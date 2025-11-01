One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Trump administration lawyers are inquiring how the Department of Agriculture can legally tap into contingency funds to keep food stamps rolling during the government shutdown.

Federal judge Jack McConnell in Rhode Island ruled Friday that the Trump administration must use contingency funds to keep Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs subsidized as the government shutdown nears its 32nd day. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social Friday evening in response to the opinion, saying federal lawyers “do not think we have the legal authority to pay SNAP with certain monies we have available,” and that he directed them to get further information. “I do NOT want Americans to go hungry just because the Radical Democrats refuse to do the right thing and REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT. Therefore, I have instructed our lawyers to ask the Court to clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible,” Trump wrote.

A federal judge ordered the Trump Administration to continue paying SNAP benefits amid the government shutdown.

Today is day 31 of the Schumer Shutdown and the funds for food stamp benefits were set to begin drying up on November 1. More than 40 million Americans rely on SNAP benefits and the $5 billion emergency fund was not enough to cover the program for November. Unions and nonprofit groups filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Agriculture earlier this week ahead of the November 1 cutoff. US District Judge John McConnell, an Obama appointee, ordered Trump on Friday to use the emergency funds for the SNAP program

It is day 30 of the Schumer Shutdown with no end in sight.

President Trump on Thursday night called on Republican Senators to initiate the nuclear option to get rid of the filibuster. It takes 60 votes to invoke cloture and end the filibuster. “….BECAUSE OF THE FACT THAT THE DEMOCRATS HAVE GONE STONE COLD “CRAZY,” THE CHOICE IS CLEAR — INITIATE THE “NUCLEAR OPTION,” GET RID OF THE FILIBUSTER AND, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said.

Travelers across the United States are in for a fright this Halloween, as thousands of flights are expected to be delayed due to severe weather and staffing shortages resulting from the government shutdown.

Ground delays were issued across Orlando MCO, Austin-Bergstrom Airport and Nashville International Airport due to an air traffic control staffing shortage. As of 3pm ET, 3,437 flights within, into or out of the United States have been delayed and 331 canceled, according to Flight Aware. On Thursday, 7,250 flights were delayed and 1,249 were canceled across the country.

Two planes collided on the tarmac at LaGuardia on Friday evening, according to The New York Post.

This is the second time that planes have collided on the taxiway at LaGuardia this month. A United Plane bumped into another United jet on taxiway amid delays due to bad weather and staffing shortages on Friday evening. Emergency vehicles responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul (D) has declared a state of emergency as millions of residents face losing food assistance on November 1 due to the ongoing Democrat-caused federal government shutdown.

The governor is trying to blame Republicans in Congress for the funding lapse, saying Democrats have been pushing for clean resolutions to restore funding, despite the fact that Democrats have repeatedly blocked GOP spending legislation. Hochul announced $65 million in emergency state funds to help food programs across New York. “The Trump Administration is cutting food assistance off for three million New Yorkers, leaving our state to face an unprecedented public health crisis and hurting our grocers, bodegas, and farmers along the way,” she alleged.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- Governor Josh Shapiro is taking emergency action as nearly two million Pennsylvanians worry about how they’ll afford groceries in the coming days.

The governor confirmed that SNAP benefit recipients will not receive money on their cards on November 1. “If you’re a SNAP benefit recipient, you will not get the money on your card tomorrow, November 1st,” Governor Shapiro said Friday. Vowing that “no one in Pennsylvania should go hungry,” Shapiro has signed a disaster declaration and is immediately sending $5 million to Feeding Pennsylvania to be distributed through food banks across the state, even though Pennsylvania still doesn’t have an approved budget.

I suppose that we should not be surprised, because they told us exactly what they intended to do.

For weeks, food stamp recipients have been posting videos on social media telling us what will happen if their food stamp benefits are cut off. We have been warned that they will go to their local grocery stores and fill up their carts just as they normally do. We have also been warned that there will be violence if anyone tries to stop them when they leave without paying. A lot of people out there were convinced that these lunatics were bluffing, but the truth is that what they threatened to do has already started to happen. In Massachusetts, two crazed women were just arrested for “shoplifting expensive groceries and then attacking employees”…

The agency reportedly cannot pay its informants and move forward with some of the investigations, Reuters has reported

The ongoing US government shutdown has put national security at risk by directly affecting the ongoing FBI investigations, Reuters has reported, citing the agency’s current and former employees. The bureau particularly lacks funds to pay informants and gather “real-time intelligence,” according to the news agency’s sources. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees have been furloughed as part of the shutdown, which entered its 30th day on Thursday. The Democrats have reportedly said they will not greenlight a new spending bill in the Senate unless the Republicans fulfill all their demands, including extending subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

Up to 23,500 troops across the country are being readied and trained for civil unrest missions in U.S. cities.

The Pentagon has ordered thousands of specialized National Guard personnel to complete civil unrest mission training over the next several months, an indication that the Trump administration’s effort to send uniformed military forces into urban centers — once reserved for extraordinary emergencies — could become the norm. The Defense Department’s newly established “quick reaction force” within the National Guard must be trained, equipped with riot-control gear and ready for deployment by Jan. 1, according to internal documents reviewed by The Washington Post. The 200 troops will be drawn from National Guard personnel whose primary focus is responding to disasters like nuclear accidents and terrorist attacks, the documents said.

Stephen Miller, Marco Rubio, Kristi Noem, and others have taken over homes that until recently housed senior officers.

The former White House adviser Katie Miller—mother of three young children, and wife of the presidential right-hand man Stephen—walked out of her front door one Thursday morning last month and was confronted by a woman she did not know. When she told this story on Fox News, she described the encounter as a protest that crossed a line. The stranger had told Miller: “I’m watching you,” she said. This was the day after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. It also wasn’t anything new.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has reported an alarming surge in threats and violence directed toward U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, citing an 8,000 percent increase in death threats.

Officials describe a climate of escalating hostility toward ICE personnel and their families as the agency enforces President Donald J. Trump’s mass deportation directives. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin underscored the gravity of the situation, stating, “From bounties placed on their heads for their murders, threats to their families, stalking and doxxing online, our officers are experiencing unprecedented level of violence and threats against them and their families.”

The Senate voted 51-47 on Thursday to end President Donald J. Trump‘s global reciprocal tariffs, with four Republican senators joining all Democrats in supporting the measure. Two senators did not vote.

Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Rand Paul (R-KY), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) were the Republicans who voted in favor of the Democrat measure to end the tariff emergency. Both McConnell and Paul have openly opposed President Trump’s tariff policies for months, despite mounting evidence that the America First leader’s trade levies have rebalanced international markets and encouraged the reshoring of American jobs.

One question that keeps coming up about Zohran Mamdani’s socialist fever dream for New York City, is how he is going to pay for all of the free stuff that he’s planning to give away.

This becomes especially complicated when you consider that some wealthy people and companies will flee the city if he becomes mayor. Mamdani apparently has a plan for that. He is going to try to tax companies even if they leave the city. It’s not exactly clear how he plans to enforce this insane idea.

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Party’s socialist nominee in New York City‘s mayoral race, is under scrutiny following two criminal referrals filed by the Coolidge Reagan Foundation.

The complaints allege that Mamdani, a Ugandan immigrant, accepted nearly $13,000 from at least 170 donors located outside the United States, which would be a violation of federal and local campaign finance laws. Dan Backer, president of the Coolidge Reagan Foundation and a national campaign finance expert, stated, “These are not isolated incidents or clerical errors.” He further asserted that this represented “a sustained pattern of foreign money flowing into a New York City mayoral race,” accusing the campaign of failing to take meaningful action to prevent such violations despite being “on notice for months.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has restricted all flights over Ceiba, Puerto Rico over “Special security reasons.”

In a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), the FAA warned that “no pilots are permitted to operate aircraft within the affected airspace.” The FAA flight restriction also noted only Department of Defense aircrafts are allowed to fly in the restricted airspace. The restriction of flights in the area will be quite long as the NOTAM states the effective dates are from November 01, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

More foreign escapades incoming from the ‘Peace President’... could we be under soft martial law by year’s end?

The US president earlier accused the left-wing government in Caracas of running drug cartels

US President Donald Trump has denied that he was planning strikes in Venezuela, whose left-wing government he accuses of supporting “narcoterrorist” cartels. Multiple media outlets reported that the White House was weighing potential operations on Venezuelan soil, with The Wall Street Journal claiming on Thursday that the US had identified targets, including “military facilities used to smuggle drugs.” Asked about these reports aboard Air Force One on Friday, Trump said, “No. It’s not true.” Since September, the US has destroyed at least 14 alleged cartel boats in the Caribbean, killing more than 61 people, according to Reuters.

Caracas has been tapping Iran on the shoulder too...

President Trump said on Friday that he’s yet to make a final decision on launching a military attack on Venezuela, but President Nicolás Maduro is not waiting around while taking the US leader’s word on it. Maduro is reportedly urgently reaching out to Russia, China, and Iran for any possible military aid, including defense items which may have already been negotiated or are in the works. The Washington Post says it’s obtained internal documents showing such recent and high-stakes requests.

A probe into the Marxist nonprofit Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF), which was initially opened under the Biden-Harris administration, has seen renewed interest from federal prosecutors in President Trump’s second term over allegations that the far-left group defrauded donors.

AP News reports that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, in Los Angeles, is conducting a federal investigation into BLMGNF. Federal agents have issued subpoenas and at least one search warrant in recent weeks targeting the foundation and other affiliated groups.

President Donald Trump is cutting tariffs on China after the country agreed to open up to United States Agriculture, the commander-in-chief detailed in a Truth Social post.

Trump met with dictator Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in South Korea on Thursday where they held deliberations on what foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun described as “strategic and long-term issues.” Trump provided an update after the meeting, describing it as “truly great.” “There is enormous respect between our two Countries, and that will only be enhanced with what just took place. We agreed on many things, with others, even of high importance, being very close to resolved,” Trump said, noting that Xi “authorized China to begin the purchase of massive amounts of Soybeans, Sorghum, and other Farm products” from the U.S.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Thursday that he and Chinese dictator Xi Jinping agreed to “work together” to end the war in Ukraine during their “amazing meeting” in South Korea.

“We talked about it for a long time, and we’re both going to work together to see if we can get something done,” Trump said. “We agree that the sides are, you know, locked in and fighting, and sometimes you have to let them fight, I guess. Crazy. But he’s going to help us and we’re going to work together on Ukraine,” Trump said of his talks with Xi.

The ghosts of the Cuban Missile Crisis are back, this time haunting Ukraine, Venezuela, and Washington’s divided politics

In world history, the Caribbean Crisis – or the Cuban Missile Crisis – refers to the tense October of 1962, when the US and the Soviet Union stood on the brink of nuclear war. The confrontation began with the deployment of American missiles in Türkiye, along the Soviet Union’s southern border, and Moscow’s subsequent decision to place nuclear warheads in Cuba, just off Florida’s coast. Through intense diplomacy between October 16 and 28, both sides agreed to withdraw their weapons, set up a direct hotline between Washington and Moscow, and lay the groundwork for future arms control deals. During those thirteen days, the air was thick with fear, yet the true scope of negotiations remained hidden from the world until long after the danger had passed.

Ukraine rejects claim of Russian gains, after which Putin offers “ceasefire for journalists”...

It seems the Kremlin wants to show the world just how bad the situation is for Ukrainian forces along the frontlines in the east of the country, at a moment Russian infantry troops have already penetrated parts of the city of Pokrovsk. On Wednesday in live televised remarks President Putin said that Russia is ready to let journalists into Ukraine’s encirclement zone. Speaking from the Central Military Clinical Hospital in Moscow alongside Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Putin declared that “In two places – in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmiysk [the Kremlin’s name for Pokrovsk] – the enemy has been blocked, in encirclement.” He said of Western journalists, “let them see with their own eyes what’s going on.”

Ukraine is lying to its people and the world about its military setbacks, the Russian Defense Ministry has said

Ukraine has effectively acknowledged the “catastrophic situation” faced by its troops in a Russian encirclement by banning journalists from reaching them, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said. On Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhy warned media workers against accepting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer of safe passage to the front line in Donbass to report on thousands of Kiev’s troops surrounded by Russian forces. Traveling to the area without permission from Kiev would be “a violation of our legislation” that would have “long-term reputational and legal consequences,” Tikhy said.

Theo Francken has said his statement should be seen in the context of NATO’s deterrence doctrine

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken has sought to clarify his statement that NATO could “wipe Moscow off the map,” insisting it was made in the context of the bloc’s principle of deterrence. Moscow condemned his “irresponsible” rhetoric as an example of “military psychosis.” Francken posted his comments on Thursday on social media, also sharing a screenshot of an X post by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who mocked him online and congratulated Russia’s “friends” on the successful test of the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater drone.

Without the direct involvement of NATO’s third-largest army in any potentially forthcoming crisis, whether provoked by the Polish deep state or the Baltic States, a NATO-Russian war might be averted.

This could be averted if Poland, which commands NATO’s third-largest army and whose new president recently didn’t rule out talking to Putin if his country’s security depended on it, doesn’t allow itself to be manipulated into partaking in any related provocations or backing up those responsible for them. Early September’s suspicious Russian drone incident over Poland, Estonia’s subsequent claim that Russian jets violated its maritime airspace, and Scandinavia’s recent Russian drone scare are responsible for NATO considering a three-pronged response along its eastern flank according to the Financial Times. Their sources indicate that this could take the form of arming surveillance drones, streamlining the rules of engagement for fighter pilots, and holding NATO exercises right on the bloc’s border with Russia.

President Donald Trump’s order for the Pentagon to resume nuclear testing has scientists fearing the world is closer than ever to a global catastrophe.

Months before Trump’s decision on Wednsday, experts gave a stark warning that if this day came, saying that the US may end up triggering a ‘global chain reaction’ which leads to World War III. Geologist Sulgiye Park of the Union of Concerned Scientists, a nonprofit advocacy group, said: ‘It’s like striking a match in a roomful of dynamite.’ Nuclear weapons tests mean blowing up atomic bombs, usually underground, to check if they’re still working right.

The US president’s claim that Washington holds a larger arsenal than Moscow implies a violation of New START, a senior MP has warned

US President Donald Trump may have inadvertently revealed that Washington is violating a strategic arms reduction treaty with Moscow by boasting about America’s supposed nuclear supremacy, a senior Russian lawmaker has said.

Writing on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump declared that “the United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country,” adding that “Russia is second, and China is a distant third.” The statement appeared to contradict the parity limits established under the New START treaty, said Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the State Duma’s Defense Committee.

The French president is facing a deepening political crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron’s popularity has hit a record low, with his approval rating falling to just 11%, according to a new poll published by Le Figaro on Thursday. Earlier this month, Macron avoided impeachment despite accusations that he bears responsibility for France’s deepening political crisis. His government has lacked a parliamentary majority for two years, since his decision to dissolve the National Assembly in June 2024. The move, prompted by his coalition’s defeat in the European Parliament elections, was widely seen as a gamble that backfired, producing a hung parliament and halting much of the country’s legislative work.

‘Randy Andy’, prince no more.

After years of distress due to constant embarrassing revelations regarding his younger brother Andrew, King Charles has finally moved in a decisive way against him. Andrew will now lose his ‘Prince’ title and be moved out of Royal Lodge, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. ‘I suspect the King knows something spectacular is about to break.’ Historian Alexander Larman delves into the reasoning behind the timing of King Charles’ move to strip Prince Andrew of his titles and kick him out of Royal Lodge. pic.twitter.com/2lhuGNi5DM — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 30, 2025

Neil Oliver argues Britain’s open borders are due less to incompetence and more to the political whims of the country’s elites.

German government data shows over 135,000 crimes by Syrian suspects since 2015

The German government has disclosed that a total of 135,668 crimes have been committed by Syrian suspects between 2015 and 2024, amounting to one every 39 minutes over the past 10 years. The figures, released by the Federal Ministry of the Interior in response to a parliamentary inquiry from the AfD, have reignited the party’s demands for tougher migration controls and deportations. The data, obtained by Freilich magazine, also shows large numbers of victims of crimes committed by suspects from other countries of origin, including 82,960 linked to Afghanistan, 69,946 to Iraq, 39,918 to Morocco, and 32,383 to Algeria. Altogether, more than 460,000 crimes were recorded in the 10-year period involving suspects from the 10 main countries of origin: Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, and Eritrea.

Declared not criminally responsible

A regional court in Germany has ruled that Enamullah O., the Afghan asylum seeker who fatally stabbed a two-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man who tried to intervene during a daycare outing in January, was not criminally responsible for his actions and will be permanently confined to a psychiatric hospital. Presiding judge Karsten Krebs announced the decision on Thursday, stating that the 28-year-old suffered from a severe mental illness at the time of the attack, which rendered him incapable of understanding the nature or wrongfulness of his actions. “The highly dangerous suspect no longer poses a threat to the public due to his confinement,” Krebs said during sentencing.

...the “new world order” is based on an aggressive anti-free speech platform that has been enforced for years by the European Union. It is vividly evident in the latest crackdown in Germany.

Update (0500ET): Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is focused on Naomi’s case: Today, I met with and reviewed documentation regarding Naomi Seibt’s asylum case. It is clear that, due to her support for President Trump and her refusal to conform to leftist ideology, she has been targeted and could face imprisonment/physical danger if she returns to Germany—simply for rejecting the groupthink that is currently dominating the country and destroying its economy.

Saxe replaced the lyric “our home and native land” with “our home on native land.”

Canadian musician JP Saxe changed the lyrics of O Canada during his performance at Monday night’s World Series game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers. Saxe replaced the lyric “our home and native land” with “our home on native land.” The alteration is a reference to the Indigenous peoples of Canada, who have long been in conflict with the Canadian government over land rights.

Canada pledged $103.3 million in aid to Sudan this year, following reports of a massacre in El Fasher, where over 2,000 civilians were killed.

A maternity hospital massacre in Sudan has left 460 people dead just days after a 48-hour killing spree saw more than 2,000 civilians executed by paramilitary rebels.

The World Health Organisation said the Saudi Maternity Hospital in El Fasher, the city’s last remaining hospital, was on Sunday ‘attacked for the fourth time in a month, killing one nurse and injuring three other health workers’. Two days later, ‘six health workers, four doctors, a nurse and a pharmacist, were abducted’ and ‘more than 460 patients and their companions were reportedly shot and killed in the hospital,’ by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries, the organisation said. Footage purportedly capturing the aftermath of the hospital massacre showed bodies scattered across the floor among debris and broken equipment.

That there is widespread and long-lasting slaughter of Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere in Africa) there is no doubt.[1] In response to cries in the West that genocide is being committed against Christians, some officials in Nigeria have pushed back, minimizing the religious and ethnic dimension of the mass killings.

This view – that what is happening in Nigeria is not terrorism and not religiously or ethnically based – is not new. Fifteen years ago, when I was a diplomat in the State Department’s Africa Bureau (AF), I heard the same explanation from our leadership (who heard it from the Nigerians): The problem was not terrorism but merely conflict between pastoralists and farmers.

In remarks on Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said that the recent attacks on IDF soldiers in Rafah, in which a reserve soldier was killed, were a violation by Palestinians of the peace plan of U.S. President Donald Trump.

While speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, al-Thani affirmed that both parties are committed to the peace plan stating that “both parties acknowledge that the ceasefire should hold, and they should stick to the agreement.”

Despite plans for former British prime minister Tony Blair to take an administrative role in the Palestinian territory, Ynet reported that no Western countries would be involved in the force.

The soldiers deployed to Gaza as part of a peacekeeping force will be exclusively Muslim, the Telegraph reported on Friday, citing diplomatic sources. While the current ceasefire agreement was orchestrated by US President Donald Trump, regional countries will police the Palestinian territory and ensure adherence to the agreement. The role of the stabilization force is still in discussion, according to the report. It is unclear if the force will be responsible for the disarmament of Hamas or simply policing Gaza once the terror group has relinquished its control.

An oversight committee will also be formed to discuss the policy of the terrorist trials, but will be prohibited from discussing specific cases.

A special tribunal will be founded to try the nearly 300 terrorists from Hamas’s Nukhba Force imprisoned by Israel for their participation in the October 7 massacre, Israeli public broadcaster KAN News reported on Thursday evening. Though discussions on the matter were put on hold while there were still living hostages held in Gaza, KAN explained, Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced that he plans to quickly advance the bill put forth by MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) and MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) now that all living hostages have returned.

“That 24-hour window expired at 8 p.m. local time, at which point Israel will enforce the ceasefire and engage Hamas targets behind the yellow line,” the source stated.

Mediators informed Hamas to withdraw from behind the Yellow Line before Thursday evening, otherwise the IDF would strike, a US official told The Jerusalem Post that night. “Last night, Hamas was notified through Egypt and Qatar that they had 24 hours to evacuate their terrorists from the area behind the yellow line currently being held by the IDF,” the source said. “That 24-hour window expired at 8 p.m. local time, at which point Israel will enforce the ceasefire and engage Hamas targets behind the yellow line. This guidance was issued with approval from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar,” the source stressed.

Asenior treasury official is traveling to the Middle East in a bid to ramp up pressure on Tehran and its armed affiliates, Reuters reported on Friday.

“I look forward to meeting with our partners to coordinate our efforts to deny Tehran and its proxies the financial access they rely on to evade international sanctions, fund violence, and undermine stability in the region,” it cited John Hurley, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, as saying in a statement. Iran backs various armed groups in the region opposed to Israel and the United States including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen and Shi’ite militias in Iraq and Syria.

Aformer commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards accused by Argentine prosecutors of involvement in a deadly 1994 bombing of a Jewish center was appointed the deputy chief of Iran’s armed forces general staff, Iranian media reported on Thursday.

The 1994 attack on the Jewish community center Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) killed 85 people. Prosecutors in 2006 accused Iran of orchestrating the attack and its Lebanese affiliate Hezbollah of carrying it out. At the time, Vahidi was the head of the Quds Force, the external operations branch of Iran’s sprawling paramilitary organization the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Following an international arrest warrant issued by Argentine judicial authorities in 2006, Interpol placed him on its wanted list the following year.

Iran’s efforts to rebuild its ballistic missile program using materials imported from China have drawn concern from US lawmakers, who urged stronger action to stop Tehran from restoring its military capacity, Jewish Insider said on Friday.

The reaction followed a CNN report that European intelligence had tracked shipments of sodium perchlorate, a key missile fuel ingredient, from China to Iran since late September. The material can be used in solid propellants for mid-range missiles. Senator Rick Scott of Florida told the Jewish Insider he was not surprised by the findings. “We all have to understand that Russia, Iran, China, North Korea – they’re all working together to demolish our way of life,” he said, adding that US and Israeli forces may eventually need to act militarily to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Saudi Arabia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CSL Seqirus and Vaccine Industrial Company (VIC) to localize the production of “cell-based seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines” for 2026 and 2027, according to a new press release from CSL published today.

The press release also highlights that CSL Seqirus already partners with over 30 governments worldwide on pandemic-flu response—underscoring that this is an international network of governments preparing for the same scenario.

Teva Pharmaceuticals has voluntarily recalled certain prazosin hydrochloride capsules after detecting a cancer-linked chemical exceeding safe limits.

The recall targets N-nitroso Prazosin impurity in the blood pressure drug, used to treat hypertension—defined as 130/80 mmHg or higher, per the Cleveland Clinic. Affected products include 181,659 bottles of 1 mg capsules, 291,512 of 2 mg, and 107,673 of 5 mg, totaling 580,844 bottles. Full lot codes are listed on the FDA website. Nitrosamines like N-nitroso Prazosin are probable carcinogens, posing long-term cancer risks, according to FDA reports.

Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) emerged like a laboratory experiment equal in ambition and madness.

MMT is the idea that governments and central banks can print money and flood the economy with their respective currency without consequences, as long as the velocity of cash in circulation remains under control. In 2019, the theory had begun to seep into the political mainstream as a means to pay for large government expenditures, such as The Green New Deal, by potential 2028 presidential candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday voted to again reduce the target policy interest rate by 25 basis points, down to an upper bound of 4.0 percent. The FOMC has now cut the policy rate (i.e., the federal funds rate) five times since September 2024, totaling a reduction in 150 basis points over 13 months.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also announced on Wednesday that the Fed plans to end quantitative easing as of December 1. That is, the Fed will cease allowing reductions in its balance sheet and will switch to maintaining its balance sheet at current levels. Moreover, the Fed will reconfigure its balance sheet to increase its focus on Treasurys and reduce its holdings of mortgage-backed securities.

I once worked in communities supported mainly through a form of Universal Basic Income (UBI).

Most money was received from the government for no (or token) work, or from mining royalties where others worked digging on the communities’ lands. There were walls black and heaving with cockroaches while children slept with dogs on stained mattresses below, and babies covered head to toe in pustular scabies while the mother complained about a sore back. This was not universal, but not uncommon. Other communities that stood out as strong and healthy had people working hard for a living – particularly in roles that reflected their culture – a very different economy.

Lawmakers pressed Meta and Google to explain how far White House outreach went in shaping their censorship decisions.

A Senate hearing this week discussed government influence on online speech, as senior executives from Meta and Google faced questions about the Biden administration’s communications with their companies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The session, titled “Part II of Shut Your App: How Uncle Sam Jawboned Big Tech Into Silencing Americans,” highlighted the growing concern in Washington over what lawmakers describe as government-driven pressure to suppress lawful expression.

Today the Supreme Court of Finland heard the case of Päivi Räsänen, a Christian parliamentarian who was prosecuted after she criticized her church’s sponsorship of an LGBTQ Pride event.

In June 2019, Räsänen, a member of the Finnish parliament since 1995, posted an image of Romans 1:24-27 on X. In her post, she questioned how her church denomination’s official support of a Helsinki Pride event aligned with Scripture. Räsänen says her post stemmed from her concern of the church’s stance on the infallibility of God’s Word.

In a pre-Halloween crackdown, the FBI arrested multiple suspects plotting a violent attack in Michigan, FBI Director Kash Patel announced Friday, ensuring no immediate threat to public safety.

The operation targeted Dearborn and Inkster, with raids on three homes. “This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend,” Patel stated on X. FBI Detroit spokesman Jordan Hall confirmed: “Members from the FBI in Michigan were present in the cities of Dearborn and Inkster this morning conducting law enforcement activities.” He added, “There is no current threat to public safety.”

As the U.S. government shutdown stretches into its 29th day, federal food assistance teeters on the brink of collapse, sparking viral outrage. In a disturbing video, a Black woman unleashes a graphic threat against white Americans, vowing to “hunt you animals down and roast and eat you” if aid vanishes.

The unnamed woman, addressing “the white man,” declares: “I’m here to let you know that we are going to eat regardless even if we have to hunt you animals down and roast and eat you, the delectable crackers and cheese. We will make it happen if we have to, trust and believe me.” She frames the crisis as a wake-up call for Black self-reliance: “And if it takes this government shutdown for black people to finally come from under the government and understand that we don’t need to be paying our taxes into this government.

A new McKinsey & Company report warns the construction industry to gear up for humanoid robots, predicting they could handle up to 30% of labor tasks by 2035.

The report, “The Future of Humanoid Robots in Construction,” highlights rapid advancements in robotics, driven by AI and battery improvements. Humanoid designs—bipedal machines mimicking human form—offer versatility for sites with uneven terrain and tight spaces. “Humanoid robots are no longer science fiction; they’re a near-term reality for construction,” said McKinsey partner Julia Kaling. “Firms that invest now in integration will gain a competitive edge.”

In a chilling revelation, more than 300 piles of cremated human remains were uncovered scattered across the remote Nevada desert near the town of Searchlight, roughly an hour’s drive from Las Vegas.

The grim find, initially mistaken for about 70 mounds, ballooned to approximately 315 sets of ashes upon further inspection, raising serious questions about illegal disposal practices by a suspected funeral home. The discovery unfolded on July 28 when a local man stumbled upon the eerie site on public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded two earthquakes off the Oregon coast today, part of an ongoing offshore seismic sequence.

The first quake, magnitude 5.4, struck approximately 100 miles west of Port Orford around midday. Hours later, a 4.8-magnitude aftershock followed in the same region. No tsunami warnings were issued, and officials report no significant damage or injuries. USGS data confirms the events’ offshore location, typical for the Cascadia Subduction Zone’s activity. “This is a continuing offshore sequence,” a USGS spokesperson stated in the report. “Residents should remain prepared for potential aftershocks.”

See if you can find such a map

Reports are emerging of a large-scale nighttime operation and possible government cover-up. According to eyewitnesses, the area was sealed off following the crash of an unidentified aircraft. The US Air Force insists it was a combat drone, but aviation enthusiasts disagree.

According to a report by Las Vegas station KLAS and investigative journalist George Knapp, a military aircraft crashed on September 23 in public land near the perimeter of the classified Area 51 base in Nevada, one of the world’s most secretive and closely watched locations. The crash occurred near Highway 375, known as the “Extraterrestrial Highway,” a popular destination for UFO enthusiasts. Since then, new details have surfaced that, according to Knapp, indicate a large nighttime operation and a deliberate effort by authorities to conceal information.

Every October 31st, the world calls it “fun.” But beneath the costumes and candy lies the oldest ritual in human history. In this investigative broadcast, ETP reveals the forbidden origins of Halloween—tracing its roots from the Celtic festival of Samhain and its Wicker Man sacrifices to modern-day crime sprees and occult symbolism still practiced by elite circles today.

