISF as a “foreign occupying force” and fight it.[2] Hamas officials rejected any “foreign guardianship” over Gaza and said they would oppose any attempt to disarm the Palestinian resistance. A statement issued by Hamas declared that “assigning the international force with tasks and roles inside the Gaza Strip, including disarming the resistance, strips it of its neutrality, and turns it into a party to the conflict in favor of the occupation.”

On November 18, 2025, the Nigerian daily Vanguard published two articles, titled “[Christian Association of Nigeria] CAN Insists There’s Christian Genocide In Nigeria, Urges National, Global Intervention” and “There’s ‘targeted persecution of Christians’ – Pastor Ashimolowo,” detailing violence against Christians in the country.

The articles describe how “the evidence of targeted killings, mass displacements and destruction of settlements could no longer be ignored... years of coordinated attacks, unpunished massacres, and the forced displacement of indigenous Christian populations fit the pattern of intentional extermination.... Lives have been brutally cut short, communities uprooted from their ancestral lands, families torn apart, churches razed, and hopes shattered... entire villages had been levelled without justice, even as perpetrators continue to roam free.”

A coalition of African Union and ECOWAS observers has condemned the military takeover and urged the army to free top officials

Guinea-Bissau’s military has appointed a general as the country’s transitional leader following the ouster of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo in a coup that regional leaders have denounced as a “blatant” bid to derail democracy. On Wednesday, army officers declared they had seized “total control” of the West African nation, suspended all state institutions, and closed the borders on the eve of the electoral commission’s planned release of results from Sunday’s disputed election.

Kiev must first withdraw its troops from the parts of Russian territory it claims as its own, he said

A ceasefire could be declared only if Ukraine withdraws its troops from the parts of Russian territory it claims as its own, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. The president touched upon the matter during a press conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday. Putin visited the Kyrgyz capital for a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a regional alliance bringing together a handful of post-Soviet nations. Putin reiterated Moscow’s long-standing position that an unconditional ceasefire with Ukraine is out of the question.

Speculation that Moscow has aggressive intentions is absurd, the Russian president has said

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected Western claims that Russia plans to attack European countries, saying Moscow is prepared to formalize this in a written security guarantee. EU leaders are inflating the “Russian threat” for domestic political gain and in the interests of their defense industries, Putin told a press conference on Thursday, following his visit to Kyrgyzstan. “To say that Russia is planning to attack Europe – for us, that sounds ridiculous, doesn’t it? We’ve never planned anything like that,” he noted. “But if they want to hear it from us, well, fine, we will write that down, no problem.”

Failing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has outdone himself in the worst possible way with his new budget from hell.

His chancellor (finance Minister), Rachel Reeves, broke her electoral promise of not raising taxes, and hit the British people with a major tax assault today. Why? To make bank, splurge cash on benefits for migrant families and get their votes. ‘Labour is giving a handout in those areas that they are more likely to benefit electorally.’ Rob Bates of the Centre for Migration Control discusses how the government’s decision to lift the two-child benefit cap could appeal to their voter base in ethnic communities.

‘We’re heading for the stage where the White British are going to be a minority. These figures have done nothing to change that.’ Alp Mehmet of Migration Watch UK warns of the effects of the current rate of migration.

A newly released video from the streets of Vienna has ignited fresh alarm across Central Europe, with officials warning that Austria’s historic capital is undergoing a demographic, cultural, and civilizational transformation that—if not reversed—will render Vienna a Muslim-majority city within two generations.

The video features Austrian MEP Petra Steger of the Freiheitliche Partei Österreichs (FPÖ) and Barna Pál Zsigmond, Hungary’s Parliamentary State Secretary for European Union Affairs. Filmed in Vienna’s Favoriten district, a heavily migrant and predominantly Muslim neighborhood, the pair deliver a shocking assessment of a city they say has been “sacrificed on the altar of mass immigration.”

A French appeals court has reduced the prison sentence of a Muslim teenager convicted in the 2022 gang rape of a 12-year-old Jewish girl from nine years to seven, citing the need to aid his future “reintegration” into society.

The defendant was 13 at the time of the attack. The assault took place on June 15, 2022, in Courbevoie, a suburb northwest of Paris. The victim was ambushed by three boys, dragged to a shed, and forced to perform sexual acts on two of them. She was threatened with death, called a “dirty Jew,” ordered to convert to Islam, and had a lighter held to her face in an attempt to burn her. In the initial June 2025 trial, the two older defendants received seven and nine years for religiously aggravated gang rape of a minor under 15. The youngest boy, under 12 at the time, could not be criminally prosecuted due to his age and was placed in an educational facility for five years.

“There does not have to be a specific medical concern that is named”

Late-term abortions can reportedly be performed without a medical reason in Canada, contrary to previous reports. “There does not have to be a specific medical concern that is named” in order to get an abortion after the first trimester, said TK Pritchard, the executive director of Abortion Care Canada. Pritchard’s response was in reference to videos taken secretly by Alissa Golob, co-founder of RightNow, a pro-life organization, when she was about five months pregnant. Golob was interested in learning whether she could receive a late-term abortion, “No questions asked, specifically for no medical reason,” according to the National Post.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle react to Conservative MP Frank Caputo grilling CBSA President Erin O’Gorman over the border agency losing track of 32,000 foreigners who had warrants for their deportation.

Going to nursing school can be harder for incoming students after the results of the Department of Education and President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

According to the Association of American Universities, Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which was signed in July of this year, imposes a lifetime cap of $100,000 in borrowing for graduate students and $200,000 for professional students. Under the new rules, graduate students can borrow up to $20,500 a year, and professional students can borrow up to $50,000 a year. Starting July 1, 2026, the law will also end Grad PLUS loans — the program many students have relied on to cover education costs not covered by other financial aid. In a statement from the American Nurses Association, Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, president of the American Nurses Association, lamented the affect this bill will have on the healthcare institution.

Campbell’s admission to illegally discharging wastewater into a major US river has resurfaced amid a scandal involving its iconic soup ingredients.

The New Jersey-based company admitted in September that its Napoleon, Ohio, canning plant illegally dumped wastewater more than 5,400 times from April 2018 to December 2024, breaking federal water pollution laws. Environmental groups sued Campbell’s in March 2024, alleging repeated releases of pollutants that exceeded legal limits into the Maumee River, which feeds into Lake Erie. The company did not admit that the discharges caused damage to the river or downstream waters, stating only that the wastewater exceeded permitted levels and violated both federal and state regulations. A trial to determine penalties and cleanup requirements is scheduled for 2026.

A financial crisis unfolding in Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, is no longer a distant concern but a direct and imminent threat to the economic security of the United States.

The stability of the U.S. debt market, a cornerstone of global finance, is now imperiled by Japan’s unsustainable fiscal position. As Tokyo grapples with a debt burden of historic proportions and losing control of its bond market, the largest foreign buyer of U.S. Treasury debt may be forced to withdraw its support, triggering a chain reaction that could destabilize the American economy and accelerate a global shift away from the dollar.

In this video we look at what’s really happening beneath the surface of the economy and why so many Americans are starting to feel like something bigger is on the horizon. The job market is drying up, especially for young people. The dollar is losing value. Utility bills are doubling overnight. And the official numbers keep telling us everything is fine while regular families are drowning in costs that never came back down.

The second-largest county in the United States has established a permanent guaranteed basic income program after the success of a previous pilot version.

The Cook County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved $7.5 million for a permanent guaranteed basic income program last week. Chicago, the largest city in the Midwest and third-largest in the country, is the county seat for Cook County. Cook County made headlines as it established the guaranteed basic income program after many local governments across the country launched pilot versions. Guaranteed basic income programs have become a trend across the U.S. in recent years with more than 100 pilots launched since 2018. Mayors for Guaranteed Income grew into a coalition of 150 mayors advocating for pilot programs that offer low-income participants up to $1,000 a month with no strings attached.

Behind the promise of safety lies a blueprint for state-verified identity in every click.

The European Parliament has voted to push the European Union closer to a mandatory digital identification system for online activity, approving a non-binding resolution that endorses EU-wide age verification rules for social media, video platforms, and AI chatbots. Though presented as a child protection measure, the text strongly promotes the infrastructure for universal digital ID, including the planned EU Digital Identity Wallet and an age verification app being developed by the European Commission.

By disguising coercion as consent, the EU’s plan enlists tech companies as willing agents in its quiet expansion of digital surveillance.

European governments have taken another step toward reviving the EU’s controversial Chat Control agenda, approving a new negotiating mandate for the Child Sexual Abuse Regulation in a closed session of the Council of the European Union on November 26. The measure, presented as a tool for child protection, is once again drawing heavy criticism for its surveillance implications and the way it reshapes private digital communication in Europe. Unlike earlier drafts, this version drops the explicit obligation for companies to scan all private messages but quietly introduces what opponents describe as an indirect system of pressure.

EU censorship is not an abstract bureaucratic artifact but a living network of hundreds – if not thousands – of actors intervening daily in the flow of open communication.

It incorporates state-funded non-governmental organisations (“NGOs”) that “fact-check” whether online posts and comments are following Brussels’ narrative. Germany is at the centre of this censorship regime, allocating nearly €1.5 billion per year to its NGO censorship complex, and its influence on the international NGO infrastructure is enormous.

The European Union’s (EU) highest court ruled that Poland and other member states that ban same-sex marriages must recognize such marriages if they were “lawfully concluded in another member state.”

Countries such as Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, member states of the EU, have legislation banning such marriages. In 2018, two men from Poland traveled to Germany and were married in 2018. The issue came to the EU’s highest court when the two Polish citizens returned to Poland, and their marriage certificate was denied recognition. The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Nov. 25 that marriage rights decisions remained under member states’ control but “countries were required to comply with EU law in exercising that competence.”

Mexico unveiled plans Wednesday to build what it claims will be Latin America’s most powerful supercomputer — a project the government says will help the country capitalize on the rapidly evolving uses of artificial intelligence and exponentially expand the country’s computing capacity.

Dubbed “Coatlicue” for the Mexica goddess considered the earth mother, the supercomputer would be seven times more powerful than the region’s current leader in Brazil, José Merino, head of the Telecommunications and Digital Transformation Agency. President Claudia Sheinbaum said during her morning news briefing that the location for the project had not been decided yet, but construction will begin next year.

HP Inc said on Tuesday it expects to cut between 4,000 and 6,000 jobs globally by fiscal 2028 as part of a plan to streamline operations and adopt artificial intelligence to speed up product development, improve customer satisfaction and boost productivity.

HP’s teams focused on product development, internal operations and customer support will be impacted by the job cuts, CEO Enrique Lores said during a media briefing call. “We expect this initiative will create $1 billion in gross run rate savings over three years,” Lores added. The company laid off an additional 1,000 to 2,000 employees in February, as part of a previously announced restructuring plan.

Geoffrey Hinton, one of the three so-called “godfathers” of AI, never misses an opportunity to issue foreboding proclamations about the tech he helped create.

During an hour-long public conversation with Senator Bernie Sanders at Georgetown University last week, the British computer science laid out all the alarming ways that he forecasts AI will completely upend society for the worst, seemingly leaving little room for human contrivances like optimism. One of the reasons why is that AI’s rapid deployment will be completely unlike technological revolutions in the past, which created new classes of jobs, he said. “The people who lose their jobs won’t have other jobs to go to,” Hinton said, as quoted by Business Insider. “If AI gets as smart as people — or smarter — any job they might do can be done by AI.”

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 struck the southeastern portion of Hawaii’s Big Island Wednesday night just before midnight local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The event was located on the south flank of the Kilauea volcano, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunamis were expected as a result, the agency added. The USGS said in a press release that the earthquake had a depth of about three miles underground, and that the seismic event does not appear to be related to the recent Kilauea volcanic eruptions.

Californians were shaken by multiple earthquakes on Thanksgiving morning, raising concerns in the seismically active region.

At least 13 tremors, starting around 4:30am PT (7:30am ET) and ranging from magnitude 1.0 to 3.7, were reported near The Geysers geothermal field in Northern California. The last earthquake, a small 1.1 magnitude, was detected at 5:47am PT (8:47am ET). Residents as far south as San Francisco felt shaking, including from the first quake, a 3.6 magnitude tremor. The Geysers is a large geothermal field in the Mayacamas Mountains, spanning Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties, which harnesses underground steam to generate electricity.

Peruvian archaeologists have uncovered an astronomical structure in the Casma Valley, Ancash region, that predates the renowned Chankillo solar observatory—previously considered the oldest of its kind in the Americas.

This significant discovery was announced by Ivan Ghezzi Solis, director of Executing Unit 010 Chankillo. The find comes shortly after the unearthing of a broken sculptural vessel depicting warriors at Chankillo’s entrance, believed to be a ritual offering or linked to conflict, and underscoring the site’s ceremonial importance. Artifacts from ancient civilizations often played a significant role in shaping the spiritual and cultural practices of their time.

Between 750 and 900 CE, the Maya lowlands in Central America underwent a significant demographic and political decline. Scientific studies have long linked this collapse to repeated episodes of intense drought during that period. For many years, the prevailing theory was that the climate crisis played a central role in the downfall of the Maya civilization.

However, recent analysis of sediment samples dating back 3,300 years offers new insights that partially challenge this established view. Benjamin Gwinneth, a geography professor at Université de Montréal and an expert on environmental change affecting Maya civilization, has conducted extensive research at the Itzan site in present-day Guatemala.

What do the globalists mean when they say you will own nothing?

They mean not even your bedroom! In a new film, Derrick Broze lays out this agenda 2030. He says that it would mean that you share everything. When you go to work, someone else uses your house. They track you every step of the way. You better love it. 1984. Derrick Broze is here. He has a new film called Liberation 2030. It is both a warning and a manifesto of what our lives could look like if the globalist agenda is implemented versus what we could do if we collectively resist.

