Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jsinton's avatar
jsinton
3h

EU renames Ministry of Truth to Democracy Shield. Better words make for entertaining tricks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jsinton's avatar
jsinton
3h

The UN Security Council actually all agreed on something, i.e. Trumps Gaza peace plan. I can't remember the last time that happened.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture