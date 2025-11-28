Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jsinton's avatar
jsinton
34m

Afghan refugee -National Guard shooter guy...

They said he worked for CIA for 10 years. He came to the US in 2021. He is 29 years old. So he worked for the CIA when he was 14? What are the chances he was a Bancha Bazi boy? Another "trans" shooter?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
edward's avatar
edward
41m

All illegal aliens and imported gimmegrants need to be deported from all western nations and especially moslems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture