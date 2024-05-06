One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A Hamas official said the movement is only willing to accept a "permanent and fixed" ceasefire.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's renewed statements about an invasion of Rafah pushed Hamas to harden its demands after the two sides got close to reaching a deal a few days ago, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing an unnamed Israeli official. According to the anonymous source, Hamas was now demanding additional guarantees that Israel would not resume fighting and launch an invasion of Rafah after any agreement. The cited official added that Hamas and Israel had shifted to playing a "blame game" and that the negotiations had stalled and were in "crisis."

'Hamas torpedoed the deal, with its refusal to budge on conditions that no Israeli government would accept,' Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says, negating words of Hamas' Moussa Abu Marzouk and the Israeli official who backed him.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday responded to claims by Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk and an anonymous Israeli official, who alleged that Netanyahu is responsible for the impasse in talks for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal. In a statement, the PM's Office stressed: "The claim that Prime Minister Netanyahu, and not Hamas, torpedoed the hostage release deal is a complete lie and intentionally misleading to the public."

The new humanitarian zone includes field hospitals, tents, and increased provisions of food, water, medicine, and other supplies.

The IDF has begun evacuating civilians from eastern Rafah to a new expanded humanitarian zone which includes al-Mawasi and parts of Khan Yunis and central Gaza, the IDF announced on Monday morning. The evacuation comes ahead of planned IDF operations in the Rafah area. The new humanitarian zone includes field hospitals, tents, and increased provisions of food, water, medicine, and other supplies. Additionally, the IDF is working in cooperation with international organizations and several countries to allow an increase of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

US officials say details shared by Israel didn’t change administration’s view that operation would put too many non-combatants at risk, add Israeli plan still not finalized

WASHINGTON — Israel this week briefed Biden administration officials on a plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians ahead of a potential operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah aimed at rooting out Hamas terrorists, according to US officials familiar with the talks. The officials, who were not authorized to comment publicly and requested anonymity to speak about the sensitive exchange, said that the plan detailed by the Israelis did not change the US administration’s view that moving forward with an operation in Rafah would put too many innocent Palestinian civilians at risk.

The Biden White House has put a temporary halt to shipments of weapons and ammunition to Israel in response to Israel's planned clearance of Hamas terrorists from Gaza and the uproar that has caused among a key Biden and Democrat voting demographic as November's elections approach.

This comes after the White House demanded written assurances from the Netanyahu government that US weapons and ammunition were being used within the constraints of international law. The White House started telegraphing this move several weeks ago when the State Department slapped sanctions on Israeli settlers for defending themselves and threatened sanctions against three Israeli Army battalions for alleged law of land warfare violations.

Officers from the New York Police Department went to two different universities on Friday morning to clear out anti-Israel agitators and break up demonstrations they held on campus.

Officers first cleared an encampment at New York University, where they arrested several protesters and called cleaning crews to the area to remove tents and sweep away the trash left behind by the protesters. The NYPD was then called to take similar actions at The New School in New York. After the operations, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell spoke to reporters to confirm the NYPD took the actions “at the request of school presidents” and ultimately arrested 56 people, with no incidents, between both schools.

The pro-Palestinian, antisemitic protests on university campuses across the nation are funded by President Joe Biden’s own political donors — which could explain why he hesitates to condemn them and won’t investigate them.

Biden equivocated last month when asked to react to the protests, saying that he condemned the antisemitism but also condemned those “who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians,” which puzzled observers. Research by NGO Monitor and others into the donors behind the protests has turned up familiar names from the Democratic Party bankroll — including George Soros’ Open Society Foundations and other liberal philanthropies.

Who is actually running the country? The Biden campaign team has admitted that they are seeking to shorten his speeches, claiming that they are seeking “quality over quantity,” but leading many to presume it is because he can barely talk.

Modernity.news' Steve Watson reports that Biden Deputy Campaign manager Quentin Fulks told MSBNC: “Our campaign believes in quality over quantity. We believe that these touches, these smaller things that are getting to the point about what is going on in the stakes of this election are gonna be easier for the voters to tap into.” The announcement led many to ask, how much shorter can his speeches get? At the moment he can barely manage three minutes without slurring and losing a battle with the teleprompter.

Resorting to “Gestapo” tactics is the only way that Joe Biden can win in November election, the former US president has declared

Donald Trump has accused US President Joe Biden’s administration of stooping to the level of the Nazi secret police to prevent him from winning this year’s election. “These people are running a Gestapo administration,” the former US leader told Republican donors at an event in Florida on Saturday, according to audio shared with multiple national news outlets. “And it’s the only thing they have. And it’s the only way they’re going to win, in their opinion.”

Tokyo has rebuked the US president for his comments, saying they lacked “an accurate understanding” of the country

Japan has pushed back against US President Joe Biden’s claim that Tokyo's economic woes stem from a national dislike of foreigners, putting the remarks down to a lack of knowledge, Jiji news agency has reported. On Wednesday, speaking at a fundraiser in Washington, Biden argued that the US has been able to sustain its economic growth by embracing immigration. “Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants,” he said.

Senator Rand Paul criticized US deficit spending that funds conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and throughout the globe.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) offered criticism of both of the country’s major political parties Sunday in comments expressing concern over bipartisan spending on the US proxy war in Ukraine. “My primary reason for opposing sending money to Ukraine is that we don’t have any money,” said the libertarian-leaning lawmaker in a radio interview with CEO and talk radio host John Catsimatidis.

Kiev may ask for help if it becomes clear that the country is not able to stop Russia on its own, Aleksey Goncharenko says

Kiev could request that Western troops be deployed on its soil if it deems the situation on the battlefield to have become bad enough, a senior Ukrainian lawmaker has said.

In an interview with French broadcaster LCI on Saturday, Aleksey Goncharenko, who represents Odessa in the Ukrainian parliament, thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for not ruling out sending Western military to his country.

Russia's overnight drone attack cut power to over 400,000 consumers in Ukraine's northeast region of Sumy on Monday, Ukraine's energy ministry said in a statement via the Telegram messaging app.

Work to restore power continued into the morning as 91 settlements remained without power in the region, the energy ministry and local authorities said on Telegram. Ukraine downed 12 out of 13 drones used by Russia in the attack.

As gold surged this year to its highest price ever, Xena Lin joined the frenzy by making monthly purchases of gold “beans,” pebble-like morsels of the precious metal.

For Ms. Lin, a 25-year-old administrative worker in southern China, the $80 beans — small enough to rest on a fingertip and weighing about one-thirtieth of an ounce — were an affordable way to buy into the gold excitement without splurging for jewelry, gold bars or coins. She had dabbled with investing in stocks in the past, but she said buying gold, especially in this fun way, inspired her to continue investing. “I’m still working hard to save more,” Ms. Lin said.

After the US withdrew from a major nuclear arms treaty with Russia in 2019, the Pentagon began to develop weapons that would have violated that agreement.

Such a covert missile has now been deployed to the Philippines as part of the US military buildup surrounding China. The New York Times reports this system to be a covert missile launcher that Washington believes could jeopardize Xi Jinping’s position as president of China. Capable of firing Tomahawks and other munitions, the Typhon launcher is concealed in a 40-foot shipping container and can hold up to four missiles. The Defense Department first deployed the launchers to the Philippines during war games late last month, after which China accused the US of "stoking military confrontation."

The American war machine depends on tiny bits of metal, some as small as dimes. Rare-earth magnets are needed for F-35 jet fighters, missile-guidance systems, Predator drones and nuclear submarines.

The problem: China makes most of the world’s rare-earth magnets, with 92% of the global market share. Now, Washington is doling out hundreds of millions of dollars in grants and tax credits to revive magnet-making in America. Defense manufacturers are on a clock. A U.S. law in 2018 restricted the use of made-in-China magnets in American military equipment, shriveling the list of potential suppliers to a small number in Japan and the West. By 2027, the curbs will extend to magnets made anywhere that contain materials mined or processed in China, covering nearly all of the current global supply.

This is Joe Biden’s America—a daily invasion of the border with no end in sight.

Per CBP, over 200 Chinese illegal aliens were apprehended at the San Diego sector of the southern border for two days in a row. According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, May 2nd reported 223 Chinese illegals, and May 1st reported 262. To give perspective to these numbers, in those two days alone, the combined amount is more than all Chinese illegals that came into the US for fiscal year 2021. The Chinese government has been less than cooperative in receiving their citizens back upon deportation attempts.

ZPMC is the largest manufacturer of cranes in the world. Its assembly yard is a vast facility on Changxing Island at the mouth of the Yangtze River in Shanghai.

The massive yard has ample layout space to fabricate and assemble the iconic container cranes seen at ports around the world. Typically, the cranes are shipped assembled, and the ZPMC yard has a large wharf to load them onto specially designed, heavy-lift ships and then deliver them all over the world. ZPMC’s factory is next to another important facility for China. The flagship shipyard of China’s frenetic naval expansion is Jiangnan Shipyard, adjacent to ZPMC, where the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) Aircraft Carrier 003, the Fujian, is fitting out, and the first PLAN nuclear-powered Aircraft Carrier 004 is being built.

In the wake of a catastrophe that claimed the lives of six roadwork crew members and disrupted one of the nation’s busiest ports, Maryland has committed to a monumental task of rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The project, set to be completed by the fall of 2028, is projected to cost between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion, according to David Broughton, spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Transportation. The announcement comes as state and federal agencies press forward with recovery efforts following the bridge's tragic collapse on March 26, which not only resulted in significant loss of life but also temporarily shut down the Port of Baltimore. The collapse occurred when a container ship, having lost power, struck one of the bridge’s main supports.

The United States Military Academy at West Point is introducing a new curriculum that includes courses on “deconstructing patriotism,” “cross-dressing in the military,” and other topics related to gender norms and representation.

These courses are part of a broader initiative by the Biden regime to integrate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) propaganda into the curriculum over duty, honor, and country. Former Navy SEAL and Representative Scott Taylor (R-VA) tweeted his concerns after the curriculum was reportedly shared with him, stating, “This was sent to me, classes at U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Quite sure China and Russia are not teaching this nonsense to their officers. Fix yourself.”

Construction has begun on a new national monument in the Canadian capital of Ottawa to honor the 2SLGTBQI+ community, which boasts to be the first in the world.

The project will cost $13 million (CAD) entrusted the LGBT Purge Fund that approved the design of the monument, which is basically a large cylinder with a bung of holes taken out of it. It’s called Thunderhead, and it’s being built by the Ottawa River by Portage Bridge and Wellington Street. The group has been working on getting designs approved and funded since 2022, providing some mock-ups of what the final design should look like.

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citibank are keeping trillions of dollars in unknown and potentially risky assets off of their balance sheets, according to new data from the US government.

The new numbers – compiled by the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) and first reported on by Wall Street on Parade – show JPMorgan Chase holds $3.227 trillion off-balance sheet, Bank of America holds $1.6 trillion off-balance sheet and Citibank holds $2.6 trillion off-balance sheet. The Federal Reserve defines off-balance sheet activities as “quite diverse in nature” and says they may include such instruments as firm loan commitments, standby letters of credit, foreign exchange, financial futures, forward contracts, options, interest rate swap contracts and other derivative products.

One of Wall Street’s most bearish skeptics told Business Insider last month that he thinks the “worst market crash since 1929” is coming.

Mark Spitznagel, chief investment officer of Universa Investments, is known for being a “permabear” when it comes to the stock market outlook. Spitznagel told Bloomberg in an earlier interview that we’re witnessing the “greatest credit bubble in human history.” Spitznagel’s main advice to everyday investors is not to chase the market, but rather to build a portfolio that can withstand the impact if the market crashes. If you share Spitznagel’s incredibly bearish view on the state of the U.S. economy, here’s how you can prepare your portfolio. In an interview with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer last year,Spitznagel likened the Fed’s “constant monetary intervention” to forest fire suppression.

The US pharma giant seeks to regain profits through cancer treatment drugs since the demand for its Covid-19 vaccines has plummeted

The American drug manufacturer, Pfizer, views the cancer treatment market as a new Klondike now that the Covid-19 pandemic is over and the global demand for its vaccines and Covid drugs is falling, its CEO Albert Bourla told Fox Business on May 1. The company expects to score big on “blockbuster” cancer drugs, its head revealed, as the pharma giant was seeking to reverse its post-Covid business decline. The pandemic had brought record revenue to the company. In 2022 alone, Pfizer’s total sales amounted to $157 billion, with its Covid vaccine accounting for $37.8 billion and its antiviral treatment pill, Paxlovid, bringing it another $18.9 billion.

Victoria Atkins asks officials in her department to draw up options for reforming Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme

The Health Secretary has ordered a review of the vaccine compensation scheme after a surge in claims following the pandemic, The Telegraph can disclose. Victoria Atkins has asked officials in her department to draw up options for reforming the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS), which campaigners have said is no longer fit for purpose. It comes amid concern that the scheme is struggling to cope after becoming overwhelmed by a huge volume of claims from those suffering side-effects after Covid vaccines.

Ambiguity surrounds the definitions of ‘impairment’ and the consequent privacy implications of such technology, raising fears of government overreach and erosion of rights.

(America’s Frontline News) — In the name of safety, the government has taken steps that critics say have denied citizens what used to be considered inalienable constitutional rights. Citizens are concerned that their right to freedom of speech under the First Amendment is being denied, ostensibly, to keep citizens safe from “harmful misinformation,” and fear that the Second Amendment right to bear arms is being infringed upon to combat gun violence. Watchdogs further contend that citizens are being denied the Fifth Amendment’s protection against self-incrimination and the Sixth Amendment’s right to face one’s accuser when technology is used to gather evidence.

Warren Buffett has raised the alarm on AI, warning it threatens to supercharge fraud by making scams more convincing than ever.

“Scamming has always been part of the American scene,” the famed investor and Berkshire CEO said during his company’s annual shareholder meeting on Saturday. But Buffett said that images and videos created using artificial intelligence have become so convincing that it’s virtually impossible to discern if they’re real or not. “When you think of the potential of scamming people … if I was interested in scamming, it’s going to be the growth industry of all time,” he said.

The CIA is engaged in an “infinite race” with China when it comes to AI and other top technologies, according to the agency’s Chief Technology Officer, Nand Mulchandani, who outlined a strategy that prioritizes technological prowess as crucial to national security.

Speaking at the Hill & Valley Forum’s gathering of top technology and government officials in Washington this week, Mulchandani made it clear that the agency is aggressively pursuing advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) to bolster both offensive and defensive capabilities, the Washington Times reports.

Multiday severe weather threat kicks off Monday in Plains, Midwest

A potentially dangerous situation could unfold in parts of the Plains and Midwest on Monday as a multiday severe weather threat gets underway and lasts through at least Wednesday. OKLAHOMA CITY – Tens of millions of people from the Plains to the Midwest again face the risk of a potentially violent and life-threatening severe weather outbreak that could bring long-track tornadoes, giant hail and hurricane-force wind gusts to areas still reeling from extreme weather over the past few weeks that has left several people dead.

SAN ANTONIO – Flooding in Texas turned deadly Sunday as millions of people across the eastern part of the state continue to face overflowing rivers that could remain swollen for days.

East Texas did see a brief pause from the extreme weather on Saturday before the threat of more precipitation and thunderstorms returned Sunday. Some of those storms knocked down trees near Lufkin on Sunday morning, according to storm reports from the National Weather Service. There was some good news, however. River levels peaked Friday night along the East Fork of the San Jacinto River, which has seen the worst of flooding over the past several days.

There is an important anti-geoengineering legal movement afoot.

It is being spearheaded by Reinette Senum. Reinette Senum is the former mayor of Nevada City, CA. Shortly after being elected to a third term, Reinette stepped down in 2020 because she refused to participate in the blatant and widespread government corruption associated with the Covid plandemic. This is a woman of great intellect, experience and integrity. Since then, Reinette has been applying herself to the fight against SRM geoengineering as well as toxic conventional cloud seeding activities. She has been coordinating an evolving legal effort that ultimately seeks to shut down these incredibly destructive programs. Reinette took the time to sit down with me for about a half-hour in order to give us an update on her team’s efforts.

