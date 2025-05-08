One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

India and Pakistan began shelling one another on Wednesday, marking a dangerous escalation of hostilities between two adjacent nuclear powers.

The hostilities commenced after India launched missile strikes at nine sites in Pakistan that it called “terrorist infrastructure.” In response, Pakistani military forces said they shot down five Indian jets and one Indian drone in “self-defense.” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called India’s airstrike “an act of war” and vowed retaliation. Meanwhile, the casualties already number at least 26 killed and 46 wounded in Pakistan, and at least eight killed in India.

New Delhi has said the facilities were used by Islamabad to train terrorists

India conducted a series of strikes against nine suspected terror-linked sites located in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday. The pre-dawn operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor, was carried out jointly by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, according to officials. The Indian government has identified several locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir that it says were used as terrorist camps. The Pakistani National Security Committee (NSC) has dismissed India’s justification for the military action, calling it an “unprovoked, cowardly and unlawful act of war” in a statement issued after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A blast was heard in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore on Thursday morning, according to broadcaster Geo TV and a Reuters witness, a day after Indian strikes at multiple locations in the country strengthened fears about an escalation of military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Will we soon witness the world’s first nuclear war?

Following nuclear-armed India’s attack on nuclear-armed Pakistan, media outlets all over the globe quickly published stories about the possibility of nuclear war. In fact, this morning the main headline on the Drudge Report was “WORLD HOLDS BREATH” in all capital letters. Yes, it is entirely possible that a nuclear war could erupt between India and Pakistan. But will someone else use nuclear weapons first?

The conflict could disrupt trade and energy routes, increase militancy, and draw in major powers like China, Russia, and the U.S., potentially straining Central Asian stability...

If India and Pakistan spiral into war, there will be consequences for Central Asia. A war between Pakistan and India would likely have significant ripple effects on Central Asia, given the region's proximity to Afghanistan and flourishing economic ties across the region. The conflict could disrupt trade and energy routes, increase militancy, and draw in major powers like China, Russia, and the U.S., potentially straining Central Asian stability. Intervention by external powers: The Central Asian republics (Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Tajikistan) are already arenas for competition among outside powers. A Pakistan-India conflict could draw these powers into the region more aggressively to secure their interests, though Russia is busy in Ukraine, Turkey is busy in Syria, and U.S. forces are fighting in the Middle East, and Washington is ready to confront China.

Putin’s truce aims to open peace talks as Ukraine keeps up drone attacks

A 72-hour ceasefire proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially come into effect, with Russian forces halting offensive operations from midnight on Thursday, despite a surge in Ukrainian drone attacks in the hours before the truce. The pause in fighting, set to last until midnight on May 10–11, is described as a humanitarian gesture marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. The Kremlin says the ceasefire also aims to create space for direct peace talks with Ukraine, without preconditions.

Ukraine's air force said in a post on its Telegram social media account that Russian aircraft had launched guided bombs on the Sumy region of northern Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Reuters could not independently verify the bombs had been launched. The air force said the bombs were launched nearly three hours after a three-day ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin came into force.

The Washington-brokered negotiations on the current conflict need to come to a head, the US president has said

President Donald Trump has expressed displeasure over the pace of the US-brokered negotiations with Russia and Ukraine regarding the current conflict, stating that decisions need to be reached soon. According to US Vice President J.D. Vance, Washington currently considers Russia’s demands for ending the conflict unacceptable. “The Russians are asking for a certain set of requirements, a certain set of concessions, in order to end the conflict. We think they’re asking for too much,” he said at a Munich Leaders Meeting in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

warned it would create an "embarrassing situation"...

Saudi Arabia has been lobbying the US to stop all US attacks on Yemen ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to the kingdom, warning that it would create an "embarrassing situation" for Riyadh and the US, Middle East Eye can reveal. Saudi Arabia has resisted the US bombing campaign in Yemen since the Biden administration began strikes in 2024, but their insistence that attacks stop picked up last week as they became more concerned about the scope of the strikes, two US officials told MEE on the condition of anonymity. "Trump appears to be meeting a Saudi ‘ask’ to stop strikes ahead of his visit," one of the US officials told MEE.

In a troubling repeat occurrence, an F/A-18 Super Hornet has fallen from the USS Harry S. Truman into the Red Sea, marking the second such incident in a week.

The pilot and weapons systems officer aboard the aircraft were compelled to eject after a failed arrestment, resulting in minor injuries. The two were promptly rescued by a helicopter, according to a defense official. The mishap reportedly involved a failure of the tail hook to catch the arresting wire, a critical component in safely landing the aircraft on the carrier deck. This failure caused the jet to accelerate uncontrollably towards the bow and ultimately into the water.

But hours earlier, president told reporters he hasn’t decided whether he’ll allow Iran to have a limited enrichment program and nodded at Houthi ‘bravery’ for weathering US strikes

US President Donald Trump indicated Wednesday that he is seeking to “blow up” Iran’s nuclear centrifuges through an agreement with Tehran, but is also prepared to blow them up in an attack if necessary. Asked during an interview on conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt’s radio show whether the US told Iran to choose between turning over its nuclear centrifuges and uranium or to “get bombed,” US President Donald Trump responded, “It’s that simple.”

Eight Iranian nationals who were arrested in coordinated raids across the UK are suspected of plotting an attack on the Israeli Embassy in London, according to The Times. British authorities remain tight-lipped.

Eight Iranian men who were apprehended by British authorities in a sweeping counterterror operation over the weekend are suspected of a plot targeting the Israeli Embassy in London, according to a report in The Times. While official confirmation of the intended target remains unavailable, the newspaper said the embassy was central to the investigation. Five individuals of Iranian origin were arrested across several UK cities on suspicion of preparing to carry out a terrorist act. The arrests occurred during coordinated raids involving both armed police and military personnel.

PM’s remarks come after comments by wife Sara as well as Trump contradicted official Israeli estimate of 24 living captives remaining in Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday there is “doubt” as to whether three Israeli hostages held in Gaza are still alive, after comments by his wife and by US President Donald Trump had called into question Israel’s official estimate that 24 living hostages remain in the Strip. “We know for certain that there are 21 [hostages] alive, about this there is no dispute,” Netanyahu said in a video message posted to his X account, but “there are another three who, unfortunately, there is doubt if they are alive.” “We are not giving up on any of them,” he added.

Israeli COGAT officials and representatives have met with the UN to present the new plan and explore possible aid distribution methods.

Israel and the US are trying to persuade the United Nations to participate in a new humanitarian aid distribution plan for Gaza that is currently being developed, according to both Israeli and Western diplomats who spoke to The Jerusalem Post. During a cabinet meeting this week, a new plan for distributing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip was approved. The plan involves establishing distribution centers in specific areas that will be under the IDF’s control. Aid will be distributed directly to individual families, rather than through truck convoys as was previously done – a method that often resulted in the aid falling into the hands of Hamas.

According to the preliminary discussions, there would be no fixed timeline for how long such a US-led administration would last.

The United States and Israel have discussed the possibility of Washington leading a temporary post-war administration of Gaza, according to five people familiar with the matter. The "high-level" consultations have centered around a transitional government headed by a US official that would oversee Gaza until it had been demilitarized and stabilized, and a viable Palestinian administration had emerged, the sources said. According to the discussions, which remain preliminary, there would be no fixed timeline for how long such a US-led administration would last, which would depend on the situation on the ground, the five sources said.

According to a survey conducted this month, almost half of all Gazans are willing to emigrate, and nearly the same number approved of the anti-Hamas protests.

The survey, carried out by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, interviewed Palestinians in Judea and Samaria and Gaza between May 1 and May 4, six weeks after the IDF resumed its operations in Gaza following the collapse of the ceasefire. The polling shows that 49% of Gazans wish to emigrate and are willing to apply to Israel for assistance, while 50% responded that they would be unwilling to do so. Israel has prepared to facilitate mass migrations from the Gaza Strip, but the main challenge is finding countries willing to absorb the Gazan refugees.

Do you remember Joe Biden’s ‘Gaza Pier’ project? It was a complete disaster that cost hundreds of millions of dollars, was operational for less than a month, and cost the life of a U.S. service member.

Now that Joe Biden is no longer useful to the media, it is being reported that more than 60 U.S. service members were injured on this hunk of junk. The media probably could have told us this months ago, but that might have damaged the Democrats chances in the 2024 election, and the media couldn’t have that. Now it can all be told.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa confirms that indirect talks with Israel are taking place, focusing on security, intelligence, and confidence-building.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa confirmed on Wednesday evening that indirect talks are being held between his country and the State of Israel, aimed at what he described as "calming the situation and preventing loss of control." He made the remarks during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron as part of his visit to Paris. Al-Sharaa’s statements confirm an earlier report by the Reuters news agency, which stated that the United Arab Emirates is acting as a mediator between Jerusalem and Damascus. According to three sources familiar with the matter, the talks are focusing on security, intelligence, and mutual confidence-building.

Qatar is set to provide Syria with $29 million monthly for three months that can be extended to pay salaries, the Syrian finance minister said in a statement on Wednesday.

North Korea has fired a missile off its east coast, Yonhap News Agency said on Thursday.

The European Commission is undermining the legislature’s budgetary authority, Roberta Metsola has argued

The European Parliament has warned the European Commission (EC) that it could take it to court if it bypasses EU lawmakers to create a €150 billion ($170 billion) loan program to boost defense spending across the bloc. In March, EC head Ursula von der Leyen unveiled a plan to raise €800 billion to expand military potential across the EU in response to what she described as “a threat coming from Russia” – a claim rejected by Moscow. To raise the money, the Commission used Article 122 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), which allows member states in emergencies to approve proposals from the executive branch in Brussels without going through the usual process.

The EU parliamentarians have told dpa they want to send a message of peace by taking part in Victory Day celebrations

A group of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), including two Germans, are planning to travel to Moscow for a two-day visit to take part in Victory Day celebrations and send a message of peace, the German news agency dpa reported on Wednesday. The delegation will reportedly also include MEPs from the Czech Republic, Cyprus, and Slovakia. The visit will feature “talks with [Russian] parliamentarians as well as politicians and cultural figures,” according to German MEPs Michael von der Schulenburg and Ruth Firmenich.

Private broadcaster Polsat News reported that a woman's severed head and an axe had been found at the university.

Police said on Wednesday they had detained a 22-year-old Polish man after he killed one person with an axe at Warsaw University, in an attack the institution described as a "huge tragedy." "Police have detained a man who entered the University of Warsaw campus. One person died, another was taken to hospital with injuries," Warsaw Police said in a statement on X.

Tape of Royal Family Advisor Exposes Prince Andrew’s Sexual Relations with Minors and Deep Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Nigel Farage’s Reform Party has taken a commanding polling lead after a successful showing in England’s municipal elections on May 1.

According to recent YouGov data, the party, led by Brexit leader Nigel Farage, is now 12 points ahead of the Conservatives and seven points clear of the ruling Labour Party. Reform is the only major party to have gained ground since the last survey conducted in late April. The latest figures indicate that 29 percent of Britons would vote for Reform if a General Election were held today, compared to 22 percent for Labour and 17 percent for the Conservatives. Richard Tice, Reform’s deputy leader, highlighted this surge: “Another record Reform poll… [and] these are before the latest Labour mass immigration blunder.”

According to a report by Britain’s National Audit Office (NAO), the financial burden on taxpayers for accommodating asylum seekers is now expected to reach the equivalent of $20.3 billion.

This figure is a significant increase from the $6 billion initially projected by the Home Office—roughly equivalent to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)—when contracts were signed in 2019. The NAO report highlights that the rising costs are largely driven by the increased number of asylum seekers in hotels. The number of asylum seekers in hotels rose from approximately 47,000 in December 2019 to an anticipated 110,000 by December 2024. Despite hotels accommodating around a third of the asylum seekers, they consume three-quarters of the budget for accommodation.

MPs push for censorship powers they don't fully understand, treating ambiguity in the law as a green light for control.

At a recent UK parliamentary hearing on social media and algorithms, lawmakers ramped up calls for increased censorship online, despite revealing that they themselves remain unclear on what the existing law, the Online Safety Act, actually covers. The session, led by the Science, Innovation, and Technology Committee, displayed a growing appetite among MPs to suppress lawful speech based on subjective notions of harm while failing to reconcile fundamental disagreements about the scope of regulatory authority.

UK MPs target end-to-end encryption as Ofcom, ICO, and DSIT probe Telegram, Signal, and post-Southport riot app use.

UK’s Science, Innovation, and Technology Committee’s fourth and final meeting on social media misinformation and harmful algorithms saw renewed attacks against end-to-end encryption, and platforms like Telegram and Signal. And once again, representatives of the authorities tried to pin the blame for the Southport riots on social media and apps that are outside the scope of what is regulated as Big Tech.

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt issued an order on Wednesday to reject undocumented migrants, including asylum seekers, at the country's borders, on the first day of work for the new coalition government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Dobrindt announced the decision to rescind a 2015 instruction that had allowed entry for undocumented third-country nationals, with the aim of reducing illegal migration, saying the numbers were still too high.

Ever since the German domestic intelligence agency classified Alternative for Germany (AfD), party leading the opinion polls as a ‘confirmed’ right-wing extremist organization, the US administration led by President Donald J. Trump has harshly criticized Berlin for this anti-democratic act.

By this classification of the AfD, the spy agency that carries the misleading benign name of ‘Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution’ can bring a world of harassment against the right wingers, even as the new Government is already floating the idea of banning the party.

Roughly four million Canadians were living below the poverty line last year.

Canada’s national poverty rate rose again in 2023, hitting 10.2 percent and marking the fourth consecutive year of increases, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Roughly four million Canadians were living below the poverty line last year, the agency reported in its final Canadian Income Survey 2023. In addition, around 10 million people—representing 25.5 percent of the population in the provinces—faced some level of food insecurity. That’s nearly 1.3 million more than the previous year and continues a three-year upward trend.

Alberta is rising up — with Premier Danielle Smith leading a bold push to take back control from Ottawa. From border negotiations to calls for U.S. statehood, this may be the most serious separatist movement Canada has ever seen.

May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce a trade deal between the United States and Britain on Thursday, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the plans.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he would hold an Oval Office news conference at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Thursday about a "major trade deal with representatives of a big, and highly respected, country," using all capitalized letters. e did not offer more details but said it would be the "first of many." A White House spokesperson declined to comment on the Times report.

In a recent and forceful interview, President Donald J. Trump once again proved why he is regarded as one of the most strategic leaders in foreign and economic policy.

Speaking with clarity and resolve, Trump confirmed that he will not remove the tariffs imposed on China — at least not until the United States holds all the leverage at the negotiating table. "Why would I do that? Would I lower them? At some point I will, because otherwise you could never do business with them. But right now, no."

"Asian trading partners have been the most forthcoming in terms of doing the deals..."

Asian nations are ramping up energy imports from the U.S. to gain leverage in tariff talks with President Trump, though concessions in areas like autos and agriculture may prove harder to secure, according to a new report from Nikkei. "Asian trading partners have been the most forthcoming in terms of doing the deals," said Scott Bessent, Trump’s chief tariff negotiator, pointing to India, South Korea, and Japan. Negotiations are underway with Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and India ahead of the July 9 deadline, after the U.S. paused tariffs for 90 days in April. Except for China—which has retaliated—over 100 countries are engaging to avoid fallout.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) introduced legislation to “fully repeal the Patriot Act.”

“Today, I introduced the ‘American Privacy Restoration Act’ to FULLY REPEAL the Patriot Act and strip rogue intelligence officers of their extraordinary mass surveillance powers,” Luna said. “Since the passage of the USA Patriot Act in the aftermath of 9/11, intelligence agency officials have used their mass surveillance tools to settle personal scores, interfere in elections, and spy on untold numbers of innocent Americans. This abuse must come to an end!” she added.

Biden-appointed federal judge ordered Trump admin to begin processing refugees within next 7 days

A federal judge on Monday ordered the Trump administration to immediately resettle some 12,000 refugees into the U.S. under a court order that partially blocks President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at halting the refugee admissions program. U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead, a 2023 appointee of former President Joe Biden, issued the order despite the Trump administration saying during a hearing last week that it should only have to process 160 refugees into the country and would likely appeal any order requiring thousands to be admitted.

The truth is that the Real ID is just the latest chapter in the federal government’s twenty-plus years of using 9/11 as an excuse to protect and expand its power...

Today, after nearly two decades of implementation and delays, the federal government’s new identification requirements for traveling by plane domestically or entering federal buildings technically go into effect. This federally-compliant ID card—known as Real ID—can only be attained with specific records and documents laid out by the federal government. It’s labeled by a black or gold star in the upper right corner. Even though DHS Secretary Kristi Noem promised that, at least initially, people without a Real ID will only have to face some “extra scrutiny” at security checkpoints, it’s safe to assume that, as the full requirement sets in over the next several weeks and months, some number of people will show up to airports unaware that they no longer have the documents required to board their plane.

Vaccines weren't even on the list of suspects.

In a country where palliative care is underfunded, where hospitals are overcrowded, where pain management and housing are hard to come by, MAiD is becoming the state's go-to exit strategy for the inconvenient and the costly.

...uncertainty has risen and tariffs hold the likelihood of both boosting inflation and hurting employment.

Since the last FOMC meeting, on March 19th, a great deal has happened - Liberation Day, bond market crisis, stock market crash, a tariff pause, stock market surge, sentiment slump but labor market and hard data surged... and trump has demanded rate-cuts... oh and China cut rates and flooded the zone with liquidity...Gold has been a dramatic outperformer since March, stocks are rather shockingly unchanged-ish (after collapsing on Liberation Day), Treasury yields are higher, while crude has collapsed...

America’s economy contracted slightly in the first quarter of 2025, with real GDP slipping 0.3%, reversing from a solid 2.4% growth seen in the previous quarter.

According to the advance estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the downturn was largely driven by surging imports and reduced government spending. Despite underlying resilience in private sector demand, inflationary pressures and policy shifts are raising concerns about the long-term outlook. Imports rose notably during the first quarter, negatively impacting GDP figures since sales of imported goods subtract from domestic output totals. Moreover, the government’s reduction in expenditures further sharpened this decline.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. is betting on gold to lift its returns this year as investors pile into the asset to shelter their wealth during the global trade war.

“We now live in a world that is losing faith in the US dollar,” Co-Founder Brad Dunkley said in a letter to investors seen by Bloomberg News. “Central banks and ordinary citizens, particularly in India, China and developing markets, have increasingly turned to gold to preserve their purchasing power.” Dunkley said he expects gold will “do much of the heavy lifting” for the firm’s funds in 2025. Still, two flagship funds, Waratah One and Waratah One X, lost 3.3% and 5% in the first quarter, respectively. The firm’s long-biased fund gained about 2% and its thematic fund climbed 4.5%.

Today was the start of the Conclave, the process by which Catholic Cardinals vote for a new Pope, following the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at age 88.

The schedule for the first day of the Conclave is different from the rest of the days, with the Cardinals who are eligible to vote only holding one ballot. That voting started at 7 pm Rome time, or 1 pm Eastern, and all eyes were on the chimney installed at the Sistine Chapel late last week. It took over an hour to count and record the votes. Unsurprisingly, the smoke we saw this evening was black, signaling the Cardinals have not reached the 89 vote threshold required for the new Pontiff.

'If the Church still has a glimmer of rationality, it must elect Pietro Parolin as Pope. It is the only way to restore its authority,' declared Freemason Giuliano Di Bernardo.

(LifeSiteNews) – Cardinal Pietro Parolin is a leading Italian Freemason’s choice for Pope, and the former Grand Master of the Grand Orient of Italy has also hinted that the late Pope Francis may have been a Freemason himself. In an interview published by the Italian Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper on May 3, 2025, Giuliano Di Bernardo, a leader in masonic circles, revealed that he is a close friend of Cardinal Pietro Parolin. He said that he and Cardinal Parolin have known each other for at least twenty years and have mutual respect for each other. “If the Church still has a glimmer of rationality, it must elect Pietro Parolin as Pope. It is the only way to restore its authority,” he declared.

The U.S. government is undertaking a classified upgrade of a clandestine Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) facility known as Mount Weather, located in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, approximately 64 miles west of Washington, D.C.

This development has drawn attention due to the facility’s secretive nature and its critical role in national security, prompting questions about the purpose and scope of the enhancements. Mount Weather, also referred to as the High Point Special Facility, is a 564-acre complex featuring both above-ground and underground infrastructure. It is part of a network of fortified sites across the United States designed to shelter federal leaders and ensure government continuity during national emergencies. Its strategic location allows for rapid access from the nation’s capital, reachable in under 30 minutes by helicopter from Capitol Hill.

Amazon introduced its latest warehouse innovation, the Vulcan robot, a groundbreaking system equipped with a “genuine sense of touch.”

This technology enables the robot to handle delicate tasks such as picking, moving, and stowing items, previously exclusive to human workers. While Amazon emphasizes the robot’s potential to enhance efficiency, the unveiling has sparked discussions about its implications for warehouse employment. The Vulcan robot represents a significant advancement in warehouse automation.

A proposed Texas bill, formally titled the Forbidding Unlawful Representation of Roleplaying in Education Act (FURRIES Act), has sparked debate because it aims to prohibit behaviors and appearances associated with the “furry” subculture in public schools.

The legislation targets activities purportedly linked to students identifying with anthropomorphic animal characters, but critics argue it addresses issues that may not exist.

Oh my….

A massive statue of a “plus sized woman” has appeared in New York’s Times Square, and let’s just say many are feeling like the statue may have had one particular “inspiration”:

Share