Fighting heard near crossing between southern Gaza city and Egypt and airstrikes appear to bombard parts of city, but reports indicate incursion limited in scope

Israeli tanks and troops appeared to push their way into the southern Gaza city of Rafah early Tuesday after Jerusalem said a truce offer from the Hamas terror group did not meet its demands and announced that it had okayed moving ahead with the long-threatened offensive. The Israeli military said it was conducting “targeted strikes” against Hamas in eastern Rafah, thought to be the terror group’s final stronghold.

Gazans celebrate in streets; families of hostages plead for deal; US studying response; war cabinet says negotiators will meet mediators, but orders IDF to push ahead with Rafah op

Hamas on Monday evening claimed to accept what it said was an Egyptian and Qatari ceasefire and hostage release proposal, but Israeli officials said the Hamas terms did not meet Israel’s essential requirements. “After Hamas agreed to the mediators’ proposal for a ceasefire, the ball is now in the court of Israeli occupation, whether it will agree to the ceasefire agreement or obstruct it,” a senior Hamas official told AFP, soon after the office of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh announced its acceptance. But after receiving the Hamas response, Israeli officials said the terms Hamas claimed to have accepted did not match those that Israel had approved.

Changes to approved ceasefire-prisoner swap deal were made by Arab negotiators in consultation with CIA chief; first stage of hostage release would include less than 33 living hostages, report says.

The New York Times has confirmed that on Monday night, the Hamas terror group proposed a counteroffer for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal, and did not "agree" to the deal approved by both Israel and the US. Nevertheless, the counteroffer - though not deemed acceptable - was seen by the US as a sign of progress. The New York Times stressed that Israel's strikes in Rafah were "retaliation for Hamas rocket attacks that killed four Israeli soldiers," and a way to pressure Hamas, but did not constitute the strike that US President Joe Biden was warning against.

The IDF said that since 7:00 a.m., the crossing has been under its full operational control.

The IDF took over the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing on Tuesday morning, the military said. The IDF added that since 7:00 a.m., troops from the 401st Brigade had attained full operational control of the crossing. IDF troops led by the 162nd Division and guided by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Intelligence unit began on Sunday targeted operation against Hamas in East Rafah, the military said, following intelligence information that terrorists were using the area for terror purposes.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad on expected vote in the General Assembly: If UN grants the PA the rights of a state de facto, the US must stop funding the UN.

The UN General Assembly is expected to vote on Friday on a proposal that will grant the Palestinian Authority (PA) the rights of a state de facto. The resolution would give the PA “the rights and privileges” to ensure its full and effective participation in the work of the General Assembly and other UN organs, “on equal footing with member nations.” The PA’s initiative follows its failure to achieve full UN membership, after the US vetoed its bid at the UN Security Council.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, called for the "concrete implementation" of a two-state solution in Israel and "condemned" Israel's policy of settlement-building in the West Bank.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a political settlement of the Iran nuclear issue in a joint statement published by Chinese state media on Tuesday. Xi is on a two-day visit to France as part of his first trip in five years to Europe, where he has been pressed by European leaders on trade tensions and Ukraine.

The NYPD has begun arresting people after more than 1,000 pro-Palestine demonstrators marched through upper Manhattan towards the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is hosting the star-studded Met Gala.

As protesters marched down 5th Avenue towards the event, blocking traffic, cops stepped in at the East 79th Street Transverse at Central Park and started the arrests, the NY Post reports. "This is an exercise in futility at this point. There’s nowhere for them to go," one cop attempting to control the crowd was heard telling his partner, according to the report.

Pro-Hamas student protesters at George Washington University are now openly calling for the beheading of the school president and members of the board of trustees.

They allowed this situation to go on for too long and now it’s completely out of control. As you’ll see in the video below, these students are actually chanting ‘Guillotine, Guillotine!’

Staged actors have been embedded in US universities to promote the pro-Palestinian, anti-US sentiments.

Professional agitators have been utilized countless times throughout periods of civil unrest, and while the media has repeatedly denied that Soros and other far-left funders are backing these protests, the evidence is in plain sight. CNN reported that many of the “students” arrested at Columbia and City College of New York had no affiliation with either school. The New York Police Department arrested 282 people, and only 148 (a bit over half) were actually students.

Americans have been stunned by the Democratic megadonors funneling money into Marxist groups, sparking mass chaos across colleges and universities nationwide as risks are mounting that 'BLM-style' riots could spill over into city streets this summer.

Law-abiding Americans have taken notice of radical left-wing policies pushing this nation further into chaos, from failed progressive cities ignoring law and order to open borders igniting the greatest illegal alien invasion this nation has ever seen. There is a growing sense among the population that possibly a controlled demolition of the country is underway by the radical left.

The inauguration ceremony, attended by dozens of dignitaries and distinguished guests, is being held at the Grand Kremlin Palace

Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin is set to take the oath of office at a ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on Tuesday, after securing his fifth term in the highest office with a record 87.28% of the vote in March. The inauguration ceremony is being held at the Kremlin Grand Palace, a 19th-century building that towers over the Kremlin walls, and has served as the centerpiece during official receptions for Russian leaders from Nicholas II to Joseph Stalin, to the president.

Moscow has threatened retaliation for any attacks with British weapons

Moscow will retaliate against British targets in Ukraine or elsewhere if Kiev uses UK-provided missiles to strike Russian territory, the Foreign Ministry told London’s ambassador on Monday. Ambassador Nigel Casey was summoned to the ministry following remarks by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron to Reuters that Ukraine has the right to use long-range missiles sent by the UK to strike deep inside Russia.

Any talks should be recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, the Chinese leader has insisted

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that he would support an international Ukraine peace conference only if it’s recognized both by Moscow and Kiev with equal participation of all parties. The upcoming Swiss-proposed talks are scheduled to take place on June 15-16 at the Burgenstock resort near Lucerne. More than 160 delegations from around the world have been invited to take part, including members of the G7, G20, BRICS, EU, and others. Russian diplomats are not among them.

A married American serviceman has been detained for allegedly beating a woman in Vladivostok

A US Army sergeant has been detained in the Far Eastern Russian city of Vladivostok on suspicion of beating and robbing a Russian woman he was romantically involved with, according to the Izvestia newspaper. The man, named by US officials as Staff Sergeant Gordon Black, 34, has been held by Russian authorities “on charges of criminal misconduct” since last Thursday, NBC News reported on Monday.

Thousands of classified discussions were accidentally made publicly available

The German Army admitted on Saturday that a flaw in its video conferencing software system had made thousands of meetings publicly available on the internet. It emerged that meetings of the German Bundeswehr could be accessed using simple search terms on the army’s Webex system. More than 6,000 meetings could be found on the internet, some of which were classified. The army said the error was corrected within 24 hours of it coming to their attention.

Nearly half of Germans also agree with the statement: “I believe that Europeans are gradually being replaced by immigrants from Africa and the Middle East."

The most recent survey shows an absolute majority of 52 percent rather agree with the statement that “Germany should generally no longer accept refugees from Islamic countries”. Only 34 percent say “disagree” or “tend to disagree” with this statement. There is even greater agreement with the statement that “in certain areas of my town or village, I have the feeling that I am no longer in Germany.” According to the poll, 57 percent agree with the statement, while 36 percent do not share this feeling.

Voters in the Republic of Panama on Sunday elected a new president who has vowed to sever a key segment of the Latina American migrant trail that leads to the United States while restoring the country's reputation as an investment destination.

Former security minister Jose Raul Mulino won via an approximate 34% plurality of the vote. He was a late entrant to the race -- subbing in for former President Ricardo Martinelli, who was banned from running after being convicted for money laundering and sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison.

Massive news as AstraZeneca have stopped producing their covid injection.

The American drug company Moderna has posted a first-quarter loss of $1.2 billion after demand for their dodgy COVID-19 vaccine collapsed.

Sales of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine were a mere $167 million over the first quarter of 2024, compared with $2.8 billion over the same period last year. The company said in its earnings report: This decline aligns with the anticipated transition to a seasonal COVID-19 vaccine market. In the prior year period, the company recognized revenue primarily from delivered doses deferred from 2022.

In the wake of a privacy scandal, Australia's digital ID pilot program for online age verification faces intensified scrutiny over data security concerns.

The Australian government’s decision to institute a pilot program testing an online age verification system digital ID system was overshadowed by a privacy scandal concerning a legal requirement for bars and clubs in the region. The wrinkle juxtaposed these two narratives in a glaring light and shows how the push for digital ID raises privacy concerns that transcend the initial point-of-sale or point-of-access and becomes an ongoing data-invasive system that makes surveillance much easier.

Last Wednesday, 49 members of the US Senate threw down the gauntlet to President Joe Biden over his administration’s secretive plan to make the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) Dictator-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the dictator of US public health.

As a press release from Sovereignty Coalition stated, Tedros’ malfeasance contributed to the needless deaths of over 1 million Americans during the covid-19 pandemic. Please note: WHO is attempting to have two instruments ratified at the next World Health Assembly meeting at the end of this month to implement its pandemic plans: Amendments to the International Health Regulations and the Pandemic Treaty, which is also referred to as to as the Pandemic Accord, Pandemic Agreement and WHO Convention Agreement + (“WHO CA+”).

Cash is very efficient for small transactions. Cash transactions are immediate, flexible and anonymous. Cash does not need a password and can’t be hacked. The usefulness of cash is not dependent on technology that might break down – and sometimes does, creating huge problems.

A benefit of eliminating cash and moving to a digital economy, they claim, is combating crime. However, cash isn’t all that convenient for illicit transactions. It has the disadvantage for criminals of being small-scale. For large amounts of illicit transactions, you need to go digital.

Theft and complaints are taking a toll on self-checkout. Now, Walmart wants you to pay $98 a year for Walmart+ for the self-checkout privilege at some stores.

The Wall Street Journal reports Retailers Scale Back Self-Checkouts to Curb Irritation and Theft. Attention, shoppers: Retailers are rethinking your cashier job. Store operators are modifying how they use self-checkout stations in a bid to boost their bottom lines and improve the shopping experience for customers. Some retailers are pulling kiosks out of stores as a way to keep a lid on theft. Others, including Target (TGT), Dollar General (DG) and the regional grocery chain Schnucks, have limited how many items customers can bring to self-checkouts to avoid bottlenecks and alleviate headaches for staff.

Warren Buffett has said he expects the US government to increase taxes rather than reduce spending as the country struggles with its mounting national debt.

The declaration, delivered Saturday, comes as the US is hard-pressed to address widening fiscal deficits, and as the national debt recently topped $34 trillion - an amount nearly as big as the entire US economy. More concerning is the fact the Fed and other money-minded officials have no plan in sight, paving the way for the Berkshire Hathaway boss's unsettling prediction.

A hydroelectric dam has collapsed in southern Brazil after days of heavy rains that triggered massive flooding…

And the death toll keeps climbing from continuous rains in Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. At least 58 people have been killed, while another 67 remain missing according to the state’s civil defense agency. The rains have triggered the worst floods in more than 80 years.

As the monster who was responsible for creating the Gestapo and building the first Nazi concentration camps, Hermann Goering was one of Hitler's most ruthless henchmen.

Yet nothing could have prepared a team of amateur archaeologists for what they were about to find in the basement of his former home in the Wolf's Lair — the Nazis' headquarters in what is now north-eastern Poland. Set in dense forest, with barbed wire, guard towers and minefields all around, the once-impregnable complex of some 200 houses, bunkers and other buildings was where Hitler and senior Nazis planned the barbarities of the Holocaust and military campaigns such as Operation Barbarossa, their invasion of the Soviet Union.

Beyond Impossible exposes the corruption of the fake meat industry and how it ties in with the sinister plans of a global elite. Health expert Vinnie Tortorich asks the intriguing question: What do Harvard University, internet Vegans and the World Economic Forum all have in common? A religious desire for the world to go Vegan. But why? Is it an effort to stop global warming? Is it an earnest attempt at making everyone healthier? Is it a desperate plea to end animal cruelty? The answers may surprise you.

