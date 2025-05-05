One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

President Trump tells reporters he may tap Stephen Miller to replace Mike Waltz, who was ousted after sharing sensitive Yemen strike plans.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday told reporters aboard Air Force One he is considering naming his deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, as National Security Adviser to replace Mike Waltz. Trump added that he expects to appoint a successor to Waltz within six months. Trump last week announced that Waltz would be removed from his position as National Security Adviser following backlash over the saga surrounding his adding journalist Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic to a private messaging group where US military strike plans against Houthi rebels in Yemen were being discussed. While the President removed Waltz as National Security Adviser, he did not dismiss him outright, instead nominating him as US Ambassador to the United Nations.

President Donald Trump said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the tariffs would make the United States a rich nation.

Trump said, “The tariffs are going to make us rich. We’ll be a very rich country.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “At your cabinet meeting, you said, ‘Maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, and maybe the two dolls would cost a couple of bucks more than you would normally.’ Are you saying that the tariffs will cause some prices to go up?” Trump said, “No, I think the tariffs will be great for us because it will make us rich.”

The new duties target key vehicle components but include exemptions for USMCA-compliant parts to preserve North American supply chains.

A 25 percent tariff on imported automobile parts took effect on May 3, marking a significant step in President Donald Trump’s effort to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign supply chains and boost domestic manufacturing jobs. The new duties—authorized under a March 26 proclamation—apply to key components used in passenger vehicles and light trucks, including engines, transmissions, and electrical systems.

US President Donald Trump announces a 100% tariff on all movies produced outside the United States.

He says he is authorizing the US Trade Representative to process the institution of the tariff because the United States’ movie industry is dying “a very fast death” due to other countries offering incentives to attract filmmakers and studios. “This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat,” Trump says in a post on Truth Social. “It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!”

Trade “should not be a weapon,” the billionaire investor has said

Warren Buffett has criticized US President Donald Trump’s trade policy, warning that the White House’s escalating use of tariffs amounts to turning trade into “an act of war.” Speaking at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting on Saturday, the billionaire investor argued against using tariffs as a weapon, saying balanced trade is essential for global prosperity and peace.

It's the end of an era at America's largest hedge fund/private equity/insurance float-cum-rollup conglomerate, whatever you want to call it: Warren Buffett just announced during the Berkshire annual pilgrimage to Omaha that he is stepping down as CEO of Berkshire at the end of the year, and that Greg Abel, the vice chairman for non-insurance operations who has been groomed over the past decade for just this moment, will take over the conglomerate. The news was greeted with a standing ovation by the thousands of Berkshire shareholders who were present at Omaha's Convention Center.

The military presence extends east of New Mexico into El Paso, Texas.

The United States on Thursday announced the creation of a second military zone along its southern border with Mexico, further expanding the military’s presence in the area. Dubbed the “Texas National Defense Area,” and announced late on May 1, it is a 63-mile stretch that runs east from the Texas-New Mexico state line in El Paso. The zone’s creation follows the creation in April of a first military zone along a 60-foot-wide corridor called the Roosevelt Reservation. The corridor runs along the border lands of New Mexico, Arizona, and California.

"In one of the calls, (U.S. President Donald Trump) said it was important for the U.S. army to enter Mexico to help us in the fight against drug trafficking.

And I want to say that’s true, in some of the calls, he said: 'How can we help you fight drug trafficking? I propose that the U.S. Army come in to help you. And you know what I told him? No, President Trump, the territory is sacrosanct, sovereignty is sacrosanct, sovereignty is not for sale, sovereignty is loved and defended.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into two new near misses involving commercial flights at Reagan National Airport.

On Thursday, flights were directed to abort landings due to a nearby US Army Black Hawk helicopter headed for the Pentagon. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that air traffic controllers instructed Delta Flight 1671 and Republic Flight 5825 to perform go-arounds at an altitude of 2:30 p.m. ET to avoid any conflict as the helicopter was inbound to the Pentagon Army Heliport. This incident comes in the wake of heightened scrutiny on helicopter operations near the airport following a January midair collision. In that incident, an Army helicopter collided with American Airlines Flight 5342, resulting in 67 fatalities.

The fight for the 2028 GOP nomination will begin within the next few years. President Trump has named a couple of people he thinks could ultimately succeed him as the party’s standard-bearer and explained why he’s now completely ruling out seeking an unprecedented third term.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump sat down for a one-on-one interview at Mar-a-Lago with NBC’s “Meet the Press” far-left host Kristen Welker. The interview, taped for Sunday, covered various topics focusing on Trump’s incredibly successful first 100 days in office. Toward the interview’s close, Welker asked Trump who he sees succeeding him as President.

The Attorney General invited MAGA influencers to see the first tranche of the Jeffery Epstein files — now the White House says there’s “no specific timeline” to release the rest.

Attorney General Pam Bondi released the “first phase” of declassified files on February 27 related to the now dead sex offender. She even invited some conservative online personalities to the White House to see the files for themselves. Conservative commentator Rogan O’Handley, known online as DC Draino, was among the group who was given a white binder labelled “The Epstein Files: Phase One.”

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was directing the Bureau of Prisons to rebuild and reopen the infamous Alcatraz prison in the San Francisco Bay to "house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders."

"REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ!" he posted on the Truth Social platform. "When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm."

THE VIOLATION OF THE SINO-VATICAN AGREEMENT

AsiaNews Agency has reported (here) that on April 28 the diocesan clergy of Shanghai elected Father Wu Jianlin as their bishop. The same thing happened on April 29, with the election of Father Li Jianlin as bishop of the Diocese of Xinxiang. Both appointments, coming from the schismatic “patriotic church,” were made in clear violation of the terms of the secret Agreement that the Vatican signed with the Beijing government in 2018 and renewed in 2020, 2022, and 2024 for four years.

Irish regulators have imposed a substantial fine on TikTok, the Beijing-owned video platform, requiring the company to pay $599 million.

This penalty arises after it was discovered that TikTok unlawfully sent user data from Europe to China, breaching data protection laws of the European Union (EU), according to the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC). Following a four-year investigation, the DPC concluded that TikTok had not implemented adequate safeguards when transferring European users’ data to China. Additionally, between 2020 and 2022, the platform did not disclose to its users that their data could be accessed by personnel in China.

It’s been only a few days since the Donald J. Trump administration apparently stepped back from its role as a mediator in the peace process between Russia and Ukraine – and already the possibility nuclear attacks are a daily feature in the news cycle.

Just yesterday (3), after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky doubled down on his threat to attack the May 9 Victory Day parade, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, currently Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, warned that Moscow could retaliate in a way that Kiev would not live to see the day – the reference is clear enough. Today (4), in an interview with Russian state media, President Vladimir Putin said that ‘the need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine had not arisen’ and that ‘he hopes it will never’.

The face-to-face conversation last month was “the most substantive,” the Ukrainian leader has said

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has claimed that US President Donald Trump adjusted his view of the Russia-Ukraine conflict following their brief, impromptu meeting at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican last week. According to him, the discussion stood in sharp contrast to the heated argument the two had in the White House in February. On April 26, Zelensky and Trump met on the sidelines of Pope Francis’ funeral and spoke for 15 minutes without aides or interpreters. “I think the conversation I had with Trump was the best we’ve had so far. It was possibly the shortest, but also the most substantive. With all due respect to our teams, I believe the tête-à-tête format worked well. The discussion had the right atmosphere,” Zelensky told reporters on Saturday.

The country’s ambassador to Russia has told RT he hopes for a “deescalation of tensions” with India amid concerns over possible military action

Pakistan will respond with the “full spectrum of power” if India attacks it or disrupts vital water flows, the country’s ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamali, has said as tensions remain escalated between the two nuclear-armed neighbors following a deadly attack against civilians in Kashmir. Speaking to RT on Saturday, the ambassador said that Pakistani intelligence has evidence of planned military aggression from New Delhi, which has accused Islamabad of supporting cross-border terrorism on its soil. “There are some other leaked documents whereby it has been decided to strike certain areas of Pakistan,” Jamali said. “So that makes us feel that this is going to happen and it’s imminent.”

India’s actions came within hours of Pakistan’s testing its surface-to-surface ballistic missile on Saturday.

India has cut off water flow to Pakistan from the Baglihar dam on the Chenab river and is also preparing to taper down runoffs from the Kishanganga project on the Jhelum, following through on its decisions not to allow a “single drop” from going to the neighbouring country from the Indus rivers. After a week of discussions and hydrological testing, India began de-silting operations in the Baglihar dam and lowered sluice gates, reducing downstream flow to Pakistan by up to 90%, while similar operations have been planned for the Kishanganga dam, an official from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation said on Sunday.

First time Houthi fire has impacted at airport; IDF says it failed to intercept ballistic missile after several attempts; airport reopens after an hour, but most foreign airlines suspend flights

A ballistic missile fired by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen impacted on the grounds of Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday morning, injuring six people, none of them seriously. The blast occurred in a grove of trees alongside an access road close to the airport’s main Terminal 3, several hundred yards from the airport control tower. The military said it made several attempts to intercept the missile but failed to shoot down the projectile. “An impact was identified in the area of Ben Gurion Airport,” it said. The attack marked the first time a Houthi missile had impacted within the grounds of the airport. A Hezbollah missile hit a parking area on the airport’s perimeter in November.

Premier endorses Trump post vowing to hold Iran responsible for ‘every shot fired’ by Yemen group, as IAF probe says ‘technical malfunction’ likely behind air-defense failure

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to retaliate against the Houthis in Yemen and to act against “their patron” Iran, hours after the rebel group struck Ben Gurion Airport with a ballistic missile. “We, along with the entire world, are under threat from the Houthis. We will not tolerate it and will take very strong retaliatory action against them,” the premier told Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, who is in Israel on an official visit, according to a readout from his office. “We will always remember that they acted under the orders and with the support of their patron — Iran,” the premier added. “We will do what needs to be done to deliver a proper warning to Iran that we cannot tolerate such acts.”

The military spokesperson of the Houthis in Yemen announces the imposition of a "comprehensive aerial blockade on Israel."

The Houthi military spokesperson in Yemen, Yahya Saree, threatened on Sunday evening to impose a "comprehensive aerial blockade on Israel," following the group's launch of a missile that struck Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday morning. He warned the move will be carried out "through repeated strikes on airports, primarily Ben Gurion Airport." Additionally, he called on international airlines to cease flying to Israel.

In a first-ever interview of an STC delegate to an Israeli newspaper, Ahmed denounced the Houthi attacks against Israeli infrastructure.

“Targeting civilian airports is a blatant act of terrorism,” Summer Ahmed, Foreign Affairs Representative of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) of South Yemen to the United Nations, exclaimed to the Jerusalem Post. “The attack on Ben Gurion Airport is part of a broader pattern of Houthi aggression, backed by Iran, which has turned Houthi-controlled North Yemen into a launchpad for regional instability.”

The US Air Force reportedly conducted airstrikes on the Houthi capital, Sanaa, more than 10 times on Sunday night, the Yemen-based terror group claimed.

Houthi terrorists also claimed that 14 people were injured in one of the strikes.

After a discussion lasting about seven hours, plans approved for extensive ground operations in the heart of Gaza and an increased mobilization of reservists.

After a seven-hour discussion, the Security Cabinet early Monday morning unanimously approved the plans to expand combat operations in Gaza. The discussion focused on new operational plans aimed at increasing pressure on Hamas, including a large-scale ground maneuver and entry into areas of the Gaza Strip, where IDF forces are expected to remain for an extended period. Additionally, a principled framework for the distribution of future humanitarian aid to Gaza was approved, despite opposition from National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. According to the approved framework, aid will be transferred in the future through an international fund that will oversee preventing its transfer to Hamas.

The two companies supervised the checking of vehicles seeking to pass through from southern to northern Gaza in January of this year, alongside Egyptian officials.

Although nothing is final until deployment, the two companies expected to handle Gaza food aid distribution once Israel reopens the spigot to facilitate the aid are American companies Safe Reach Solutions and UG Solutions, The Jerusalem Post has confirmed. These are the same companies who, along with certain Egyptian officials, supervised the checking of vehicles seeking to pass through from southern to northern Gaza in January after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas at the time went into effect.

While US president first says he wants Tehran’s entire nuclear program fully done away with, he then tells interviewer that ‘the only thing they can’t have is a nuclear weapon’

US President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Sunday that the aim of his administration’s nuclear talks with Iran is to achieve “total dismantlement” of Tehran’s nuclear program, but that he is open to letting the Islamic Republic pursue civilian nuclear energy. Trump made the comments in an interview conducted on Friday, which hit the air Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and covered a wide range of topics regarding the first few months of his second term in office. In the interview, host Kristen Welker asked the president whether his demands in the negotiations with Tehran include the “total dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear program.”

American bases and interests will be targeted if a war is imposed on the Islamic Republic, Iran's defense minister warned on Sunday, after unveiling a new solid-fuel ballistic missile named Qassem Bassir.

"The Islamic Republic has never initiated a war in recent years and will not initiate any war in the future either, but if we are attacked or war is imposed on us, we will respond with strength," Defense Minister Aziz Nassirzadeh told the state TV when asked about US threats to attack Iran. "If this war is initiated by the United States or Israel, the Islamic Republic will attack their interests, bases, and forces wherever they may be and whenever it deems necessary."

The devastating port blast on Iran’s southern coast has prompted comparisons to the Chernobyl disaster, with some Iranian thinkers seeing echoes of the Soviet Union’s final days in their own country’s unraveling.

Like the explosion at the nuclear power plant in 1986, the deadly blast at Iran’s Bandar Abbas port—reportedly caused by missile fuel stored at a civilian facility—has become a symbol of decay, incompetence, and state secrecy. Chernobyl ushered in political change and the collapse of Communism. Could this be the beginning of the end of the Islamic Republic? Historical analogies are never perfect, but they are often revealing.

Starting in 2027, the European Union will expand its emissions trading system (ETS) into new territory with the launch of ETS2. While the original ETS primarily targeted heavy industry and power plants, ETS2 directly impacts ordinary citizens — their homes, their cars, their daily lives.

Under the guise of 'saving the climate,' the EU will steadily make gasoline, diesel, and gas for heating more expensive. But let's be honest: ETS2 has very little to do with protecting the environment. It is about economic control, wealth redistribution, and the consolidation of power among banks, large corporations, governments, and the European Commission.

According to conservative warrior Pamela Geller, “at least seven Muslim terrorists were arrested in counter-terrorism ops across England, thwarting a terror plot targeting a specific premises.”

Geller cites an AP article that states among the arrested suspected terrorists are at least four Iranian men. They plotted against a target which has not yet been revealed in London. The suspected terrorists are between the ages of 29 and 46. Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the force’s Counter Terrorism Command, said police are still working to establish a motive, “as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public.”

After upsurging populists from Reform UK humiliated and stunned both the Labour and Conservative parties with their historic victories in the local elections, many are looking for ways forward.

Among the Labour party MPs and power brokers, there is ample dissatisfaction, both from a more centrist wing as well as those even more leftist than failing Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Today (4), a leading Labour ‘Red Wall’ MP has blamed the ‘hyper-liberal’ government for ignoring working-class concerns about immigration. Jonathan Hinder, MP for Pendle and Clitheroe, considers mass migration an ‘existential threat’ for the Labour Party’s newfound – but already fading – electoral dominance.

On Sunday, May 4, the Romanian people began casting votes in their presidential election, less than six months after Romania’s election of conservative hardliner Calin Georgescu, as president, was annulled by a Globalist Court.

In the wake of this deeply undemocratic election annulment, Romanian conservative nationalist George Simion has strongly emerged as the frontrunner in this year’s make-up election, leading all polls among 11 Romanian presidential candidates. “We are here with one mission only: the return to constitutional order, the return to democracy. I have no other goal than first place for the Romanian people,” Simion told reporters today at the ballot box, while voting alongside the rightful Romanian president, Calin Georgescu.

Leftist Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been elected for a second term in office following Australia’s recent national election. Albanese emerged victorious, defeating the center-right opposition headed by Peter Dutton. In his victory speech, Albanese emphasized leftist, multiculturalist doctrine.

“We do not need to beg or borrow or copy from anywhere else. We do not seek our inspiration overseas. We find it right here in our values and in our people,” he said, in what many have interpreted as a veiled jab at the United States. Peter Dutton, leader of the Liberal Party, acknowledged the party’s failure to achieve desired results. Dutton took responsibility for the campaign’s shortcomings and recognized the hard work of his party members throughout the past three years. He also expressed regret for those candidates who lost their seats and ambitions in the election. Despite the setback, Dutton assured supporters that the party remains strong and committed to rebuilding.

Investing.com-- Oil prices fell sharply in Asian trade on Monday after the OPEC+ signaled over the weekend that it will further increase production in the coming months, heralding a potential supply glut.

The prospect of higher supplies and weakening demand weighed heavily on crude, which was already nursing steep losses so far in 2025. Monday’s losses put oil back in sight of a four-year low hit in early-April. Brent oil futures for June fell 3.6% to $59.10 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3.7% to $55.68 a barrel by 20:37 ET (00:37 GMT).

Something crazy is happening right now, and it's moving fast. I was just on Shein yesterday and noticed prices on some stuff jumped by 300% overnight. And it's not just them—I've been tracking Amazon sellers who are sneakily bumping up prices on everything from toilet paper to canned goods. Look, I'm not trying to freak you out, but this is different from 2020.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has issued a dire warning to about Europe's financial system, predicting that "many" of the continent's banks are at risk of catastrophic collapse.

In an interview with the Less Noise More Signal podcast, Ardoino highlighted how stringent regulations and risky banking practices could precipitate a wave of failures, drawing parallels to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in 2023. Ardoino’s concerns center on the European Union’s regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers, which he argues exacerbates systemic risks rather than mitigating them. “The regulation was pushing us to keep 60% of our reserves in uninsured cash deposits in Europe,” the Tether CEO told host Pascal Hügli, describing a scenario where stablecoin issuers are forced to park billions in vulnerable bank accounts.

Eric Trump has issued a stark ultimatum to global financial institutions: evolve rapidly or face extinction.

In a candid interview with CNBC’s Dan Murphy during a business visit to Dubai, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization condemned the traditional banking system as outdated and inefficient, particularly in contrast to the advancements being made in blockchain and cryptocurrency. “The modern financial system is broken — it’s slow, it’s expensive,” Trump said, speaking from the United Arab Emirates, which he praised as a rising leader in digital finance and blockchain innovation.

A major ice cream manufacturer has issued a voluntary recall of approximately 40,000 cartons of its popular frozen dessert after discovering potential contamination that may pose a health risk to consumers.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an alert regarding a voluntary recall of 40,128 cartons of Sundae Shoppe Cookies and Cream Mochi Ice Cream. The recall affects products distributed in four states: Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. According to the company’s statement, the issue was identified during routine quality control testing, which revealed the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

An aggressive and venomous insect known as the Asian needle ant is raising alarm across the southeastern United States, particularly in Georgia, where scientists and medical professionals are reporting a rise in severe allergic reactions linked to its sting.

Originally native to Southeast Asia, the Asian needle ant (Brachyponera chinensis) is now considered a dangerous invasive species due to its expanding territory and potential to cause life-threatening anaphylaxis in humans. The ant’s venom is potent enough to trigger serious allergic reactions, including anaphylactic shock—a condition that can be fatal if not treated immediately.

Something strange is happening, and it's far deeper than a joke or meme. Former President Donald Trump recently shared a bizarre AI-generated image depicting himself as the Pope, right after Pope Francis passed away. Most dismissed it as a joke—but is there something more profound and sinister behind it?

