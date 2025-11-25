One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

“As we left the Oval, President Trump explicitly instructed us to inform the World of his tectonic act.”

A little more than one day after Just The News published John Solomon’s exclusive interview in which President Trump confirmed plans to designate the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO), the White House formally announced on Monday evening that the president has initiated the process to classify specific chapters and subdivisions of MB as FTOs. Trump’s order cites MB’s violent activities and support for militant factions, including participation in attacks on Israeli civilians and military targets after October 7, 2023, as well as calls for violence against U.S. allies. These actions, the order says, threaten American citizens and destabilize the Middle East.

Magda Elkadi Saleh, daughter and granddaughter of senior Muslim Brotherhood leaders, has used her control of Florida Islamic schools, national Islamic organizations, and migrant-resettlement networks funded in part by millions in taxpayer vouchers to advance the Brotherhood’s long-term project of building Sharia-aligned institutions and parallel governance across the state.

Magda Elkadi Saleh is not just a principal at Florida’s Bayaan Academy; she is the heir to one of the most powerful Muslim Brotherhood dynasties ever established in the United States. A co-founder of the Universal Academy of Florida and former head of the American Youth Academy, Saleh stands at the forefront of a multigenerational project to reshape America into an Islamic nation. Her work directly advances the vision of her late father, Ahmed Elkadi, a pivotal U.S. Brotherhood leader and disgraced physician.

A federal judge has dismissed cases against former FBI Director James Comey and NY Attorney General Letitia James, after finding that US Attorney Lindsey Halligan was unlawfully appointed to the role, and that AG Pam Bondi cannot ratify her actions.

Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, a Clinton appointee, dismissed the case without prejudice over Halligan’s appointment, meaning the DOJ can try again when they get their act together. “I conclude that all actions flowing from Ms. Halligan’s defective appointment, including securing and signing Ms. James’s indictment, constitute unlawful exercises of executive power and must be set aside,” the judge wrote in an order in James’ case.

The Department of Justice has made a series of renewed requests in recent days to release grand jury transcripts from the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell criminal cases, citing the new federal transparency law that sets a 30-day deadline for public disclosure of the department’s Epstein records.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton on Monday requested U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan for an expedited ruling to unseal grand jury transcripts from Maxwell’s 2021 sex trafficking case, writing in court filings that Congress had “overridden existing law” through the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which President Donald Trump signed last week. Engelmayer and two other federal judges previously refused to unseal grand jury records from older cases involving the disgraced financier and his onetime girlfriend and associate, Maxwell, who is still serving a 15-year sentence for sex trafficking crimes.

“Just last week, DOGE terminated 78 wasteful contracts and saved taxpayers $335M. We’ll be back in a few days with our regularly scheduled Friday update.”

Update: On Monday evening, the Department of Government Efficience (DOGE) said that Reuters’ report was “fake news,” and that more news on waste and fraud cuts were incoming. “As usual, this is fake news from Reuters. President Trump was given a mandate by the American people to modernize the federal government and reduce waste, fraud and abuse. Just last week, DOGE terminated 78 wasteful contracts and saved taxpayers $335M. We’ll be back in a few days with our regularly scheduled Friday update.”

The U.S. Department of War has announced that it is investigating “serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.),” the Democrat Senator for Arizona, on X (formerly Twitter), citing the Uniform Code of Military Justice, 10 U.S.C. § 688, and other regulations.

The War Department warned that the investigation may include Kelly’s “recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures,” stressing “that military retirees remain subject to the UCMJ for applicable offenses, and federal laws such as 18 U.S.C. § 2387 prohibit actions intended to interfere with the loyalty, morale, or good order and discipline of the armed forces.”

“Morale has never been lower...“

Following the surprise announcement by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that she’s retiring from Congress in 42 days - claiming that President Trump and House Republicans have abandoned America First priorities, it appears that others within the GOP are looking for the exit as well. According to Punchbowl News, they received several messages over the weekend from disaffected Republicans who may follow MTG’s lead.

A late-night illegal street takeover in Queens, New York, over the weekend turned extremely violent when a private security guard attempting to intervene was assaulted, and his vehicle was set on fire.

The incident highlights the growing public-safety crisis in Democrat-run cities and may only suggest what’s to come under Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino, who represents the neighborhood of Malba, a small, wealthy residential area in northeastern Queens, was absolutely disgusted by the lawlessness...

Chicago public schools are coming under fire (again) because school officials allegedly spent millions in Covid funds on luxury travel and other things completely unrelated to the school system.

Aside from the obvious theft, people are especially angry because less than a third of students in these schools can read at grade level. This is why people tend to ignore the left’s outrage about ideas like getting rid of the Department of Education. It’s also a reminder of why so many people want school choice, so that they can opt their kids out of failing public schools.

Why was this monster ever free to stalk the streets?

Fresh court revelations have ripped the scab off Chicago’s festering wound of criminal coddling. The 50-year-old predator accused of dousing a 26-year-old woman with gasoline and igniting her on a Blue Line train this week had racked up at least 72 prior arrests before this horrifying crime. Lawrence Reed, a lifelong felon whose decades-long rampage should have landed him a life sentence eons ago, was finally ordered detained Friday by federal Judge Laura McNally—following the November 18 attack near Clark and Lake station. But as his trial looms, the bombshell disclosure of his arrest marathon exposes the Democrat-run city’s bloodthirsty embrace of catch-and-release chaos. Lunatics like Reed aren’t reformed; they’re reloaded, courtesy of Soros-fueled judges and DAs who treat violence as a victimless hobby.

President Donald Trump’s State Department is classifying “destructive ideologies” formerly promoted by the Biden administration in the United States as human rights violations.

The State Department’s annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices will now account for transgender procedures for minors, DEI hiring, attacks on free speech, and state-funded abortions, a State Department official told The Daily Signal. “In recent years, new destructive ideologies have given safe harbor to human rights violations,” principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said. “The Trump administration will not allow these human rights violations, such as the mutilation of children, laws that infringe on free speech, and racially discriminatory employment practices, to go unchecked. We are saying enough is enough.”

AI will invade all segments of society and all areas of life if the Trump administration has its way.

Fear has become Maduro’s middle name.

While the largest US military deployment is massing out off the coast of Venezuela, dictator Nicolas Maduro is keeping a brave façade, calling for peace, singing ‘Imagine’ and dancing… badly. But reports state that Maduro in fact is in fear for his life. The Telegraph reported: “The US is preparing to launch new operations against the country in the coming days, officials said, including a CIA operation to overthrow Mr. Maduro.” The Trump administration has described Venezuela as a ‘narco state’, and the ‘tyrant of Caracas’ is said to be complicit in drug trafficking.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, reported that a Russian contingent of over 120 military personnel is present in Venezuela under the command of Colonel General Oleg Makarevich, who commanded the ‘Dnipro’ group of forces and organized the undermining of the Kakhovka HPP.

Russia continues to maintain its military contingent in Venezuela and expands cooperation with the regime of Nicolás Maduro. Currently, there is a Russian contingent of over 120 servicemen in the country, led by Colonel General Oleg Makarevich, who commanded the “Dnipro” troop group during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It was Makarevich who organized the undermining of the Kakhovka HPP in June 2023.

Radical Marxist Colombian President Gustavo Petro published video on Sunday of a speech he recently delivered in which he dares Secretary of State Marco Rubio to arrest him and calls his own government a “jaguar about to awaken” in an apparent threat to the United States.

Petro’s comments appeared to be a response to the administration of President Donald Trump personally sanctioning him for his administration’s failure to properly address drug trafficking in Colombia which has resulted in record-high production and distribution of cocaine around the world, according to the United Nations. Colombia is the world’s most prolific exporter of cocaine.

Zelensky still pledges Ukraine would “never be an obstacle to peace”...

On Monday the Zelensky government laid out its red lines concerning the US-proposed peace plan with Russia, which demands that Kiev agree to territorial concessions in the eastern Donbas region. Ukraine’s senior political leaders and lawmakers, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, set firm non-negotiable conditions for any future peace agreement with Russia, coupled with a warning that Moscow is attempting to force the international community to accept its territorial seizures, according to Ukrainian media.

Early drafts are likely to be heavily modified, an aide to President Putin has said

Russia is currently reviewing the US-drafted peace plan to end the conflict between Moscow and Kiev and expects it to be heavily modified by all the interested parties, presidential aide Yury Ushakov told journalists on Monday. “Many” parts of the original US proposal “appear to be acceptable” to Moscow, he added. Washington presented its plan to both Moscow and Kiev earlier this month. The details of the proposal have not been officially revealed by the media, but reports suggest that it includes de facto recognition of Russian control over Crimea and Donbass, a cap on Kiev’s military and a call on Ukraine to stay out of NATO.

Anti-Liberal philosopher Alexander Dugin wrote that Russia must “liberate” all of Ukraine and “secure” its position in Kyiv.

He then described President Donald Trump as “an infantile old man with no strategy whatsoever.” Dugin added: “Each of [Trump’s] subsequent statements and actions contradicts the previous one.”

China has warned Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi against military intervention in the Taiwan dispute

Japan has rebuked China for citing a UN Charter clause that permits action against former Axis powers without Security Council approval, insisting the provision is outdated and irrelevant. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s new government has been embroiled in an escalating diplomatic tit-for-tat with Beijing, beginning with remarks she made earlier this month supporting the self-governing administration on Taiwan. The Chinese side interpreted her comments that a cross-strait conflict would be a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan as signaling potential Japanese armed involvement and evidence of resurgent militarism.

The plan would dissolve the security services and threaten the country’s own roadmap for ending the war, the commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces has said

The commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has rejected a plan presented by the US to end the country’s civil war, describing it as the “worst” proposal yet. In a statement published on Sunday, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said the proposal – presented through Massad Boulos, a senior adviser to US President Donald Trump on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs – would effectively abolish the armed forces’ role, dissolve the security services, and leave the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in control of their current areas.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s main opposition, has demanded that President Bola Tinubu resign if his government cannot ensure the safety of Christians amid an unrelenting wave of jihadist violence.

Boko Haram, Fulani militants, and other Islamist groups continue to carry out deadly attacks, particularly in the Middle Belt, where Christians and Muslims live side by side. Critics accuse Tinubu, a Muslim, of downplaying the crisis by describing it as general “insecurity” or attributing issues to “climate change.” PDP spokesman Comrade Ini Ememobong condemned what he described as government inaction, saying: “If they feel they are overwhelmed, let them tell us. Normally, we have the international partners who can help.” He called the administration’s stance “lackluster and unempathetic,” insisting it should resign if it cannot fulfill its responsibility to protect the population.

Members of Congress are pushing for the U.S. government to take action against campus organizations with ties to Hamas.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith called on the IRS to revoke the tax-exempt status of several groups accused of links to terrorism, political violence, and antisemitic activity on college campuses. The request coincided with the anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel and follows earlier efforts urging the IRS to act against organizations suspected of supporting Hamas or fueling unrest.

The US-backed has distributed over 187 million meals in Gaza. Attributing its success to “the Trump administration’s call for innovation and early confidence in our mission,” the organization’s operation began on May 26 to make certain meals reached the local population and to prevent Hamas terrorists from diverting goods.

Following the successful delivery of more than 187 million complimentary meals to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which Hamas was prevented from stealing, the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) announced Monday it is moving its work to other humanitarian agencies, Fox News Digital disclosed.

Hamas spokesman says the international force, which under Trump’s plan is to be stationed in the Gaza Strip, must separate the residents of the Strip from the IDF.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem stated that implementing the second phase of the ceasefire agreement is not simple, claiming that Hamas has fulfilled its commitments while Israel continues to violate the terms of the agreement. Qassem told mediators involved in the Cairo talks that Israel’s alleged breaches undermine prospects for continued implementation of the agreement. He added that the arrival of a Hamas delegation in Cairo demonstrates the organization’s seriousness in seeking progress toward the second phase of the deal.

More than a year after the pager attack, the Middle East’s geopolitical map has been redrawn, leaving Iran in a precarious position as it grapples with internal crises and the potential for an overwhelming Israeli response.

The geopolitical shifts that have occurred in the year and two months since the pager attack have redefined the balance of power in the Middle East. A senior official told Israel Hayom that Iran, Hezbollah, and likely the Houthis are not expected to directly respond to the assassination of Hezbollah Chief of Staff Haytham ‘Ali Tabataba’i. According to the official, Tehran faces only difficult choices because it risks a harsh Israeli counterattack and simply cannot absorb more military losses like those sustained during the 12-Day War.

France’s FM Jean-Noel Barrot will meet Iran’s Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday to discuss Iran’s nuclear program, regional issues, and detained citizens.

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot will meet Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Paris on Wednesday to discuss bilateral and regional issues, as well as Iran’s disputed nuclear program, the French foreign ministry announced Monday, according to Reuters. “This will be an opportunity for us to call on Iran to comply with its obligations towards the IAEA and for a swift resumption of cooperation with the agency,” the ministry said ahead of Araghchi’s visit.

Curfew imposed after sectarian attacks...

A Bedouin couple was killed Saturday in their home in the town of Zaidal, on the outskirts of Homs, Syria. The two were members of the Bani Khaled tribe, and state media reported that “sectarian slogans” were found at the scene. The tribe responded by attacking the Alawite-heavy al-Muhajireen neighborhood in Homs, burning Alawite homes and shops and vandalizing cars while attacking locals. Two young Alawite men, who were reported missing, turned up at a nearby hospital killed under mysterious circumstances. Dozens have been reported wounded in the attacks.

Australian populist politician Pauline Hanson, the leader of One Nation and a senator for Queensland, ignited a new round of controversy in the Australian Senate after entering the chamber wearing an Islamic burka.

The gesture came moments after other senators blocked her attempt to introduce a bill seeking to prohibit full-face coverings in public places. Hanson has campaigned for such a ban for years and previously wore a burka in parliament in 2017 while pushing a similar proposal. Leftist Green Party Senator Mehreen Faruqi denounced Hanson as “a racist senator, displaying blatant racism.” Foreign Minister Penny Wong described Hanson’s behavior as “disrespectful,” arguing that “We represent in our states, people of every faith, of every faith of all backgrounds. And we should do so decently.”

The EU plans to pass the controversial Chat Control legislation “behind closed doors.” This law threatens user privacy by potentially allowing the scanning of private chats.

The draft is scheduled to be on the agenda of the EU ambassadors on Wednesday. It is expected to be approved “without discussion,” as MEP Martin Sonneborn (Die Partei) reports on X. Although the formal requirement for state-mandated oversight is removed, the new draft allows providers to implement “voluntary risk mitigation” strategies that could still lead to chat scanning. Experts warn that this might open the door to future state intervention. While countries like Denmark and France support these measures, opposition remains strong in states like Poland and Germany. A review clause could also lead to mandatory controls later.

Lakshmi Mittal, the Indian-born steel magnate, has left Britain amid sweeping tax hikes by the country’s ruling, leftist Labour Party, to which he had donated millions of pounds in the past.

Once a fixture at the top of The Sunday Times Rich List, he is now a tax resident of Switzerland and plans to spend much of his time in Dubai. At his 2008 peak, his wealth was estimated at £27.7 billion, equivalent to approximately $34 billion. Even now, with a fortune of ~£15.4 billion (~$19 billion), he would have ranked among Britain’s richest residents. Mittal’s exit is widely linked to the abolition of the “non-dom” tax regime, which previously allowed foreign residents to pay British tax only on income earned within the country.

Patrick Christys slams the puberty blocker trial that has been given the go ahead, which will be given to up to 200 children.

Recent data from Italy’s Interior Ministry has intensified longstanding, ever-increasingly relevant public concern about violent crime in migrant-heavy regions of Western Europe.

The latest figures have revealed that non-citizens account for 44 percent of all sexual-violence arrests in Italy, despite representing a mere 9 percent of the population. These numbers are not isolated. Similar patterns have been observed and recorded by the interior ministries throughout other Western European countries, prompting questions about whether current policies are equipped to handle the challenges of never-before-seen demographic change. Italian journalist Francesca Totolo brought new attention to the issue by compiling a list of assault and harassment cases recorded between November 1 and 19—a fraction of incidents reported nationwide, but more than enough to illustrate a consistent, deeply worrying trend.

A new report reveals how Germany’s multimillion-euro speech regulation drive has transformed censorship into an institutional routine of public service.

Government spending on digital speech regulation in Germany has surged over the past decade, increasing more than five times since 2020 and totaling around €105.6 million by 2025. The findings come from The Censorship Network: Regulation and Repression in Germany Today, a detailed investigation by Liber-net, a digital civil liberties group that monitors speech restrictions and information control initiatives across Europe. The report describes a sprawling alliance of ministries, publicly funded “fact-checkers,” academic consortia, and non-profit groups that now work together to regulate online communication.

Alexa Lavoie attends the National Forum to End Liberal Racism, where Conservative MPs discussed the downsides of DEI policies and how this tyrannical ideology has infiltrated every institution in Canada.

Canada’s healthcare system is broken – inefficient, expensive, and leaving tens of thousands of Canadians to die waiting for care every year.

Yet the silence is deafening, and any attempt to discuss alternatives is shouted down by defenders of a failing socialised model. As the system collapses, Prime Minister Mark Carney ships billions of dollars overseas to fund other nations’ healthcare systems. That’s not leadership – it’s political malpractice on a grand scale, says John Bolton.

Recent movements in short-term loan markets are a timely reminder of a forgotten truth: the Federal Reserve is not the master of credit conditions.

It can influence interest rates, but it cannot dictate them. Interest rates ultimately reflect supply and demand conditions in the broader financial system. When those conditions shift, the Fed’s administered rates give way to market realities. That’s precisely what we’re seeing in the repo market now.

“The invisible bid that’s been propping up the entire developed world for a generation is vanishing in real time,” warns financial strategist Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Company. In today’s interview with Daniela Cambone, he details how Japan’s seismic shift away from its three-decade-long role as the world’s “money printer” is set to send shockwaves through the global economy.

The elite aren’t stupid.

They can see that our society is coming apart at the seams all around us, and so they want to live some place safe. In fact, for many among the elite security has become the number one priority when choosing a new home. Unfortunately, the vast majority of us do not have the resources to move into high security communities guarded by teams of armed professionals. When things really start hitting the fan, most Americans are just going to have to deal with the chaos that is suddenly erupting all around them. But for the ultra-wealthy, one of the benefits of having so much money is being able to shut yourself off from the rest of the world.

The UN is the only organisation hailing the recent climate change summit as a success.

The reality is, its failure was so significant that even corporate media, which have for years disseminated propaganda to prop up the climate change crisis narrative, had to publish that it was a failure. But it was not all failure for the UN. A notable “achievement” at the summit was to declare 19 November as “World Toilet Day.”

Mind control weapons may sound like something from a dystopian science fiction film, but experts now say they are becoming a reality.

Scientists have issued an ominous warning over mind-altering ‘brain weapons’ that can target your perception, memory, and even behaviour. In a newly published book, Dr Michael Crowley and Professor Malcolm Dando, of Bradford University, argue that recent scientific advances should be a ‘wake-up call’. Professor Dando says: ‘The same knowledge that helps us treat neurological disorders could be used to disrupt cognition, induce compliance, or even in the future turn people into unwitting agents.’

It’s not just you — internet outages severe enough to disrupt everyday services for many people have become more frequent and wide-ranging, experts say.

When internet services company Cloudflare crashed Tuesday — prompting significant, hourslong disruptions at companies ranging from X to OpenAI to Discord — it was the third major internet outage in the space of about a month. While there’s plenty of finger-pointing to go around, two things are clear: Popular consumer businesses increasingly rely on a handful of giant companies that run things more cheaply in the cloud, and when one of those companies isn’t extraordinarily careful, an obscure software vulnerability or tiny mistake can reverberate through to many of their customers, making it seem like half the internet has been unplugged.

The director of The Age of Disclosure, a new documentary that bills itself as revealing a decades-old government cover-up of non-human intelligence, suggested that the president could soon confirm the existence of aliens.

Dan Farah, the director of the film, which hits select theaters and Amazon Prime streaming on Friday, said it’s possible the president of the United States could soon reveal that humans aren’t alone, he told Entertainment Weekly. “I think it’s only a matter of time before the release of this film is followed by a sitting president stepping to the podium and telling the world, ‘We’re not alone in the universe,’” Farah told the outlet. “It’s the most significant moment a leader could possibly have.” The Independent has asked the White House for comment.

What is hidden in Antarctica? Maybe a better question is what are they hiding in Antarctica? Massive underground cities? Advanced propulsion technology? UFO’s?

Share