The official White House account posts an image of US President Donald Trump as pope.

The apparently AI-generated image, originally on Trump’s Truth Social account, is reposted by the White House on the X social network.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller could land the position as President Donald Trump’s next National Security Adviser, according to Axios. Miller, one of Trump’s longest and most trusted aides, emerged as a leading contender for national security adviser following Mike Waltz’s removal from the role. Waltz, who has taken considerable heat from the mainstream media for his role in so-called SignalGate, was nominated for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations just hours after reports of his removal. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is currently serving as the interim national security adviser.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) sent President Donald J. Trump’s discretionary budget proposal for the 2026 fiscal year to Congress on Friday, with the push for steep spending cuts rankling some Republican lawmakers at the Capitol.

The proposal calls for a $163 billion reduction in non-defense discretionary spending compared to the previous year, with a focus on increasing funding for the military and border security. President Trump’s OMB Director, Russ Vought, pitched the budget plan to lawmakers and the American public, stating: “At this critical moment, we need a historic Budget—one that ends the funding of our decline, puts Americans first, and delivers unprecedented support to our military and homeland security.”

US President Donald Trump says the US is in a “transition period” and is going to do “fantastically” while downplaying the impact any short-term recession may have.

When asked during an interview with NBC News whether it would be OK to have a recession in the short term, Trump says: “Look, yeah, it’s — everything’s okay. What we are — I said, this is a transition period. I think we’re going to do fantastically.” Trump’s comment on the US economy being in a transition period echo comments he made earlier on Friday in a social media post, in which he also cited strong employment and reiterated his call for the US Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.

The Trump administration requested that the Supreme Court lift a judge’s order blocking the administration from ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) amnesty for more than 300,000 Venezuelan migrants.

On Thursday, U.S. Solicitor General Dean John Sauer asked the Supreme Court in an emergency appeal to block a ruling from California-based U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen and to allow the Trump administration’s plans to revoke the TPS protections to continue, according to Fox News. Per the outlet, Sauer described the ruling from Chen as “untenable”

Massad Boulos, President Donald Trump’s senior adviser for Africa policy, told Reuters on Thursday that the administration wants the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda to sign a peace treaty with each other — and then sign Ukraine-style minerals deals with the United States.

Boulos predicted a minerals deal with the DRC would be signed on the same day as the Congo-Rwanda peace accords, “and then a similar package, but of a different size, will be signed on that day with Rwanda.” That day, according to Boulos, should come sometime in the next two months. At a meeting in Washington last week, the DRC and Rwanda agreed to an ambitious timetable that included both of them submitting drafts of their half of the peace treaty on May 2. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to preside over another meeting in Washington to finalize the peace treaty by mid-May.

US equity markets extended gains this morning following a report from The Wall Street Journal that Beijing is considering ways to address the Trump administration’s gripes over China’s role in the fentanyl trade, potentially offering an off-ramp from hostilities to allow for trade talks to start. So, despite all the legacy media's claims that 'no' talks were under way, WSJ reports that Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s security czar, Wang Xiaohong, in recent days has been inquiring about what the Trump team wants China to do when it comes to fentanyl. In a visible shift in tone Friday, China’s Commerce Ministry said it was weighing starting talks with the U.S. to halt a trade war while expressing Beijing’s wish for the Trump administration to “show sincerity” to talk.

The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)’s fifth annual Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S. (STAATUS) Index survey has found that an increasing number of Americans at large view Asian Americans with suspicion and question their loyalty to the United States.

According to the survey, 40 percent of respondents said they see Asian Americans as being more loyal to their country of origin than the U.S., while 25 percent said they’re concerned that Chinese Americans are a threat to national security. Norman Chen, the CEO of TAAF, said the organization launched the STAATUS survey in 2021 “to explore how Asian Americans were being scapegoated, invisibilized, and viewed through the lens of toxic stereotypes during the pandemic,” with the data five years later confirming his fears.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday the United States is “going to start celebrating our victories again” by renaming Veterans Day as “Victory Day for World War I” and establishing May 8 as “Victory Day for World War II.”

The revelation came on the President’s Truth Social account, with Trump writing: Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II. I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I. We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything.

Washington will not abandon its efforts to help broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday, after a State Department statement suggested the US might pull back from mediation. Rubio warned, however, that if talks remain stalled, the US may still “move on.” “If there is no progress between the two parties, we would step back as a mediator,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters earlier at a news briefing. Later speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Rubio said, “We’re not going to give up on it in the sense that we’re not going to be ready to help if we can.” He added that the final call would rest with US President Donald Trump. “At some point in time, it either has to be something that can happen or we all need to move on. That’ll be a decision the president will have to make.”

The US will no longer serve as mediator in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce has said. Speaking at a regular press briefing on Thursday, she stated it was time for the two parties to propose their own solutions and engage in direct talks. Trump had previously pledged to end the Ukraine conflict “within 24 hours” if elected, though he later described the claim as an “exaggeration.” Since taking office in January, he has pressed both sides for a ceasefire but has expressed frustration over the slow progress in the talks. Trump has warned that the US may withdraw from the peace process if it continues to falter.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has slammed Germany for their continued harassment of the opposition Alternative for Germany party.

Germany’s intelligence agency announced on Friday that it had classified the party as a “proven right-wing extremist organization” because of their opposition to mass immigration and progressive ideology. The decision made by Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) marks a shift from suspicion to a formal designation. While the ruling doesn’t outlaw the AfD or prevent it from running in elections, it grants authorities expanded powers to monitor the party more aggressively. This including the deployment of undercover agents and intercepting communications, all under judicial supervision. In a post on the X platform, Rubio described the move as “tyranny in disguise.”

US Vice President J.D. Vance has compared the German government’s treatment of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party to rebuilding the Berlin Wall. On Friday, Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, classified the anti-immigration AfD as an “extremist” organization, citing “xenophobic, anti-minority, Islamophobic, and anti-Muslim statements made by leading party officials.” The label enables police to closely monitor the party’s activities. “The AfD is the most popular party in Germany, and by far the most representative of East Germany. Now the bureaucrats try to destroy it,” Vance wrote on X.

In what was once considered one of the safest, most stable countries in the world, Swedes in suburban neighborhoods are now describing their lives using phrases like “a horror movie” and wondering if it’s still safe to let their children play outside.

On Sunday night, a mother and her daughter in the Stockholm suburb of Tumba were critically injured when a hand grenade detonated inside their townhouse bedroom. According to Swedish police, the target was likely not the family but a man with alleged connections to a criminal network who lives nearby. In other words, this was gang violence, but it reached into the home of an innocent family with children.

Nigel Farage’s Reform Party has made massive inroads in England‘s local elections, taking a pivotal step beyond their previous political influence.

The 2025 elections resulted in Reform securing vital positions, including a new parliamentary seat, and control of numerous municipal governments, suggesting a growing disenchantment with the establishment Labour and Conservative parties. At the heart of this shift was the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, where Reform claimed victory. The leftist Labour Party previously regarded it as a stronghold, with a majority of nearly 14,700 votes from the general election held just last year.

We have written at length about how French President Emmanuel Macron, being hopelessly unable to fix his decaying country and its fraying social fabric, is always overeager to meddle in every possible geopolitical situation.

Now, according to the conservative Italian press, the preparations for the conclave to be held starting May 7, Macron is weaving shady intrigues that ‘are parasitizing the process of designating the future pope’. Le Monde reported (translated from the French): “Since the death of Francis on April 21, newspapers close to Giorgia Meloni’s government have been speculating on the designs of Emmanuel Macron, accused of implementing a strategy aimed at pushing his candidates to the throne of St. Peter.” The Italian papers do not mince words: La Veritá: ‘Macron even wants to choose the pope’,” Libero: ‘Macron even intrudes into the conclave’. Il Tempo criticized his ‘interventionism worthy of a modern Sun King’.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to visit the White House on Tuesday to meet with U.S. President Donald J. Trump. This meeting comes amidst heightened tensions over trade and national sovereignty.

Carney’s Liberal Party narrowly won enough parliamentary seats to form a minority government, as no other party or coalition can control a majority. Despite the close contest, Carney has attempted to frame his victory as a rebuke of President Trump’s tariff policies and push to absorb America’s northern neighbor. “We are meeting as heads of our government. I am not pretending those discussions will be easy,” Carney stated at a press conference on Friday. He added: “Our old relationship, based on steadily increasing integration, is over. The questions now are how our nations will cooperate in the future and where we in Canada will move on.”

This is Carney’s Canada: a place where the middle class is vanishing, the poor are criminalized for trying to survive, and the ruling class builds digital walls around itself—while calling it “equity.”

Reality is absolutely downstream from fiction. Did the creators of South Park predict the future in their 1999 comedy film? I think we’re all suddenly realizing that prognostication is easy – Simply imagine the most absurd scenario possible and eventually it’s going to come true because we’re living in clown world.

A war between Canada and the US opening up a portal to hell might be a bit of a stretch, but recent events lead me to believe that there are very real ingredients coming together that could trigger an active conflict with our neighbors to the north. Furthermore, these factors do NOT necessarily revolve around the trade war; the trade war is secondary. There is something explosive going on under the surface of US/Canada relations and it could very well end with a US invasion to the north.

Media reports and videos on social media, immediately after the October 7, 2023 attack and to this day, document a significant segment of Canada's Muslim community's targeting, bullying, and trying to intimidate the Jewish community in the country, with disturbing protests often thousands strong. As one recent X post stated, "it's open season on Jews in Canada."

While the U.S. has had its share of extremist pro-Palestinian supporters, marching with signs, flags, and banners of Hamas, Hizbullah, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), and other terror groups, and targeting of the U.S. Jewish community, the size and scope of this phenomenon in Canada is even more pervasive and severe – and at times terrifying.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir yesterday called on residents near the de facto border with the Indian side of the region to stockpile food as tensions flare between the arch-rivals following a deadly attack last month.

India blames Pakistan for the attack by gunmen on civilians at the tourist site of Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22 that killed 26 men. Islamabad has rejected the charge. The two nuclear-armed countries have exchanged gunfire for eight consecutive nights along the militarised Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border, according to the Indian army, and the uneasy neighbours have issued a raft of tit-for-tat punitive diplomatic measures, reports AFP.

Agreement being negotiated ‘preserves the core’ of 2015 deal, sources say; may impose constraints on uranium enrichment but not dismantle nuclear facilities or address Iran’s ballistic missiles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — US President Donald Trump blindsided Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with his decision to immediately open negotiations with Iran last month. Now, the talks hinge on winning key concessions that would prevent the Islamic Republic from ever developing a nuclear bomb, eight sources said. The pivot to negotiations with Iran in April was a shock for Netanyahu, who had flown to Washington seeking Trump’s backing for military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and learned less than 24 hours before a joint White House press event that US talks with Iran were starting within days, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Iran must agree to end all uranium enrichment in a nuclear deal or be prepared to face attack, Republican Congressman Mike Lawler told Eye for Iran.

“Iran is not going to win this,” said Lawler during the podcast. “The sooner they come to that realization and acceptance, the better the outcome will be for everybody.” “If Iran doesn’t comply, then action will have to be taken,” he added. Despite his hardline stance, Lawler supports diplomacy before war. “It would be foolish not to try diplomacy first.” Invoking Reagan’s "trust but verify" adage, Lawler said diplomatic engagement was a tool to avoid war and not a sign of weakness.

President Masoud Pezeshkian’s campaigned on transparency, but his administration is presenting inflated and misleading data about Iran’s energy sector in an apparent bid to soothe public dissatisfaction with deepening blackouts.

In recent months, authorities have repeatedly cited sizeable increases in gasoline and natural gas production and some officials have even assured the public that this summer’s looming electricity shortfall will be resolved. But a confidential document from the Oil Ministry obtained by Iran International shows these claims are not only inaccurate, but the country's energy shortages are in fact accelerating. Iran currently suffers from year-round energy deficits. During peak demand season, electricity and natural gas shortages climb as high as 25%, while the gasoline shortfall reaches 30%.

Prime Minister Netanyahu leads security meeting where IDF officials propose intensifying operations in Gaza. Plans include seizing more territory, targeting Hamas infrastructure, and deploying reservists. The plans will be approved by the Security Cabinet on Sunday.

At a security discussion held on Friday evening led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a decision was made to expand IDF operations in the Gaza Strip. During the discussion, senior IDF officials presented the political echelon with a plan to increase the military pressure on Hamas, which includes seizing territories similar to what was done in Rafah. The plans also involve isolating areas in the Strip, locating and eliminating terrorists above and below ground, and ultimately maintaining an IDF presence in those areas, effectively conquering them in order to pressure Hamas into softening its stance in the negotiations on a hostage release deal.

IDF says five Syrian-Druze citizens evacuated to Ziv Hospital in Tzfat (Safed), after sustaining injuries in Syrian territory.

Five Syrian-Druze citizens were evacuated on Friday to receive medical treatment in Israel. According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the injured citizens were evacuated to the Ziv Hospital in Tzfat (Safed), after sustaining injuries in Syrian territory. “The IDF is deployed in southern Syria and is prepared to prevent the entry of hostile forces into the area of Druze villages. The IDF continues to monitor developments with readiness for defense and various scenarios,” the IDF statement said. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, who thanked him for his directive to take strong action to protect the Druze in Syria in recent days, including the Prime Minister's decision on Thursday night to strike the Presidential Palace compound in Damascus.

IDF confirms strikes on a military site, anti-aircraft cannons, and surface-to-air missile infrastructure in Syria. Syrian media report that Israeli fighter jets struck multiple areas in the country, including an air defense base used by the former regime.

The IDF on Friday night struck a military site, anti-aircraft cannons, and surface-to-air missile infrastructure in Syria, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed. “The IDF will continue to operate as necessary to defend Israeli civilians,” it added. Earlier, Syrian media reported that Israeli fighter jets struck in the vicinity of the village of Shathah in the Hama province, in northwestern Syria. The Saudi channel Al-Hadath claimed that the target of the strike was an air defense base used by the former regime of Bashar Al-Assad.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has advised new parents to research vaccines recommended for their children, as he also disclosed that health officials are looking into how some children start experiencing symptoms of autism shortly after vaccination. During an April 28 town hall with Phil McGraw, also known as Dr. Phil, a mother asked Kennedy what his advice would be to new mothers with regard to vaccines. “I would say that we live in a democracy, and part of the responsibility of being a parent is to do your own research,” Kennedy said.

More than 1,000 cancer patients in England could benefit from the jab every month.

Thousands of patients in England are set to benefit from a new five-minute ‘super-jab’ that can treat 15 types of cancer that will ‘transform lives’. The NHS is the first health service in Europe to offer the injection, which will save around a year’s worth of treatment, officials say. The jab is an injectable form of immunotherapy, nivolumab. This means patients can receive their fortnightly or monthly treatment in five minutes instead of up to an hour via an IV drip. It can be used to treat 15 cancer types, including skin, bladder, and oesophagus cancer, and it is estimated around 1,200 patients in England per month could benefit.

Three children were dramatically rescued from a COVID lockdown house of horrors after being forced for years to stay inside and wear face masks long after pandemic restrictions ended.

The siblings — 8-year-old twins and a 10-year-old — were finally freed from the home in Oviedo in Spain’s northwest on Monday after being locked inside since 2021, local outlet El Comercio reported. “As soon as we got them out, all three children began to breathe deeply, as if they had never been outside before,” an investigator said. Harrowing photos published by Spanish media showed the kids, who are German, emerging from the home wearing face masks. Immediately after stepping outside, cops said, the children appeared to be amazed and went to touch the grass.

Picture this: it’s rush hour in New York City. A guy in a Mets cap mutters to himself on the F train platform, pacing in tight circles. Nearby, a woman checks her phone five times in ten seconds. Overhead, cameras are watching. Behind the cameras? A machine. And behind that machine? An army of bureaucrats who’ve convinced themselves that bad vibes are now a crime category. Welcome to the MTA’s shiny new plan for keeping you safe: an AI surveillance system designed to detect “irrational or concerning conduct” before anything happens. Not after a crime. Not even during. Before. The sort of thing that, in less tech-horny times, might’ve been called “having a bad day.”

Customers of several banks, including TD Bank, as well as the popular cash transferring service Zelle are unable to login to their accounts or send payments.

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors online outages, the issues began around 8am ET. Other banks affected by this glitch include, but are not limited to, Ally Bank, Bank of America, NBT Bank, Flagstar Bank, Cadence Bank, Webster Bank, Park National Bank and Northwest bank. In a statement given to DailyMail.com, a Zelle spokesperson said: 'We are aware that certain Zelle users at some financial institutions are not able to use Zelle at this time.

United Airlines is suffering a nationwide outage, leaving travelers unable to check in for upcoming flights.

Downdetector, a site that monitors online outages, shows issues hit the airline's website and app around 2pm ET. While United Airlines has not made an official announcement, it has acknowledged issues on social media saying: 'We’re aware of the issue at hand and are working to get it resolved as soon as possible.' Frustrated travelers have reached out to United Airlines on X, sharing that its 'website and app are broken.' 'Whenever I try to access my trips, I keep getting an error on both website and app,' one flyer posted.

In a significant development shaking the global auto industry, a leading Japanese automaker has announced the relocation of part of its manufacturing operations out of the United States.

The decision comes in response to shifting U.S. trade policies and the reintroduction of tariffs on imported auto parts, raising concerns over the future of foreign investment in American manufacturing. Honda Motor Co., one of Japan’s largest automobile manufacturers, confirmed on April 25 that it will begin shifting select production lines from its U.S. facilities to plants in Mexico and Japan. The Daily Mail reported that the tariffs, which are set to take effect later this year, target a range of components including EV batteries and electronic control systems—parts critical to Honda’s hybrid and EV production.

In an era where numerous American students face challenges in keeping pace with educational demands, a private institution in Texas is achieving remarkable outcomes with significantly fewer resources.

The Alpha School operates on a unique model, structuring its academic program to include merely two hours of classroom instruction each day, supplemented by an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tutor. The results of this innovative approach are noteworthy, with students consistently scoring within the top 1 to 2 percent nationally. MacKenzie Price, co-founder of Alpha School, articulated during an interview on Fox & Friends, “We utilize an AI tutor and adaptive applications to deliver a fully personalized learning experience.

In a groundbreaking development for the transportation industry, autonomous trucking company Aurora has launched its first commercial driverless trucking service, operating regular long-haul routes between Dallas and Houston.

Announced on Thursday, this marks a significant milestone in the adoption of self-driving technology, with Aurora’s trucks now operating without human safety drivers for the first time. Aurora’s commercial service, which began under contracts with Uber Freight and Hirschbach Motor Lines, specializes in delivering time- and temperature-sensitive freight. Both companies previously collaborated with Aurora during test runs, which included safety drivers to oversee the company’s self-driving technology, known as the “Aurora Driver.”

The epicenter was located 222 km (138 miles) S of Ushuaia (population 56 825) and 334 km (208 miles) S of Rio Grande (population 52 681), Tierra del Fuego, Argentina.

1 000 people are estimated to have felt moderate shaking, and 284 000 light. Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km (180 miles) of the earthquake epicenter, NWS PTWC said. According to the updated tsunami threat forecast, tsunami waves reaching between 1 and 3 m (3.3 to 9.8 feet) above tide level are possible along some parts of the coast of Chile. Tsunami waves reaching heights of 0.3 to 1 m (1 to 3.3 feet) above tide level are possible along some coastal areas of Antarctica.

Mount Spurr, a massive volcano located approximately 80 miles from Anchorage, Alaska, has experienced a surge in seismic activity, with 73 earthquakes recorded in the past week alone.

According to the Daily Mail, The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) reported on Friday that the volcano remains at an elevated level of unrest, warning that an explosive eruption could occur in the coming weeks to months. In addition to the significant tremors, countless smaller quakes are occurring several times per hour, indicating that magma is rising toward the surface, fracturing surrounding rock and creating intense pressure. Beyond seismic activity, AVO scientists have observed steam rising from the volcano and increased gas emissions, further evidence of its restless state.

