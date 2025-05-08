Exposing The Darkness

Moe Wigsoe
31m

A statue of Letitia James?? Why not a statue of Benedict Arnold?

Second, the US should have NO relations with any nation dedicated to censorship of citizens. Like UK, France, Germany, Ukraine.

Third, future historians (assuming Moslems have not abolished the study of history) will record that this dystopian period, "furries" and all, heralded a general collapse of humanity. The only vestiges will be found in isolated societies like the Amish who have not turned their backs on God.

Dolly Dagger
43m

Beauty in the dystopian ‘ new world ’ has left the proverbial building: Art, music, architecture and the average person - Gone.

