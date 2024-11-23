One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Vladimir Putin's hypersonic missile carried a simple message to the West over Ukraine: back off, and if you don't, Russia reserves the right to hit U.S. and British military facilities.

Russia fired a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile known as "Oreshnik", or Hazel Tree, at Ukraine on Thursday in what Putin said was a direct response to strikes on Russia by Ukrainian forces with U.S. and British missiles. In a special statement from the Kremlin just after 8 p.m. in Moscow that day, the Russian president said the war was escalating towards a global conflict, though he avoided any nuclear rhetoric. Putin has also refrained, so far, from actually striking the West, a step that could lead to a direct confrontation between Russia and the NATO alliance - and a confrontation that U.S. President Joe Biden said in March 2022 would be World War III.

and Warsaw would have a matter of minutes warning ahead of impact.

Update(1830ET): Soon after warning that Russia's newly deployed 'Oreshnik' nuclear capable hypersonic missile is able to reach any European capital, at a top speed of Mach 10+ —which is significantly faster than a bullet—Russian state media issued the below ominous infographic. It touts that Eastern European capitals could be hit in a matter of a few minutes, and that Berlin is reachable in only 15. It lists capitals as far away from the Kapustin Yar rocket launch complex like London and Paris as reachable by the Oreshnik in just 20 minutes. This means if proverbial all hell broke loose and WW3 came to Europe, these populations would have very little time to reach shelter.

What will be the consequences be of the American president’s approval of long-range missile strikes?

The discussions in the West about authorizing long-range missile strikes on Russia are profoundly dishonest and misleading. The political-media elites present deeply flawed arguments to support the conclusion that attacking Russia with these weapons doesn’t cross the line between proxy war and direct war.

NATO may be successful in deluding itself, yet for Moscow there is no doubt that this is an act of war. “Ukraine has the right to defend itself” The argument that Ukraine has the right to defend itself as a justification for NATO to authorize long-range strikes into Russia is very manipulative. The public is pulled in with a very reasonable premise, based on the universal acceptance of the right to self-defense.

NATO and Ukrainian officials are set to take part in emergency talks on Tuesday after Russia launched a hypersonic missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

The attack, which hit a military facility on Thursday, marks a significant escalation in the 33-month-long conflict. It has intensified fears that the war is entering a "decisive phase," according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who described the situation as taking on "very dramatic dimensions." The assault, which utilized the experimental Oreshnik hypersonic missile, prompted immediate security measures in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, including the cancellation of a session of Ukraine's parliament.

Kiev laundered money for the Democrats, taking a cut of what was left over, Piotr Kulpa has claimed

Ukraine did not receive as much foreign aid as claimed by the administration of US President Joe Biden, and a lot of whatever help it did get was embezzled, a former Polish deputy minister has claimed. Up to a half of the funds that reached Kiev was stolen by Ukrainian officials, Piotr Kulpa has alleged. The political commentator previously held several posts in the Polish government, serving as deputy labor minister in the mid-2000s, and is currently a regular contributor on Ukrainian online shows. Kulpa is a vocal supporter of US President-elect Donald Trump, as evidenced by his remarks to Ukrainian journalist Lana Shevchuk on Thursday.

Kremlin dispatched weapons as payment for 10,000 troops deployed to support war in Ukraine, says South Korean official

Russia has sent air defence missiles and other military technology to North Korea in return for the deployment of troops from the North to support the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, intelligence officials in South Korea have said. The shipments were the latest expression of a deepening alliance that allies and enemies fear could fuel the escalation of the war in Ukraine, geopolitical tensions in Asia, and potentially even global nuclear arms proliferation. North Korea’s dispatch of troops to fight against Ukraine and weapons from its vast stockpiles has been repaid with Russian oil and advanced military technology, experts believe, although neither side has commented publicly on the practical details of their alliance.

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - New U.S. sanctions on Moscow may shut down the only way European customers can pay for Russian gas, increase volatility on Russia's FX market and push Moscow closer to Beijing's orbit, Russian economists said on Friday.

Washington imposed new sanctions on Russia's Gazprombank on Thursday that prevent the state-controlled lender from handling any new energy-related transactions that touch the U.S. financial system. The U.S. also targeted around 50 other Russian banks and the Bank of Russia's System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS). Hungary and Slovakia, both of which have long-term contracts with Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM), opens new tab, are studying the changes. Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin declined to comment when asked if Gazprombank would continue receiving payments from European clients.

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump is considering tapping Richard Grenell, his former intelligence chief, to be a special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to four sources familiar with the transition plans.

Grenell, who served as Trump's ambassador to Germany and was acting director of national intelligence during Trump's 2017-2021 term, would play a key role in Trump's efforts to halt the war if he is ultimately selected for the post. While there is currently no special envoy dedicated solely to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump is considering creating the role, according to the four sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

President-elect Donald J. Trump is reportedly naming Scott Bessent as his Secretary of the Treasury, a position pivotal in government decisions regarding the U.S. economy and fiscal policy.

During Trump’s first presidential administration, Steven Terner Mnuchin served in the role for all four years, assisting President Trump in building one of the most robust American economies in history. Bessent, 61, was an early Trump backer, donating a million dollars to his 2016 presidential campaign. He has helped raise nearly $60 million for Trump since. Bessent, a macro fund manager, was an integral figure in monetary markets in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Senior advisor to President-elect Donald J. Trump, Dan Scavino, has dismissed speculation regarding the potential appointment of former Representative Mike Rogers as Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director.

On Friday, Scavino posted on X that President-elect Trump has not considered Rogers for the position, stating, “I have never even given it a thought.” Rogers, a former congressman from Michigan, was a candidate in the state’s Senate race in November but was defeated by Representative Elissa Slotkin. Despite not being publicly mentioned by Trump as a contender, Rogers had recently been discussed as a possible candidate for the FBI leadership.

As previously reported, Democrat Mayor Mike Johnston of Denver, Colorado, declared war on President Trump’s efforts to enforce immigration policies.

President Trump has vowed to deport criminal aliens first as part of his mass deportation plan. However, Mayor Johnston declared war on Trump and said he will use city police and local volunteers to physically prevent the deportation of illegal immigrants, including those with potential gang affiliations.

It's an old saying repeated by military strategists who consistently warn, "Don't prepare to fight the last war..."

Their inference is that, while there are lessons to be learned from studying the last conflict, the next one may well be profoundly different than what you previously endured, catching a nation totally unprepared. For America, the "next one" may already be upon us. It is not the scenario we anticipated, namely enemy aircraft coming over the pole to attack with nuclear weapons, or a catastrophic exchange of ICBMs. Even the lessons gained from the current Russian war on Ukraine may not be fully applicable to America's defense of the homeland.

US President-elect Donald Trump plans to assemble investigative teams at the Department of Justice to search for evidence in battleground states that fraud tainted the 2020 election, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing a source.

Trump, who won the 2024 election but lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, has falsely claimed that he lost the 2020 election due to extensive voter fraud, a view shared by millions of his supporters. Trump was indicted last year on federal charges for his attempts to overturn the election. The charges stemmed from an investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

“The National Security Divisions of the DOJ and FBI are the greatest domestic threats to the American people and the concept of Constitutional rule of law today.”

Okay, you’ve had enough post-election euphoria. Time to wake TF up. Rats from inside the walls of the Deep State are trying to gnaw their way into the Trump cabinet. Ever hear of an outfit called Cipher Brief? Of course not. Cipher Brief is sort of the McKinsey of blob-world (a.k.a. the “national security” network), a combination Human Relations / Public Relations firm, totally spooked-up with former CIA officers. Quite a few of the spooks who signed the infamous letter in October 2020 that said Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation” are contractors there. They all knew the heinous laptop was genuine, though, and they did it anyway to queer the election for “Joe Biden.”

Senate Republicans have once again enabled RINO Mitch McConnell, gifting him the chairmanships of the Senate Rules Committee and the powerful Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense for the 119th Congress.

Despite concerns over McConnell’s mental acuity, his new roles position him to obstruct President Trump’s conservative agenda from within. McConnell will now chair both the Senate Rules Committee and the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense—roles that could give him significant influence over key legislative priorities. RINO McConnell wasted no time declaring his intentions.

Atop advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei mooted making a new nuclear deal with incoming US President-elect Donald Trump, in one of the most high-level attempts yet by Tehran to engage with the hawkish new administration.

The proposal conveyed by Ali Larijani in an interview with Khamenei’s official website on Thursday envisions Iran pledging not to produce weapons but retaining uranium enrichment capabilities. Larijani directed his message squarely at the incoming administration of President-elect Trump, who withdrew from the JCPOA nuclear agreement in 2018.

Iran is technically capable of building a nuclear bomb and the diplomatic impasse over its disputed program could end in a "path of increased military action," including military escalation either by Iran or Israel, a top former UN weapons inspector told Iran International.

Speaking on the Eye for Iran podcast, David Albright said Iran or Israel may accidentally or deliberately engage in such an armed showdown. "Maybe Iran would target Tel Aviv. We know it can hit Tel Aviv and then Israel responds. I think it is a very dangerous time."

On November 20, 2024, amid the progress in the U.S.-brokered indirect negotiations between Isael and Hizbullah (which is represented in the negotiations by Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who is the leader of the Amal Movement and is an ally of the organization), Ibrahim al-Amin, board chairman of the pro-Hizbullah Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar, published an article in which he sharply criticized Hizbullah's opponents in Lebanon.

According to him, Hizbullah's opponents do not act in the interests of Lebanon but rather serve the ambitions of the U.S., Europe, and the Gulf countries. Furthermore, they have adopted Israel's perception of Security Council Resolution 1701 and are calling to dismantle Hizbullah and turn the Lebanese army into a servant of Israel. Al-Amin emphasized that Hizbullah is duty-bound to help achieve a ceasefire and that it is waiting to see the outcome of the negotiations. He clarified, however, that this does not mean the end of resistance, for Hizbullah regards the current conflict as just another round in the war with Israel, which must ultimately be eliminated, and will rebuild its military capabilities in order to continue pursuing this goal.

While critical details about implementation and enforcement remain unresolved, officials quoted in The New York Times express cautious optimism that an agreement on a ceasefire could be reached.

Progress appears to be underway toward a potential ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, according to regional and US officials familiar with the ongoing diplomacy who spoke to The New York Times on Friday. While critical details about implementation and enforcement remain unresolved, officials expressed cautious optimism. The sources, hailing from Lebanon, Israel, neighboring countries, and the United States, spoke anonymously due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.

An American defense official told NBC it was unclear when the strike took place and whether it sought to specifically eliminate Ali Mussa Daqduq.

Senior Hezbollah commander Ali Mussa Daqduq was reportedly killed in a recent airstrike attributed to Israel in Syria, a senior US defense official told NBC. The defense official told NBC it was unclear when the strike took place, its precise location, and whether it sought to specifically target and eliminate Daqduq. Daqduq was central in terrorist operations against the IDF in southern Lebanon from 2003-2006 before moving to Iraq and helping to build up terrorist operations against US forces in the region.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on Friday that he had invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a visit, declaring that the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) “will not be enforced” on Hungarian soil.

The ICC accuses Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Ibrahim Al-Masri, a leader of the Hamas terrorist group, has also been indicted on the same charges, as previously reported by TGP. Orbán sharply criticized the ICC’s decision, assuring Netanyahu that he would face no risks during a visit to Hungary. The Hungarian PM described the arrest warrants as “a blatant, cynical, and utterly unacceptable” move. Orbán, often at odds with his European Union peers, has cultivated a strong relationship with Netanyahu, according to Reuters.

Argentina has notified the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon of its withdrawal from the force, a UNIFIL spokesperson said on Tuesday, in the first sign of cracks in the unity of the mission following attacks it has blamed on Israel.

The 10,000-strong peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL is deployed in southern Lebanon to monitor the demarcation line with Israel, an area where there have been hostilities between Israeli troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters for over a year. "Argentina has asked its officers to go back (to Argentina)," UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said in response to a question about a newspaper report.

The US Treasury Department is looking into JPMorgan Chase's relationship with a hedge fund that is said to be a part of Iranian oil trader Hossein Shamkhani's network, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Blinken says González won the election by an "insurmountable margin"...

Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared on X that Edmundo González won the Venezuela presidential election several months ago. It is unclear if Washington’s position will make a difference as González lives outside Venezuela. On Tuesday, Blinken posted, "The Venezuelan people spoke resoundingly on July 28 and made [González] the president-elect. Democracy demands respect for the will of the voters." González is currently living in Spain.

G20 leaders convened in Rio de Janeiro have called for enhanced responsibility and transparency from digital platforms to tackle the growing challenges of “misinformation,” “disinformation,” “hate speech,” and others on their long list of supposed online “harms.”

The summit’s final declaration highlighted the transformative role of digital platforms in global communication but noted the adverse effects of digital content’s rapid spread. It called for increased accountability from platforms to manage speech, which should raise eyebrows among free speech advocates who’ve heard all this before. We obtained a copy of the declaration for you here.

After the federal court loss, counsel and plaintiff join Rebel News to discuss what comes next in their Canadian Armed Forces vaccine mandate fight.

Critics believe he is a danger to public health while supporters are hopeful for far-reaching improvements to Americans’ well-being...

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has vowed to “make America healthy again” through his platform as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The possibility of that happening has drawn praise from many Republican lawmakers and vaccine and food safety advocates. Multiple Democratic legislators and public health officials have criticized President-Elect Donald Trump’s nomination, calling Kennedy a “danger” to public health.

According to documentation obtained by congressional investigators, the Department of Health and Human Services sent unaccompanied minor children to sponsors who listen their address at a strip club in Florida. Once the kids got there, they were pimped out by "family" members.

When asked about this horrific situation during a hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra had no explanation for the practice and little condemnation for the lack of oversight.

In this lively pre-recorded conversation, you can see the connection between sex slavery and the UN for yourself. No speculation. The documents are there. Listen, share, then #ExitTheUN.

Mercilessly Defiling Society at its Base: The Next Generation

Pop superstar Ariana Grande has claimed that her character in Wicked has lesbian tendencies, adding that “every day in the Emerald City is a Pride parade.” Ariana Grande made the claims in an interview this week with The Gay Times.

When asked if her character Glinda and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) could be a romantic couple, she replied: “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that both of them have. I think they do have a real relationship, it is true love, which is probably why people are shipping it because what they build with each other is an unbreakable bond.”

The Texas Board of Education narrowly voted Friday to allow Bible-based curriculum in elementary schools.

The curriculum adopted by the Texas State Board of Education, which elected Republicans control, is optional for schools to implement, but they will receive additional funding if they do so. The materials could appear in classrooms as early as next school year. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has voiced support for the lesson plans, which were provided by the state’s education agency that oversees the more than 5 million students in Texas public schools. The vote passed 8-7. Staci Childs, an attorney and Democrat who voted against the Bible curriculum at Friday’s hearing, said she believes it will be challenged in court.

China’s state outlet Xinhua news said on Thursday that it has found gold reserves worth 600 billion yuan ($82.9 billion) in central Hunan province.

Data from the World Gold Council showed that China is the world’s largest gold producer, accounting for around 10% of global output in 2023. It consumed 741.732 metric tons of gold in the first three quarters of this year, while output was 268.068 tons, meaning it has to rely on imports to meet domestic demand. Xinhua said the Hunan Academy of Geology found more than 40 gold ore veins at a depth of more than 2,000 meters in Pingjiang County. A total of 300.2 tons of gold resources were discovered in the core exploration area, with the highest grade of 138 grams per metric ton.

A once long-dormant volcano in Iceland is erupting again and impacting activity in a populated region nearby.

The volcano, on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland, began erupting at Sundhnukar on Wednesday night and peaked at about 2 a.m. local time Thursday, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office. It has prompted evacuations at the Blue Lagoon, an iconic tourist destination, and the nearby town of Grindavik. West Iceland’s volcano is a rift activity volcano, which involves the earth being pulled apart in two different directions through the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, rather than a cone erupting magma through a central pipe, Thomas Algeo, a professor of earth sciences at the University of Cincinnati, told ABC News. The eruption style is “much less dangerous because most of the activity involves slow-moving basaltic lava flows,” he added.

The State Department is hiding its projects using the National Endowment for Democracy.

Share