An appeals court on Thursday stayed the ruling of the U.S. Court of International Trade that blocked President Donald Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs, meaning the tariffs are back in effect.

The U.S. Court of International Trade issued an injunction on Wednesday night, ruling that President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs are illegal. The White House filed a motion to stay the ruling, and the tariffs were reinstated Thursday afternoon, as CNBC noted, shortly after the White House slammed the ruling. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said hours before the stay that the three judges on the trade court “brazenly abused their judicial power to usurp the authority of President Trump, to stop him from carrying out the mandate that the American people gave him.”

President Trump on Friday announced he is doubling steel import tariffs from 25% to 50%.

Trump made the announcement during a rally at U.S. Steel’s Irvin Works plant in celebration of a new deal entered into between the American steel manufacturer and Japan’s Nippon Steel. “We are going to be imposing a 25% increase. We’re going to bring it from 25% to 50% — the tariffs on steel into the United States of America, which will even further secure the steel industry in the United States. Nobody’s going to get around that,” Trump said. “At 25% they can sorta get over that fence,” Trump said. “At 50% nobody’s getting over that fence,” Trump said.

President Trump took to TRUTH Social on Friday to go off on China after they “TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US.”

Trump ended his outburst with, “So much for being MR. NICE GUY!” a clear warning to the communist nation. President Trump: Two weeks ago China was in grave economic danger! The very high Tariffs I set made it virtually impossible for China to TRADE into the United States marketplace which is, by far, number one in the World. We went, in effect, COLD TURKEY with China, and it was devastating for them. Many factories closed and there was, to put it mildly, “civil unrest.” I saw what was happening and didn’t like it, for them, not for us. I made a FAST DEAL with China in order to save them from what I thought was going to be a very bad situation, and I didn’t want to see that happen. Because of this deal, everything quickly stabilized and China got back to business as usual. Everybody was happy! That is the good news!!! The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!

Did you know that we just witnessed the largest decline in U.S. imports in the entire history of our nation last month?

Unfortunately, things didn’t get any better this month. In fact, during the final week of May imports at major ports on the west coast are down by almost a third compared to last year. This is going to have a dramatic impact on our economy in the months ahead, and meanwhile a new crisis with China has just erupted. The Chinese have been caught violating their 90 day trade agreement with the United States, and President Trump is extremely upset about this. Of course the Chinese are extremely upset that President Trump is planning to increase arms sales to Taiwan. Both sides deeply distrust one another at this stage, and if things continue to deteriorate our relations with China could soon resemble a gigantic dumpster fire.

You'll never guess who dissented...

The Supreme Court on Friday sided with the Trump administration - allowing them to revoke temporary legal status granted to over 500,000 immigrants by the Biden administration. In a 7-2 vote, the court granted an emergency application filed by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem that ends the Biden program which granted 532,000 people from Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti and Nicaragua permission to temporarily live and work in the United States. And of course, liberal justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor dissented - with Jackson writing that the court had failed to take into account "the devastating consequences of allowing the government to precipitously upend the lives and livelihoods of nearly half a million noncitizens while their legal claims are pending."

The State Department has informed Congress of its decision to close the Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE), a program established to assist Afghan refugees following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Additionally, the role of the special representative for Afghan reconstruction will be eliminated as part of these changes.

According to a letter sent to lawmakers, the office’s responsibilities will be transferred to the Afghanistan Affairs Office as part of a broader reorganization strategy. Set to take effect by July 1, the changes are part of the administration’s plan to streamline government operations through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The letter states that more than 300 offices will undergo restructuring “to refocus on core U.S. foreign policy objectives and the needs of contemporary diplomacy.”

Tech billionaire Elon Musk expressed optimism that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) can continue to find savings as his time as a special government employee came to an end. “This is not the end of DOGE, but really the beginning,” he said in the Oval Office alongside President Donald J. Trump, at a press event marking the end of his tenure.

Musk suggested the DOGE ethos “is permeating throughout the government,” although its performance under his de facto leadership has been mixed. The Tesla and SpaceX mogul initially insisted he could rapidly achieve trillions of dollars in savings, but later revised his figures downward by over 90 percent. However, he said in the Oval Office that he expects DOGE to achieve a trillion dollars in savings “over time” following his departure.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called on former first lady Jill Biden to “answer for” her role in the massive cover-up of her husband’s declining mental aptitude, accusing her of still “lying to the American people.”

Leavitt unleashed her fiery tirade against the wife of former President Joe Biden while speaking to reporters on Thursday: “I think, frankly, the former first lady should certainly speak up about what she saw in regards to her husband… Because I think anybody, looking again at the videos and photo evidence of Joe Biden, with your own eyes and a little bit of common sense, can see that this was a clear cover up,” she said. “And Jill Biden was certainly complicit in that cover up.”

“He looks at me, stunned, and he said, ‘I didn’t do that...’”

President Joe Biden issued 162 executive orders over the course of his Oval Office tenure, but according to a new report, most of them were signed by “autopen,” giving rise to concerns that unelected White House staffers may have had more say in shaping policy than the president. The report is furthering those concerns and suggesting that Biden may not have even been aware of the existence of the orders being signed in his name.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has sounded the alarm about the 'enemy within' America, which he warned is a bigger threat than China.

Dimon claims that the United States is suffering from a worrying government 'mismanagement' issue which has the potential to 'kill us'. 'China is a potential adversary. They're doing a lot of things well, they have a lot of problems,' he said at the Reagan National Economic Forum on Friday. 'But what I really worry about is us. Can we get our own act together - our own values, our own capability, our own management?' Dimon, the boss of America's biggest bank, cautioned that the 'mismanagement' that occurs at all levels of government could be the biggest catalyst for the nation's economic demise. 'The amount of mismanagement is extraordinary - by state, by city, for pensions, and that stuff is going to kill us,' the billionaire banker told the forum.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend Monday’s proposed ceasefire talks in Turkey, the Kremlin says, as Ukraine keeps whether it will even attend at all an open question.

Istanbul is set to host the second round of Russia-Ukraine in-person talks on Monday, June 2nd, with Russia, the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany confirmed as attending. A spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said their delegation would feature the same negotiators as the last talks in mid-May, confirming they aren’t planning for mooted high-level talks between the Presidents of Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.

"We’re saying: okay, comprehensively we can stop the expansion of NATO coming close to your border."

US presidential envoy Keith Kellogg told ABC News in a Thursday interview that Russia's concerns over NATO expansion are "fair". Moscow this week demanded of the West a written commitment to stop further enlargement, especially when it comes to the potential for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia one day entering the NATO alliance. "It’s a fair concern and we’ve said that repeatedly… that to us Ukraine coming into NATO is not on the table," Kellogg said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said a planned second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will pave the way for peace in a phone call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a readout issued by the Turkish presidency.

Erdogan also said it is important that both parties join the talks with strong delegations, adding that a meeting between leaders of the countries following talks could contribute further to the peace process.

Dmitry Polyansky told RT that Kiev isn’t interested in resolving the conflict with Moscow

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky doesn’t want meaningful negotiations with Russia and only seeks to prolong the conflict, Russian first deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyansky has told RT. Russia proposed holding a second round of direct talks in Istanbul on June 2, but Ukraine has yet to formally commit to attending the event. “They are making every effort to convince him that Russia isn’t interested in peace,” Polyansky said in an interview on Friday. “It is absolutely clear that Ukraine isn’t interested in negotiations. They’re simply playing games. For them, it’s not a serious or meaningful negotiation.”

Berlin’s approval of Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia could result in Moscow removing its own constraints, Sergey Shoigu has said

Moscow has the means to respond to Berlin’s decision to lift the range restrictions on Ukrainian strikes with missiles provided by Germany, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has said. Earlier this week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz claimed that “there are no longer any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine, neither from the British nor the French, nor from us, nor from the Americans.” In a separate interview on Wednesday, Merz said deliveries of German Taurus missiles – which have a range of 500km and could potentially reach Moscow – to Kiev is “in the realm of possible.”

how East, Southeast, and West Asia connect to BRICS...

The first ever ASEAN-China-GCC trilateral summit earlier this week in Malaysia is even more than a cross-regional, South-South breakthrough. The 17 nations united on the same table in Kuala Lumpur graphically demonstrated, as evoked by Malaysian Prime Minister and current ASEAN chair Anwar Ibrahim, how “from the ancient Silk Road to the vibrant maritime networks of Southeast Asia to modern trade corridors, our peoples have long connected through commerce, culture, and the sharing of ideas.”

Defense Secretary John Healey has said London will increase hacking operations as part of a new military command

London will significantly step up offensive cyber operations against Russia and China, UK Defense Secretary John Healey announced on Thursday following the inauguration of the country’s new Cyber and Electromagnetic Command. In a statement quoted by The Times, Healey claimed that “the keyboard is now a weapon of war” and said the UK’s new cyber command would coordinate both defensive and offensive operations, including hacking into enemy systems to disrupt attacks and spread of propaganda. Asked whether this would include Russia and China, Healey responded: “Yes.”

On the eve of the fifth round of U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations, the fatwa allegedly issued by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei banning Iran's development, possession, and use of nuclear weapons as a guarantee that Iran would not seek to obtain them was brought up by two mouthpieces of the Iranian regime.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed it in a television interview on May 22, 2025, and the Iranian regime mouthpiece Kayhan discussed it in an article published May 21, 2025. Over the years, no such fatwa has ever appeared on either of Khamenei's two fatwa websites, and while the fatwa has been said to have been issued on several different dates and in a range of different versions, no one has ever actually seen it. Although the regime mouthpieces have insisted for two decades that it does exist, the fact is that it does not; its existence was invented for Iranian diplomatic purposes

Western powers are preparing to push the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Board of Governors to formally declare Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time since 2005, Reuters reported on Friday citing diplomats.

Reuter's report said that United States, Britain, France, and Germany are expected to submit a draft resolution at the board’s next quarterly meeting, beginning June 9, after the UN nuclear watchdog issues a comprehensive report on Iran’s nuclear activities and level of cooperation. According to Reuters, the report is expected to be critical of Iran, particularly in response to a November board resolution demanding improved cooperation.

Tehran warns Washington against ‘ language of threats and sanctions’ amid ongoing negotiations

US President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his belief that Washington was “fairly close” to reaching a nuclear deal with Iran. “I think we have a chance of making a deal with Iran,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “They don’t want to be blown up. They would rather make a deal, and I think that could happen in the not-too-distant future,” he continued, adding that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Iranian officials said Trump’s threat to destroy the nation’s nuclear facilities was a clear red line and would have severe consequences.

Hamas says it is still reviewing proposal; Defense Minister Katz says terror group must take it or be destroyed.

US President Donald Trump said Friday mediators were “very close” to reaching a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. “We’ll let you know about it during the day or maybe tomorrow, and we have a chance of that,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. However, Hamas said it was still reviewing a proposal from the US, which it received on Thursday, while adding that the offer failed to satisfy its demands. The group said it was holding consultations with other “Palestinian factions,” a term referring to other terror organizations operating under its rule in Gaza, such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Palestinians picking up food packages from the Trump administration-backed American alternative to the United Nations (UN) in Gaza were reportedly shocked the aid was free, having become used to being charged for it.

As Breitbart News reported, the new Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) was launched to provide an alternative to the UN, which either fails to deliver trucks of aid or allegedly lets Hamas steal the supplies. Hamas then keeps the aid (especially fuel) for itself, sells the aid on the black market, or makes Palestinians pay inflated prices for it. The Free Press reported that receiving free aid was in fact a new phenomenon: “According to the source, one man who picked up a food box asked four or five times if the food was really free. “It illuminated their perspective on aid and the aid distribution he had experienced in the past.” Videos of Gazans waiting in line to receive food boxes show people waving and cheering.”

In an article published May 26, 2025 on the Saudi news website Elaph, Palestinian journalist Hamid Karman, who resides in Amman, Jordan, called on Arab countries to impose sanctions on Hamas leaders abroad, as a move that will lead to a shift in the equation of the confrontation and an end to the Gaza-Israel war.

Expressing harsh criticism of the Hamas leaders abroad and describing them as living in luxury hotels in Doha, Istanbul and Teheran and accumulating money while Gazans bear the burden of the war on their own, Karman wrote that these leaders are impervious to the cries for a realistic solution. There is an urgent need, he stated, to bring Arab pressure to bear on Hamas by means of sanctions – which he said should include restricting the movement of its senior officials and cutting off its funding and its access to fundraising – so as to compel the organization to change direction and bring an end to the war.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warns that the threat from China was real and potentially imminent as he pushed allies in the Indo-Pacific to spend more on their own defense needs.

Hegseth, speaking for the first time at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia’s premier forum for defense leaders, militaries and diplomats, underlines that the Indo-Pacific region was a priority for the Trump administration. “There’s no reason to sugarcoat it. The threat China poses is real, and it could be imminent,” Hegseth says, in some of his strongest comments on the Communist nation since he took office in January. He adds that any attempt by China to conquer Taiwan “would result in devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific and the world,” and echoes Trump’s comment that China will not invade Taiwan on the president’s watch

Teachers took students on a field trip to a pro-Palestinian protest and the public backlash that followed was determined to be racist.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims announced that the Toronto District School Board will officially recognize anti-Palestinian racism. “Thanks to our community’s advocacy, the TDSB is taking action,” the group said in a statement. “Last week, trustees passed a motion that marks a historic step forward in recognizing anti-Palestinian racism in schools.” The decision follows pressure from advocacy organizations, as well as a report from the Ontario Ministry of Education. The review—led by Assistant Deputy Minister Patrick Case—examined a September 2024 student field trip to the Grassy Narrows River Run. While the trip was framed as an Indigenous solidarity event, it also seemingly doubled as a pro-Palestinian protest.

Critics warn that vulnerable people may feel pressured to end their lives

France’s lower house of parliament has approved a controversial bill to legalize assisted dying for adults with terminal illnesses, amid deep divisions in a country with strong Catholic traditions. The National Assembly voted 305 to 199 in favor of the measure, which is backed by President Emmanuel Macron. The bill now moves to the Senate and will return to the lower house for a second reading. Supporters hope it will become law by 2027. France currently allows what is called passive euthanasia – such as withdrawing life support – and deep sedation before death. Under the bill, patients could request lethal medication, which they would take themselves, or if physically unable, have administered by a doctor or nurse.

CDC deprives parents of decision-making authority for "routine" shots, and only allows "shared" decision-making if you can prove the child is not "immunocompromised".

The U.S. Dollar Index is at a critical inflection point, and how it behaves from here will have a major impact on the direction of gold, silver, and commodities.

As a quick reminder, the U.S. dollar typically trades inversely with commodities—when the dollar rises, commodity prices often fall, and vice versa. This is where intermarket analysis comes into play—a method of examining related markets to gain insights and anticipate moves across asset classes. As a reminder, I track the dollar via the U.S. Dollar Index—a measure of the dollar’s exchange rate against a basket of major world currencies (not its purchasing power).

At any moment, a Truth Social post — and now a court ruling — can upend the global trade system.

Why it matters: The world economy has never seen anything like this. The tariff legal fight injects new uncertainty into what was already a historically unpredictable situation. Businesses are in limbo about what it will cost to bring goods into the country. Foreign officials see new leverage in trade talks that could drag out even longer. The billions in tariff revenue expected to help offset the cost of President Trump's tax bill could all but vanish.

At Home Group Inc., a Texas-based home decor retailer, is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the coming weeks as it grapples with severe liquidity challenges and mounting economic pressures.

The company, owned by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, operates over 260 stores across 40 U.S. states and has been a prominent player in the home furnishing industry for 46 years. However, recent financial setbacks, exacerbated by U.S. tariffs and a global trade war, have pushed the retailer toward a court-supervised restructuring. At Home has faced a significant cash shortage in recent months, with only $17.3 million available under its asset-based lending facility as of May 2025.

The US is shifting towards an “algocracy” where artificial intelligence (“AI”) and algorithms control various aspects of life, including law enforcement, employment and healthcare, without human oversight or accountability.

The Trump administration’s 10-year ban on AI regulation allows AI to operate without oversight, potentially leading to a surveillance state where citizens are sorted, scored, and monitored by machinery. To resist this, it is essential to demand algorithmic transparency, data ownership rights, and legal recourse against automated decisions, as well as a Digital Bill of Rights that guarantees rights such as privacy, data security and the right to challenge automated decisions.

In a recent report by The New York Times, the accelerating growth of artificial intelligence is reshaping the job prospects for new college graduates across the United States.

As AI technologies increasingly automate white-collar tasks, students fresh out of universities are facing a job market far different from the one their predecessors entered just a few years ago. Once-reliable entry-level positions — such as marketing assistants, data analysts, or customer support agents — are being phased out or significantly transformed by automation. Many companies now use AI tools to draft emails, summarize documents, or analyze data sets, functions that were once the starting point for young professionals hoping to climb the corporate ladder.

Wildfires raging across Canada have sent plumes of toxic smoke southward, prompting air quality alerts in multiple U.S. states.

As of May 30, 2025, residents in Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, and parts of North Dakota and Illinois are urged to take precautions due to hazardous air quality caused by the smoke. The Daily Mail reports that for the past week, large wildfires have been burning through British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, fueled by warm, dry conditions exacerbated by climate change. The Canadian province of Manitoba declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, leading to the evacuation of approximately 17,000 residents, one of the largest in the province’s history. The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reports that these fires are part of a trend of increasingly severe fire seasons, with 2023 and 2024 being the worst on record.

The O’Keefe Media Group on Friday released part two of its undercover footage of Nevada DHHS Official Deshaun Mack admitting to ‘bending the rules’ to get Medicare to pay for transition surgeries for minors.

Deshaun Mack admitted he helps transition children and hide the castration surgeries from parents. He also said he uses a loophole to get Medicare to pay for the transition surgeries. Deshaun Eli Mack, a Family Services Specialist with the Nevada DHHS, told an undercover OMG journalist that not only has he helped children transition, but he has done it “a few times, actually. Actually, a lot of times,” adding, “I don’t see as many as I would enjoy seeing.”

We are potentially just one eruption away from a horrifying global famine that could kill millions.

It takes an absolutely massive amount of dust and ash to create the conditions that are necessary for a “volcanic winter”, and most volcanoes are simply not capable of releasing that much material. But when a “supervolcano” erupts, that is a completely different story. Scientists tell us that there are 20 supervolcanoes on Earth, but there hasn’t been a major eruption of any of them in any of our lifetimes. Unfortunately, seismic activity is on the rise all over the globe, and we are being warned that the Campi Flegrei supervolcano in Italy is “awakening”…

