The US spy agency misled congressional investigators about John F. Kennedy’s alleged assassin, according to a whistleblower cited by the outlet

CIA officials misled the US Congress about the movements of the man accused of killing President John F. Kennedy shortly before the assassination and boasted about doing so, Axios has reported, citing former CIA-State Department historian turned whistleblower Thomas Pearcy. For decades, activists and researchers have demanded full disclosure of all records related to Kennedy’s killing on November 22, 1963. Many have questioned whether Lee Harvey Oswald, the man charged with the murder, acted alone or was even responsible.

President Donald Trump has declared that certain Democrat lawmakers have engaged in “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” in response to a video in which multiple congressional Democrats openly instructed U.S. military and intelligence personnel to refuse to carry out orders from their Commander-in-Chief.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Thursday, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

U.S. District Court Judge Jia Cobb, appointed by former President Joe Biden, ruled on Thursday that President Donald J. Trump “exceeded the bounds of [his] authority” in ordering the deployment of National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. In her ruling, Judge Cobb contends that Trump acted “contrary to law” when he deployed the National Guard “for non-military, crime-deterrence missions in the absence of a request from the city’s civil authorities.”

The National Pulse reported in late October that the Trump administration, using statutory authorities, had extended the National Guard deployment in the nation’s capital until February 2026. Notably, Judge Cobb voluntarily stayed her ruling for 21 days in order to allow the Trump administration time to file an appeal.

A federal judge, appointed by former President Barack Obama, is blocking President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for thousands of Syrian nationals living in the United States.

This week, in a virtual court hearing, United States District Judge Katherine Polk Failla sided with seven Syrian nationals who sought to prevent Trump from ending TPS that was set to go into effect on Friday. Failla claimed in her decision that the Trump administration did not follow standard procedures when announcing the end of TPS for Syria, also stating that the decision was political. In September, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced that the agency would be terminating TPS for more than 6,000 Syrians living in the U.S. who have no immigration status.

“There is nothing graver that you could possibly say...”

Senior Trump advisor Stephen Miller has unleashed a blistering tirade during a Fox News interview, accusing Democrats of inciting “insurrection” by urging the CIA and Armed Forces to defy President Trump’s orders—demanding their resignation and labeling the party a “third world” entity obsessed with power through any means. Miller slammed Democrat lawmakers for calling on spy agencies and troops to rebel, urging “These lawmakers should resign in disgrace and never return to public office again!”

The Council for American Islamic Relations sued the state of Texas on Thursday over Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) Tuesday move to designate the group as a foreign terrorist organization.

In its lawsuit, CAIR claimed that Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton violated federal law by “improperly” designating the group a foreign terrorist organization and transnational criminal organization without due process. The group also alleged Abbott infringed on their First Amendment rights. While CAIR has never been criminally charged with terrorism in the United States, the group was named by federal prosecutors as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in the prosecution of the Holy Land Foundation for providing material support to Hamas terrorists. The HLF defendants were convicted in that case. The FBI cut ties with CAIR in 2009, citing these ties.

A new 200-page report from the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) warns that the Muslim Brotherhood is halfway through a century-long effort to embed itself within key Western institutions.

According to the analysis, the group has spent the past 50 years cultivating influence inside U.S. universities, government agencies, media networks, and civil society. ISGAP director Dr. Charles Asher Small stated, “We are now 50 years into the Brotherhood’s 100-year plan to entrench themselves into key institutions in the United States and other [W]estern societies to undermine and destroy our democracy,” describing the movement as “a transnational ideological project that adapts itself to Western systems while working to undermine them.”

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists besieged Manhattan’s prestigious Park East Synagogue on Wednesday night, chanting, “Globalize the intifada,” “Death to the IDF,” and “take another settler out,” in what critics warned is “just the beginning” of a radicalized climate under socialist Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

The nighttime demonstration targeted an event about Jewish immigration to Israel hosted inside the synagogue, which has stood on East 67th Street since 1890 and also houses a prominent Jewish day school. Organizers from Pal-Awda New York and New Jersey, Within Our Lifetime, Jewish Voice for Peace New York, and allied anti-Israel groups promoted the rally as “No settlers on stolen land” and a “protest to stop the settler recruiting fair,” branding the program as a “settler recruiting” event.

Zohran Mamdani, the new Democratic Socialist (communist) mayor-elect of New York City clearly has no idea how he is going to pay for all of the supposedly ‘free’ buses he has promised to voters.

He was recently pressed on this issue by a reporter, and when he could not answer the funding question, he simply said that it’s more important that they get it done, not how they fund it. That’s not how things work in reality.

An explosive new investigative report by writers Ryan Thorpe and Chris Rufo reveals that American taxpayers in Minnesota are helping to fund terrorists in Somalia.

This is being done through a shell game that is played with our health and human services programs. Minnesota is ground zero for this fraud with Somalia because of the massive number of Somalis now living in the state. This is insane.

Summers is getting stained by his Epstein ties.

Right after leaving the OpenAI board, former U.S. Treasury Secretary under Bill Clinton Larry Summers has now stepped down from teaching positions at Harvard, the University where he was once president. He is not scheduled to teach next semester, amid the repercussions from his friendship to the late convicted sex offender – and accused sex trafficker – Jeffrey Epstein.

American military contractors mistakenly landed on Playa Bagdad, Mexico, on Monday, planting six signs that declared the beach as restricted U.S. Department of War property.

The signs, written in both English and Spanish, warned against unauthorized access and photography, stating, “If you are found here, you may be detained and searched.” The incident prompted an immediate response from Mexican security forces, who arrived heavily armed in trucks. They later removed the signs, asserting that the area was on Mexican territory. The U.S. Embassy in Mexico released a Pentagon statement acknowledging the error, attributing it to “changes in water depth and topography” that altered perceptions of the international boundary. Notably, the landing site appears to be just several miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border, adding credence to the Pentagon’s explanation.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the economy is seeing peace dividends as a result of President Donald Trump‘s peace deals, noting “if something happens down in Venezuela,” oil prices could lower.

Bessent made the comments Thursday evening when talking about his confidence in job growth and economic momentum in an appearance on Fox News’s The Ingraham Angle. “The peace deals — we are seeing a peace dividend from that. And I think there’s a very good chance that if something happens with Russia, Ukraine, if something happens down in Venezuela, that we could really see oil prices go down even more,” Bessent said.

Will Maduro give up power for life and liberty?

For those of us not copied into the real intel on the US anti-narcotics operation in Latin America and the simultaneous siege of Venezuela, these are very confusing times. There are just as many reported developments supporting the idea that a confrontation with dictator Nicolas Maduro is imminent as there are reasons to believe that negotiations can diffuse the situation. Two days ago, we had these two concurrent events: Trump Says US May Start Negotiations With Maduro’s Venezuela, as State Department Moves To Designate the Cartel of the Suns as a Foreign Terrorist Organization

A report published on Tuesday by the AidData research lab at William & Mary university in Williamsburg, Virginia, found that the United States is the largest recipient of loans from China.

The report, entitled Chasing China: Learning to Play by Beijing’s Global Lending Rules, found that 1,193 Chinese banks, investment companies, and government institutions loaned $2.2 trillion to recipients in 179 countries between 2000 and 2023. AidData researchers drew two surprising conclusions from their research: “China’s overseas lending portfolio is vastly larger than previously understood,” and its loans to the developed world are an order of magnitude larger than widely believed.

The emerging result is a “return to history” in the sense of former regional leaders restoring their lost spheres of influence with US support and all that entails for worsening tensions with the Sino-Russo Entente...

It was recently assessed that “Japan Will Play A Much Greater Role In Advancing The American Agenda In Asia”, which its new ultra-nationalist Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has wasted no time in doing. Her first move in this direction was telling parliament that “If there are battleships and the use of force (by China against Taiwan), no matter how you think about it, it could constitute a survival-threatening situation.”

Right now, Japan is facing what might be its most severe economic crisis since World War II. Angry protesters are gathering outside government buildings in Tokyo, shouting “We are not your ATM!” Rice – the cornerstone of Japanese culture – has disappeared from supermarket shelves. Families are surviving on rice seasoning because they can’t afford proper meals. And in an unprecedented move that sent shockwaves through global markets, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba just publicly admitted that Japan’s financial situation is “worse than Greece’s.”

Trump may well get the war stopped by the end of the year.

Globalists are in total panic with the new 28-point plan for peace in Ukraine that has been reportedly drafted by top negotiator Steve Witkoff with input from key advisors like Marco Rubio and Jared Kushner. Now, Axios is reporting that it obtained access to the full plan and had it verified by a Ukrainian official, a U.S. official, and a source familiar with the proposal. Axios reported: “The U.S. side is pushing Ukraine to make a deal on an ‘aggressive timeline’. And despite the plan including proposals Ukraine has repeatedly rejected up to now, President Volodymyr Zelensky is not ruling it out.”

Kiev earlier confirmed having received a draft from the US and signaled a readiness to discuss it

Ukrainian opposition MP Aleksey Goncharenko has published the text of a peace plan reportedly presented to Kiev by the US administration this week. The lawmaker posted on social media what appeared to be screenshots of a Ukrainian-language electronic document detailing the 28-point peace plan to end the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev. Earlier in the day, Vladimir Zelensky’s office confirmed the US presented Kiev with its new draft plan. The Ukrainian administration did not elaborate on its contents, only expressing a willingness to discuss it and stating that “in the American side’s assessment” the plan “could help reinvigorate diplomacy.”

Brussels has insisted that any deal should reflect the positions of the bloc and of Kiev

The European Union has pushed back against the latest US-proposed plan to end the Ukraine conflict, saying any settlement must reflect the positions of both Brussels and Kiev. The 28-point draft framework agreement, which Western media claim was developed in coordination with Moscow, would reportedly require Ukraine to withdraw from the parts of the new Russian regions in Donbass still under Kiev’s control, cut its armed forces by at least half, surrender some weaponry and abandon its NATO ambitions. Kiev on Thursday confirmed receiving the proposal, with Vladimir Zelensky saying he hopes to discuss it with US President Donald Trump “in the coming days.”

Fabien Mandon has been accused of “warmongering” for promoting the supposed threat from Moscow

France’s top general, Fabien Mandon, is facing backlash after saying the country must be ready to “lose children” in a potential conflict with Russia. Moscow has dismissed Western speculation that it has any plans to attack the EU or NATO as “nonsense.” Mandon, who was appointed chief of staff in September, made the remarks at an annual gathering of mayors in Paris this week. He urged officials to prepare citizens “to accept suffering in order to protect who we are.” The general, who previously suggested that France could be at war with Russia by 2028, argued that the country has the economic and demographic power to “deter” Moscow, but lacks the “strength of spirit.”

Karin Kneissl has told RT the bloc’s push to replace inexpensive Russian oil and gas with US imports violates the Treaty of Lisbon

The self-defeating energy policies that Brussels is forcing on the EU’s member states are in breach of one of its founding treaties, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl has told RT. She lamented the EU’s overreliance on US energy supplies, calling it an “ideological” effort to replace inexpensive Russian oil and gas. Speaking to RT on Thursday, Kneissl, head of the GORKI (Geopolitical Observatory for Russia’s Key Issues) think tank, said “this super-dependence they have created themselves now by buying energy from the US, and only from the US is based on this, I would say... strange agreement that we had concluded between [US] President [Donald] Trump and Ursula von der Leyen, the [European] Commission president, in Scotland a few months ago.”

“News distortion and broadcast hoax”

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has launched a probe into the BBC “intentionally distorting” edit of President Trump’s January 6 2021 speech, demanding U.S. broadcasters NPR and PBS reveal if they aired the fake clip—escalating the scandal that forced BBC brass to quit as Trump threatens a $1 billion+ lawsuit. Carr’s letter to BBC’s Tim Davie, NPR’s Katherine Maher, and PBS’s Paula Kerger accuses the BBC of splicing Trump’s speech to “depict President Trump voicing a sentence that, in fact, he never uttered.” “That would appear to meet the very definition of publishing a materially false and damaging statement,” Carr urged. He noted the edit joined portions “54 minutes apart,” receiving “widespread condemnation.”

Bigger crackdown than Russia

A damning study complete with an interactive map has revealed that UK police arrested nearly 10,000 people in 2024 for “grossly offensive” social media posts—equivalent to 30 arrests every single day—while knife crime, burglary, and sexual offences go unsolved. This Orwellian crackdown, driven by vague “communications” laws, has turned Britain into an international embarrassment, with forces devoting more manpower to policing opinions than protecting citizens. Compiled from Freedom of Information requests to 39 police forces, the data shows 9,700 arrests in 2024 alone under the Communications Act 2003 and Malicious Communications Act 1988.

Martin Daubney offers a solution to the UK’s migration problem in response to the Government paying migrants to leave the country. Speaking to Callum McGoldrick from the TaxPayers’ Alliance, McGoldrick said: ‘We currently spend about 24% of total Government expenditure on welfare, it’s simply unsustainable to keep it that high. It’s punishing working people.’

A brief cellphone video from Dresden tells a much larger story than the attack it captures.

Two young German women stand near the scene of a violent stabbing in the Dresden district of Mickten. Moments earlier, a man reportedly attacked multiple people — and, according to eyewitnesses, shouted the jihadist war cry “Allahu Akbar.” But it is the women’s reaction that reveals the deeper crisis gripping Germany. After describing what they saw, one of them delivers a sarcastic line that has become painfully familiar across Europe: “Oh No. -Well, then he’s going to be mentally unstable again anyway.”

President Donald Trump declared the oil-rich kingdom to be a major non-NATO ally following a meeting and banquet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia has agreed to raise investment in the US to almost $1 trillion, the White House has announced. The Kingdom made the commitment as part of a series of “landmark” economic and strategic deals signed by US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the latter’s visit to Washington this week. In a statement on Tuesday, the White House said the agreements build on Trump’s “highly successful” May visit to Riyadh. They include Saudi Arabia’s nearly $1 trillion investment pledge for US infrastructure, technology and industry – up from the $600 billion initially secured in May. Trump also approved a major defense package for the Kingdom, including future F-35 jet deliveries and a purchase of nearly 300 American tanks.

PM says Rubio assured him Washington will maintain Israel’s regional advantage, in contrast to military’s position, which has warned air superiority could be eroded

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio guaranteed him that Israel’s “qualitative military edge” will remain intact in a phone call following US President Donald Trump’s announcement this week that he would sell F-35 warplanes to Saudi Arabia. Israel is the only Middle East country operating the F-35, regarded as the most advanced warplane in the world. US law guarantees Israel a “qualitative military edge” in the region.

EU seeking larger role in post-war Gaza, commits to training PA security forces

The United States is currently in intense discussions with several nations in an effort to assemble the International Stabilization Force (ISF) as authorized by the recent UN Security Council Resolution 2803. According to recent reports, besides talking to Arab and Muslim nations about contributing troops to the ISF, the U.S. is also talking to European countries, which have expressed an interest in participating in the training of Palestinian security forces who will take over the policing of the enclave after the ISF has finished its role.

For the past five years, MEMRI has been monitoring, tracking, researching, and publishing reports and video clips documenting the escalating campaign of violence against Christian communities across Africa, and alerting the Christian world to it – long before this crisis has received wider recognition in policy circles or media.

This past month, jihadi groups’ brutal targeting of Christians across the continent has finally drawn attention, including from Senator Ted Cruz and President Trump. While others have been focusing solely on Gaza, MEMRI has, in addition to our Gaza focus, been monitoring primary-source messaging, recruitment materials, and claims of attacks by jihadi groups operating across Africa – not only in Nigeria, but also across the African Sahel, Mozambique, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) – showing that they are explicitly framing Christians as strategic targets in their ideological and military campaigns.

In his October 19, 2025 column in the Qatari government daily Al-Sharq, Ahmad Al-Muhammadi, imam and preacher in Qatar’s Waqf Ministry, explained that the enmity between the Muslims and the Jews and Christians is existential and deeply rooted, and presented Islam as the truth and Christianity and Judaism as falsehood and heresy.

Stating that anyone who thinks that this enmity – which he said stems from a variety of reasons involving a combination of faith, interests, history and geography – is transient is deluding himself, he went on to clarify that it would continue as long as Islam exists and “as long as the communities of unbelief persist in their deviation.”

Iran said on Friday it will respond to the latest resolution by the UN nuclear watchdog’s board, calling it a political misuse of the agency and saying the vote has invalidated an inspection accord reached in Cairo.

The Foreign Ministry said the measure, backed by the United States and three European powers, has further undermined the credibility of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran informed the Agency in an official letter that the understanding reached in Cairo in September is now considered void. “The so-called Cairo accord, which had been achieved through lengthy negotiations and Iran’s goodwill, is no longer valid,” he told state media.

Iran has asked Saudi Arabia to help persuade the United States to restart nuclear talks, Reuters reported citing two regional sources with knowledge of the matter.

A day before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met US President Donald Trump in Washington, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sent him a letter saying Iran “does not seek confrontation” and remains open to resolving the nuclear dispute through diplomacy if its rights are guaranteed, the Reuters report cited the sources as saying. Earlier on Monday, Saudi state news agency SPA reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a letter from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, a day before the crown prince traveled to the United States for talks with President Donald Trump.

“Canada has spent the past decade pursuing climate policies that promised environmental transformation but delivered economic decline.”

Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey slam the federal government for allowing asylum seekers to file refugee claims through an online application process without face-to-face interactions with border security officials.

Health Canada has indefinitely paused its plans to allow cloned meat into the Canadian food supply following widespread public and industry concerns. The move comes after objections to proposals that would have removed pre-market safety assessments and mandatory labeling for cloned meat products.

Under current regulations, cloned meat is classified as a “novel food” in Canada, requiring a safety review before entering the market. Health Canada stated, “Until the policy is updated, foods made from cloned cattle and swine will remain subject to the novel food assessment.” The agency confirmed that no cloned meat or milk products are currently approved or available in Canada. Consequently, consumers in the United States have voiced frustration over cloned meat circulating there without mandatory labeling.

...vaccinated children were more likely to have allergies than unvaccinated children.

Government agencies are going to pinpoint causes of food allergies, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Nov. 17 at an event held by an organization that funds and promotes research aimed at preventing and treating food allergies. Kennedy said that while there have been lots of animal studies on food allergies, there has been a dearth of human studies, including research that looks at whether allergies are caused by aluminum-containing vaccines. “It’s pretty easy to figure this out, and we will figure it out,” Kennedy said at the Washington event held by the Food Allergy Fund. A number of vaccines contain aluminum salts as adjuvants, or ingredients that help trigger a stronger immune response.

President Donald J. Trump‘s proposal to introduce 50-year mortgages has sparked debate among economists and housing experts.

While the goal is to make monthly payments more affordable for Americans, critics argue that the extended loan term could lead to financial drawbacks. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, warned that borrowers would struggle to build equity and face greater risk of default due to limited financial cushioning. While the United States has not seen the use of 50-year mortgages in any meaningful sense in the past, many countries around the world allow the offering of 50-year and even 100-year mortgages. The United Kingdom allowed lenders to be begin offering 50-year mortgages in August 2022. Both Japan and Switzerland still allow the offering of 100-year mortgages. In fact, the United States is relatively alone in its use of the 30-year mortgage, with most countries using the 50-year instead.

Ninety state officials urged President Trump and Congress to tackle the national debt crisis in a Thursday letter — warning of “a painful age of reckoning” if nothing is done, The Post has learned.

State treasurers and lawmakers from states including Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas, as well as Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, noted in the missive that the national debt already tops $38 trillion. The letter demanded that Trump and members of Congress approve a plan by July 4, 2026 — the nation’s 250th anniversary — to put the federal government on track to reach a balanced budget. “Without a decisive change in course, we will not only face a very painful day of reckoning, but a painful age of reckoning we never want to see,” the officials, mostly from red states, wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Post. “Younger citizens of our states need a solid runway to prepare for changes, while our oldest and most vulnerable citizens need assurances.”

The ride up was a lot of fun for crypto investors, but now many of them are getting wiped out by the ride down. For a long time, people were using borrowed money to make absolutely enormous returns in the cryptocurrency market.

Unfortunately, that bubble is bursting and an epic cryptocurrency crash is now upon us. The price of Bitcoin has fallen to the lowest level that we have seen in more than six months, and other major cryptocurrencies are getting slammed even harder. In many cases we are seeing forced liquidations take place, and it certainly wouldn’t take much for this panic to bleed over into the stock market. There have already been plenty of signs that the AI bubble is beginning to burst, and once investors start rushing for the exits it could easily turn into a stampede.

The platform’s age checks are part of a bigger push to create online spaces policed by biometrics.

Roblox is tightening control over who can talk and share content on its platform by linking access to its communication and social features with facial and ID-based age checks. The rollout begins this week as an optional process and will become compulsory in December in countries including Australia, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, reaching the United States and other regions by early 2026. The company says these steps are meant to make its vast online world safer for younger audiences, restricting how players of different ages can interact inside user-created “Experiences.”

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and Threads, has started notifying Australian users aged between 13 and 15 that their accounts will be shut down before the country’s upcoming social media ban for teens under the age of 16 takes effect in December.

BBC News reports that in a move described by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as “world-leading,” Australia is set to implement a social media ban for users under the age of 16 on December 10. The ban will affect several popular platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, YouTube, X, and Reddit. The aim of the ban, according to Albanese, is to “let kids be kids.”

Microsoft’s recent introduction of Copilot Actions, an experimental AI agent integrated into Windows, has sparked criticism from security experts who question the safety of pushing new features before fully understanding and containing their potential risks

Ars Technica reports that Microsoft unveiled Copilot Actions this week, a set of “experimental agentic features” that allow AI to perform various tasks such as organizing files, scheduling meetings, and sending emails. While the company touted the AI agent as an active digital collaborator that enhances efficiency and productivity, it also issued a warning about the security implications of enabling the feature.

The Wayback Machine and the Internet Archive are currently experiencing a widespread outage, displaying a “temporarily offline” message for many users attempting to access web.archive.org or archive.org.

According to Downdetector, reports of outages began pouring in at around 3:00 am UTC. Although the Internet Archive (archive.org) seems to be accessible again, the Wayback Machine (web.archive.org) is down globally, with users encountering a stark warning that directs them to check official social media accounts like Twitter/X, Bluesky or Mastodon for updates. However, no updates have been posted as of yet.

From breakups and divorces to cross-country moves and career jumps, more people are asking chatbots to navigate critical life choices every day.

A new wave of reporting shows users leaning on AI for high-stakes choices because it feels neutral, smart, and always available. The risk is obvious: when judgement gets outsourced to software that was designed to please, bad decisions inevitably look glossy and we slowly lose all control. Here’s an overview about what’s happening, how the World Economic Forum have been nudging us towards “AI-assisted decisions” for years, and what the evidence says about outcomes.

Apple Wallet recently launched a new Digital ID feature using US passports, but support for state driver’s licenses continues to grow too, and two new states have now pledged support for the feature.

After a slow start, Apple Wallet’s digital ID initiative is finally starting to take off. Three new states have launched digital driver’s licenses in the past six months alone, and the new passport-based solution in iOS 26.1 should help accelerate Apple’s efforts even further. Apple has previously announced several US states that have committed to offer digital IDs, including Connecticut, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Utah, and more. Now, as discovered by MacRumors, two more states have pledged support.

Massachusetts homeowners are fuming over a new upkeep law that threatens them with fines of up to $200 for using gas-powered leaf blowers, even on their own property.

Residents in Arlington are expressing outrage as the town prepares to impose fines of up to $200 on homeowners for using a common yard tool that has been targeted under a sweeping new ‘upkeep’ and noise-control law. The bylaw was approved at Town Meeting and began rolling out in stages in 2023. It reached a major milestone this spring when commercial landscapers were permanently banned from using gas blowers as of March 15, 2025.

Hurricane Melissa’s wind gusts reached a record-breaking speed shortly before the storm made landfall in the Caribbean last month, according to data recorded during the deadly event.

The data was collected when a NOAA Hurricane Hunter airplane dropped a fleet of weather instruments into the raging storm, according to a news release from the U.S. National Science Foundation National Center for Atmospheric Research. The devices, called dropsondes, have small parachutes attached and between two and four readings per second before falling into the ocean. Dropsondes are the only devices that can record information on pressure, temperature, humidity and wind at once. The data is used in forecasts and weather warnings, including emergency alerts

A police helicopter was forced to take emergency action during a terrifying encounter with mysterious high-speed ‘drones’ over a US air base last year – in an incident officials would later dismiss as nothing more than a passing fighter jet.

But newly released video and incident logs of the November 22, 2024 event now tell a very different – and far more alarming – story, the Daily Mail can exclusively reveal. Witness even described one of the unidentified flying objects as a ‘tic-tac’ – the same oblong shape reported by Navy aviators in a now infamous 2004 encounter. The Daily Mail obtained images taken from a National Police Air Service (NPAS) EC135 chopper of one of the unidentified craft, which was said to have ‘targeted’ and come close to colliding with the helicopter mid-air around RAF Lakenheath, a US military base in England.

Timothy Alberino address the much vaunted idea that angels and aliens are interdimensional beings and clears up the confusion regarding extra dimensions, parallel universes (multiverse), and alternate realities.

