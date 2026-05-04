Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
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This is a lot of news to digest. First, I'm appalled at this push by Britain to completely and utterly destroy the culture and its native people. This is pure evil, and I'm sure the "king" approves. And these higher ups are using and propagandizing innocent unknowing children to further their evil agenda against the British people. How do the people combat this tyranny?

And the Spanish people do not condone their government's policies either. These corrupt globalist "leaders" do not listen to their citizens, but do the opposite of the right thing. Deport the "migrants".

And as for Iran, I give no credence whatsoever to the lies of the IRGC. That regime must be ended entirely and Iran given back to its people.

Just as Ukraine is still being controlled by the deep state cabal, using the puppet Zelensky, and they are supported by the EU. The EU want war with Russia, and they still think they can drag the US into it.

In my opinion, the enemy must be upended.

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